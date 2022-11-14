- Home
Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop Westwood
883 Reviews
$$
2701 W 47th Street
Westwood, KS 66205
Popular Items
Street Food
LULU SAMPLER
Not available gluten-free, egg free, fish free, dairy free, or peanut free Served with dipping sauces Vietnamese Spring Rolls (2) Crab Rangoon (4) Veggie Dumplings (4) Pork Dumplings (4) Pan fried or steamed (No substitutions)
THAI HOT WINGS
Tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce
LULU'S ROLLS
Thai style pork, sweet chili sauce
VIETNAMESE SPRING ROLLS
Tofu, lettuce, carrots, scallions, cilantro, rice vermicelli noodles, peanuts
DUMPLINGS (8)
Pan fried or steamed. Pork or vegetable available
THAI LETTUCE WRAPS
(Build Your Own) Carrots, red cabbage, bean sprouts, cilantro, peanuts, ginger peanut dressing (not available mild) Spice options of Medium – Hot – Blazing Choose: Seasoned Chicken Seasoned Pork Seasoned Tofu Sai Ua Pork Sausage Sriracha Shrimp
CRAB RANGOON (6)
Hand folded with real crab meat
VEGETABLE RANGOON (6)
Hand folded, served with sweet chili sauce
SATAY (4)
dipping sauce and relish
Tempura Vegetable
Tempura fried vegetable medley. Served with sweet chili sauce and chimichurri. Recommended for dine-in only.
Calamari
Tempura fried calamari served with sweet chili sauce and sriracha aioli. Recommended dine-in only. .
Wok Dishes
WHANS SE EU PAK
Vegetables wok-tossed in a garlic, ginger soy sauce, sesame seeds, jasmine rice
PAD THAI
Scallions, bean sprouts, egg, peanuts, tofu, rice noodles in our own special sauce. This recipe comes from Lulu’s father, made with nampla
KHUN MA PAD THAI
Green cabbage, scallions, egg, bean sprouts, peanuts, tofu, rice noodles. This variation is found most often in U.S. Thai restaurants
PAD SE EU
Broccoli, carrots, egg, rice noodles.
DRUNKEN NOODLES
Chinese broccoli, bell peppers, Thai basil, peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions, lemongrass, and egg wok-tossed with wide rice noodles
RAINBOW PEANUT NOODLES
Red bell peppers, scallions, carrots, bean sprouts, cilantro, peanuts, cucumbers, rice noodles, peanut sauce
BLAZING WOK BOWL
Red bell peppers, napa cabbage, scallions, fermented Chinese black beans, rice noodles, jalapenos
FRIED RICE
Carrots, onions, peas, egg.
BASIL FRIED RICE
Red bell peppers, scallions, peas, Thai basil, egg, jalapenos
Curry
Wok No-Brainers
SPICY BEEF JANTABOON
Flank Steak, bean sprouts, scallions, rice noodles, peanuts, cilantro, jalapenos (made with jalapenos when ordered medium, hot, or blazing)
CRAB FRIED RICE
Succulent lump crab stir-fried with jasmine rice, scallions, yellow onion, and egg. Served with cucumber slices and fresh cilantro
PINEAPPLE SHRIMP FRIED RICE
Pineapple, shrimp, cashews, golden raisins, onions, egg, scallions. Wok-tossed in a house blended soy sauce
THAI CASHEW CHICKEN
Chicken, scallions, onions, green beans, cashews, jasmine rice
CURRIED COCONUT SHRIMP & CHICKEN
Shrimp, chicken, red onion, peas, Thai basil, cilantro, rice vermicelli noodles in a housemade curry
PEPPER BEEF BASIL
Flank steak, green and red bell peppers, Thai basil, and ground peanuts. Served with jasmine rice (made with jalapenos when ordered medium, hot, or blazing)
Singapore Chicken Noodle
Chicken wok-tossed with eggs, scallions, yellow onion, bean sprouts, green and red peppers, with a house-blended curry mix, chili flakes, and vermicelli noodles
Low Carb Entrees
Low Carb BLAZING WOK BOWL
NO NOODLES. Red bells, Napa cabbage, scallions, fermented Chinese black beans, Chinese broccoli, green cabbage, jalapenos. Chinese broccoli and green cabbage substituted for noodles.
Low Carb SPICY BEEF JANTABOON
NO NOODLES Flank steak, bean sprouts, scallions, peanuts, Chinese broccoli, jalapenos. Chinese broccoli substituted for noodles. (made with jalapenos when ordered medium, hot, or blazing)
Low Carb PAD THAI
NO NOODLES. Scallions, bean sprouts, egg, peanuts, tofu and green cabbage in or own special sauce. This recipe comes from Lulu’s father, made with Nampla
LOW CARB SATAY PLATE
Chicken, Beef, Shrimp satays, dipping sauces and a side of Tom Yum soup
Soups
Side Items
Extra Sauces
Balsamic Sesame Dressing
Chili Garlic Vinaigrette
Chili Paste
Chimichurri
Crushed Peanuts
Cucumber Relish
Dumpling Sauce
Ginger Peanut
Peanut Sauce
Thai Chili's
Pad Thai/Drunken Sauce
San J (gluten free soy sauce)
Sriracha Aioli
Sweet Chili Sauce
Sweet Soy
Fried Garlic
Soy Sauce
Sriracha
Cashews
Crispy Wontons
Fortune Roll
Hot Asian Mustard
Family Meals
Allergy Information
Seasonal Menu
Pan Fried Pork Wontons with Hot Chili Sauce
8 rich and tangy pork wontons pan fried golden brown and served in a spicy chili sauce (Not Available Mild)
Rice Battered Chicken
Savory scallion chicken fried and coated in our mushroom soy sauce served over stir fried bell peppers and broccoli.
Coconut Shrimp
10 tail on shrimp fried in a spiced coconut and panko breading. Served with sweet chili sauce.
Bahn' Mi Bowl
Big Soup Bowl
House made chicken broth, choice of protein, bean sprouts, scallions, ground peanuts, cilantro, and your choice of egg noodle or rice vermicelli noodles
Pepper Glazed Crispy Tofu
Fresh fried tofu wok tossed with our house pepper glaze. Served on a bed of green cabbage.
Pad Woon Sen
Cellophane noodles, Chinese black mushrooms, scallions, red bell pepper, red onion, egg, and choice of chicken or tofu, wok tossed in our seasoned soy sauce, then finished with cilantro, and a side of tangy chili sauce.
Firecracker Shrimp
8 marinated tail-on shrimp wrapped in wonton wrappers, fried to resemble a firecracker. Served with sweet chili, and sriracha aioli(Not available mild)
Desserts
Lunch Menu
#1 Lunch Pad Se Eu - Chicken
Chicken, egg, broccoli, carrot, and wide rice noodles
#2 Lunch Yellow Curry Tofu
Tofu, spinach, red peppers, and mushrooms with rice
#3 Lunch Beef Jantaboon
Flank Steak, bean sprouts, scallions, ground peanuts, cilantro, and thin rice noodles
#4 Lunch Ginger Chicken
Breaded chicken, sweet ginger sauce, broccoli, carrots, red onion, and snow peas with rice
#5 Lunch Masala Soy Curls
Turned Soy Curls, carrots, bean sprouts, red peppers, Napa cabbage with thin rice noodles
#6 Lunch Drunken Noodles Chicken
Chicken, Chinese broccoli, green and red peppers, Thai basil, bean sprouts, scallions, lemongrass, peanuts, egg, and wide rice noodles
#7 Lunch Thai Cashew Chicken
Chicken, scallions, onions, green beans, and cashews with rice
#20 Lunch Ma Po Impossible Tofu
Lightly steamed soft tofu, peas, button mushrooms, *Impossible wok-tossed in a spicy garlic and pepper sauce
#21 Lunch Pad Kraphao Chicken
Chicken sauteed in sweet garlic soy sauce and cooking wine with scallions and Thai basil over rice stick noodles with rice
#22 Lunch Singapore Noodles Chicken
Chicken wok-tossed with eggs, scallions, yellow onion, bean sprouts, green and red peppers, with a house-blended curry mix, chili flakes, and vermicelli noodles
Single Crab Rangoon
4pc Crab Rangoon
Daily Lunch Special
Sub Spring Roll Charge
Street Food
VIETNAMESE SPRING ROLLS
Not available peanut-free. Tofu, lettuce, carrots, scallions, cilantro, rice vermicelli noodles, peanuts
Veggie DUMPLINGS (8)
Not available gluten-free. Pan fried Vegetable
THAI LETTUCE WRAPS with Tofu
Contains peanuts. Carrots, red cabbage, bean sprouts, cilantro, peanuts, ginger peanut dressing
VEGETABLE RANGOON (6)
Not Dairy Free. Hand folded, served with sweet chili sauce
Wok Dishes
Vegan WHANS SE EU PAK
Available Gluten Free when substituted with San-J. Contains sesame & gluten. Vegetables wok-tossed in a garlic, ginger soy sauce, sesame seeds, jasmine rice
Vegan PAD THAI
Gluten Free Dish. Contains peanut. Scallions, bean sprouts, peanuts, tofu, rice noodles in our own special sauce. This recipe comes from Lulu’s father, unless vegetarian & then made garlic soy sauce
Vegan PAD SE EU
Available Gluten Free. Not available peanut free. Contains gluten. Red bell peppers, scallions, carrots, bean sprouts, cilantro, peanuts, cucumbers, rice noodles, peanut sauce
Vegan DRUNKEN NOODLES
Contains peanut. Chinese broccoli, bell peppers, Thai basil, peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions, lemongrass wok-tossed with wide rice noodles
Vegan RAINBOW PEANUT NOODLES
Available Gluten Free when substituted with San-J Contains gluten Broccoli, carrots, rice noodles
Vegan FRIED RICE
Available Gluten Free when substituted with San-J. Carrots, onions, peas
Curry
Salads
Gluten-Free Street Food
Gluten-Free Wok Dishes
GF WHANS SE EU PAK
Vegetables wok-tossed in a garlic, ginger soy sauce, sesame seeds, jasmine rice
GF PAD SE EU
Broccoli, carrots, egg, rice noodles.
