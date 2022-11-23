Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop

5,647 Reviews

$$

2030 CENTRAL

KANSAS CITY, MO 64108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

PAD THAI
CRAB RANGOON (6)
DRUNKEN NOODLES

Street Food

LULU SAMPLER

LULU SAMPLER

$16.50

Not available gluten-free, egg free, fish free, dairy free, or peanut free Served with dipping sauces Vietnamese Spring Rolls (2) Crab Rangoon (4) Veggie Dumplings (4) Pork Dumplings (4) Pan fried or steamed (No substitutions)

THAI HOT WINGS

THAI HOT WINGS

$9.00

Tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce

LULU'S ROLLS

LULU'S ROLLS

$5.50

Thai style pork, sweet chili sauce

VIETNAMESE SPRING ROLLS

VIETNAMESE SPRING ROLLS

$5.50

Tofu, lettuce, carrots, scallions, cilantro, rice vermicelli noodles, peanuts

DUMPLINGS (8)

DUMPLINGS (8)

$8.80

Pan fried or steamed. Pork or vegetable available

THAI LETTUCE WRAPS

THAI LETTUCE WRAPS

$10.00

(Build Your Own) Carrots, red cabbage, bean sprouts, cilantro, peanuts, ginger peanut dressing (not available mild) Spice options of Medium – Hot – Blazing Choose: Seasoned Chicken Seasoned Tofu

CRAB RANGOON (6)

CRAB RANGOON (6)

$9.00

Hand folded with real crab meat

VEGETABLE RANGOON (6)

VEGETABLE RANGOON (6)

$8.00

Hand folded, served with sweet chili sauce

SATAY (4)

SATAY (4)

$8.25

dipping sauce and relish

Tempura Vegetable

Tempura Vegetable

$8.50

Tempura fried vegetable medley. Served with sweet chili sauce and chimichurri. Recommended for dine-in only.

Calamari

Calamari

$10.50

Tempura fried calamari served with sweet chili sauce and sriracha aioli. Recommended dine-in only. .

Wok Dishes

WHANS SE EU PAK

WHANS SE EU PAK

$15.40

Vegetables wok-tossed in a garlic, ginger soy sauce, sesame seeds, jasmine rice

PAD THAI

PAD THAI

$15.40

Scallions, bean sprouts, egg, peanuts, tofu, rice noodles in our own special sauce. This recipe comes from Lulu’s father, made with nampla

KHUN MA PAD THAI

KHUN MA PAD THAI

$15.40

Green cabbage, scallions, egg, bean sprouts, peanuts, tofu, rice noodles. This variation is found most often in U.S. Thai restaurants

PAD SE EU

PAD SE EU

$14.30

Broccoli, carrots, egg, rice noodles.

DRUNKEN NOODLES

DRUNKEN NOODLES

$15.40

Chinese broccoli, bell peppers, Thai basil, peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions, lemongrass, and egg wok-tossed with wide rice noodles

RAINBOW PEANUT NOODLES

RAINBOW PEANUT NOODLES

$15.40

Red bell peppers, scallions, carrots, bean sprouts, cilantro, peanuts, cucumbers, rice noodles, peanut sauce

BLAZING WOK BOWL

BLAZING WOK BOWL

$15.40

Red bell peppers, napa cabbage, scallions, fermented Chinese black beans, rice noodles, jalapenos

FRIED RICE

FRIED RICE

$12.00

Carrots, onions, peas, egg.

BASIL FRIED RICE

BASIL FRIED RICE

$15.40

Red bell peppers, scallions, peas, Thai basil, egg, jalapenos

Curry

WILD MUSHROOM

WILD MUSHROOM

$15.40

Red curry, portabella, straw, button, shitake mushrooms, vegetables

MASSAMAN

MASSAMAN

$13.20

Contains peanuts. Potatoes, onions, peanuts

KAENG KHIO WAN KAI HOUSEMADE

KAENG KHIO WAN KAI HOUSEMADE

$13.20

Mild green curry, bamboo shoots, peas, Thai basil, red bell peppers

YELLOW

YELLOW

$13.20

Spinach, red bell peppers, mushrooms

Wok No-Brainers

SPICY BEEF JANTABOON

SPICY BEEF JANTABOON

$17.00

Flank Steak, bean sprouts, scallions, rice noodles, peanuts, cilantro, jalapenos (made with jalapenos when ordered medium, hot, or blazing)

CRAB FRIED RICE

CRAB FRIED RICE

$18.70

Succulent lump crab stir-fried with jasmine rice, scallions, yellow onion, and egg. Served with cucumber slices and fresh cilantro

PINEAPPLE SHRIMP FRIED RICE

PINEAPPLE SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$16.50

Pineapple, shrimp, cashews, golden raisins, onions, egg, scallions. Wok-tossed in a house blended soy sauce

THAI CASHEW CHICKEN

THAI CASHEW CHICKEN

$15.40

Chicken, scallions, onions, green beans, cashews, jasmine rice

CURRIED COCONUT SHRIMP & CHICKEN

CURRIED COCONUT SHRIMP & CHICKEN

$17.00

Shrimp, chicken, red onion, peas, Thai basil, cilantro, rice vermicelli noodles in a housemade curry

PEPPER BASIL BEEF

PEPPER BASIL BEEF

$17.60

Flank steak, green and red bell peppers, Thai basil, and ground peanuts. Served with jasmine rice (made with jalapenos when ordered medium, hot, or blazing)

Singapore Chicken Noodle

Singapore Chicken Noodle

$15.40

Chicken wok-tossed with eggs, scallions, yellow onion, bean sprouts, green and red peppers, with a house-blended curry mix, chili flakes, and vermicelli noodles

Salads

LULU’S HOUSE SALAD

LULU’S HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

Greens, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, scallions, bean sprouts

Seasonal Menu

Fried Pork Wontons with Hot Chili Sauce

Fried Pork Wontons with Hot Chili Sauce

$9.00

8 rich and tangy pork wontons pan fried golden brown and served in a spicy chili sauce (Not Available Mild)

Rice Battered Chicken

Rice Battered Chicken

$13.00

Savory scallion chicken fried and coated in our mushroom soy sauce served over stir fried bell peppers and broccoli.

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$13.00

10 tail on shrimp fried in a spiced coconut and panko breading. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Bahn' Mi Bowl

Bahn' Mi Bowl

$12.98

Pad Woon Sen

$16.00

Cellophane noodles, Chinese black mushrooms, scallions, red bell pepper, red onion, egg, and choice of chicken or tofu wok tossed in our seasoned soy sauce, then finished with cilantro, and a side of our tangy chili sauce.

Pepper Glazed Crispy Tofu

$10.00

Fresh fried tofu wok tossed with our house pepper glaze. Served on a bed of green cabbage.

Big Soup Bowl

$8.24

House made chicken broth, choice of protein, bean sprouts, scallions, ground peanuts, cilantro, and your choice of egg noodle or rice vermicelli noodle

Firecracker Shrimp

$10.00

8 marinated tail-on shrimp wrapped in wonton wrappers, fried to resemble a firecracker, served with sweet chili sauce, and sriracha aioli (Not available mild)

Low Carb Entrees

Low Carb BLAZING WOK BOWL

Low Carb BLAZING WOK BOWL

$15.40

NO NOODLES. Red bells, Napa cabbage, scallions, fermented Chinese black beans, Chinese broccoli, green cabbage, jalapenos. Chinese broccoli and green cabbage substituted for noodles.

Low Carb SPICY BEEF JANTABOON

Low Carb SPICY BEEF JANTABOON

$17.00

NO NOODLES Flank steak, bean sprouts, scallions, peanuts, Chinese broccoli, jalapenos. Chinese broccoli substituted for noodles. (made with jalapenos when ordered medium, hot, or blazing)

Low Carb PAD THAI

Low Carb PAD THAI

$15.40

NO NOODLES. Scallions, bean sprouts, egg, peanuts, tofu and green cabbage in or own special sauce. This recipe comes from Lulu’s father, made with Nampla

LOW CARB SATAY PLATE

LOW CARB SATAY PLATE

$14.30

Chicken, Beef, Shrimp satays, dipping sauces and a side of Tom Yum soup

Soups

Tom Yum Soup - To go (Not Available Mild)

Tom Yum Soup - To go (Not Available Mild)

$8.00+
Egg Flower Soup - To go

Egg Flower Soup - To go

$6.00+
Tom Kha Gai Soup - To go

Tom Kha Gai Soup - To go

$8.00+

Desserts

Banana Rolls

Banana Rolls

$5.50
Banana Chocolate Rangoons

Banana Chocolate Rangoons

$6.50

Sticky Rice

$4.50
Sticky Rice with Mango

Sticky Rice with Mango

$7.00

Mango Ice Cream

$3.50

Extra Sauces

Balsamic Sesame Dressing

$0.99

Chili Garlic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Chili Paste

$0.75

Chimichurri

$0.75

Crushed Peanuts

$0.75

Cucumber Relish

$0.75

Dumpling Sauce

$0.75

Ginger Peanut

$0.75

Peanut Sauce

$0.75

Thai Chili's

$0.75

Pad Thai/Drunken Sauce

$1.00

San J (gluten free soy sauce)

$0.25

Sriracha Aioli

$0.75

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.75

Sweet Soy

$0.80

Fried Garlic

$0.50

Soy Sauce

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Cashews

$1.50

Crispy Wontons

$1.00

Hot Asian Mustard

$0.75

Family Meals

Meal for 4

$65.00

Meal for 6

$90.00

Street Food

VIETNAMESE SPRING ROLLS

$5.50

Not available peanut-free. Tofu, lettuce, carrots, scallions, cilantro, rice vermicelli noodles, peanuts

Veggie DUMPLINGS (8)

$8.80

Not available gluten-free. Pan fried. Vegetable

THAI LETTUCE WRAPS with Tofu

$10.00

Contains peanuts. Carrots, red cabbage, bean sprouts, cilantro, peanuts, ginger peanut dressing

VEGETABLE RANGOON (6)

$8.00

Not Dairy Free. Hand folded, served with sweet chili sauce

Wok Dishes

Vegan WHANS SE EU PAK with Tofu

$15.40

Available Gluten Free when substituted with San-J. Contains sesame & gluten. Vegetables wok-tossed in a garlic, ginger soy sauce, sesame seeds, jasmine rice

Vegan PAD THAI with Tofu

$15.40

Gluten Free Dish. Contains peanut. Scallions, bean sprouts, peanuts, tofu, rice noodles in our own special sauce. This recipe comes from Lulu’s father, unless vegetarian & then made garlic soy sauce

Vegan PAD SE EU with Tofu.

$14.30

Available Gluten Free. Not available peanut free. Contains gluten. Red bell peppers, scallions, carrots, bean sprouts, cilantro, peanuts, cucumbers, rice noodles, peanut sauce

Vegan DRUNKEN NOODLES with Tofu

$15.40

Contains peanut. Chinese broccoli, bell peppers, Thai basil, peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions, lemongrass wok-tossed with wide rice noodles

Vegan RAINBOW PEANUT NOODLES with Tofu

$15.40

Available Gluten Free when substituted with San-J Contains gluten Broccoli, carrots, rice noodles

Vegan FRIED RICE with Tofu

$12.00

Available Gluten Free when substituted with San-J. Carrots, onions, peas

Curry

Vegan KAENG KHIO WAN KAI HOUSEMADE with Tofu

$12.00

Gluten Free Dish. Mild green curry, bamboo shoots, peas, Thai basil, red bell peppers

Vegan YELLOW Curry with Tofu

Vegan YELLOW Curry with Tofu

$13.20

Gluten Free Dish. Spinach, red bell peppers, mushrooms

Salads

LULU’S HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

Gluten Free Dish. Greens, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, scallions, bean sprouts

Allergy Information

Due to normal operations involving shared cooking and preparation, we are unable to guarantee that any menu item can be completely free of allergens. For more information on allergens, please call the store directly.

Allergy Information Please Read

Allergy Selection: Allergy Due to normal operations involving shared cooking and preparation we are unable to guarantee that any menu item can be completely free of allergens. For more information regarding allergens please send questions to info@lulusnoodles.com or call the restaurant directly.

Gluten-Free Street Food

THAI HOT WINGS

$9.00

Tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce

VIETNAMESE SPRING ROLLS

$5.50

Tofu, lettuce, carrots, scallions, cilantro, rice vermicelli noodles, peanuts

SATAY (4)

$8.25

dipping sauce and relish

Gluten-Free Wok Dishes

GF WHANS SE EU PAK

$15.40

Vegetables wok-tossed in a garlic, ginger soy sauce, sesame seeds, jasmine rice

GF PAD SE EU

$14.30

Broccoli, carrots, egg, rice noodles.

GF DRUNKEN NOODLES

GF DRUNKEN NOODLES

$15.40

Chinese broccoli, bell peppers, Thai basil, peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions, lemongrass, and egg wok-tossed with wide rice noodles

GF RAINBOW PEANUT NOODLES

GF RAINBOW PEANUT NOODLES

$15.40

Red bell peppers, scallions, carrots, bean sprouts, cilantro, peanuts, cucumbers, rice noodles, peanut sauce

GF FRIED RICE

$12.00

Carrots, onions, peas, egg.

GF BASIL FRIED RICE

$15.40

Red bell peppers, scallions, peas, Thai basil, egg, jalapenos

Gluten-Free Curry

GF MASSAMAN

$13.20

Contains peanuts. Potatoes, onions, peanuts

GF KAENG KHIO WAN KAI HOUSEMADE

$13.20

Mild green curry, bamboo shoots, peas, Thai basil, red bell peppers

GF YELLOW

GF YELLOW

$13.20

Spinach, red bell peppers, mushrooms

Gluten-Free Wok No-Brainers

GF CRAB FRIED RICE

GF CRAB FRIED RICE

$18.70

Succulent lump crab stir-fried with jasmine rice, scallions, yellow onion, and egg. Served with cucumber slices and fresh cilantro

GF PINEAPPLE SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$16.50

Pineapple, shrimp, cashews, golden raisins, onions, egg, scallions. Wok-tossed in a house blended soy sauce

GF CURRIED COCONUT SHRIMP & CHICKEN

$17.00

Shrimp, chicken, red onion, peas, Thai basil, cilantro, rice vermicelli noodles in a housemade curry

GF PEPPER BEEF BASIL

$17.60

Flank steak, green and red bell peppers, Thai basil, and ground peanuts. Served with jasmine rice (made with jalapenos when ordered medium, hot, or blazing)

Gluten-Free Salads

LULU’S HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

Greens, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, scallions, bean sprouts

Gluten-Free Soups

GF TOM KHA GAI

$5.60

Gluten Free Dish. Not available fish free. Chicken, carrots, snow peas, cilantro, lemongrass, galanga, kaffir lime and coconut milk broth. Must LOVE coconut milk

GF EGG FLOWER No wontons

$4.40

GF TOM YUM (Not Available Mild)

$4.40

Tomatoes, scallions, cilantro, straw mushrooms

Allergy Information

Due to normal operations involving shared cooking and preparation, we are unable to guarantee that any menu item can be completely free of allergens. For more information on allergens, please call the store directly.

Allergy Information Please Read

Allergy Selection: Allergy Due to normal operations involving shared cooking and preparation we are unable to guarantee that any menu item can be completely free of allergens. For more information regarding allergens please send questions to info@lulusnoodles.com or call the restaurant directly.

Bubble Teas

Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea

$4.25

Other Drinks

Cardamon Lemonade

Cardamon Lemonade

$3.49

Cranberry Juice

$1.00

Horizon Milk 2%

$2.75

Hot coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea Bag

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.99

Loose Leaf Tea 2-4 ppl

$4.95

Loose Leaf Tea 4-6 ppl

$6.95

Orange Juice

$1.00

Pineapple Juice

$1.50

N/A Passionfruit Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Thai Iced Tea

$3.49

Thai Tea Refill

$1.25

Boxed Water

$3.50

Cock N Bull Ginger Beer

$4.00

Coke Products

Coke

Coke

$2.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.99
Coke Zero Sugar

Coke Zero Sugar

$2.99
Sprite

Sprite

$2.99
Mr. Pibb

Mr. Pibb

$2.99
Minute Maid Lemonade

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.99
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.99
Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Soda Water

$1.00

Coke Zero

$2.99
Can Classic Coke

Can Classic Coke

$1.50
Can Diet Coke

Can Diet Coke

$1.50
Can Sprite

Can Sprite

$1.50

Mocktails NA

Blue Lagoon

Blue Lagoon

$7.00
Virgin Margarita

Virgin Margarita

$7.00
Virgin Mojito

Virgin Mojito

$7.00Out of stock
Virgin Mary

Virgin Mary

$7.00

Carryout Specials - We I.D.

6-pack of beer

6-pack of beer

$12.00

Bloody Mary kit

$45.00

Guest Retail

Beanie

$25.00

Box of Fortune Rolls

$9.99
Color Changing Cups (4 Pack Blue)

Color Changing Cups (4 Pack Blue)

$12.00
Color Changing Cups (4 Pack Combo)

Color Changing Cups (4 Pack Combo)

$12.00
Color Changing cups (4 Pack Orange)

Color Changing cups (4 Pack Orange)

$12.00
Lulu's Pinto (Bento Box)

Lulu's Pinto (Bento Box)

$30.00

Oatmeal Shirt Small

$30.00

Oatmeal Shirt Medium

$30.00

Oatmeal Shirt Large

$30.00

Oatmeal Shirt X-Large

$30.00
Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$5.00
Pint Glasses (6 Pack)

Pint Glasses (6 Pack)

$24.00

Sweet Chili Bottle

$10.00