Asian Fusion

Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop Westwood

883 Reviews

$$

2701 W 47th Street

Westwood, KS 66205

Order Again

Popular Items

PAD THAI
CRAB RANGOON (6)
DRUNKEN NOODLES

Street Food

LULU SAMPLER

LULU SAMPLER

$16.50

Not available gluten-free, egg free, fish free, dairy free, or peanut free Served with dipping sauces Vietnamese Spring Rolls (2) Crab Rangoon (4) Veggie Dumplings (4) Pork Dumplings (4) Pan fried or steamed (No substitutions)

THAI HOT WINGS

THAI HOT WINGS

$9.00

Tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce

LULU'S ROLLS

LULU'S ROLLS

$5.50

Thai style pork, sweet chili sauce

VIETNAMESE SPRING ROLLS

VIETNAMESE SPRING ROLLS

$5.50

Tofu, lettuce, carrots, scallions, cilantro, rice vermicelli noodles, peanuts

DUMPLINGS (8)

DUMPLINGS (8)

$8.80

Pan fried or steamed. Pork or vegetable available

THAI LETTUCE WRAPS

THAI LETTUCE WRAPS

$10.00

(Build Your Own) Carrots, red cabbage, bean sprouts, cilantro, peanuts, ginger peanut dressing (not available mild) Spice options of Medium – Hot – Blazing Choose: Seasoned Chicken Seasoned Pork Seasoned Tofu Sai Ua Pork Sausage Sriracha Shrimp

CRAB RANGOON (6)

CRAB RANGOON (6)

$9.00

Hand folded with real crab meat

VEGETABLE RANGOON (6)

VEGETABLE RANGOON (6)

$8.00

Hand folded, served with sweet chili sauce

SATAY (4)

SATAY (4)

$8.25

dipping sauce and relish

Tempura Vegetable

Tempura Vegetable

$8.50

Tempura fried vegetable medley. Served with sweet chili sauce and chimichurri. Recommended for dine-in only.

Calamari

Calamari

$10.50

Tempura fried calamari served with sweet chili sauce and sriracha aioli. Recommended dine-in only. .

Wok Dishes

WHANS SE EU PAK

WHANS SE EU PAK

$15.40

Vegetables wok-tossed in a garlic, ginger soy sauce, sesame seeds, jasmine rice

PAD THAI

PAD THAI

$15.40

Scallions, bean sprouts, egg, peanuts, tofu, rice noodles in our own special sauce. This recipe comes from Lulu’s father, made with nampla

KHUN MA PAD THAI

KHUN MA PAD THAI

$15.40

Green cabbage, scallions, egg, bean sprouts, peanuts, tofu, rice noodles. This variation is found most often in U.S. Thai restaurants

PAD SE EU

PAD SE EU

$14.30

Broccoli, carrots, egg, rice noodles.

DRUNKEN NOODLES

DRUNKEN NOODLES

$15.40

Chinese broccoli, bell peppers, Thai basil, peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions, lemongrass, and egg wok-tossed with wide rice noodles

RAINBOW PEANUT NOODLES

RAINBOW PEANUT NOODLES

$15.40

Red bell peppers, scallions, carrots, bean sprouts, cilantro, peanuts, cucumbers, rice noodles, peanut sauce

BLAZING WOK BOWL

BLAZING WOK BOWL

$15.40

Red bell peppers, napa cabbage, scallions, fermented Chinese black beans, rice noodles, jalapenos

FRIED RICE

FRIED RICE

$12.00

Carrots, onions, peas, egg.

BASIL FRIED RICE

BASIL FRIED RICE

$15.40

Red bell peppers, scallions, peas, Thai basil, egg, jalapenos

Curry

WILD MUSHROOM

WILD MUSHROOM

$15.40

Red curry, portabella, straw, button, shitake mushrooms, vegetables

MASSAMAN

MASSAMAN

$13.20

Contains peanuts. Potatoes, onions, peanuts

KAENG KHIO WAN KAI HOUSEMADE

KAENG KHIO WAN KAI HOUSEMADE

$13.20

Mild green curry, bamboo shoots, peas, Thai basil, red bell peppers

YELLOW

YELLOW

$13.20

Spinach, red bell peppers, mushrooms

Wok No-Brainers

SPICY BEEF JANTABOON

SPICY BEEF JANTABOON

$17.00

Flank Steak, bean sprouts, scallions, rice noodles, peanuts, cilantro, jalapenos (made with jalapenos when ordered medium, hot, or blazing)

CRAB FRIED RICE

CRAB FRIED RICE

$18.70

Succulent lump crab stir-fried with jasmine rice, scallions, yellow onion, and egg. Served with cucumber slices and fresh cilantro

PINEAPPLE SHRIMP FRIED RICE

PINEAPPLE SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$16.50

Pineapple, shrimp, cashews, golden raisins, onions, egg, scallions. Wok-tossed in a house blended soy sauce

THAI CASHEW CHICKEN

THAI CASHEW CHICKEN

$15.40

Chicken, scallions, onions, green beans, cashews, jasmine rice

CURRIED COCONUT SHRIMP & CHICKEN

CURRIED COCONUT SHRIMP & CHICKEN

$17.00

Shrimp, chicken, red onion, peas, Thai basil, cilantro, rice vermicelli noodles in a housemade curry

PEPPER BEEF BASIL

PEPPER BEEF BASIL

$17.60

Flank steak, green and red bell peppers, Thai basil, and ground peanuts. Served with jasmine rice (made with jalapenos when ordered medium, hot, or blazing)

Singapore Chicken Noodle

Singapore Chicken Noodle

$15.40

Chicken wok-tossed with eggs, scallions, yellow onion, bean sprouts, green and red peppers, with a house-blended curry mix, chili flakes, and vermicelli noodles

Salads

LULU’S HOUSE SALAD

LULU'S HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

Greens, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, scallions, bean sprouts

Low Carb Entrees

Low Carb BLAZING WOK BOWL

Low Carb BLAZING WOK BOWL

$15.40

NO NOODLES. Red bells, Napa cabbage, scallions, fermented Chinese black beans, Chinese broccoli, green cabbage, jalapenos. Chinese broccoli and green cabbage substituted for noodles.

Low Carb SPICY BEEF JANTABOON

Low Carb SPICY BEEF JANTABOON

$17.00

NO NOODLES Flank steak, bean sprouts, scallions, peanuts, Chinese broccoli, jalapenos. Chinese broccoli substituted for noodles. (made with jalapenos when ordered medium, hot, or blazing)

Low Carb PAD THAI

Low Carb PAD THAI

$15.40

NO NOODLES. Scallions, bean sprouts, egg, peanuts, tofu and green cabbage in or own special sauce. This recipe comes from Lulu’s father, made with Nampla

LOW CARB SATAY PLATE

LOW CARB SATAY PLATE

$14.30

Chicken, Beef, Shrimp satays, dipping sauces and a side of Tom Yum soup

Soups

Tom Yum Soup - To go (Not Available Mild)

$8.00+
Egg Flower Soup - To go

Egg Flower Soup - To go

$6.00+
Tom Kha Gai Soup - To go

Tom Kha Gai Soup - To go

$8.00+

Side Items

SIDE JASMINE RICE

SIDE JASMINE RICE

$1.50

Does not include sauce

SIDE BROWN RICE

$1.50

Does not include sauce

SIDE VERMICELLI NOODLES

SIDE VERMICELLI NOODLES

$3.00

With mild sauce

SIDE EGG NOODLES

$3.00

With mild sauce

SIDE STEAMED VEGETABLES

$4.99

SIDE PAD THAI NOODLE

$3.00

SIDE WIDE RICE NOODLE

$3.00

SIDE CELLOPHANE NOODLE

$3.00

Extra Sauces

Balsamic Sesame Dressing

$0.99

Chili Garlic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Chili Paste

$0.75

Chimichurri

$0.75

Crushed Peanuts

$0.75

Cucumber Relish

$0.75

Dumpling Sauce

$0.75

Ginger Peanut

$0.75

Peanut Sauce

$0.75

Thai Chili's

$0.99

Pad Thai/Drunken Sauce

$1.00

San J (gluten free soy sauce)

$0.25

Sriracha Aioli

$0.75

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.75

Sweet Soy

$0.80

Fried Garlic

$0.50

Soy Sauce

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Cashews

$1.50

Crispy Wontons

$1.00

Fortune Roll

$0.25Out of stock

Hot Asian Mustard

$0.75

Family Meals

Meal for 4

$65.00

Meal for 6

$90.00

Due to normal operations involving shared cooking and preparation, we are unable to guarantee that any menu item can be completely free of allergens. For more information on allergens, please call the store directly.

Allergen Advisory

Seasonal Menu

Pan Fried Pork Wontons with Hot Chili Sauce

Pan Fried Pork Wontons with Hot Chili Sauce

$10.00

8 rich and tangy pork wontons pan fried golden brown and served in a spicy chili sauce (Not Available Mild)

Rice Battered Chicken

Rice Battered Chicken

$13.00

Savory scallion chicken fried and coated in our mushroom soy sauce served over stir fried bell peppers and broccoli.

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$13.00

10 tail on shrimp fried in a spiced coconut and panko breading. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Bahn' Mi Bowl

Bahn' Mi Bowl

$12.98

Big Soup Bowl

$8.24

House made chicken broth, choice of protein, bean sprouts, scallions, ground peanuts, cilantro, and your choice of egg noodle or rice vermicelli noodles

Pepper Glazed Crispy Tofu

$10.00

Fresh fried tofu wok tossed with our house pepper glaze. Served on a bed of green cabbage.

Pad Woon Sen

$16.00

Cellophane noodles, Chinese black mushrooms, scallions, red bell pepper, red onion, egg, and choice of chicken or tofu, wok tossed in our seasoned soy sauce, then finished with cilantro, and a side of tangy chili sauce.

Firecracker Shrimp

$10.00

8 marinated tail-on shrimp wrapped in wonton wrappers, fried to resemble a firecracker. Served with sweet chili, and sriracha aioli(Not available mild)

Desserts

Banana Rolls

Banana Rolls

$5.50
Banana Chocolate Rangoons

Banana Chocolate Rangoons

$6.50

Sticky Rice

$4.50

Sticky Rice with Mango

$7.00

Ice Cream

$3.50

Lunch Menu

#1 Lunch Pad Se Eu - Chicken

$11.00

Chicken, egg, broccoli, carrot, and wide rice noodles

#2 Lunch Yellow Curry Tofu

$11.00

Tofu, spinach, red peppers, and mushrooms with rice

#3 Lunch Beef Jantaboon

$11.00

Flank Steak, bean sprouts, scallions, ground peanuts, cilantro, and thin rice noodles

#4 Lunch Ginger Chicken

$11.00

Breaded chicken, sweet ginger sauce, broccoli, carrots, red onion, and snow peas with rice

#5 Lunch Masala Soy Curls

$11.00

Turned Soy Curls, carrots, bean sprouts, red peppers, Napa cabbage with thin rice noodles

#6 Lunch Drunken Noodles Chicken

$11.00

Chicken, Chinese broccoli, green and red peppers, Thai basil, bean sprouts, scallions, lemongrass, peanuts, egg, and wide rice noodles

#7 Lunch Thai Cashew Chicken

$11.00

Chicken, scallions, onions, green beans, and cashews with rice

#20 Lunch Ma Po Impossible Tofu

$11.00

Lightly steamed soft tofu, peas, button mushrooms, *Impossible wok-tossed in a spicy garlic and pepper sauce

#21 Lunch Pad Kraphao Chicken

$11.00

Chicken sauteed in sweet garlic soy sauce and cooking wine with scallions and Thai basil over rice stick noodles with rice

#22 Lunch Singapore Noodles Chicken

Singapore Noodles Chicken

$11.00

Chicken wok-tossed with eggs, scallions, yellow onion, bean sprouts, green and red peppers, with a house-blended curry mix, chili flakes, and vermicelli noodles

Single Crab Rangoon

$1.25

4pc Crab Rangoon

$4.00

Daily Lunch Special

$11.00Out of stock

Sub Spring Roll Charge

$1.25

Allergy Information Please Read

Allergy Selection: Allergy Due to normal operations involving shared cooking and preparation we are unable to guarantee that any menu item can be completely free of allergens. For more information regarding allergens please send questions to info@lulusnoodles.com or call the restaurant directly.

Street Food

VIETNAMESE SPRING ROLLS

$5.50

Not available peanut-free. Tofu, lettuce, carrots, scallions, cilantro, rice vermicelli noodles, peanuts

Veggie DUMPLINGS (8)

$8.80

Not available gluten-free. Pan fried Vegetable

THAI LETTUCE WRAPS with Tofu

$10.00

Contains peanuts. Carrots, red cabbage, bean sprouts, cilantro, peanuts, ginger peanut dressing

VEGETABLE RANGOON (6)

$8.00

Not Dairy Free. Hand folded, served with sweet chili sauce

Wok Dishes

Vegan WHANS SE EU PAK

$15.40

Available Gluten Free when substituted with San-J. Contains sesame & gluten. Vegetables wok-tossed in a garlic, ginger soy sauce, sesame seeds, jasmine rice

Vegan PAD THAI

$15.40

Gluten Free Dish. Contains peanut. Scallions, bean sprouts, peanuts, tofu, rice noodles in our own special sauce. This recipe comes from Lulu’s father, unless vegetarian & then made garlic soy sauce

Vegan PAD SE EU

$14.30

Available Gluten Free. Not available peanut free. Contains gluten. Red bell peppers, scallions, carrots, bean sprouts, cilantro, peanuts, cucumbers, rice noodles, peanut sauce

Vegan DRUNKEN NOODLES

$15.40

Contains peanut. Chinese broccoli, bell peppers, Thai basil, peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions, lemongrass wok-tossed with wide rice noodles

Vegan RAINBOW PEANUT NOODLES

$15.40

Available Gluten Free when substituted with San-J Contains gluten Broccoli, carrots, rice noodles

Vegan FRIED RICE

$12.00

Available Gluten Free when substituted with San-J. Carrots, onions, peas

Curry

Vegan KAENG KHIO WAN KAI HOUSEMADE

$13.20

Gluten Free Dish. Mild green curry, bamboo shoots, peas, Thai basil, red bell peppers

Vegan YELLOW Curry

$13.20

Gluten Free Dish. Spinach, red bell peppers, mushrooms

Salads

LULU’S HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

Gluten Free Dish. Greens, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, scallions, bean sprouts

Allergy Information

Due to normal operations involving shared cooking and preparation, we are unable to guarantee that any menu item can be completely free of allergens. For more information on allergens, please call the store directly.

Gluten-Free Street Food

GF THAI HOT WINGS

$9.00

Tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce

GF VIETNAMESE SPRING ROLLS

$5.50

Tofu, lettuce, carrots, scallions, cilantro, rice vermicelli noodles, peanuts

GF SATAY (4)

$8.25

dipping sauce and relish

Gluten-Free Wok Dishes

GF WHANS SE EU PAK

$15.40

Vegetables wok-tossed in a garlic, ginger soy sauce, sesame seeds, jasmine rice

GF PAD SE EU

$14.30

Broccoli, carrots, egg, rice noodles.

GF DRUNKEN NOODLES

GF DRUNKEN NOODLES

$15.40

Chinese broccoli, bell peppers, Thai basil, peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions, lemongrass, and egg wok-tossed with wide rice noodles

GF RAINBOW PEANUT NOODLES

GF RAINBOW PEANUT NOODLES

$15.40

Red bell peppers, scallions, carrots, bean sprouts, cilantro, peanuts, cucumbers, rice noodles, peanut sauce

GF FRIED RICE

$12.00

Carrots, onions, peas, egg.