GF DRUNKEN NOODLES
Chinese broccoli, bell peppers, Thai basil, peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions, lemongrass, and egg wok-tossed with wide rice noodles
GF RAINBOW PEANUT NOODLES
Red bell peppers, scallions, carrots, bean sprouts, cilantro, peanuts, cucumbers, rice noodles, peanut sauce
GF FRIED RICE
Carrots, onions, peas, egg.
GF BASIL FRIED RICE
Red bell peppers, scallions, peas, Thai basil, egg, jalapenos
Gluten-Free Curry
Gluten-Free Wok No-Brainers
GF CRAB FRIED RICE
Succulent lump crab stir-fried with jasmine rice, scallions, yellow onion, and egg. Served with cucumber slices and fresh cilantro
GF PINEAPPLE SHRIMP FRIED RICE
Pineapple, shrimp, cashews, golden raisins, onions, egg, scallions. Wok-tossed in a house blended soy sauce
GF CURRIED COCONUT SHRIMP & CHICKEN
Shrimp, chicken, red onion, peas, Thai basil, cilantro, rice vermicelli noodles in a housemade curry
GF PEPPER BEEF BASIL
Flank steak, green and red bell peppers, Thai basil, and ground peanuts. Served with jasmine rice (made with jalapenos when ordered medium, hot, or blazing)
Gluten-Free Salads
Gluten-Free Soups
Bubble Teas
Coke Products
Other Drinks
Cocktails - Must be 21+ to purchase alcohol
Elephant Feather
An exciting blend of house-made ginger whisky, lime juice and ginger beer, muddled with Thai basil and finished with angostura bitters. A sharp and refreshing cocktail.
Bee Keep
Summertime flavors in a glass, our house-made cucumber gin added to fresh honey and a splash of lemon juice. A refreshing and crisp cocktail.
Tiger Lily
Bursting with flavor, we take our house-made orange vodka, infuse it with house-made cardamom lemonade, muddled with Thai basil and orange pieces and a little soda water for a fizzy kick. It's your new favorite Tiger.
Thai Sling
Fresh pineapple house infused vodka, watermelon puree, lime juice and ginger beer
Thai Tini
A martini with a little kick. We take our house-made ginger vodka, lemongrass simple syrup and a splash of lime juice, and you'll swear you're at Sunset Beach with sand between your toes.
Thai Bloody Mary Medium
Our spiced up spin-off of the Bloody Mary, with Thai chili infused vodka, zing zang mix, sriracha, and olive juice.
Thai Bloody Mary Hot
Our spiced up spin-off of the Bloody Mary, with Thai chili infused vodka, zing zang mix, sriracha, and olive juice.
Thai Bloody Mary Blazing
Our spiced up spin-off of the Bloody Mary, with Thai chili infused vodka, zing zang mix, sriracha, and olive juice.
Bangkok Express
For the spice loving adventurer. Our house-made jalapeno tequila, lime juice, simple syrup and pineapple juice with a cilantro garnish. Just because you're eating Thai doesn't mean you can't have that Mexican flavor.
Pineapple Ginger Margarita
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Manhattan
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Rob Roy
Screwdriver
Tequila Sunrise
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
BOTTLE Beer - Must be 21+ to purchase alcohol
CANNED BEER - Must be 21+ to purchase alcohol
Carryout Specials Beer Wine specials - Must be 21+ to purchase alcohol
Bottle White Wine - Must be 21+ to purchase alcohol
Bottle Red Wine - Must be 21+ to purchase alcohol
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Full service Thai Restaurant offering Dine In, Curbside, Online Ordering and Delivery with DoorDash and Uber Eats. Thai Food prepared with love.
2701 W 47th Street, Westwood, KS 66205