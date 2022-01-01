Lulu Birds Kitchen imageView gallery
American

Lulu Birds Kitchen Main Street

323 Reviews

$$

6553 Main Street

Gloucester, VA 23061

Cocktails

Shot

$5.00

Eggnog

$12.00

Peppermint

$9.00

top shelf shot

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

whiskey sour

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

bloody mary

$9.00

Raspberry Mojito

$10.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Uptown sombrero

$13.00

chefs apple

$10.00

fizz

$10.00

lulu sea breeze

$10.00

jalisco flower

$10.00

ginger beer margarita

$10.00

caramel chatta

$10.00

pomegranate shirley

$10.00

lulu lemon

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Gin and Pomm

$10.00

Spa

$10.00

kai tai

$10.00

kir

$10.00

gloucester county bubbles

$10.00

dark and stormy

$10.00

daiquiri

$10.00

Whiskey sour

$10.00

Whiskey smash

$10.00

Old Fashion

$10.00

New Fashion

$10.00

Specialty Cocktails

Specialty Cocktails

$15.00

Apps

Flatbreads

$14.00

Calamari

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

korean, buffalo or keyvan style

Flatbreads

$14.00

New Orleans remoulade

Crispy Shrimp

$10.00

spicy mayo

Oysters Rockefeller

$14.00

Soup

$10.00

Spinach and Crab Dip

$15.00

Tuna Tartar Napoleon

$14.00

avocado salad, wonton chips

Spicy shrimp Taco

$16.00

Salads

Caeser Salad - LG

$15.00

grilled romaine hearts, cashews, focaccia croutons

Caeser Salad - SM

$8.50

grilled romaine hearts, cashews, focaccia croutons

Entree Salad

$4.00

Lulus Salad

$14.00

mixed baby greens, pepperoni, chick peas

Napa Cabbage Salad

$14.00

chicken, crispy potatoes, sesame dressing

Roberts Salad

$12.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Spinach Salad

$12.00

bacon, egg, red onions, dijon vinaigrette

Tomato Wedge Salad

$12.00

house made blue cheese dressing, red onions, bacon

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Entrees

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$19.00

roasted garlic mashed, wild mushroom sauce

Blackened Tuna

$29.00

wasabi cream, jasmine rice, wok vegetables

Carbonara

$16.00

linguini, bacon, cream

LULU Burger

$15.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet pickles

Chicken Carbonara

$18.00

linguini, bacon, cream

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

linguini, sauce and mozzarella

Filet Mignon

$48.00

mashed potatoes, house salad, herb compound butter

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

sautéed spinach, garlic roasted potatoes, lemon caper

Kitchen Chicken

$24.00

Linguini With Mushroom Brie Cream Sauce

$20.00

mushrooms, parmesan

Linguini with Sausage & Broccoli

$19.00

cream sauce

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$22.00Out of stock

shrimp, pesto cream

Pan Roasted Mahi Mahi

$24.00

artichoke hearts, capers, tomatoes, roasted potatoes

Pan Roasted Pork Chop

$27.00

sautéed corn, mashed potatoes, mustard cream

Pasta with Meat Sauce

$19.00

ground beef, tomatoes, mushrooms, parmesan

Rack of Pork Ribs - 1/2 Rack

$24.00

bacon potato hash, lulu's coleslaw

Rack of Pork Ribs - Full Rack

$40.00

bacon potato hash, lulu's coleslaw

Ribeye

$46.00

roasted potatoes, roasted broccoli, herb compound butter

Salmon ala Vodka

$22.00

salmon, bacon, linguini, pink vodka sauce

Etouffee

$26.00

Spicy Crispy Shrimp Tacos

$22.00

three tacos, lulu slaw, spicy shrimp

Sweet & Sour Beef

$23.00

Etouffee

$26.00

jasmine rice, wok vegetables, sweet soy

Desserts

Keylime Pie

$7.00

Cheese Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Pie

$7.00

Chocolate cake

$7.00

Blue Berry Mascarpone Cake

$10.00

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Mash Potato

$5.00

Rice

$5.00

Salmon

$14.00

Slaw

$7.00

Spinach

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Scalloped Au Gratin Potatoes (for 2 only)

$12.00

Chicken

$5.00

Brussels

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic Bev

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Shirley Temp

$5.00

Ginger beer

$4.00

Non-Acoholic Beer

$5.50

Mok Tail

$5.50

Juice

$5.00

Milk

$5.00

Ice Tea

$3.75

Sweet Tea

$3.75

Coffee

$4.95

Decaf Coffee

$4.95

Hot Tea

$4.00

Events

Wine tasting for Missy

$25.00

Valentines Surf and Turf

$75.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6553 Main Street, Gloucester, VA 23061

Directions

Gallery
Lulu Birds Kitchen image

