Lulu's Pizzeria - Navarre 3420 Shoreline Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3420 Shoreline Drive, Wayzata, MN 55319
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Al and Alma's Supper Club and Charter Cruises - 5201 Piper Road
No Reviews
5201 Piper Road Mound, MN 55364
View restaurant
Carbone's Pizzeria Bar & Grill - 2155 Commerce Blvd
No Reviews
2155 Commerce Boulevard Mound, MN 55364
View restaurant