Mexican & Tex-Mex
Lulu's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Under the leadership of Executive Chef, Jose Monterrosa, Lulu's serves simple, refined Italian fare. Rich rustic flavor, uncomplicated dishes and classic cocktails served in an intimate space drenched in natural light by day and candle light by night. Brought to you by Palacios Murphy--the owners of Houston's legendary eatery and nightlife icon, ARMANDOS.
Location
2518 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77019
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fajitas A Go Go - 3773 Richmond Ave - Suite 1-C - 713-661-0501
4.0 • 17
3773 Richmond Ave Houston, TX 77046
View restaurant
Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington
No Reviews
6329 Washington Ave Houston, TX 77007
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant