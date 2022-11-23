- Home
Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
5,647 Reviews
$$
2030 CENTRAL
KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
Popular Items
Street Food
LULU SAMPLER
Not available gluten-free, egg free, fish free, dairy free, or peanut free Served with dipping sauces Vietnamese Spring Rolls (2) Crab Rangoon (4) Veggie Dumplings (4) Pork Dumplings (4) Pan fried or steamed (No substitutions)
THAI HOT WINGS
Tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce
LULU'S ROLLS
Thai style pork, sweet chili sauce
VIETNAMESE SPRING ROLLS
Tofu, lettuce, carrots, scallions, cilantro, rice vermicelli noodles, peanuts
DUMPLINGS (8)
Pan fried or steamed. Pork or vegetable available
THAI LETTUCE WRAPS
(Build Your Own) Carrots, red cabbage, bean sprouts, cilantro, peanuts, ginger peanut dressing (not available mild) Spice options of Medium – Hot – Blazing Choose: Seasoned Chicken Seasoned Tofu
CRAB RANGOON (6)
Hand folded with real crab meat
VEGETABLE RANGOON (6)
Hand folded, served with sweet chili sauce
SATAY (4)
dipping sauce and relish
Tempura Vegetable
Tempura fried vegetable medley. Served with sweet chili sauce and chimichurri. Recommended for dine-in only.
Calamari
Tempura fried calamari served with sweet chili sauce and sriracha aioli. Recommended dine-in only. .
Wok Dishes
WHANS SE EU PAK
Vegetables wok-tossed in a garlic, ginger soy sauce, sesame seeds, jasmine rice
PAD THAI
Scallions, bean sprouts, egg, peanuts, tofu, rice noodles in our own special sauce. This recipe comes from Lulu’s father, made with nampla
KHUN MA PAD THAI
Green cabbage, scallions, egg, bean sprouts, peanuts, tofu, rice noodles. This variation is found most often in U.S. Thai restaurants
PAD SE EU
Broccoli, carrots, egg, rice noodles.
DRUNKEN NOODLES
Chinese broccoli, bell peppers, Thai basil, peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions, lemongrass, and egg wok-tossed with wide rice noodles
RAINBOW PEANUT NOODLES
Red bell peppers, scallions, carrots, bean sprouts, cilantro, peanuts, cucumbers, rice noodles, peanut sauce
BLAZING WOK BOWL
Red bell peppers, napa cabbage, scallions, fermented Chinese black beans, rice noodles, jalapenos
FRIED RICE
Carrots, onions, peas, egg.
BASIL FRIED RICE
Red bell peppers, scallions, peas, Thai basil, egg, jalapenos
Curry
Wok No-Brainers
SPICY BEEF JANTABOON
Flank Steak, bean sprouts, scallions, rice noodles, peanuts, cilantro, jalapenos (made with jalapenos when ordered medium, hot, or blazing)
CRAB FRIED RICE
Succulent lump crab stir-fried with jasmine rice, scallions, yellow onion, and egg. Served with cucumber slices and fresh cilantro
PINEAPPLE SHRIMP FRIED RICE
Pineapple, shrimp, cashews, golden raisins, onions, egg, scallions. Wok-tossed in a house blended soy sauce
THAI CASHEW CHICKEN
Chicken, scallions, onions, green beans, cashews, jasmine rice
CURRIED COCONUT SHRIMP & CHICKEN
Shrimp, chicken, red onion, peas, Thai basil, cilantro, rice vermicelli noodles in a housemade curry
PEPPER BASIL BEEF
Flank steak, green and red bell peppers, Thai basil, and ground peanuts. Served with jasmine rice (made with jalapenos when ordered medium, hot, or blazing)
Singapore Chicken Noodle
Chicken wok-tossed with eggs, scallions, yellow onion, bean sprouts, green and red peppers, with a house-blended curry mix, chili flakes, and vermicelli noodles
Seasonal Menu
Fried Pork Wontons with Hot Chili Sauce
8 rich and tangy pork wontons pan fried golden brown and served in a spicy chili sauce (Not Available Mild)
Rice Battered Chicken
Savory scallion chicken fried and coated in our mushroom soy sauce served over stir fried bell peppers and broccoli.
Coconut Shrimp
10 tail on shrimp fried in a spiced coconut and panko breading. Served with sweet chili sauce.
Bahn' Mi Bowl
Pad Woon Sen
Cellophane noodles, Chinese black mushrooms, scallions, red bell pepper, red onion, egg, and choice of chicken or tofu wok tossed in our seasoned soy sauce, then finished with cilantro, and a side of our tangy chili sauce.
Pepper Glazed Crispy Tofu
Fresh fried tofu wok tossed with our house pepper glaze. Served on a bed of green cabbage.
Big Soup Bowl
House made chicken broth, choice of protein, bean sprouts, scallions, ground peanuts, cilantro, and your choice of egg noodle or rice vermicelli noodle
Firecracker Shrimp
8 marinated tail-on shrimp wrapped in wonton wrappers, fried to resemble a firecracker, served with sweet chili sauce, and sriracha aioli (Not available mild)
Low Carb Entrees
Low Carb BLAZING WOK BOWL
NO NOODLES. Red bells, Napa cabbage, scallions, fermented Chinese black beans, Chinese broccoli, green cabbage, jalapenos. Chinese broccoli and green cabbage substituted for noodles.
Low Carb SPICY BEEF JANTABOON
NO NOODLES Flank steak, bean sprouts, scallions, peanuts, Chinese broccoli, jalapenos. Chinese broccoli substituted for noodles. (made with jalapenos when ordered medium, hot, or blazing)
Low Carb PAD THAI
NO NOODLES. Scallions, bean sprouts, egg, peanuts, tofu and green cabbage in or own special sauce. This recipe comes from Lulu’s father, made with Nampla
LOW CARB SATAY PLATE
Chicken, Beef, Shrimp satays, dipping sauces and a side of Tom Yum soup
Soups
Desserts
Extra Sauces
Balsamic Sesame Dressing
Chili Garlic Vinaigrette
Chili Paste
Chimichurri
Crushed Peanuts
Cucumber Relish
Dumpling Sauce
Ginger Peanut
Peanut Sauce
Thai Chili's
Pad Thai/Drunken Sauce
San J (gluten free soy sauce)
Sriracha Aioli
Sweet Chili Sauce
Sweet Soy
Fried Garlic
Soy Sauce
Sriracha
Cashews
Crispy Wontons
Hot Asian Mustard
Family Meals
Street Food
VIETNAMESE SPRING ROLLS
Not available peanut-free. Tofu, lettuce, carrots, scallions, cilantro, rice vermicelli noodles, peanuts
Veggie DUMPLINGS (8)
Not available gluten-free. Pan fried. Vegetable
THAI LETTUCE WRAPS with Tofu
Contains peanuts. Carrots, red cabbage, bean sprouts, cilantro, peanuts, ginger peanut dressing
VEGETABLE RANGOON (6)
Not Dairy Free. Hand folded, served with sweet chili sauce
Wok Dishes
Vegan WHANS SE EU PAK with Tofu
Available Gluten Free when substituted with San-J. Contains sesame & gluten. Vegetables wok-tossed in a garlic, ginger soy sauce, sesame seeds, jasmine rice
Vegan PAD THAI with Tofu
Gluten Free Dish. Contains peanut. Scallions, bean sprouts, peanuts, tofu, rice noodles in our own special sauce. This recipe comes from Lulu’s father, unless vegetarian & then made garlic soy sauce
Vegan PAD SE EU with Tofu.
Available Gluten Free. Not available peanut free. Contains gluten. Red bell peppers, scallions, carrots, bean sprouts, cilantro, peanuts, cucumbers, rice noodles, peanut sauce
Vegan DRUNKEN NOODLES with Tofu
Contains peanut. Chinese broccoli, bell peppers, Thai basil, peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions, lemongrass wok-tossed with wide rice noodles
Vegan RAINBOW PEANUT NOODLES with Tofu
Available Gluten Free when substituted with San-J Contains gluten Broccoli, carrots, rice noodles
Vegan FRIED RICE with Tofu
Available Gluten Free when substituted with San-J. Carrots, onions, peas
Curry
Salads
Allergy Information
Allergy Information Please Read
Allergy Selection: Allergy Due to normal operations involving shared cooking and preparation we are unable to guarantee that any menu item can be completely free of allergens. For more information regarding allergens please send questions to info@lulusnoodles.com or call the restaurant directly.
Gluten-Free Street Food
Gluten-Free Wok Dishes
GF WHANS SE EU PAK
Vegetables wok-tossed in a garlic, ginger soy sauce, sesame seeds, jasmine rice
GF PAD SE EU
Broccoli, carrots, egg, rice noodles.
GF DRUNKEN NOODLES
Chinese broccoli, bell peppers, Thai basil, peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions, lemongrass, and egg wok-tossed with wide rice noodles
GF RAINBOW PEANUT NOODLES
Red bell peppers, scallions, carrots, bean sprouts, cilantro, peanuts, cucumbers, rice noodles, peanut sauce
GF FRIED RICE
Carrots, onions, peas, egg.
GF BASIL FRIED RICE
Red bell peppers, scallions, peas, Thai basil, egg, jalapenos
Gluten-Free Curry
Gluten-Free Wok No-Brainers
GF CRAB FRIED RICE
Succulent lump crab stir-fried with jasmine rice, scallions, yellow onion, and egg. Served with cucumber slices and fresh cilantro
GF PINEAPPLE SHRIMP FRIED RICE
Pineapple, shrimp, cashews, golden raisins, onions, egg, scallions. Wok-tossed in a house blended soy sauce
GF CURRIED COCONUT SHRIMP & CHICKEN
Shrimp, chicken, red onion, peas, Thai basil, cilantro, rice vermicelli noodles in a housemade curry
GF PEPPER BEEF BASIL
Flank steak, green and red bell peppers, Thai basil, and ground peanuts. Served with jasmine rice (made with jalapenos when ordered medium, hot, or blazing)
Gluten-Free Salads
Gluten-Free Soups