GF BASIL FRIED RICE

$15.40

Red bell peppers, scallions, peas, Thai basil, egg, jalapenos

Gluten-Free Curry

GF MASSAMAN

$13.20

Contains peanuts. Potatoes, onions, peanuts

GF KAENG KHIO WAN KAI HOUSEMADE

$13.20

Mild green curry, bamboo shoots, peas, Thai basil, red bell peppers

GF YELLOW

GF YELLOW

$13.20

Spinach, red bell peppers, mushrooms

Gluten-Free Wok No-Brainers

GF CRAB FRIED RICE

GF CRAB FRIED RICE

$18.70

Succulent lump crab stir-fried with jasmine rice, scallions, yellow onion, and egg. Served with cucumber slices and fresh cilantro

GF PINEAPPLE SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$16.50

Pineapple, shrimp, cashews, golden raisins, onions, egg, scallions. Wok-tossed in a house blended soy sauce

GF CURRIED COCONUT SHRIMP & CHICKEN

$17.00

Shrimp, chicken, red onion, peas, Thai basil, cilantro, rice vermicelli noodles in a housemade curry

GF PEPPER BEEF BASIL

$17.60

Flank steak, green and red bell peppers, Thai basil, and ground peanuts. Served with jasmine rice (made with jalapenos when ordered medium, hot, or blazing)

Gluten-Free Salads

GF LULU’S HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

Greens, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, scallions, bean sprouts

Gluten-Free Soups

GF TOM KHA GAI

$5.60

Gluten Free Dish. Not available fish free. Chicken, carrots, snow peas, cilantro, lemongrass, galanga, kaffir lime and coconut milk broth. Must LOVE coconut milk

GF EGG FLOWER No wontons

$4.40

GF TOM YUM (Not Available Mild)

$4.40

Tomatoes, scallions, cilantro, straw mushrooms

Bubble Teas

Bubble Tea

$4.25

Coke Products

Coke

Coke

$2.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.99
Sprite

Sprite

$2.99
Mr. Pibb

Mr. Pibb

$2.99
Minute Maid Lemonade

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.99
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.99

Can Classic Coke

$1.50

Can Diet Coke

$1.50

Can Sprite

$1.50Out of stock

Soda Water

$1.00

Kids Fountain

$1.59

Other Drinks

Horizon Milk 2%

$2.75

Thai Iced Tea

$3.49Out of stock
Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.49
Cardamon Lemonade

Cardamon Lemonade

$3.49

N/A Passionfruit Lemonade

$4.00
Boxed Water is Better

Boxed Water is Better

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.99

Tomato Juice

$1.00

Ginger Beer

$2.99

Red Bull - Original

$4.00

Mocktails N/A

The Blue Lagoon

The Blue Lagoon

$7.00
Virgin Mojito

Virgin Mojito

$7.00
Virgin Margarita

Virgin Margarita

$7.00
Virgin Mary

Virgin Mary

$7.00

Bubble Teas

Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea

$4.25

Other Drinks

Horizon Milk 2%

$2.75

Thai Iced Thai

$3.49
Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.49
Cardamon Lemonade

Cardamon Lemonade

$3.49
Open Water

Open Water

$2.25
Open Water (Sparkling)

Open Water (Sparkling)

$2.25

Coke Products

Classic Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Holiday Gifts

Lulu's Pint Glass

Lulu's Pint Glass

$5.00
Lulu's 6 pack Pint Glasses

Lulu's 6 pack Pint Glasses

$24.00
Lulu's color changing cups (combo)

Lulu's color changing cups (combo)

$12.00

Lulu's 4 pack color cups (orange)

$12.00
Lulu's 4 pack color cups (blue)

Lulu's 4 pack color cups (blue)

$12.00
Lulu's Trucker Hat

Lulu's Trucker Hat

$10.00
Lulu's T-shirt

Lulu's T-shirt

$15.00+
Lulu's Pinto (Bento Box)

Lulu's Pinto (Bento Box)

$30.00
Lulu's Baseball Tee

Lulu's Baseball Tee

$20.00+

Cocktails - Must be 21+ to purchase alcohol

Elephant Feather

Elephant Feather

$10.00

An exciting blend of house-made ginger whisky, lime juice and ginger beer, muddled with Thai basil and finished with angostura bitters. A sharp and refreshing cocktail.

Bee Keep

Bee Keep

$8.00

Summertime flavors in a glass, our house-made cucumber gin added to fresh honey and a splash of lemon juice. A refreshing and crisp cocktail.

Tiger Lily

Tiger Lily

$9.00

Bursting with flavor, we take our house-made orange vodka, infuse it with house-made cardamom lemonade, muddled with Thai basil and orange pieces and a little soda water for a fizzy kick. It's your new favorite Tiger.

Thai Sling

Thai Sling

$9.00

Fresh pineapple house infused vodka, watermelon puree, lime juice and ginger beer

Thai Tini

Thai Tini

$9.00

A martini with a little kick. We take our house-made ginger vodka, lemongrass simple syrup and a splash of lime juice, and you'll swear you're at Sunset Beach with sand between your toes.

Thai Bloody Mary Medium

Thai Bloody Mary Medium

$10.00

Our spiced up spin-off of the Bloody Mary, with Thai chili infused vodka, zing zang mix, sriracha, and olive juice.

Thai Bloody Mary Hot

Thai Bloody Mary Hot

$10.00

Our spiced up spin-off of the Bloody Mary, with Thai chili infused vodka, zing zang mix, sriracha, and olive juice.

Thai Bloody Mary Blazing

Thai Bloody Mary Blazing

$10.00

Our spiced up spin-off of the Bloody Mary, with Thai chili infused vodka, zing zang mix, sriracha, and olive juice.

Bangkok Express

Bangkok Express

$8.00

For the spice loving adventurer. Our house-made jalapeno tequila, lime juice, simple syrup and pineapple juice with a cilantro garnish. Just because you're eating Thai doesn't mean you can't have that Mexican flavor.

Pineapple Ginger Margarita

Pineapple Ginger Margarita

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Rob Roy

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Whiskey Smash

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

BOTTLE Beer - Must be 21+ to purchase alcohol

Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$4.00
Tsing Tao

Tsing Tao

$5.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$4.00Out of stock

CANNED BEER - Must be 21+ to purchase alcohol

PBR 12oz

PBR 12oz

$2.00
BLVD Spacd Camper IPA

BLVD Spacd Camper IPA

$6.00
Bell's Two Hearted Ale

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

$6.00
HighNoon Grapefruit

HighNoon Grapefruit

$9.00
HighNoon Pineapple

HighNoon Pineapple

$9.00
Eastsider Cider Pineapple

Eastsider Cider Pineapple

$5.00

Carryout Specials Beer Wine specials - Must be 21+ to purchase alcohol

6-pack of beer

6-pack of beer

$12.00

Bottle White Wine - Must be 21+ to purchase alcohol

BTL Chard *SPECIAL*

BTL Chard *SPECIAL*

$24.00
BTL Matua Sauv Blanc

BTL Matua Sauv Blanc

$30.00
BTL Riesling *SPECIAL*

BTL Riesling *SPECIAL*

$24.00

Bottle Red Wine - Must be 21+ to purchase alcohol

BTL Bridlewood Pinot Noir

BTL Bridlewood Pinot Noir

$30.00
BTL Alamos Malbec

BTL Alamos Malbec

$34.00
BTL Cab *SPECIAL*

BTL Cab *SPECIAL*

$24.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Full service Thai Restaurant offering Dine In, Curbside, Online Ordering and Delivery with DoorDash and Uber Eats. Thai Food prepared with love.

Website

Location

2701 W 47th Street, Westwood, KS 66205

Directions

Gallery
Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop image