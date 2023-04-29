Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lulu's Local Eatery

No reviews yet

3201 South Grand Blvd

Saint Louis, MO 63118

FOOD

Starters

Regular Tater Tots

Regular Tater Tots

$5.99

Lulus classic tots dusted with cajun seasoning. Served with a side of ketchup.

Nacho Tater Tots

Nacho Tater Tots

$8.99

Our famous tater tots smothered with carnita, cheez, jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, green onions and cilantro.

Volcano Tater Tots

Volcano Tater Tots

$8.99Out of stock

Our famous tater tots covered in our delicious chili, sour cream, cheez, cilantro, jalapeños, and green onions.

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$6.99

Lightly fried handcrafted spring rolls packed with Chinese cabbage, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, celery, and onion.

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$8.99

Lightly fried cauliflower served with a side of our house Buffalo sauce and ranch.

Crispy Tofu

Crispy Tofu

$7.99

Crispy fried tofu tossed in a salt and pepper seasoning served with a side of Thai chili sauce

Salad

*Spicy* Spring Roll Bowl Salad (GF)

*Spicy* Spring Roll Bowl Salad (GF)

$12.99

(Sauce is very spicy, please try with sauce on the side for first time) Rice noodles served with cilantro, green onions, crispy watermelon radish, cucumber, pickled red onion and pickled carrots, covered in our house spicy spring roll dressing then garnished with crushed peanuts and sesame seeds

Kale & Brussel

Kale & Brussel

$12.99Out of stock

Shredded Brussels mixed with fresh kale, dressed in our house made ceasar, garnished with walnut parm, chickpea croutons, and capers.

Entrees

General T'sos Tofu

$14.99

Golden fried tofu tossed in our spicy sweet general tsos sauce, served on rice with cucumbers and carrots.

Sesame Tofu

Sesame Tofu

$14.99

Golden fried tofu tossed in a sweet chili sauce served on rice with cucumbers and carrots, topped with sesame seeds.

Winter Quinoa

Winter Quinoa

$13.99

A bed of zested quinoa served with various roasted veggies and topped with pesto.

Chili Wonton

Chili Wonton

$13.99Out of stock

Steamed wontons stuffed with various minced veggies such as shiitake mushrooms, spinach, and fried tofu.

Rice Shumai

Rice Shumai

$12.99Out of stock

Steamed wonton wrappers stuffed with sticky rice filled with various veggies.

KFC Tacos

KFC Tacos

$12.99

Fried oyster mushrooms tossed in our signature spicy sweet Korean sauce, served on a corn tortilla with pickled onion and sour cream, served with a side of pickled daikon.

Bao Tacos

Bao Tacos

$12.99

Steamed bao buns stuffed with crispy tofu, red onion, mixed greens, and cucumber topped with lulu sauce.

Wraps

Buffalo Wrap

$12.99

Whole wheat tortilla filled with crispy cauliflower, mixed greens, onions, carrots, cucumbers, and buffalo sauce and ranch.

KFC Wrap

KFC Wrap

$12.99

Whole wheat tortilla stuffed with fried cauliflower, mixed greens, onions, carrots and cucumbers, as well as ranch and our homemade Korean dressing.

Loaded Crunch Wrap

Loaded Crunch Wrap

$12.99

Toasted crunch wrap stuffed with carnita, crushed tortilla chips, and our chess. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Sweets

Blueberry Muffins (Gluten Free)

Blueberry Muffins (Gluten Free)

$4.99
Lemon Poppyseed Muffins (Gluten Free)

Lemon Poppyseed Muffins (Gluten Free)

$4.99
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie (Gluten Free)

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie (Gluten Free)

$4.50Out of stock
Oatmeal Cream Pie (Gluten Free)

Oatmeal Cream Pie (Gluten Free)

