Lulu Kitchen at Rose Hill 4 Clubhouse Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4 Clubhouse Drive, Bluffton, SC 29910
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Prime Time Grille - 108 Buckwalter Parkway Suite 2A
No Reviews
108 Buckwalter Parkway Suite 2A Bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurant