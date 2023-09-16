PIZZA

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

Build the pizza of your dreams! We have a wide range of traditional and Mexican inspired options to satisfy your pizza cravings.

THE LULU

The Lulu is our most spectacular pizza! Lulu loves meat and veggies and this pizza DOES NOT DISAPPOINT! Starting with the Lulu's sauce and a sprinkle of Cotiga, Oaxacan, and Chihuahua cheeses. It's then loaded with all four different Mexican meats including Carnitas, Carne Asada, Chorizo, and Al Pastor. As for the vegetables, it comes with onions, tomatoes, green peppers, jalapeños in vinegar. We sprinkle it with fresh cut cilantro right after it's baked.

THE MEXI

The Mexi features the colors and flavors of Mexico on a pizza! It starts with a base of our flavor packed Lulu's Sauce, sprinkled with a blend of Cotiga, Chihuahua, and Oaxacan cheeses, and topped with pork carnitas, tomatoes, onions, and fresh jalapeños.

THE HAIDI

The Haidi is simply delicious. Our red sauce, house mozzarella cheese, topped with pepperoni and jalapeño. Less is more with this flavor packed pizza!

THE XOCHILT

The Xochilt is a deeper dive into Mexican flavors than her sister pizza, the Haidi. It starts with our Lulu's sauce, sprinkled with our house Mozzarella, and topped with Pepperoni, fresh Jalapeños, and fresh pineapples (never canned!).

THE HUGO

The Hugo pizza smacks! It begins with our red sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese. It's toppings are a perfect balance of Pepperoni, Black Olives, and Mushrooms. Try it and you will order this pizza again and again.

THE HAWAIIAN

Everybody loves a Hawaiian pizza! Now imagine that it comes with high quality ham slices and delicious chunks of fresh (not canned!) pineapples. Our Hawaiian pizza will be the best you've ever had!

HALF & HALF

THE CHICO

$4.99

Our one topping kid's size pizza is the perfect option for the little ones. Pick any one topping. Chico pizzas start at only $4.99 depending on which cheese, sauce, topping, or flare you choose.

TORTAS

TORTA CUBANA

$14.99

The Torta Cubana comes with all the meats! Pork Carnitas, Al Pastor, Chorizo, Carne Asada, Salchichas, and Ham Slices. Like all of our tortas, the Cubana is a traditional hot Mexican sandwich on buttered and toasted bread, melted mozzarella cheese, a smear of mayo and sour cream, topped with lettuce, onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, and avocado. All Tortas include a side of French fries, red sauce, green sauce, and ketchup.

TORTA MILANESA

$12.99

The Torta Milanesa comes filled with slices of deliciously juicy breaded chicken breast. Like all of our tortas, the Milanesa is a traditional hot Mexican sandwich on buttered and toasted bread, melted mozzarella cheese, a smear of mayo and sour cream, topped with lettuce, onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, and avocado. All Tortas include a side of French fries, red sauce, green sauce, and ketchup.

TORTA DEL CHAVO

$12.99

The Torta Milanesa comes filled with slices of flavorful Mexican ham. Like all of our tortas, the Chavo is a traditional hot Mexican sandwich on buttered and toasted bread, melted mozzarella cheese, a smear of mayo and sour cream, topped with lettuce, onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, and avocado. All Tortas include a side of French fries, red sauce, green sauce, and ketchup.

TORTA TRADICIONAL

$11.99

With the Torta Tradicional you're in charge! You can mix and match any of the meats to create the torta of your dreams. Like all of our tortas, the tradicional is a hot Mexican sandwich on buttered and toasted bread, melted mozzarella cheese, a smear of mayo and sour cream, topped with lettuce, onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, and avocado. All Tortas include a side of French fries, red sauce, green sauce, and ketchup.

SIDES

PICK A SIDE

CUP OF RANCH SAUCE

$1.00

CUP OF LULU'S SAUCE

$1.00

CUP OF BBQ SAUCE

$1.00

CUP OF RED SAUCE

$1.00

CUP OF CHILI LIME SAUCE

$1.00Out of stock

CUP OF MIKE'S HOT HONEY

$1.00

CUP OF SPICY CHIMICHURRI

$1.00

SIDE OF FRESH JALAPEÑO

$1.00

SIDE OF JALAPEÑO IN VINEGAR

$1.00

SIDE OF FRENCH FRIES

$3.50

DESSERTS

MAMI'S CHURROS

$5.99

An order of Mami's churros comes with 4 individual caramel stuffed churros tossed in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauce, and topped with whipped cream.

MALTEADAS

$4.99

DRINKS

BEVERAGES

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

$3.00
CRAFT LEMONADE & TEA

$4.99
BOTTLED ROOT BEER

$3.50
MEXICAN BOTTLED SODAS

$3.50

SIDRAL MUNDET

$3.00

TO GO ADD-ONS

CRUSHED RED PEPPER FLAKES PACKET

GRATED PARMESAN CHEESE PACKET

PLASTIC UTINSEL & NAPKIN PACK (1 SET)

DISPOSABLE PLATE (1)

