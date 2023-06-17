Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lulu’s Country Club 50 Sun Air Blvd E

review star

No reviews yet

50 Sun Air Blvd E

Haines City, FL 33844

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Appetizers

Tequeños

Tequeños

$7.99

Fried cheese wrapped in a crispy dough.

Empanadas

$10.99

Two fried pastries stuffed with your choice of ground beef, cheese, or shredded chicken.

Loaded Tostones

$7.99

Three tostones with a layer of hand pressed green plantains, topped with shredded beef, chicken, or shrimp, with melted cheese.

Loaded French Fries

$9.99

Topped with queso, green peppers, onions, and bacon bits.

Lulu's Spinach Dip

$9.99

Our special creamy cheese blend spinach dip topped with sour cream served with fried tortilla chips.

Entree

Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

Mexican Burger

Venezuelan Burger

SteakHouse Burger

Burger

Six (6) Piece - Traditional

$10.99

Twelve (12) Piece - Traditional

$17.99

Six (6) Piece - Boneless

$12.99

Twelve (12) Piece - Boneless

$21.99

Shredded Beef

Ground Beef

Shredded Chicken

Grilled Chicken

Picanha Steak

Mushroom and Onion Chop Steak

Grilled Salmon

Grilled White Fish

Red Snapper

Lulu's Mar&Tierra Pasta

$16.99

Shrimp, smoked chorizo, peppers, onions, and spaghetti pasta in our mild Lulu's creamy sauce.

Lulu’s Grilled Chicken

$14.99

Lulu’s Big O’ Platter

White Bean Soup

Potato Soup

Lulu's Chicken Stew

Lulu's House Salad

Caesar Salad

Grilled Shrimp Salad

Picanha Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Drinks

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.99
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.99
Pepsi Zero

Pepsi Zero

$2.99
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.99
Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$2.99
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.99
Starry Lemon Lime

Starry Lemon Lime

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

50 Sun Air Blvd E, Haines City, FL 33844

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Gin Khao
orange starNo Reviews
7 Pine Lane Haines City, FL 33844
View restaurantnext
Cherry Pocket Steak N Seafood Shak
orange starNo Reviews
3100 Canal Rd. Lake Wales, FL 33898
View restaurantnext
Lake Wales Bowl
orange starNo Reviews
950 Eagle Ridge Drive Lake Wales, FL 33859
View restaurantnext
Ovation Bistro & Bar - Winter Haven
orange starNo Reviews
7130 Cypress Gardens Blvd Winter Haven, FL 33884
View restaurantnext
The Ranch Taproom & Coffeehouse
orange starNo Reviews
247 E PARK AVENUE Lake Wales, FL 33853
View restaurantnext
Wales Pointe - 207 E Park
orange starNo Reviews
207 E park Lake wales, FL 33853
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Haines City

Beef 'O' Brady's - Haines City FL #178
orange star4.3 • 273
902 Old Polk City Rd. Haines City, FL 33844
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Haines City
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Winter Haven
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (61 restaurants)
Lake Wales
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (61 restaurants)
Lakeland
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Saint Cloud
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Clermont
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston