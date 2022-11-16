Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Lulu's

review star

No reviews yet

2518 Kirby Drive

Houston, TX 77019

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Caesar
Papardele Bolognese

Small Plates

Antipasto

$28.00

Three meats, three cheeses, cornichons, mustard, fruit compote, pickled red onion and fresh bread

Bread Basket

$5.00
Calamari Frito

Calamari Frito

$16.00

Lightly fried rings and tentacles glazed with balsamic gastrique

Polpette

Polpette

$18.00

Meatballs over soft polenta, shaved grana padono cheese

Soup of the Day

$8.00+

Soup of the day

Salads

Arugula & Pear

Arugula & Pear

$16.00

Arugula, grilled pears, candied pecans, gorgonolza cheese, agrumato

Burrata

Burrata

$22.00

Radiccico, baby beets, vincotto

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$16.00

Spring mix, shaved vegetables, blood orange, calamansi vinaigrette

Grilled Caesar

Grilled Caesar

$16.00

Lightly charred, homemade caesar, pickled red onion, boquerones

Pasta

Bucatini Al'Amatriciana

Bucatini Al'Amatriciana

$20.00

Cherry tomatoes, guanchale, aged pecorino

Carbonara

Carbonara

$22.00

Pancetta, green peas, carbonara sauce, egg sunny side up

Fussili Caccio E Pepe

Fussili Caccio E Pepe

$20.00

Sheep's milk, pecorino, toasted black pepper

Papardele Bolognese

Papardele Bolognese

$28.00

Bolognese, parmigiano, fresh herbs

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$20.00

Entrees

Black Angus Tenderloin

Black Angus Tenderloin

$45.00

Cipollini mushroom agrodolce, pancetta, cheese fonduta

Braised Short Rib

$36.00

Soft polenta, roasted baby carrots, glassato

Grilled Branzino

Grilled Branzino

$35.00

Tomato, sugo finto, baby spinach, pizzaiolo sauce, grilled lemon, salsa verde

Grilled Salmon

$35.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$14.00

Layers of lady fingers & marscapone

Bombolone

$14.00

Italian fried doughnut with a side of creme anglaise

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Double Espresso

$8.00

Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Guavissimo

$13.00

La Passione

$13.00

Amalfi Coast

$13.00

Virgin Mary

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Under the leadership of Executive Chef, Jose Monterrosa, Lulu's serves simple, refined Italian fare. Rich rustic flavor, uncomplicated dishes and classic cocktails served in an intimate space drenched in natural light by day and candle light by night. Brought to you by Palacios Murphy--the owners of Houston's legendary eatery and nightlife icon, ARMANDOS.

2518 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77019

Lulu's River Oaks image
Lulu's River Oaks image

