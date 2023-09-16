- Home
- South Jordan
- Lulu's Hot Oven - Lulu's Hot Oven
Lulu's Hot Oven Lulu's Hot Oven
10949 S Redwood Road
400
South Jordan, UT 84095
PIZZA
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
Build the pizza of your dreams! We have a wide range of traditional and Mexican inspired options to satisfy your pizza cravings.
THE LULU
The Lulu is our most spectacular pizza! Lulu loves meat and veggies and this pizza DOES NOT DISAPPOINT! Starting with the Lulu's sauce and a sprinkle of Cotiga, Oaxacan, and Chihuahua cheeses. It's then loaded with all four different Mexican meats including Carnitas, Carne Asada, Chorizo, and Al Pastor. As for the vegetables, it comes with onions, tomatoes, green peppers, jalapeños in vinegar. We sprinkle it with fresh cut cilantro right after it's baked.
THE MEXI
The Mexi features the colors and flavors of Mexico on a pizza! It starts with a base of our flavor packed Lulu's Sauce, sprinkled with a blend of Cotiga, Chihuahua, and Oaxacan cheeses, and topped with pork carnitas, tomatoes, onions, and fresh jalapeños.
THE HAIDI
The Haidi is simply delicious. Our red sauce, house mozzarella cheese, topped with pepperoni and jalapeño. Less is more with this flavor packed pizza!
THE XOCHILT
The Xochilt is a deeper dive into Mexican flavors than her sister pizza, the Haidi. It starts with our Lulu's sauce, sprinkled with our house Mozzarella, and topped with Pepperoni, fresh Jalapeños, and fresh pineapples (never canned!).
THE HUGO
The Hugo pizza smacks! It begins with our red sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese. It's toppings are a perfect balance of Pepperoni, Black Olives, and Mushrooms. Try it and you will order this pizza again and again.
THE HAWAIIAN
Everybody loves a Hawaiian pizza! Now imagine that it comes with high quality ham slices and delicious chunks of fresh (not canned!) pineapples. Our Hawaiian pizza will be the best you've ever had!
HALF & HALF
THE CHICO
Our one topping kid's size pizza is the perfect option for the little ones. Pick any one topping. Chico pizzas start at only $4.99 depending on which cheese, sauce, topping, or flare you choose.
TORTAS
TORTA CUBANA
The Torta Cubana comes with all the meats! Pork Carnitas, Al Pastor, Chorizo, Carne Asada, Salchichas, and Ham Slices. Like all of our tortas, the Cubana is a traditional hot Mexican sandwich on buttered and toasted bread, melted mozzarella cheese, a smear of mayo and sour cream, topped with lettuce, onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, and avocado. All Tortas include a side of French fries, red sauce, green sauce, and ketchup.
TORTA MILANESA
The Torta Milanesa comes filled with slices of deliciously juicy breaded chicken breast. Like all of our tortas, the Milanesa is a traditional hot Mexican sandwich on buttered and toasted bread, melted mozzarella cheese, a smear of mayo and sour cream, topped with lettuce, onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, and avocado. All Tortas include a side of French fries, red sauce, green sauce, and ketchup.
TORTA DEL CHAVO
The Torta Milanesa comes filled with slices of flavorful Mexican ham. Like all of our tortas, the Chavo is a traditional hot Mexican sandwich on buttered and toasted bread, melted mozzarella cheese, a smear of mayo and sour cream, topped with lettuce, onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, and avocado. All Tortas include a side of French fries, red sauce, green sauce, and ketchup.
TORTA TRADICIONAL
With the Torta Tradicional you're in charge! You can mix and match any of the meats to create the torta of your dreams. Like all of our tortas, the tradicional is a hot Mexican sandwich on buttered and toasted bread, melted mozzarella cheese, a smear of mayo and sour cream, topped with lettuce, onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, and avocado. All Tortas include a side of French fries, red sauce, green sauce, and ketchup.
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
10949 S Redwood Road, 400, South Jordan, UT 84095