Lulu's Round Top

204 East Mill Street

Round Top, TX 78954

Order Again

Small Plates

Bread Basket

$5.00

Bruschetta

$15.00
Polpette

Polpette

$18.00

meatballs over soft polenta, shaved grana padano cheese

Calamari Frito

Calamari Frito

$16.00

lightly fried rings glazed with balsamic gastrique

Antipasto

$28.00

three meats, three cheeses, mustard, fruit compote, pickeled red onion and fresh bread.

Caviar

$30.00

Soup of the Day - Cup

$8.00

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$12.00

Salads

Grilled Caesar

Grilled Caesar

$16.00

lightly charred, homemade caesar, pickled red onion, boquerones

Arugula and Pear Salad

Arugula and Pear Salad

$16.00

arugula, grilled pears, candied pecans, gorgonzola cheese, agrumato

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$16.00

spring mix, shaved vegetables, blood orange, yuzu vinaigrette

Burrata

Burrata

$22.00

baby beets, vincotto, basil oil

Pasta

Bucatini All'Amatriciana

Bucatini All'Amatriciana

$20.00

cherry tomatoes, guanciale, aged pecorino

Spaghetti Pomodorini

$23.00
Parardelle Bolognese

Parardelle Bolognese

$28.00

bolognese, parmigiano, fresh herbs

Carbonara

Carbonara

$22.00

pancetta, green peas, carbonara sauce, egg sunnyside up

Radiatore Cacio e Pepe

Radiatore Cacio e Pepe

$20.00

sheep’s milk pecorino, toasted black pepper

Lobster Sacchietti

$75.00

Risotto di Portafino

$44.00

Entrees

airline chicken, mushrooms, mashed potato, marsala jus
Braised Short Rib

Braised Short Rib

$36.00

soft polenta, roasted baby carrots, red wine jus

Grilled Branzino

Grilled Branzino

$35.00

tomato sugo finto, baby spinach, pizzaiolo sauce, grilled lemon, salsa verde

Chicken Marsala

$25.00
Black Angus Tenderloin

Black Angus Tenderloin

$45.00

cipollini mushroom agrodolce, pancetta, cheese fonduta

Grilled Salmon

$35.00

Desserts

Tiramasu

$14.00

Bombolone

$14.00

Gelato

$14.00

Beer

Peroni Nastro Azzuro

$6.00Out of stock

Saint Arnold Lawnmower

$6.00

Independence Brewing Co. Austin

$6.00

Goose Island IPA

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Heineken Zero

$7.00

N/A Bev

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Btl Sparkling

$8.00

Btl Still

$8.00

Btl Topochico

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Coffee

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$5.00

Espresso

$6.00

Double Espresso

$9.00

Latte

$7.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Hot Tea

$6.00

Iced Tea

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

204 East Mill Street, Round Top, TX 78954

Directions

