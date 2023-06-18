- Home
LuLu’s Restaurant
No reviews yet
21 N 17th St
Richmond, VA 23219
BRUNCH
Brunch Entrees
Atlantic Omelette
Lobster, jumbo lump crab, bacon & white cheddar; with hollandaise*
Biscuit & Gravy
Our house made buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage gravy & 2 fried eggs*
B.L.T Sandwich
Classic Bacon, lettuce & tomato with mayo on whole wheat toast
LuLu's 1/2-Pound Bacon Cheeseburger
With lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions & pickle
BYOB
Chicken & Biscuit
Fried chicken on a buttermilk biscuit with 2 fried eggs*, sausage gravy & honey
Chicken & Red Velvet Waffle
Half a red velvet waffle with fried chicken, 2 scrambled eggs* & a side of sausage gravy
Chorizo Frittata
Open-Faced omelette of spicy pork sausage, peppers, onions & white cheddar; with avocado mash & pico de gallo
Corned Beef Hash
Spiced beef brisket slow-roasted with onions & green peppers, topped with poached eggs* & hollandaise*; served with grilled asparagus
Crab Omelette
Jumbo lump crab, asparagus & goat cheese
Croissant Sandwich
Fried eggs* & white cheddar on a toasted croissant
Shockoe Bottom Florentine Benedict
Country Ham, spinach, pimento cheese, poached eggs* & hollandaise* on an English Muffin
French Toast
With strawberry compote & cinnamon creme fraiche
Huevos Rancheros
Grilled corn Tortillas topped with black beans, 2 fried eggs*, white cheddar, ranchero sauce & sour cream
Lobster Biscuit
An omelette of lobster, mushrooms & tomatoes on a house made buttermilk biscuit; with hollandaise**
LuLu's Benedict
Country Ham, poached eggs* & hollandaise* on an English Muffin; with grilled asparagus
Red Velvet Waffle
With pecan cream cheese & strawberries
Shrimp & Stone-Milled Pimento Grits
Stone-ground cheese grits & seared shrimp with poached eggs*, hollandaise* & diablo sauce; with grilled asparagus
TOA Omelette
Tomatoes, onions & white cheddar topped with avocado mash
Sides
House potatoes
Grilled red potatoes with green peppers, onions and our house seasoning blend
2 Eggs, Any Way*
Cheese Grits
Stone-ground grits cooked with pimento cheese, white cheddar and butter
Sausage Gravy
Southern style peppered pork sausage gravy
Pecan Cream Cheese
Strawberry Compote
Fried Chicken
Boneless, skinless Chicken thigh, hand breaded with season corn maseca, fried to order
Bacon
Pecan Smoked 4 Slices
Country Ham
Thin Sliced local country ham
Pork Sausage
Classic Sage breakfast sausage links or spicy Mexican style chorizo
Sliced Strawberries
Grilled Asparagus
Avocado Mash
Buttermilk Biscuit
Housemade XL buttermilk biscuit
Toast
White, whole wheat or rye; 2 slices
Toasted English Muffin
Buttered Croissant
Side French Toast
Side Red Velvet Waffle
Half Portion of our Famous Red Velvet Waffle
Side Corn Beef Hash
Side Corn Beef (MEAT ONLY)
Specials
DRINKS
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Absolut citron
Tito's
Grey Goose
Cirrus
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Absolut citron
DBL Tito's
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Cirrus
Well Gin
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
DBL Well Gin
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Hendricks
DBL Tanqueray
Well Rum
Malibu
Bacardi
Kraken
Captain Morgan
Gosling'S
Meyers Dark
Mount Gay
DBL Well Rum
DBL Malibu
DBL Bacardi
DBL Kraken
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Gosling'S
DBL Meyers Dark
DBL Mount Gay
Well Tequila
Hornitos Reposado
Espolon Blanco
Lunazul Reposado
Carmena
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Hornitos Reposado
DBL Espolon Blanco
DBL Lunazul Reposado
Well Whiskey
Four Roses
Basil Hayden
Bulliet Rye
Old Overholt Bonded Rye
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Jefferson's Ocean Voyage Cask Strength
Jameson
Makers Mark
Woodford Reserve
Old Forester
