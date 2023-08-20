Lulu's Burgers
803 Culver St
Commerce, TX 75428
Burger Combo
#1 Burger Combo
Juicy hamburger fixed with Mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.
#2 Bacon Cheese Burger
Bacon Cheeseburger fixed with Mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.
#3 Chili Cheese Burger
Juicy Cheeseburger topped with thick chili.
#4 Double Bacon Cheese Burger
Double meat, double cheese, bacon cheeseburger fixed with Mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.
#5 Mushroom Swiss Burger
Grilled mushrooms on a Swiss Cheese burger fixed with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
#6 Texas BBQ Burger
Cheeseburger topped with jalapeños, bacon, grilled onions, and bbq sauce.
#7 Patty Melt
Juicy patty with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and mayo.
Hamburger Single
Juicy hamburger fixed with Mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.
Bacon Cheeseburger Single
Bacon Cheeseburger fixed with Mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.
Chili Cheeseburger Single
Juicy Cheeseburger topped with thick chili.
Double Bacon Cheeseburger Single
Double meat, double cheese, bacon cheeseburger fixed with Mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.
Mushroom Swissburger Single
Grilled mushrooms on a Swiss Cheese burger fixed with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
Texas BBQ Burger Single
Cheeseburger topped with jalapeños, bacon, grilled onions, and bbq sauce.
Patty Melt Single
Juicy patty with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and mayo.
Chicken Stuff
#8 Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Sandwich fixed with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
#9 Chicken Club Sandwich
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Sandwich fixed with American cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
#10 Chicken Tenders
3 Crispy, golden, hand-battered chicken tender served with gravy and Texas toast.
#11 Buffalo Tenders
3 crispy Buffalo tossed chicken tenders served with ranch dipping sauce.
#12 Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Juicy, crispy Buffalo sauced chicken sandwich fixed with ranch and lettuce.
#13 Chicken Nuggets (10)
10 golden chicken nuggets served with you choice of dipping sauce.
#14 Avocado Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Sandwich fixed with avocado, mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
ChIcken Sandwich Single
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Sandwich fixed with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
Chicken Club Sandwich Single
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Sandwich fixed with American cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
Chicken Tenders Single (3)
3 Crispy, golden, hand-battered chicken tender served with gravy and Texas toast
Buffalo Chicken Tenders Single (3)
3 crispy Buffalo tossed chicken tenders served with ranch dipping sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Single
Juicy, crispy Buffalo sauced chicken sandwich fixed with ranch and lettuce.
Chicken Nuggets Single (10)
10 golden chicken nuggets served with you choice of dipping sauce.
Avocado Chicken Sandwich Single
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Sandwich fixed with avocado, mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
Other Stuff
#15 Philly Cheesesteak
Juicy Philly Cooked with grilled onions and grilled bell peppers topped with melted Swiss cheese in a hot hoagie roll.
#16 Steak Finger
3 steak fingers served with thick Texas toast and gravy.
#17 Fish Basket
3 thick pieces of fish served with hush puppies and your choice of tartar sauce or cocktail sauce.
#18 Shrimp Basket
8 pieces of shrimp served with hush puppies and your choice of cocktail sauce or tartar sauce.
#19 Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Chicken fried steak sandwich fixed with mayo and lettuce.
#20 Chili Dog
Chili cheese dog topped with chili, fresh chopped onion, and cheddar cheese.
#21 Fish Sandwich
Fish sandwich fixed with tartar sauce and lettuce.
Philly Cheese Steak Single
Juicy Philly Cooked with grilled onions and grilled bell peppers topped with melted Swiss cheese in a hot hoagie roll.
Steak Fingers Single (3)
3 steak fingers served with thick Texas toast and gravy.
Fish and Hush Puppies (3)
3 thick pieces of fish served with hush puppies and your choice of tartar sauce or cocktail sauce.
Shrimp and Hush Puppies (8)
8 pieces of shrimp served with hush puppies and your choice of cocktail sauce or tartar sauce.
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich Single
Chicken fried steak sandwich fixed with mayo and lettuce.
Chili Dog Single
Chili cheese dog topped with chili, fresh chopped onion, and cheddar cheese.
Fish Sandwich Single
Fish sandwich fixed with tartar sauce and lettuce.
Lite Stuff
Grilled Cheese Sandwich Combo
American Cheese melted in between two thick slices of Texas Toast
BLT Sandwich Combo
Crispy bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato in between two thick slices of Texas Toast.
Turkey Burger Combo
Thick, juicy turkey burger fixed up with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion.
Black Bean Burger Combo
Zero-meat, black bean burger fixed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich Single
American Cheese melted in between two thick slices of Texas Toast
BLT Sandwich Single
Crispy bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato in between two thick slices of Texas Toast.
Turkey Burger Single
Thick, juicy turkey burger fixed up with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion.
Black Bean Burger Single
Zero-meat, black bean burger fixed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.
Salads and Wraps
Garden Salad
Fresh cut green leaf lettuce tossed up with tomato, red onions, and shredded cheese served with croutons, crackers, and your choice of dressing on the side.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken on top of fresh cut green leaf lettuce tossed up with tomato, red onions, and shredded cheese served with croutons, crackers, and your choice of dressing on the side.
Chicken Tender Salad
Our hand-battered chicken tenders served on top of a bed of fresh cut green leaf lettuce tossed up with tomato, red onions, and shredded cheese served with croutons, crackers, and your choice of dressing on the side.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Buffalo sauced chicken tenders on top of fresh cut green leaf lettuce tossed up with tomato, red onions, and shredded cheese served with croutons, crackers, and your choice of dressing on the side.
Avocado Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken served on top of fresh cut green leaf lettuce tossed up with tomato, fresh cut avocado, red onions, and shredded cheese served with croutons, crackers, and your choice of dressing on the side.
Southwest Chicken Wrap Combo
Juicy grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, bacon, and ranch all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla served with a side of ranch.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap Combo
Grilled chicken sauced up in a buffalo sauce with lettuce, shredded cheese, and ranch all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla served with a side of ranch to dip.
Southwest Chicken Wrap Single
Juicy grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, bacon, and ranch all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla served with a side of ranch.
Buffalo Wrap Single
Grilled chicken sauced up in a buffalo sauce with lettuce, shredded cheese, and ranch all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla served with a side of ranch to dip.
LuLu's For Kids
Kids Cheeseburger Combo
Our junior cheeseburger fixed up with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.
Kids Chicken Nuggets Combo
5 chicken nuggets served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Kids Cheeseburger Single
Our junior cheeseburger fixed up with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.
Kids Nuggets Single
5 chicken nuggets served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Specialty Burgers
Fried Egg Burger Combo
A hearty breakfast on our classic burger. Fixed up with American cheese, crispy bacon, a fried egg, ketchup, and tots.
Ghost-Fire Burger Combo
Our classic juicy burger with a spicy twist. Fixed up with grilled habaneros, pepper jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.
Frito Pie Burger Combo
Frito-Lays piled with chili, chopped onions all on a juicy cheeseburger with American cheese.
Guacamole Burger Combo
Fresh cut avocado, jalapeños, and cheddar cheese on a thick juicy burger.
California Burger Combo
A California twist that features Swiss cheese, grilled onions, fresh cut avocado, mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
Texas Patty Melt Combo
A Texas turn up on a classic patty melt that's fixed up with grilled onions, grilled jalapeños, bacon, mayo, and Swiss cheese.
Fried Egg Burger Single
A hearty breakfast on our classic burger. Fixed up with American cheese, crispy bacon, a fried egg, ketchup, and tots.
Ghost-Fire Burger Single
Our classic juicy burger with a spicy twist. Fixed up with grilled habaneros, pepper jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions.
Frito Pie Burger Single
Frito-Lays piled with chili, chopped onions all on a juicy cheeseburger with American cheese.
Guacamole Burger Single
Fresh cut avocado, jalapeños, and cheddar cheese on a thick juicy burger.
California Burger Single
A California twist that features Swiss cheese, grilled onions, fresh cut avocado, mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
Texas Patty Melt Single
A Texas turn up on a classic patty melt that's fixed up with grilled onions, grilled jalapeños, bacon, mayo, and Swiss cheese.
Appetizers
Fried Pickles
Battered up and fried right pickles slices or spears served with ranch dipping sauce.
Fried Cheesesticks (6)
6 thick fried cheese sticks served with ranch.
Chili-Cheese Fries
Our hand-cut fries served with chili and cheese.
Texas Tots
Tots topped off with cheese, crispy bacon, and jalapeños.
Mac 'n' Cheese Bites (10)
10 delicious bites fried to perfection and served with ranch.
Drinks
Sides
Extras
Ranch
LuLu's Sauce
Honey Mustard
Italian
Blue Cheese
BBQ Sauce
Buffalo Sauce
Tartar Sauce
Cocktail Sauce
Gravy Cup
Toast (1)
Gravy and Toast
Mayo Packets
Mustard Packets
Ketchup Packets
Hot Sauce Packets
Salt Packets
Pepper Packets
Nacho Cheese Cup
Chili Cup
Meat Patty Single
Bacon Slices (2)
Jalapeños
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
803 Culver St, Commerce, TX 75428