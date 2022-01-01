Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream
American

Lulu Beans Cafe & Coffeehouse now Delivering!

206 Reviews

$$

234 E State St

Sharon, PA 16146

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

We know eating right, on the go, can be hard these days and life isn’t slowing down, so we are going to rev it up! With a versatile menu and prompt service, our goal is to bring you a deliciously fresh, health-conscious menu. We want to get you where you need to go while feeling guilt-free along the way. We also want you happy, motivated and inspired everyday so we are going to keep it creative around here. So whether you need a boost of protein, caffeine or a bit of color to get you going, a relaxing cup of tea and smile to wind you down or just a funky, cool place to hang out, we are here for you!!

Website

Location

234 E State St, Sharon, PA 16146

Directions

Gallery
Lulu Beans Cafe image
Lulu Beans Cafe image
Lulu Beans Cafe image
Lulu Beans Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

JAI ALAI
orange star4.5 • 2,292
1109 Mercer Ave Hermitage, PA 16148
View restaurantnext
Candywood Wine Cellar
orange star5.0 • 42
765 Scoville North Road Vienna, OH 44473
View restaurantnext
Iron Mann Grille
orange starNo Reviews
1762 N State St Girard, OH 44420
View restaurantnext
Chophouse Warren - 9519 E Market St
orange starNo Reviews
9519 E Market St warren, OH 44484
View restaurantnext
V2 Wine Bar and Trattoria by Vernon
orange star4.3 • 588
100 W Federal Street Youngstown, OH 44503
View restaurantnext
Dragons Den - 2710 Robbins avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2710 Robbins avenue Niles, OH 44446
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Sharon
Hermitage
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Girard
review star
No reviews yet
Youngstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Mercer
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Slippery Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ellwood City
review star
Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston