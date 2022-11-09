Lulu Belle's Pancake House 3147 Manheim Rd

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eggs

2 Eggs

$8.25

Eggs & Applewood Bac

$11.95

Eggs & Canadian Bac

$11.25

Eggs & Lulu Links

$10.95

Eggs & Sausage Patties

$11.25

Eggs & Turkey Sausage

$10.95

Eggs & Country Ham

$11.25

Eggs & Country Fried Steak

$12.95

Eggs & Corned Beef Hash

$11.95

Eggs & Broiled Skirt Steak

$26.95

1 Pork Chop Eggs

$12.95

2 Pork Chop Eggs

$17.95

Eggs & Chicken Breast

$15.95

Eggs & Chopped Steak

$12.95

Benedicts

Belle's Potato Benny

$11.25

Canadian bacon, eggs & Hollandaise on our homemade potato pancake (no hash browns)

The Basic

$10.95

Canadian bacon on a crispy English muffin, topped with eggs & Hollandaise

Avocado Benedict

$11.25

Avocado slices on an English muffin, topped with two poached eggs & covered with light Hollandaise sauce

The Country

$11.95

Ham, bacon, scrambled eggs & country sausage gravy on our buttermilk biscuit

Southern Chicken Benny

$14.95

Omelets

Blah, Blah, Blah Omelet

$11.95

Choose any three ingredients

Farmer

$11.95

Bacon, ham, sausage, green peppers, onions & jack cheese topped with country sausage gravy

Bandito

$12.95

Chorizo, red peppers, onions & jack cheese, topped with pico de gallo

Poblano Oml

$11.95

Califorina Oml

$12.95

Veggie Omelette

$11.95

Tio Omelette

$12.95

Verde Oml

$11.95

Western Twist Oml

$12.95

Coyote Omelet

$11.95

Ranchero Omelet

$12.95

Denver Omlette

$11.95

Durango Omelette

$12.95

Tex Mex Omelette

$12.95

Pancakes

Classic Stack

$8.25

Four perfect fluffy buttermilk slices of heaven.

Extra Cake

$2.00

Flapjack Sandwich

$10.95

Two pancakes layered with bone-in ham & topped with two eggs any style

House Made Potato Cakes

$8.95

Our homemade potato pancakes served with applesauce or sour cream

Pigs In Blanket

$10.50

Short Stack Cakes

$4.05

Pumpkin Pancakes

$12.95

Red Velvet Pancakes

$9.95

2 Pc Potatoe Pancake

$5.95

Lechera Fresas Cakes

$9.75

Side Cakes

$2.95

Apple Crunch Cakes

$9.95

Cherry Crunch Cakes

$9.95

Straw Cheese Pancakes

$9.95

Peanut Butter Banana Pancakes

$10.95

Crepes & Blintzes

Three Crepes

$8.95

Three plain crepes topped with powdered sugar

Fruit Crepes

$9.95

Two crepes filled with your choice: Fresh Strawberry | Fresh Blueberry | Apple Cinnamon | Banana

Lulu's Crepes

$11.95

Two crepes filled with Bananas, strawberries & pecans

Nutella Banana

$11.95

Yum! Two crepes filled with a creamy hazelnut & cocoa delight, served with sliced bananas

Nutella Strawberry Crepes

$11.95

Farm Boy

$11.95

Two crepes filled with scrambled eggs filled with ham, Swiss & spinach

Taffy Apple

$10.95

Two crepes filled with caramel & granny smith apples are such a popular flavor, topped with chopped peanuts & whipped cream

Blintzes

$9.95

Two blintzes with sweet cottage cheese Fresh fruit add $2.25

Crepe Combo

$12.95

One fruit crepe of your choice with 2 eggs any style & choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham

1 pc Fruit Crepe

$4.95

1 pc Blintz

$4.95

Choc Marshmallow Crepes

$10.95

Straw Lechers Crepes

$11.95

Barnyard Crepes

$11.95

Waffles

Belgium Waffle

$8.95

Our crisp Belgium Waffle served with whipped butter & hot syrup on the side

Chicken Waffles

$12.95

Belgium waffle topped with fried chicken tenders & topped with our country gravy

Pop's Waffles

$11.95

Waffle topped with strawberries, bananas, & whipped cream

Belle's Bacon Waffle

$10.95

A sweet & savory masterpiece with two slices of country bacon cooked right in & topped with crispy bacon bits

Waffle Combo

$13.95

Two eggs any style with choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage Links. No Substitutions

Apple Walnut Waffel

$10.95

French Toast

Lulubelle's Famous French Toast

$11.95

Sinfully deep fried southern style, topped with caramel & powdered sugar. You gotta try’em!

Strawberry & Nutella French Toast

$11.95

Just like our Old Fashioned, but topped with Nutella & fresh strawberry

Old Fashion French Toast

$10.95

Thin sliced brioche dipped in our homemade batter, stacked up high & griddled to perfection

1pc Famous French Toast

$3.95

2pc Famous French Toast

$7.95

Short Stack French Toast

$5.95

1pc French Toast

$3.50

Blueberry Lechera French Tst

$10.95

Biscuit French Tst

$9.95

Banana Nutella French Tst

$11.95

Lulu Belle's Specialties

Hungry Man

$15.95

Two pancakes, two French toast, two eggs, two bacon, two sausage & biscuits & gravy. No Substitutions

2x2x2x2

$11.50

Two eggs (any style), two bacon strips, two sausage links & two pancakes or two French toast. No Substitutions

Belle's Biscuits'n Gravy

$8.25

Country sausage gravy on a bed of our buttermilk biscuits. Add two eggs 10.95Country sausage gravy on a bed of our buttermilk biscuits. Add two eggs 10.95

Biscuit 'wich

$10.75

The name says it all, our buttermilk biscuit with one egg & your choice of ham, bacon or sausage patty, served with hash browns. Add cheese .95

Breakfast Burrito

$10.95

Scrambled eggs, chorizo, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella & cheddar in a flour tortilla served with hash browns

Huevos a la Mexicana

$11.25

Two scrambled eggs with onions, tomatoes & jalapeno peppers, served with rice, beans & tortillas

Chilaquiles

$9.95

Crisp tortilla chips in homemade red or green salsa, queso fresco and served with rice & beans.

Breakfast Panini

$10.95

Scrambled egg with cheddar cheese & choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage on Sourdough, served with hash browns

Ham Brocc Wrap

$8.45

Spinach Red Pep Onion Wrap

$8.45

1\2order Biscuit & Gravy

$4.25

Healthy Choices

Lulu Oatmeal

$5.25

Steel cut oats served with raisins & brown sugar

Fruit Parfait

$8.25

Low-Fat vanilla yogurt, granola, strawberries & blueberries

Low-Cal Plate

$11.95

Broiled beef patty or Broiled chicken breast, served with cottage cheese, raisin toast & fresh fruit

Stuffed Avocado

$11.95

A ripe avocado stuffed with Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad, served with cottage cheese & fresh fruit

Belle's Egg White Omelet

$12.95

Egg whites with turkey breast, green & red peppers, mushroom, onion & mozzarella cheese, served with fresh fruit

Cup Oatmeal

$2.65

Steel cut oats served with raisins & brown sugar

Potato Sacks

Ham & Cheese Sack

$11.95

Our three egg creations, nested in hash browns, served with toast or pancakes.

Veggie Sack

$11.95

Our three egg creations, nested in hash browns, served with toast or pancakes.

Meat Lovers Sack

$12.95

Our three egg creations, nested in hash browns, served with toast or pancakes.

Cornbeef Swiss Sack

$11.95

Steak & Cheese Sack

$18.95

Skillets

Lulu's Steak Skillet

$19.95

Broiled skirt steak sautéed with onions & mushrooms, served over diced potatoes & topped with mozzarella cheese & eggs

Veggie Skillet

$11.95

Fresh sautéed broccoli, baby spinach, tomato & mushroom, served over hash browns & topped with Swiss cheese & eggs

Fiesta Skillet

$12.95

Chorizo sausage, jalapeno peppers & fresh pico de gallo, served over hash browns & topped with jack cheese & eggs

Gypsy Skillet

$12.95

Ham, mushroom, onion, green pepper, served over hash browns & topped with American cheese & eggs

Hacienda Skillet

$13.95

Chicken Skillet

$17.95

Cornbeef Skillet

$12.95

Hacienda Skillet

$13.95

Meat Lovers Skillet

$12.95

Spicey Skillet

$12.95

Bacon Bacon Skillet

$12.95

Sausage Supreme Skillet

$12.95

Califorina Skillet

$12.95

Cambridge Skillet

$12.95

Andouille Skillet

$13.95

Cbh Skillet

$12.95

Sante Fe Skillet

$13.95

Salads

Lulu Chicken Grill Salad

$13.95

Grilled chicken strips, strawberries, avocado & pecans, sprinkled with a touch of blue cheese & finished with our raspberry vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.95

Crispy chicken strips tossed on our buffalo sauce, with cucumber, tomato, mozzarella cheese & ranch dressing

Greek Salad

$12.95

Anchovies, Feta cheese, olives, onions & tomato, served on a bed of mixed greens with our house dressing. Add chicken 4.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.95

Romaine lettuce topped with broiled chicken breast, toasted croutons, parmesan cheese & tossed with Caesar dressing

Summer Salad W Chicken

$13.95

Southwest Chicken Salad

$12.95

Sides

Sd Sausage Link

$5.25

Sd Sausage Patties

$5.25

Sd Turkey Sausage

$5.25

Sd Bacon

$5.50

Sd Canadian Bacon

$5.50

Sd Country Ham

$5.95

Sd Corn Beef Hash

$7.25

Sd Hash Brown

$3.95

Sd French Fries

$3.95

Soup

$3.95+

Side 1 Egg

$1.50

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Toast

$2.50

English Muffin

$2.95

Plain Bagel

$2.95

Homemade Biscuit

$2.95

SD Country Gravy

$2.75

Fresh Fruit

$3.95

Sd Rice

$3.95

Sd Jalapeno

$1.50

Sd Avocado

$3.25

Sd Hollandaise Sauce

$2.25

Dinner Roll

$0.25

Sd Chicken Breast

$7.25

Full Skirt Steak

$18.75

Sd Country Fried Steak

$6.95

Extra Country Gravy

$1.25

Feta Cheese

$2.25

Sd Slice Tomato

$1.95

Sd Broccoli

$4.25

Sd Cottage Cheese

$3.95

Sd Jello

$3.25

Sd Beans

$3.95

Sd Salad

$4.25

Blue Cheese

$2.25

Sd Pico de Gallo

$1.75

Sandwiches

Turkey Club

$12.95

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white toast

BLT Club

$11.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white toast

Chicken Club

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on white toast

Reuben

$12.95

Corned beef on light rye topped with sauerkraut, melted Swiss & 1000 island dressing

Corned Beef on Rye

$12.75

Our homemade corned beef piled high on light rye

Tuna Melt

$11.95

Tuna topped with American cheese, served on grilled rye

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.95

Lulu’s homemade tuna on a mutli-grain toast

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.95

Our homemade chicken salad with grapes & walnuts on multigrain bread toast

Three Cheese Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Cheddar, mozzarella & Swiss cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Adult Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Crispy tenders served with french fries & a side of BBQ sauce or Ranch

Belle Chicken-Cado

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with fresh avocado, tomato, mozzarella, lettuce & pesto sauce on a bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Broiled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato & mayo on a bun

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Breaded chicken breast with buffalo sauce, lettuce & tomato on a bun

Jumbo Burrito

A jumbo flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, refried beans, cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes & lettuce, served with rice & beans

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Grilled chicken with Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & tossed with Caesar dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Breaded chicken tossed in our special buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Turkey Club Wrap

$11.95

Fresh sliced turkey with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Club Panini

$11.95

Fresh sliced turkey with bacon, tomato, onion, fresh greens & mayo

Veggie Panini

$10.45

Layered with onion, broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach & jalapeno cheese

Reuben Panini

$12.95

Fresh sliced corned beef & sauerkraut with Swiss cheese

Fish Chips

$12.95

Pepper Egg Panini

$10.25

Fish Sandwich

$10.95

Cornbeef Cabbage

$15.95

Monte Cristo

$12.95

Ham And Cheese Club

$12.95

BLT Single

$9.75

Singel Turkey Club

$10.50

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$12.95

Turkey Avacado Panini

$12.95

Avacado Club

$12.95

Bells Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Burgers

Patty Melt

$12.95

Hamburger patty with cheddar cheese & grilled onion on rye bread

All American Cheeseburger

$12.95

Just a good old fashioned burger. Add Bacon $1.50

Border Burger

$12.95

Avocado, jack cheese, jalapeno & a side of fresh pico de gallo

Belle's Burger

$13.95

Thick country ham, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese & mayo topped with a fried egg

"My Wife Said It Would Never Sell"

$13.25

This creation features our house made burger with peanut butter, honey, cheddar cheese & bacon. Crazy?! Right?? But we bet you like it!!!

Pinapple Ch Burger

$11.95

Plain Burger

$11.95

Serrano Chipotle Burger

$12.95

El Diablo Burger

$13.95

Mexican Burger

$13.95

Ranch House Burger

$13.95

Cross Line Burger

$13.95

Frisco Burger

$13.95

Shorty's

Lil' Combo

$6.95

One egg any style, one sausage & one bacon, toast or pancake.

Mickey Pancake

$6.95

Mini Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$6.95

5 mini pancakes with chocolate chips

Birthday Cake Pancakes

$6.95

Stacked high with sprinkles

French Toast Stix

$6.95

Slider

$6.95

A burger on a mini bun with a pickle. Add cheese .95

Cheese Bites

$6.95

A grilled cheese sandwich cut in quarters

Kid Chicken Strips

$6.95

Lightly fried & served with dipping sauce

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$3.25

Hot Tea

$2.50

Decaf Tea

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate/Milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Soda

Pepsi

$3.50

Pepsi 0

$3.50

Serria Mist

$3.50

Mugs

$3.50

Jarrito

$3.50

Fruit Punch

$3.50

Orange Crush

$3.50

Lemon Aid

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea/Lemonade

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$3.50

Juice

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$4.25+

Apple Juice

$3.95+

Cranberry Juice

$3.95+

Tomato Juice

$3.95+

Kd Apple

$1.95

Kd Cranberry

$1.95

Kids Drink

Kd Apple Juice

$1.95

Kd Choc Milk

$1.95

Kd Sprite

$1.95

Kd Lemonade

$1.95

Kd Rootbeer

$1.95

Kd Rasberry Ice Tea

$1.95

Kd Milk

$1.95

Kd Cranberry Juice

$1.95

Kd Coke

$1.95

Kd Diet

$1.95

Beer

Corona

$5.00

MGD

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Modelo

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Becks

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Wine

Mimosa

$6.95

Glass of Wine

$6.00

Sides

Side 1 Egg

$1.50

Fresh Fruit

$3.95

Sd Avocado

$3.25

Sd Jalapeno

$1.50

Sd Pico de Gallo

$1.75

Sd Bacon

$5.50

Sd Canadian Bacon

$5.50

Sd Sausage Link

$5.25

Sd Turkey Sausage

$5.25

Sd Sausage Patties

$5.25

Sd Country Ham

$5.95

Sd Corn Beef Hash

$7.25

Sd Chicken Breast

$7.25

Full Skirt Steak

$18.75

Sd Country Fried Steak

$6.95

Sd Hash Brown

$3.95

Sd Of Chorizl

$3.50

Sd French Fries

$3.95

Sd Diced Potatoe

$3.95

Soup

$3.95+

Sd Salad

$4.25

Toast

$2.50

Dinner Roll

$0.25

Sd Of Tortillas

$2.50

English Muffin

$2.95

Plain Bagel

$2.95

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Homemade Biscuit

$2.95

SD Country Gravy

$2.75

Sd Hollandaise Sauce

$2.25

Sd Rice

$3.95

Sd Beans

$3.95

Sd Slice Tomato

$1.95

Sd Broccoli

$4.25

Sd Cottage Cheese

$3.95

Sd Jello

$3.25

Sid Queso Fresco

$1.95

Sd Bacon Well

Sd Bacon Soft

Chorizo Sd

$3.50

Shirts

$14.00

Hats

$6.00

Full Tray Eggs

$100.00

Full Tray Hashbrown

$72.00

Full Tray Pancakes

$80.00

Full Tray French Toast

$80.00

50 Pieces Bacon

$50.00

50 Pieces Sausage

$50.00

50 Pieces Turkey Sausage

$50.00

Full Tray Hashbrown

$72.00

Side Jello

$3.25

Gift Card $50

$50.00

1\2 Cakes

$45.00

1\2 Hb

$52.00

25pc Bacon

$25.00

25 Pc Sausage

$25.00

1\2 Try Eggs

$60.00

1\2 Try Cakes

$45.00

Sd Coslaw

$3.95

30 Piecse Bacon

$30.00

30 Pieces Sausage

$30.00

Gift Card

$25.00

Cup

$5.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Lulu Belle’s, we aim to please. We offer delicious Southern specialties, “housemade” favorites, the friendliest service and great hospitality. We know you’ll feel right at home. So sit back and relax. Enjoy our family fixin’s. And be sure to come back soon.

Location

3147 Manheim Rd, Franklin Park, IL 60131

Directions

Gallery
Lulu Belle's Pancake House image
Lulu Belle's Pancake House image
Lulu Belle's Pancake House image

