Lunch and Dinner

Starters

Blue Claw Crabcake

$15.00

Burrata

$15.00

Pear & Gorgonzola

$13.00

Citrus Salad

$13.00

Eggplant tempura

$14.00

Oysters St.Charles

$14.00

Lulu Chips

$13.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Main Courses

Sixty South Salmon

$23.00

Tagliatelle Con Gamberi

$24.00

Petit Filet Mignon

$30.00

Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

Short Rib

$29.00

Roast Chicken

$22.00

Lamb

$32.00

Eggplant Bolognese

$22.00

Pan Roasted Halibut

$32.00

Fish & Chips

$25.00

Sides

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Parmesan Chips

$6.00

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Roasted Mushrooms

$10.00

Corn & Tomato Succotash

$9.00

Mashed potatoes

$6.00

Side Grits

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Handhelds

10oz. Wagyu Burger

$21.00

Handcrafted / White Cheddar / Applewood Bacon / Vidalia Onion Ring / Lettuce / Tomato / Garlic Pickle / Parmesan Chips

House Fried Chicken

$16.00

Hawaiian Sweet Roll / Pimento Cheese / House Pickles / Parmesan Chips

Lobster Roll

$32.00

Daily Specials

Halloween Dinner at Door

$75.00

Halloween Dinner Ahead

$65.00

Lunch Menu

7oz Wagyu Burger

$17.00

Burrata

$14.00

Charred Steak Ciabatta

$19.00

House Fried Chicken

$14.00

Lobster Roll

$32.00

Lulu Po Boy

$16.00

Pear & Gorgonzola Salad

$13.00

Simply Grilled Catch

$16.00

Add Chicken

$9.00

Add Salmon

$12.00

Add Shrimp

$10.00

Turkey Club

$15.00

Meatball

$13.00

Basket of Rings

$9.00

Chi-Town Dog

$14.00

French Dip

$15.00

Soup a cup

$5.00

Soup a Bowl

$8.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Chantilly Cream | Lime

White Chocolate - Raspberry Cheesecake

$9.00

Macadamia Nut Crust / Raspberry Coulis / Mint

12 inch key lime

$86.00

12 inch WC Cheesecake

$124.00

8 inch key lime

$62.00

8 inch WC Cheesecake

$84.00

Chocolate Pot de Creme

$8.00

Espresso Creme Brulee

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids food

Kid chicken fingers

$8.00

Kids burger

$8.00

kids grilled cheese

$8.00

Kids pasta with butter

$8.00

Kids pasta with marinara

$8.00

Alcohol-Free Beverages

Sodas

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.75

Juices/Milk

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Lemonade/Ice Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bottle Water

Aqua Panna

$8.00

Large Pellegrino

$9.00

Beers

Bottled Beer

Corona

$6.50

Heineken 0.0 N/A

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Peroni

$6.50

Yuengling

$6.00

River Dog IPA

$7.50

Bud Light

$5.50

Service Pilsner

$7.50

Sweetwater 420

$6.50

Ocktoberfest

$7.00

Edmunds Coast

$7.00

Westbrook

$7.00

Stella

$6.50

Coors Light

$5.50

Miller Light

$5.50

Heineken

$6.50

Wine Dinner

$125.00