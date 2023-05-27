Main picView gallery

Lulu's Pizzeria - Navarre 3420 Shoreline Drive

3420 Shoreline Drive

Wayzata, MN 55319

Popular Items

Build Your Own Flatbread

$10.99

6" X 12" Flatbread with your choice of sauce and shredded mozzarella

NY G-Man

$18.99

Red Sauce, Sausage, Mushrooms and Onions

Margherita Flatbread

$13.99

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil and Tomatoes

Lil Lulu's Menu

Sandwiches

Chicken Pesto Sandwich.

$8.99

Pesto Chicken, and Melted Provolone on a Toasted Hoagie

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich.

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken, Melted Provolone, Red Onions and Parsley on a Toasted Hoagie

Build Your Own.

$5.99

East Coast Grinder.

$8.99

Ham, Turkey, Melted Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a Toasted Hoagie

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine, Med Olives, Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese and Creamy Caesar Dressing

Garden Salad

$7.99

Spring Mix, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Tomatoes and Your Choice of Dressings

Build Your Own Salad

$5.99

Your Choice of Greens and Toppins

Hot Dogs

Chicago Dog

$6.39

Premium All-Beef Hot Dog, Poppy Seed Bun, Sweet Relish, Sport Peppers, Tomato, Pickle and Celery Salt

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.99

Premium All-Beef Hot Dog, Chili and Shredded Cheddar

Doodle Dog

$7.29

Premium All-Beef Hot Dog, Chili, Shredded Cheddar, Lulu's Slaw and Fresh Onions

Build Your Own Dog

$5.49

Premium All-Beef Hot Dog, Poppy Seed Bun and the rest is up to you

6" X 12" Flatbread Pizza

Build Your Own Flatbread

$10.99

6" X 12" Flatbread with your choice of sauce and shredded mozzarella

Honolulu Flatbread

$12.99

Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$14.99

Garlic Oil, Chicken, Red Onions and Sweet Pickles with BBQ

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$14.99

Garlic Oil, Buf Chicken, Red Onions and Parsley

Club Med Flatbread

$14.99

Garlic Oil, Pesto Chicken, Red Onions, Med Olives, Artichokes, Tomatoes and Basil

G-Man Flatbread

$14.99

Red Sauce, Sausage, Mushrooms and Onions

Classic Flatbread

$14.99

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Garlic, Tomatoes and Provolone

Lulu Supreme Flatbread

$16.99

Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers and Onions

Margherita Flatbread

$13.99

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil and Tomatoes

10' Gluten Free Pizza

Build Your Own Gluten Free

$12.99

Wings

Boneless

$9.99Out of stock

Traditional

$9.99

Chips

Parmesan and Garlic

$0.99

Jalapeño and Cheddar

$0.99

Mesquite BBQ

$0.99

14" New York Style Pizza

Build Your Own NY Pizza

$14.99

6" X 12" Flatbread with your choice of sauce and shredded mozzarella

NY Honolulu

$17.99

Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

NY BBQ Chicken

$21.99

Garlic Oil, Chicken, Red Onions and Sweet Pickles with BBQ

NY Buffalo Chicken

$21.99

Garlic Oil, Buf Chicken, Red Onions and Parsley

NY Club Med

$22.99

Garlic Oil, Pesto Chicken, Red Onions, Med Olives, Artichokes, Tomatoes and Basil

NY G-Man

$18.99

Red Sauce, Sausage, Mushrooms and Onions

NY Classic

$18.99

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Garlic, Tomatoes and Provolone

NY Lulu Supreme

$25.99Out of stock

Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers and Onions

NY Margherita

$18.99

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil and Tomatoes

Garlic Cheese Bread 9x9” with Marinara

Garlic Cheese Bread with Marinara

$9.99

Lil Lulu’s Beverages

Sodas

Coke 12oz can

$1.89

Diet Coke 12oz can

$1.89

Sprite 12 oz can

$1.89

Mountain Dew 12 oz can

$1.89

Other Beverages

16 oz Bottled Water

$1.89

12 oz Spindrift Sparkling Water Raspberry Lime

$2.29

12 oz Spindrift Sparkling Water Mango Orange

$2.29

12 oz Spindrift Sparkling Water Lemon Limeade

$2.29

12 oz Arnold Palmer Diet

$2.29
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3420 Shoreline Drive, Wayzata, MN 55319

Directions

