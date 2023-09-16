THE LULU

The Lulu is our most spectacular pizza! Lulu loves meat and veggies and this pizza DOES NOT DISAPPOINT! Starting with the Lulu's sauce and a sprinkle of Cotiga, Oaxacan, and Chihuahua cheeses. It's then loaded with all four different Mexican meats including Carnitas, Carne Asada, Chorizo, and Al Pastor. As for the vegetables, it comes with onions, tomatoes, green peppers, jalapeños in vinegar. We sprinkle it with fresh cut cilantro right after it's baked.