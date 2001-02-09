Lulus Sweet Treats 2001 2nd St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bakery & Cafe
Location
2001 2nd St, La Grande, OR 97850
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tap That Growlers llc - 1106 Adams Ave STE 100
No Reviews
1106 Adams Ave STE 100 La Grande, OR 97850
View restaurant