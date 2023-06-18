LuLu’s Restaurant

Restaurant header imageView gallery
BRUNCH

Brunch Entrees

Atlantic Omelette

$17.00

Lobster, jumbo lump crab, bacon & white cheddar; with hollandaise*

Biscuit & Gravy

$12.00

Our house made buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage gravy & 2 fried eggs*

B.L.T Sandwich

$9.00

Classic Bacon, lettuce & tomato with mayo on whole wheat toast

LuLu's 1/2-Pound Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

With lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions & pickle

BYOB

Chicken & Biscuit

$16.00

Fried chicken on a buttermilk biscuit with 2 fried eggs*, sausage gravy & honey

Chicken & Red Velvet Waffle

$15.00

Half a red velvet waffle with fried chicken, 2 scrambled eggs* & a side of sausage gravy

Chorizo Frittata

$14.00

Open-Faced omelette of spicy pork sausage, peppers, onions & white cheddar; with avocado mash & pico de gallo

Corned Beef Hash

$18.00

Spiced beef brisket slow-roasted with onions & green peppers, topped with poached eggs* & hollandaise*; served with grilled asparagus

Crab Omelette

$16.00

Jumbo lump crab, asparagus & goat cheese

Croissant Sandwich

$9.00

Fried eggs* & white cheddar on a toasted croissant

Shockoe Bottom Florentine Benedict

$14.00

Country Ham, spinach, pimento cheese, poached eggs* & hollandaise* on an English Muffin

French Toast

$11.00

With strawberry compote & cinnamon creme fraiche

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Grilled corn Tortillas topped with black beans, 2 fried eggs*, white cheddar, ranchero sauce & sour cream

Lobster Biscuit

$17.00

An omelette of lobster, mushrooms & tomatoes on a house made buttermilk biscuit; with hollandaise**

LuLu's Benedict

$14.00

Country Ham, poached eggs* & hollandaise* on an English Muffin; with grilled asparagus

Red Velvet Waffle

$12.00

With pecan cream cheese & strawberries

Shrimp & Stone-Milled Pimento Grits

$18.00

Stone-ground cheese grits & seared shrimp with poached eggs*, hollandaise* & diablo sauce; with grilled asparagus

TOA Omelette

$12.00

Tomatoes, onions & white cheddar topped with avocado mash

Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

Apple Bread pudding with Caramel Sauce

$8.00

Sides

House potatoes

$3.00

Grilled red potatoes with green peppers, onions and our house seasoning blend

2 Eggs, Any Way*

$3.00

Cheese Grits

$2.50

Stone-ground grits cooked with pimento cheese, white cheddar and butter

Sausage Gravy

$2.50

Southern style peppered pork sausage gravy

Pecan Cream Cheese

$2.00

Strawberry Compote

$2.00

Fried Chicken

$5.00

Boneless, skinless Chicken thigh, hand breaded with season corn maseca, fried to order

Bacon

$4.00

Pecan Smoked 4 Slices

Country Ham

$4.00

Thin Sliced local country ham

Pork Sausage

$4.00

Classic Sage breakfast sausage links or spicy Mexican style chorizo

Sliced Strawberries

$3.00

Grilled Asparagus

$4.00

Avocado Mash

$3.00

Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.50

Housemade XL buttermilk biscuit

Toast

$2.50

White, whole wheat or rye; 2 slices

Toasted English Muffin

$2.50

Buttered Croissant

$2.50

Side French Toast

$6.00

Side Red Velvet Waffle

$6.00

Half Portion of our Famous Red Velvet Waffle

Side Corn Beef Hash

$8.00

Side Corn Beef (MEAT ONLY)

$6.00

HANOVER TOMATOES

$4.00

Specials

Dad Bod

$17.00

Surf And Turf

$21.00

DRINKS

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut citron

$7.00

Tito's

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Cirrus

$8.00

DBL Well Vodka

$9.00

DBL Absolut

$13.00

DBL Absolut citron

$13.00

DBL Tito's

$14.00

DBL Grey Goose

$16.00

DBL Cirrus

$14.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

DBL Well Gin

$9.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$14.00

DBL Hendricks

$18.00

DBL Tanqueray

$14.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Malibu

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Kraken

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Gosling'S

$6.00

Meyers Dark

$8.00

Mount Gay

$8.00

DBL Well Rum

$9.00

DBL Malibu

$11.00

DBL Bacardi

$13.00

DBL Kraken

$11.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$13.00

DBL Gosling'S

$11.00

DBL Meyers Dark

$14.00

DBL Mount Gay

$14.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Hornitos Reposado

$8.00

Espolon Blanco

$7.00

Lunazul Reposado

$6.00

Carmena

$7.00

DBL Well Tequila

$9.00

DBL Hornitos Reposado

$14.00

DBL Espolon Blanco

$13.00

DBL Lunazul Reposado

$11.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Four Roses

$6.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Old Overholt Bonded Rye

$7.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jefferson's Ocean Voyage Cask Strength

$14.00Out of stock

Jameson

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Old Forester

$7.00

Roe & Co

$8.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.00

DBL Four Roses

$11.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$18.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$14.00

DBL Old Overholt Bonded Rye

$13.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$13.00

DBL Jim Beam

$13.00

DBL Jefferson's Ocean Voyage Cask Strength

$25.00

DBL Jameson

$14.00

DBL Makers Mark

$14.00

Well Scotch

$5.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Glenfiddich

$11.00

Dewars

$8.00

Tullamore DEW

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

DBL Well Scotch

$9.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$18.00

DBL Glenfiddich

$20.00

DBL Dewars

$14.00

DBL Tullamore DEW

$13.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$16.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Hennessey

$11.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

PAMA

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Lemoncello

$7.00

Chambourd

$8.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$8.00

Carolyns Irish Cream

$5.00

Amaretto House

$5.00

Fernet

$7.00

Passoa

$7.00

Tuaca

$8.00

Rumchata

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$16.00

DBL Aperol

$14.00

DBL Campari

$14.00

DBL Hennessey

$20.00

DBL Cointreau

$16.00

DBL Drambuie

$16.00

DBL Frangelico

$13.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$18.00

DBL PAMA

$13.00

DBL Jagermeister

$13.00

DBL Kahlua

$13.00

DBL Lemoncello

$13.00

DBL Chambourd

$14.00

DBL Baileys Irish Cream

$14.00

DBL Carolyns Irish Cream

$9.00

DBL Amaretto House

$9.00

DBL Fernet

$13.00

DBL Passoa

$13.00

DBL Tuaca

$13.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$13.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$5.50

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$7.50

BayBreeze

$7.00

Belleni

$7.00

BioHazard

$9.00

Black Russian

$5.50

Blow Job

$6.00

Blue Margarita

$6.00

Blue Motorcycle

$10.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

CapeCod

$5.50

Evil Keevil

$10.00

French 75

$9.00

Gimlet

$5.50

Give me Moore

$7.00

Green tea shooter

$10.00

Greyhound

$6.50

Hurricane

$8.00

Ice Pick

$5.50

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Lemon Drop Cocktail

$10.00

Long Island

$12.00

Long Island Topshelf

$14.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$9.00

Mimosa

Mind Eraser

$5.50

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Negroni

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Orange Crush

$8.00

Ranchwater

$9.00

Red Headed Slut

$7.00

Royal Flush

$7.00

Rum Punch

$8.00

Rum Runner

$7.50

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sex on the beach

$8.00

Snake Bite

$7.00

Snow Dog

$8.00

Southern Hospitality

$6.50

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Three Horseman

$8.00

Toasted Almond

$7.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Woo Woo

$6.00

Zombie

$7.00

Signature Brunch Cocktails

LuLu's Famous Bloody Mary

$8.00

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Jalapeno Bloody

$9.00

Smoky Bacon Bloody

$9.00

Breakfast Shot

$10.00

Traditional mimosa

$7.00

Tropical Mimosa

$9.00

Peach Mimosa

$9.00

Brazilian Mimosa

$9.00

Blood Orange Mimosa

$9.00

Traditional Mimosa Pitcher

$30.00

Tropical Mimosa Pitcher

$35.00

Peach Mimosa Pitcher

$35.00

Brazilian Mimosa Pitcher

$35.00

Blood Orange Pitcher

$35.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Lulu’s Mule

$8.00

Pomegranate Mule

$8.00

Dark 'n Stormy

$8.00

RVA Screwdriver

$8.00

Manmosa Pitcher

$35.00

Manmosa

$9.00

Blue Citrus Breeze

$11.00

Watermelon Mint

$9.00

Southern Comforts

$9.00

Beer

Downeast Blackberry Cider

$8.00

Christmas Ale

$8.00

Modelo

$7.00

Stone Hazy IPA

$8.00

Get Bent Mountain IPA

$9.00

Bryants Strawberry

$8.00

Allagash White

$8.00

Austin Eastciders Pineapple

$6.00

Buskey RVA Cider 16oz

$7.00

Basic City Our Daily Pils

$6.00

Coors Banquet

$4.50

Guinness Stout

$7.00

Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc

$6.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Bells Brewery Oberon

$7.00

White Claw black Cherry

$6.00Out of stock

White Claw Mango

$6.00Out of stock

Nargansett

$5.00

PBR 16oz can

$5.00

Sol

$5.50

Oktoberfest Von Trapp

$6.00

STONE DELICIOUS IPA

$7.00

Topochico seltzer

$6.50

Unicorn Fuel Bryants Cidery

$8.00

Bryants Cider Crackberry

$8.00

King Of Clouds IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Blue Moon

$6.00Out of stock

Negro Modelo

$5.00

Three Notched Minute Man

$6.00

Austin City Blood Orange

$6.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Soda

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Juice Orange

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Apple

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

V8

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.00

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.50

Lemonade

$5.50

Limeade

$5.50

Espresso Single

$2.25

Espresso Double

$4.00

Capaccino

$3.50

Americano 16oz

$3.00

Latte 16oz

$5.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Mocha 16oz

$5.00

Au Lait 16oz

$3.00

Red Eye 16oz

$3.25

Black Eye 16oz

$4.00

Wine

GLS Red Blend

$8.00

GLS Malbec

$8.00

GLS Cabernet Sauv

$9.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$9.00

GLS Merlot

$9.00

BTL Red Blend

$30.00

BTL Malbec

$30.00

BTL Cabernet Sauv

$34.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$34.00

BTL Merlot

$34.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Sauv Blanc

$8.00

GLS Chardonnay

$9.00

GLS Pinot Blanc

$10.00

GLS Prosecco

$7.00

GLS House Bubbles

$5.00

Glass Rose

Glass Rose

$7.00

Glass

$7.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$30.00

BTL Sauv Blanc

$30.00

BTL Chardonnay

$34.00

BTL Pinot Blanc

$38.00

BTL Prosecco

$30.00

BTL House Bubbles

$25.00

Montane Brut 375ml

$15.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Southern Comfort Brunch food, served in an exciting and industrial space! Mimosas and Bloody Marys flow like water!

Website

Location

21 N 17th St, Richmond, VA 23219

Directions

