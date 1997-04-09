Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rosalu - Clinton Hill

review star

No reviews yet

274 Hall Street

Brooklyn, NY 11205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Egg Sandwich
Smoked Cheddar & Bacon Egg Sandwich
Cold Brew

Coffee & Tea

Americano

$3.00+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Chai latte

$3.50+

Cold Brew

$4.00

Cortado

$3.75+
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Irving Farm Coffee Roasters

Espresso

$2.75+

Flat white

$3.75+

Hot chocolate

$4.00

Hot tea

$3.00

Latte

$4.00+

Macchiato

$3.25

Mocha

$4.00+

Matcha

$4.00+

Irving Farm Whole Bean Coffee 12oz

$15.00

Breakfast

Classic Egg Sandwich

Classic Egg Sandwich

$10.00

Organic egg, American cheese, house made hash brown, Esposito breakfast sausage on an Orwasher's potato bun.

Smoked Cheddar & Bacon Egg Sandwich

$11.00

Fried organic egg, hash brown, applewood smoked bacon, Grafton Village smoked cheddar on an Orwasher's potato bun

Chorizo Egg Sandwich

$12.00

fried egg, hash brown, chorizo sausage, spicy pepper-jack cheese on an Orwasher's potato bun

Thai Salad

$13.00

Lunch

Brussels sprouts

$10.00

Pork Belly Sandwich

$14.00

Cold Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00+

Natalie's from Florida

Root Beer

$3.00

Saratoga Springs water 12 oz

$2.50

Seltzer

$3.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lulu & Po is a Brooklyn neighborhood all day eatery that serves great We are a place that acknowledges and embraces it’s locals with an inviting, cozy atmosphere and non-pretentious attitude. We know our product well and we are confident, but more than that, we are excited to share the food and spirit we love with others. Come!

Website

Location

274 Hall Street, Brooklyn, NY 11205

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Walter's
orange star4.4 • 2,905
166 Dekalb Ave Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Colonia Verde
orange starNo Reviews
219 Dekalb Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11205
View restaurantnext
Halalbee's - Brooklyn
orange starNo Reviews
378 Myrtle Ave Brooklyn, NY 11205
View restaurantnext
Endswell
orange star4.5 • 471
773 Fulton St Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Imani - 271 Adelphi Street
orange star4.4 • 2,987
271 Adelphi Street Brooklyn, NY 11205
View restaurantnext
Loreto
orange starNo Reviews
280 Ashland Place Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Aita - Clinton Hill
orange star4.8 • 2,583
132 Greene Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Putnam's Pub
orange star4.4 • 1,089
419 Myrtle Ave Brooklyn, NY 11205
View restaurantnext
Locanda Vini E Olii
orange star4.1 • 427
129 Gates Ave Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Chilo's - Bed-Stuy
orange star4.9 • 156
323 Franklin Ave Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Tatanka's Tea and Tincture
orange star4.9 • 97
557 classon ave Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Bar Camillo - - Tompkins Ave
orange star4.6 • 79
333 Tompkins Ave Brooklyn, NY 11216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Park Slope
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
East Williamsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Borough Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Brooklyn Heights
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Boerum Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Williamsburg - North Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
Midwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carroll Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Crown Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston