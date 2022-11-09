- Home
- /
- Franklin Park
- /
- Lulu Belle's Pancake House - 3147 Manheim Rd
Lulu Belle's Pancake House 3147 Manheim Rd
No reviews yet
3147 Manheim Rd
Franklin Park, IL 60131
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Eggs
2 Eggs
Eggs & Applewood Bac
Eggs & Canadian Bac
Eggs & Lulu Links
Eggs & Sausage Patties
Eggs & Turkey Sausage
Eggs & Country Ham
Eggs & Country Fried Steak
Eggs & Corned Beef Hash
Eggs & Broiled Skirt Steak
1 Pork Chop Eggs
2 Pork Chop Eggs
Eggs & Chicken Breast
Eggs & Chopped Steak
Benedicts
Belle's Potato Benny
Canadian bacon, eggs & Hollandaise on our homemade potato pancake (no hash browns)
The Basic
Canadian bacon on a crispy English muffin, topped with eggs & Hollandaise
Avocado Benedict
Avocado slices on an English muffin, topped with two poached eggs & covered with light Hollandaise sauce
The Country
Ham, bacon, scrambled eggs & country sausage gravy on our buttermilk biscuit
Southern Chicken Benny
Omelets
Blah, Blah, Blah Omelet
Choose any three ingredients
Farmer
Bacon, ham, sausage, green peppers, onions & jack cheese topped with country sausage gravy
Bandito
Chorizo, red peppers, onions & jack cheese, topped with pico de gallo
Poblano Oml
Califorina Oml
Veggie Omelette
Tio Omelette
Verde Oml
Western Twist Oml
Coyote Omelet
Ranchero Omelet
Denver Omlette
Durango Omelette
Tex Mex Omelette
Pancakes
Classic Stack
Four perfect fluffy buttermilk slices of heaven.
Extra Cake
Flapjack Sandwich
Two pancakes layered with bone-in ham & topped with two eggs any style
House Made Potato Cakes
Our homemade potato pancakes served with applesauce or sour cream
Pigs In Blanket
Short Stack Cakes
Pumpkin Pancakes
Red Velvet Pancakes
2 Pc Potatoe Pancake
Lechera Fresas Cakes
Side Cakes
Apple Crunch Cakes
Cherry Crunch Cakes
Straw Cheese Pancakes
Peanut Butter Banana Pancakes
Crepes & Blintzes
Three Crepes
Three plain crepes topped with powdered sugar
Fruit Crepes
Two crepes filled with your choice: Fresh Strawberry | Fresh Blueberry | Apple Cinnamon | Banana
Lulu's Crepes
Two crepes filled with Bananas, strawberries & pecans
Nutella Banana
Yum! Two crepes filled with a creamy hazelnut & cocoa delight, served with sliced bananas
Nutella Strawberry Crepes
Farm Boy
Two crepes filled with scrambled eggs filled with ham, Swiss & spinach
Taffy Apple
Two crepes filled with caramel & granny smith apples are such a popular flavor, topped with chopped peanuts & whipped cream
Blintzes
Two blintzes with sweet cottage cheese Fresh fruit add $2.25
Crepe Combo
One fruit crepe of your choice with 2 eggs any style & choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham
1 pc Fruit Crepe
1 pc Blintz
Choc Marshmallow Crepes
Straw Lechers Crepes
Barnyard Crepes
Waffles
Belgium Waffle
Our crisp Belgium Waffle served with whipped butter & hot syrup on the side
Chicken Waffles
Belgium waffle topped with fried chicken tenders & topped with our country gravy
Pop's Waffles
Waffle topped with strawberries, bananas, & whipped cream
Belle's Bacon Waffle
A sweet & savory masterpiece with two slices of country bacon cooked right in & topped with crispy bacon bits
Waffle Combo
Two eggs any style with choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage Links. No Substitutions
Apple Walnut Waffel
French Toast
Lulubelle's Famous French Toast
Sinfully deep fried southern style, topped with caramel & powdered sugar. You gotta try’em!
Strawberry & Nutella French Toast
Just like our Old Fashioned, but topped with Nutella & fresh strawberry
Old Fashion French Toast
Thin sliced brioche dipped in our homemade batter, stacked up high & griddled to perfection
1pc Famous French Toast
2pc Famous French Toast
Short Stack French Toast
1pc French Toast
Blueberry Lechera French Tst
Biscuit French Tst
Banana Nutella French Tst
Lulu Belle's Specialties
Hungry Man
Two pancakes, two French toast, two eggs, two bacon, two sausage & biscuits & gravy. No Substitutions
2x2x2x2
Two eggs (any style), two bacon strips, two sausage links & two pancakes or two French toast. No Substitutions
Belle's Biscuits'n Gravy
Country sausage gravy on a bed of our buttermilk biscuits. Add two eggs 10.95Country sausage gravy on a bed of our buttermilk biscuits. Add two eggs 10.95
Biscuit 'wich
The name says it all, our buttermilk biscuit with one egg & your choice of ham, bacon or sausage patty, served with hash browns. Add cheese .95
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar in a flour tortilla served with hash browns
Huevos a la Mexicana
Two scrambled eggs with onions, tomatoes & jalapeno peppers, served with rice, beans & tortillas
Chilaquiles
Crisp tortilla chips in homemade red or green salsa, queso fresco and served with rice & beans.
Breakfast Panini
Scrambled egg with cheddar cheese & choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage on Sourdough, served with hash browns
Ham Brocc Wrap
Spinach Red Pep Onion Wrap
1\2order Biscuit & Gravy
Healthy Choices
Lulu Oatmeal
Steel cut oats served with raisins & brown sugar
Fruit Parfait
Low-Fat vanilla yogurt, granola, strawberries & blueberries
Low-Cal Plate
Broiled beef patty or Broiled chicken breast, served with cottage cheese, raisin toast & fresh fruit
Stuffed Avocado
A ripe avocado stuffed with Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad, served with cottage cheese & fresh fruit
Belle's Egg White Omelet
Egg whites with turkey breast, green & red peppers, mushroom, onion & mozzarella cheese, served with fresh fruit
Cup Oatmeal
Steel cut oats served with raisins & brown sugar
Potato Sacks
Ham & Cheese Sack
Our three egg creations, nested in hash browns, served with toast or pancakes.
Veggie Sack
Our three egg creations, nested in hash browns, served with toast or pancakes.
Meat Lovers Sack
Our three egg creations, nested in hash browns, served with toast or pancakes.
Cornbeef Swiss Sack
Steak & Cheese Sack
Skillets
Lulu's Steak Skillet
Broiled skirt steak sautéed with onions & mushrooms, served over diced potatoes & topped with mozzarella cheese & eggs
Veggie Skillet
Fresh sautéed broccoli, baby spinach, tomato & mushroom, served over hash browns & topped with Swiss cheese & eggs
Fiesta Skillet
Chorizo sausage, jalapeno peppers & fresh pico de gallo, served over hash browns & topped with jack cheese & eggs
Gypsy Skillet
Ham, mushroom, onion, green pepper, served over hash browns & topped with American cheese & eggs
Hacienda Skillet
Chicken Skillet
Cornbeef Skillet
Hacienda Skillet
Meat Lovers Skillet
Spicey Skillet
Bacon Bacon Skillet
Sausage Supreme Skillet
Califorina Skillet
Cambridge Skillet
Andouille Skillet
Cbh Skillet
Sante Fe Skillet
Salads
Lulu Chicken Grill Salad
Grilled chicken strips, strawberries, avocado & pecans, sprinkled with a touch of blue cheese & finished with our raspberry vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken strips tossed on our buffalo sauce, with cucumber, tomato, mozzarella cheese & ranch dressing
Greek Salad
Anchovies, Feta cheese, olives, onions & tomato, served on a bed of mixed greens with our house dressing. Add chicken 4.00
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with broiled chicken breast, toasted croutons, parmesan cheese & tossed with Caesar dressing
Summer Salad W Chicken
Southwest Chicken Salad
Sides
Sd Sausage Link
Sd Sausage Patties
Sd Turkey Sausage
Sd Bacon
Sd Canadian Bacon
Sd Country Ham
Sd Corn Beef Hash
Sd Hash Brown
Sd French Fries
Soup
Side 1 Egg
Cream Cheese
Toast
English Muffin
Plain Bagel
Homemade Biscuit
SD Country Gravy
Fresh Fruit
Sd Rice
Sd Jalapeno
Sd Avocado
Sd Hollandaise Sauce
Dinner Roll
Sd Chicken Breast
Full Skirt Steak
Sd Country Fried Steak
Extra Country Gravy
Feta Cheese
Sd Slice Tomato
Sd Broccoli
Sd Cottage Cheese
Sd Jello
Sd Beans
Sd Salad
Blue Cheese
Sd Pico de Gallo
Sandwiches
Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white toast
BLT Club
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white toast
Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on white toast
Reuben
Corned beef on light rye topped with sauerkraut, melted Swiss & 1000 island dressing
Corned Beef on Rye
Our homemade corned beef piled high on light rye
Tuna Melt
Tuna topped with American cheese, served on grilled rye
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Lulu’s homemade tuna on a mutli-grain toast
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our homemade chicken salad with grapes & walnuts on multigrain bread toast
Three Cheese Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, mozzarella & Swiss cheese
Grilled Cheese
Adult Chicken Tenders
Crispy tenders served with french fries & a side of BBQ sauce or Ranch
Belle Chicken-Cado
Grilled chicken breast topped with fresh avocado, tomato, mozzarella, lettuce & pesto sauce on a bun
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Broiled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato & mayo on a bun
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast with buffalo sauce, lettuce & tomato on a bun
Jumbo Burrito
A jumbo flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, refried beans, cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes & lettuce, served with rice & beans
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken with Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & tossed with Caesar dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded chicken tossed in our special buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Turkey Club Wrap
Fresh sliced turkey with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Club Panini
Fresh sliced turkey with bacon, tomato, onion, fresh greens & mayo
Veggie Panini
Layered with onion, broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach & jalapeno cheese
Reuben Panini
Fresh sliced corned beef & sauerkraut with Swiss cheese
Fish Chips
Pepper Egg Panini
Fish Sandwich
Cornbeef Cabbage
Monte Cristo
Ham And Cheese Club
BLT Single
Singel Turkey Club
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Turkey Avacado Panini
Avacado Club
Bells Ranch Chicken Sandwich
Burgers
Patty Melt
Hamburger patty with cheddar cheese & grilled onion on rye bread
All American Cheeseburger
Just a good old fashioned burger. Add Bacon $1.50
Border Burger
Avocado, jack cheese, jalapeno & a side of fresh pico de gallo
Belle's Burger
Thick country ham, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese & mayo topped with a fried egg
"My Wife Said It Would Never Sell"
This creation features our house made burger with peanut butter, honey, cheddar cheese & bacon. Crazy?! Right?? But we bet you like it!!!
Pinapple Ch Burger
Plain Burger
Serrano Chipotle Burger
El Diablo Burger
Mexican Burger
Ranch House Burger
Cross Line Burger
Frisco Burger
Shorty's
Lil' Combo
One egg any style, one sausage & one bacon, toast or pancake.
Mickey Pancake
Mini Chocolate Chip Pancakes
5 mini pancakes with chocolate chips
Birthday Cake Pancakes
Stacked high with sprinkles
French Toast Stix
Slider
A burger on a mini bun with a pickle. Add cheese .95
Cheese Bites
A grilled cheese sandwich cut in quarters
Kid Chicken Strips
Lightly fried & served with dipping sauce
Hot Chocolate/Milk
Soda
Iced Tea/Lemonade
Juice
Kids Drink
Sides
Side 1 Egg
Fresh Fruit
Sd Avocado
Sd Jalapeno
Sd Pico de Gallo
Sd Bacon
Sd Canadian Bacon
Sd Sausage Link
Sd Turkey Sausage
Sd Sausage Patties
Sd Country Ham
Sd Corn Beef Hash
Sd Chicken Breast
Full Skirt Steak
Sd Country Fried Steak
Sd Hash Brown
Sd Of Chorizl
Sd French Fries
Sd Diced Potatoe
Soup
Sd Salad
Toast
Dinner Roll
Sd Of Tortillas
English Muffin
Plain Bagel
Cream Cheese
Homemade Biscuit
SD Country Gravy
Sd Hollandaise Sauce
Sd Rice
Sd Beans
Sd Slice Tomato
Sd Broccoli
Sd Cottage Cheese
Sd Jello
Sid Queso Fresco
Sd Bacon Well
Sd Bacon Soft
Chorizo Sd
Shirts
Hats
Full Tray Eggs
Full Tray Hashbrown
Full Tray Pancakes
Full Tray French Toast
50 Pieces Bacon
50 Pieces Sausage
50 Pieces Turkey Sausage
Full Tray Hashbrown
Side Jello
Gift Card $50
1\2 Cakes
1\2 Hb
25pc Bacon
25 Pc Sausage
1\2 Try Eggs
1\2 Try Cakes
Sd Coslaw
30 Piecse Bacon
30 Pieces Sausage
Gift Card
Cup
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
At Lulu Belle’s, we aim to please. We offer delicious Southern specialties, “housemade” favorites, the friendliest service and great hospitality. We know you’ll feel right at home. So sit back and relax. Enjoy our family fixin’s. And be sure to come back soon.
3147 Manheim Rd, Franklin Park, IL 60131