Roe & Co
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Four Roses
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Old Overholt Bonded Rye
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Jefferson's Ocean Voyage Cask Strength
DBL Jameson
DBL Makers Mark
Well Scotch
Chivas Regal
Glenfiddich
Dewars
Tullamore DEW
Johnnie Walker Red
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Glenfiddich
DBL Dewars
DBL Tullamore DEW
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Hennessey
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
PAMA
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Chambourd
Baileys Irish Cream
Carolyns Irish Cream
Amaretto House
Fernet
Passoa
Tuaca
Rumchata
Peach Schnapps
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Aperol
DBL Campari
DBL Hennessey
DBL Cointreau
DBL Drambuie
DBL Frangelico
DBL Godiva Chocolate
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL PAMA
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Lemoncello
DBL Chambourd
DBL Baileys Irish Cream
DBL Carolyns Irish Cream
DBL Amaretto House
DBL Fernet
DBL Passoa
DBL Tuaca
DBL Peach Schnapps
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
Bahama Mama
BayBreeze
Belleni
BioHazard
Black Russian
Blow Job
Blue Margarita
Blue Motorcycle
Buttery Nipple
CapeCod
Evil Keevil
French 75
Gimlet
Give me Moore
Green tea shooter
Greyhound
Hurricane
Ice Pick
Irish Car Bomb
Lemon Drop Cocktail
Long Island
Long Island Topshelf
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mind Eraser
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Orange Crush
Ranchwater
Red Headed Slut
Rob Roy
Royal Flush
Rum Punch
Rum Runner
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the beach
Sidecar
Snake Bite
Snow Dog
Southern Hospitality
Tequila Sunrise
Three Horseman
Toasted Almond
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Woo Woo
Zombie
Signature Brunch Cocktails
LuLu's Famous Bloody Mary
Bloody Maria
Jalapeno Bloody
Smoky Bacon Bloody
Breakfast Shot
Traditional mimosa
Tropical Mimosa
Peach Mimosa
Brazilian Mimosa
Blood Orange Mimosa
Traditional Mimosa Pitcher
Tropical Mimosa Pitcher
Peach Mimosa Pitcher
Brazilian Mimosa Pitcher
Blood Orange Pitcher
Irish Coffee
Lulu’s Mule
Pomegranate Mule
Dark 'n Stormy
RVA Screwdriver
Manmosa Pitcher
Manmosa
Blue Citrus Breeze
Watermelon Mint
Southern Comforts
Beer
Downeast Blackberry Cider
Christmas Ale
Modelo
Stone Hazy IPA
Get Bent Mountain IPA
Bryants Strawberry
Allagash White
Austin Eastciders Pineapple
Buskey RVA Cider 16oz
Basic City Our Daily Pils
Coors Banquet
Guinness Stout
Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc
Miller Lite
Bells Brewery Oberon
White Claw black Cherry
White Claw Mango
Nargansett
PBR 16oz can
Sol
Oktoberfest Von Trapp
STONE DELICIOUS IPA
Topochico seltzer
Unicorn Fuel Bryants Cidery
Bryants Cider Crackberry
King Of Clouds IPA
Blue Moon
Negro Modelo
Three Notched Minute Man
Austin City Blood Orange
NA Beverages
Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Soda
Iced Tea
Milk
Juice Orange
Virgin Bloody Mary
Apple
Grapefruit
V8
Cranberry
Pineapple
Hot Chocolate 12oz
Hot Chocolate 16oz
Chocolate Milk
Shirley Temple
Arnold Palmer
Lemonade
Limeade
Espresso Single
Espresso Double
Capaccino
Americano 16oz
Latte 16oz
Cold Brew
Mocha 16oz
Au Lait 16oz
Red Eye 16oz
Black Eye 16oz
Wine
GLS Red Blend
GLS Malbec
GLS Cabernet Sauv
GLS Pinot Noir
GLS Merlot
BTL Red Blend
BTL Malbec
BTL Cabernet Sauv
BTL Pinot Noir
BTL Merlot
GLS Pinot Grigio
GLS Sauv Blanc
GLS Chardonnay
GLS Pinot Blanc
GLS Prosecco
GLS House Bubbles
Glass Rose
BTL Pinot Grigio
BTL Sauv Blanc
BTL Chardonnay
BTL Pinot Blanc
BTL Prosecco
BTL House Bubbles
Montane Brut 375ml
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Southern Comfort Brunch food, served in an exciting and industrial space! Mimosas and Bloody Marys flow like water!
21 N 17th St, Richmond, VA 23219