$4.99Out of stock

BEVERAGES

Non Alcoholic Beverages

La Croix limoncello

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$2.99

Tonic

$1.99

Soda Water

$1.99

Red Bull

$3.99

SF Red Bull

$3.99

Tropical Red Bull

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Cold Pressed Orange Juice

$3.99Out of stock

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Grapefruit juice

$2.99

Sanpellegrino Limonata

$2.99

Sanpellegrino pompelmo

$2.99

Sanpellegrino aranciata rossa

$2.99

Sanpellegrino melograno & arancia

$2.99

Sump cold brew

$5.99

Jarritos guava

$1.99

Jarritos pineapple

$1.99Out of stock

Perrier

$1.99

Topo Chico Lime

$3.99

Wine

Juan Gil "Silver Label" Monastrell

$7.99

Substance "CS" Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.99

Parducci Small Lot Pinot Noir

$6.99

Clos LaChance Chardonnay

$8.99

Familia Torres 'Celeste' Verdejo

$8.99

Hayes Valley Sauvignon Blanc

$6.99

Paul Cherrier Sancerre

$12.50

Siduri Pinot Noir

$49.99

Marietta 'Game Trail' Cabernet Sauvignon

$55.99

Juan Gil Monastrell

$38.99

Substance Cabernet CS

$38.99

Parducci Pinot Nior 2020

$32.99

Pay Vineyards Chardonnay

$55.99

Clos LaChance Chardonay

$42.99

Familia Torres Verdejo

$42.99

Hayes Valley Verdejo

$28.99

Paul Cherrier Sancerre Blanc 2021

$59.99

Bisol Prosecco

$32.99

Bollinger Champagne Special Cuvee Brut

$99.99

LeMesnil Champagne Brut Rose Grand

$79.99

Bottle 300 ML

$25.00

Shot

$4.00

Bottle 750 ML

$45.00

Shot

$4.00

Bottle (350 ML)

$25.00

Shot

$4.00

Bottle (750 ML)

$40.00

Glass

$10.00

Bottle (375 ML)

$30.00

Shot

$4.00

Bottle (750 ML)

$40.00

Shot

$5.00

Hakutsuru Sayuri Shot

$4.00

Hakutsuru Sayuri Bottle 300 ML

$25.00

Gekkeikan Black and Gold shot

$4.00

Gekkeikan Black and Gold Bottle 750ml

$45.00

Moonstone Pear Sake shot

$4.00

Moonstone Pear Bottle 300ML

$25.00

FuKi Plum Wine Glass

$10.00

FuKi Plum Wine Bottle 750 ML

$40.00

Nigori White Peach Sake shot

$4.00

Nigori White Peach sake bottle 375ML

$30.00

HANA Fuji Apple Sake Shot

$5.00

Lulu's Signatures

The Dolly

The Dolly

$11.99

Grapefruit vodka, vanilla vodka, grapefruit puree, fresh grapefruit juice, coconut cream

La Vie En Rose

La Vie En Rose

$11.99

Vodka, Kahlua, espresso, and agave simple

The Stevie

The Stevie

$11.99

Hangar one citron, lavender liquor, lime juice, agave simple, peach schnapps and sode

She Wolf

She Wolf

$11.99

Tequila, mango schnapps, fresh lime juice, agave simple, mango puree, and grenadine Rimmed with tajin

Everlasting Love

Everlasting Love

$11.99

Lychee Soho, hangar 1 Mandrin Vodka, pineapple juice, and house made sweet & sour

The Toshiro

The Toshiro

$13.99

Japanese whiskey, agave simple, orange bitters, garnished with a cinnamon stick, star anise, orange peel and smoke

Under the Boardwalk

Under the Boardwalk

$11.99

Coconut rum, peach schnapps, cranberry juice, orange juice, grenadine

Purple Rain

Purple Rain

$11.99

Lavender limoncello, vodka, Violette, lavender bitters, and blue curacao

The Billie Jean

The Billie Jean

$11.99

Gin, Campari, Galliano Laperitive, simple syrup and prosecco.

The Redford

The Redford

$11.99

Disaronno, makers mark, and cranberry juice

The Gin-Ger Tonic

The Gin-Ger Tonic

$9.99

Gin, spicy ginger liqour, agave simple syrup, and tonic.

Harvest Moon

Harvest Moon

$11.99

360 Vanilla Vodka, Hangar 1 Mandrin Vodka, orange bitters, orange juice, and coconut cream.

The Lemon Tree

The Lemon Tree

$11.99

Citron vodka, triple sec, coconut cream, housemade sweet and sour

Bad Romance

Bad Romance

$11.99

Chombord, Skyy Raspberry Vodka, and pineapple juice.

The Great Wave

The Great Wave

$12.99

House made sweet and sour mix, Japanese whiskey, anti bitters

The Lil Wayne

The Lil Wayne

$8.99

Acai liquor topped with sprite, garnished with a jolly rancher

Cocktails

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Blue Motherfucker

$10.00

Midori Sour (SOLD OUT)

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Negroni

$11.00

Margarita

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Mojito

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

White Russian

$9.00
Mimosa

Mimosa

$9.00

Mixed Shots

Cherry Bomb

$4.00

Grape Bomb

$4.00

Vegas Bomb (with Makers Mark)

$4.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$3.00

Tropibomb

$4.00

Kamakazi

$3.00

Watermelon Starburst Shot

$3.00

Green Tea Shot

$3.00

Liquid Marijuana

$4.00

Liquor

Toki

$9.00

Iwai

$10.00

Akashi

$12.00

Akashi Ume

$9.00

Tenjaku Malt Whiskey

$14.00

Bartons

$4.50

Regular

$8.00

Buddhas Hand Citron

$8.00

Mandrin

$8.00

Rose

$8.00

Blueberry

$6.00

Raspberry

$6.00

Grapefruit

$6.00

Watermelon

$6.00

Regular

$6.50

Chocolate

$5.00

Vanilla

$5.00

Grape

$5.00

Cherry

$5.00

Pear & Ginger

$7.00

Regular

$6.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

House

$4.00

Redbreast Irish Whiskey

$10.00

Glenfiddich Scotch 12 Year

$10.00

Glenlivet Scotch 15 Year

$14.00

Johnny Walker Blue Label

$25.00

Johnny Walker Black Label

$10.00

Hennessy VS

$10.00

Dussee VSOP

$9.00

Remmy Martin 1738

$12.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

House

$4.00

Espolon Anejo

$8.00

Espolon Reposado

$7.00

Espolon Blanco

$6.00

Don Julio 1942

$15.00

House

$4.00

Calypso Spiced

$5.00

Calypso White

$5.00

Calypso Coconut Rum

$5.00

Malibu

$5.50

Kahlua

$6.50

Selva Rey Coconut Rum

$8.00

Pallini Peachello

$5.50

Pallini Lemoncello

$5.50

Frangelico

$7.00

St Germain Elderflower

$8.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$7.00

Baileys

$8.00

Dom Canton Ginger

$8.00

Apple Pucker

$4.00

Soho Lychee

$5.00

Galliano L'Autentico

$8.00

Galliano L'Aperitivo

$8.00

House Amaretto

$4.00

Flor de Cana Spresso

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Chombord

$8.00

Midori SOLD OUT

House

$4.00

Beefeater

$5.00

Tangueray

$7.00

Hendricks

$7.00

Hendricks Lunar

$8.50

Roku Gin (Japanese)

$8.00

Beer

Urban Chestnut Zwickel 16oz Can

$6.99

Urban Chestnut Glass 17.2 Oz Bottle

$7.99

Urban Underdog

$6.99

Two Pitcher's Radler

$6.99

4Hands Incarnation IPA

$5.99

4Hands City Wide

$5.99

Brick river cider

$6.99

Brick River Peach Cider

$6.99

Mighty Kind D9 Cherry Bloom 10mg

$10.00

Draft

Yuengling

$5.50Out of stock

Civil Life American Brown Ale

$6.50

4 Hands Single Speed

$7.00

Confluence Kombucha

$6.00

Confluence Kombucha

$6.00

Stag

Out of stock

Sauces On the Side

Side of sauces

Side Of Chipotle

$1.99

Side Of Ketchup

$1.99

Side Of Ranch

$1.99

Side Of Buffalo

$1.99

Side Of Korean sauce

$1.99

Side Of Pesto

$1.99

Side Of Cheese

$2.99

Side Of Sour cream

$1.99

Side Of Salsa

$1.99

Side Of Thai chili sauce

$1.99

Side of Bao Sauce

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Easygoing counter-serve eatery with a menu of varied vegan eats, a patio & rustic-chic decor.

Website

Location

3201 South Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63118

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

