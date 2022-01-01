Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Lulu's Seafood Kitchen - Little Rock

review star

No reviews yet

5911 R St

Little Rock, AR 72207

Order Again

Popular Items

(1 Lb.) Snow Crab Legs
Bowl of Lulu’s Gumbo
Chicken & Catfish Combo

From The Boil

(1/2 Lb.) Snow Crab Legs

$15.00

(1/2 Lb.) Shrimp (Head-off without Skin)

$11.99

(1/2 Lb.) Green Mussels

$8.99

(1/2 Lb.) Manila Clams

$7.00

(1/2 Lb.) Sausage

$5.50

(1 Lb.) Snow Crab Legs

$28.99

(1 Lb.) Shrimp (Head-off without Skin)

$19.99

(1Lb.) Green Mussels

$14.99

(1 Lb.) Manila Clams

$11.99

(1 Lb.) Sausage

$10.00

(1 PC) Lobster Tail

$14.00

Crab Leg Combo

$38.00

Lulu's 4- Pounder Bucket

$58.00

Jasen’s Gout Bucket

$59.00

Crab Leg Combo Special

$39.00

Appetizers

Cajun Cakes

$10.00

Craw Dip

$9.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.00

Salt Peppercorn Calamari

$10.00

Sides

Boiled Egg 3pcs

$3.99

Cajun Fries

$3.50

Hushpuppies

$3.50

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Fried Okra

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Steamed Rice

$2.00

(1/2Lb.) 4 Corns

$3.50

(1/2 Lb.) 4 Potatoes

$3.50

1/2 Lb. Sausage

$5.50

Lemon Pepper

$1.75

Garlic Butter

$1.75

Rajin Cajun

$1.75

Lulu Sauce

$1.75

Plain Butte

$1.10

Plain Butter

$1.75

Onios

$2.50

Salad

Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Shrimp Salad

$13.00

Soup & Stew

Cup of Lulu’s Gumbo

$6.00

Bowl of Lulu’s Gumbo

$9.00

Cup of Shrimp Etouffee

$6.00

Bowl of Shrimp Etouffee

$9.00

Po' Boys

Blackened Chicken Po’ Boy

$10.50

Catfish Po’ Boy

$10.50

Shrimp Po’ Boy

$11.00

Catfish

The Original

$11.99

Shrimp & Catfish Combo

$15.50

Chicken & Catfish Combo

$14.50

Blackened Catfish

$12.99

Panko-Crusted Fried Catfish

$11.99

COMBO ALL DAY (Good for 2)

$25.99

Dessert

Beignets

$4.00

Fried Peach Pie

$5.00

Fried Chocolate Pie

$5.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders with Fries

$6.95

Kids Catfish with Fries

$6.95

Kids Shrimp with Fries

$6.95

Lunch Specials

Lunch Special- Catfish Po'boy with drink

$9.99

Lunch Special- Shrimp Po'boy with drink

$10.99

Lunch Special- Shrimp & Catfish with drink

$10.99

2pcs Fried Catfish 4pcs Fried Shrimp Hushpuppies & Fries

Everyday Specials

Monday- Tuesday Special

$25.99

Wednesday- Thursday Special

$22.99

Friday- Saturday Special

$29.99

Sunday Family Special

$45.99

Family Pack Special

$35.99

Tea & Sodas

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Hi-C

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Water

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5911 R St, Little Rock, AR 72207

Directions

