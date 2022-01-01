Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Chicken
Bars & Lounges

Lulu's Waikiki

2,474 Reviews

$$

2586 Kalakaua Ave

Honolulu, HI 96815

Drink Specials

*Mimosa

*Mimosa

$10.00

Choose between original, guava, or pineapple Alcoholic Beverage for 21 and older. Please have your ID ready for server to check upon delivery. *no discounts on this item

*G Stanford Cuvee Brut

*G Stanford Cuvee Brut

$9.00

White sparkling wine that's easy drinking soft, light and pleasing; light bodied, this wine has good palate presence. *no discounts on this item

NFL SPECIALS

*NFL Coors Light

*NFL Coors Light

$5.00

ABV 4.2. American Light Lager. Molson Coors. Golden, Colorado. *NFL Special Only Valid During NFL Games

NFL Miller Lite Btl

NFL Miller Lite Btl

$5.00
NFL Truly Marg Lime

NFL Truly Marg Lime

$6.00
NFL Truly Wild Berry

NFL Truly Wild Berry

$6.00

Halloween Cocktails

Witch's Brew

Witch's Brew

$15.00

Empress indigo gin, blue curacao, fresh lemon juice, lychee, seltzer

Lulus Zombie

Lulus Zombie

$14.00

Light and dark rum, housemate lemon and lime sour, Angostura bitters, lilikoi

Lulu's Cocktails

Lulu's Mai Tai

Lulu's Mai Tai

$15.00

Koloa White Rum, Pierre Ferrand Orange Curacao, orgeat, lime juice, topped with Koloa Dark Rum. Garnished with certified organic mint from Ko Farms. *Support Local* *nut allergy*

Lulu's Top-Shelf Margarita

Lulu's Top-Shelf Margarita

$15.00

Espolon Blanco, lime juice, Código agave, triple sec. Make it a “Cadillac” with some Grand Marnier.

Sunset Lemonade

Sunset Lemonade

$15.00

Empress 1908 Gin, lemonade, ruby red grapefruit, lychee syrup, lemon juice.

Guavalicious

Guavalicious

$14.00

Coconut Vodka, guava juice, house lemon sour, strawberry puree, topped with Chambord raspberry liqueur.

Lulu's Punch

Lulu's Punch

$14.00

Malibu Rum, lime juice, guava & pineapple juice, with a splash of grenadine.

Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$12.00

White Rum, Coconut Syrup, Pineapple Juice, Frozen

Lava Flow

Lava Flow

$12.00

White Rum, Coconut Syrup, Pineapple Juice, Strawberry Puree, Frozen

Mango Flo

Mango Flo

$12.00

White Rum, Coconut Syrup, Pineapple Juice, Mango Puree, Frozen

Beer

Big Wave

Big Wave

$8.00

ABV 4.4. Golden Ale. Kona Brewing. Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Chee Hoo Chonger

Chee Hoo Chonger

$11.00

(6.7% ABV) Hazy IPA. Hana Koa Brewing Co. Honolulu, Oahu. piney and citrusy Hazy IPA hopped with centennial and simcoe

Coors Light

Coors Light

$6.00

ABV 4.2. American Light Lager. Molson Coors. Golden, Colorado.

Guinness

Guinness

$8.00

ABV 4.2. Irish Stout. Guinness. Dublin, Ireland.

Hana Hou Hefe

Hana Hou Hefe

$9.00

ABV 5.8. Strawberry and Guava Hefeweizen. Waikiki Brewing. Honolulu, Oahu.

Hazy Wonder

Hazy Wonder

$9.00

ABV 6.0. Hazy IPA, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Petaluma, California

Killah Dragon

Killah Dragon

$10.00

ABV 6.0. Dragonfruit and Raspberry Cider. Paradise Ciders. Honolulu, Oahu.

Kohola Lahaina Haze

$9.00

Kohola Brewery. New England style hazy IPA. ABV 6.3%.

Lanikai Moku Double IPA

Lanikai Moku Double IPA

$11.00

ABV 8.1, Imperial IPA, Lanikai Brewing Co., Kailua, Oahu

Longboard

Longboard

$8.00

ABV 4.6. Blonde Lager. Kona Brewing. Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Ola IPA

Ola IPA

$9.00

ABV 6.5. West Coast IPA. Ola Brew Co. Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Pacifico

Pacifico

$7.00

ABV 4.4. Mexican Lager. Grupo Modelo. Mazatlan, Mexico.

Portlock Porter

Portlock Porter

$9.00

ABV 5.3. Porter. Aloha Beer. Honolulu, Oahu.

Professionally Goodlooking

Professionally Goodlooking

(6.4%, 29 ibu) Hazy IPA, Stewbum & Stonewall Brewing Co. Honolulu, HI

Ramblin Rosies

$8.00

ABV 4.6%. Red Ale. Stewbum & Stonewall Brewing Co. Honolulu, HI.

Rooftop Pale Ale

Rooftop Pale Ale

$8.00

ABV 5.2. Pale Ale. Hana Koa Brewing. Honolulu, Oahu.

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$8.00

ABV 5.6. Sierra Nevada Brewing. Chico, California.

Athletic Brewing NA

$8.00

Athletic Brewing Co. Light copper, non-alcoholic selection

Big Swell IPA

Big Swell IPA

$9.00

Maui brewing (Kihei, Maui), the Big Swell is a full bodied, hoppy IPA.

Bikini Blonde

Bikini Blonde

$8.00

blonde lager, light beer option from Maui brewing based out of Kihei, Maui.

Bud Light

Bud Light

$6.00

Bottle

Corona

Corona

$7.00

Bottle

Heineken

Heineken

$7.00

Bottle

Maui Coconut Porter

Maui Coconut Porter

$9.00

Coconut Hiwa Porter. Can

Miller Lite

SeaQuench Sour

Dogfish Head Brewery. 4.9% ABV. Session sour ale with a refreshing tart flavor enhanced by black limes and a touch of salt.

Hard Seltzers

Ola Brew Hawaiian Hibiscus Lavender

Ola Brew Hawaiian Hibiscus Lavender

$8.00
Ola Brew Hawaiian Orange Vanilla

Ola Brew Hawaiian Orange Vanilla

$8.00
Ola Brew Hawaiian Ginger Seltzer

Ola Brew Hawaiian Ginger Seltzer

$8.00
Truly Marg Lime

Truly Marg Lime

$8.00
Truly Wild Berry

Truly Wild Berry

$8.00

Wine

Backhouse Pinot Noir

Backhouse Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Soft and elegant red wine with ripe cherry and berry flavors. Glass Price $8 Bottle Price $32

Sycamore Lane Cabernet

Sycamore Lane Cabernet

$8.00+

Fresh red cherries and sweet oak vanilla, with a hint of herbal tones and toasty wood character.

Sycamore Lane Chardonnay

Sycamore Lane Chardonnay

$8.00+

Smooth and well balanced white wine with flavors of fruit such as apples and peaches. Pairs well with pasta dishes.

Sycamore Lane Pinot Grigio

Sycamore Lane Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

A versatile white wine with sweet aromas of pears, melon, and tropical fruits are accented with a pleasant floral note. Light-to-medium bodied, and round in texture.

G Stanford Cuvee Brut

G Stanford Cuvee Brut

$9.00+

White sparkling wine that's easy drinking soft, light and pleasing; light bodied, this wine has good palate presence.

G Martini & Rossi Prosecco

G Martini & Rossi Prosecco

$12.00+

Sparkling white wine that's smooth, dry, and quite elegant with ripe, rich fruit; lush and complex but restrained and balanced, with abundant length and charm.

Mocktails

Strawberry Spritz Mocktail

Strawberry Spritz Mocktail

$8.00

Strawberry, house-made lime sour, soda, lime.

Mango Lemonade Mocktail

Mango Lemonade Mocktail

$8.00

Mango, lemonade, club soda, lemon.

Mint Lych-Tea Mocktail

$9.00

Lychee, iced tea, lemon, certified organic mint from Ko Farms. *Support Local*

Pineapple Mojito Mocktail

Pineapple Mojito Mocktail

$10.00

Just as refreshing as this beautiful day! Pineapple juice, house-made lime sour, club soda, certified organic mint from Ko Farms. *Support Local

Guava Mist Mocktail

$8.00

Guava nectar, house-made lemon sour, soda water, lemon, certified organic mint from Ko Farms. *Support Local*

Pupus

Beachboy Nachos

Beachboy Nachos

$18.00+

House made corn tortilla chips topped with fresh diced tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos, black beans, melted shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream, & salsa *Steak Beachboy Nachos /22 Double Meat +4 **Vegetarian option **

Ahi Poke

Ahi Poke

$18.00

ahi, tossed with fresh green & white onions, sesame shoyu, served over rice in a house made wonton bowl. avocado +$2 **Nut Allergy**

Spicy Ahi Poke

Spicy Ahi Poke

$18.00

ahi tossed with fresh green & white onion, spicy garlic chili mayo. served over rice in a house made wonton bowl. avocado +$2

Aloha Roll

Aloha Roll

$16.00

tempura battered spicy ahi tuna roll, sweet chili aioli.

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

buffalo cauliflower, served with a side of ranch. *gluten free option without the ranch

Shaka Shrimp

Shaka Shrimp

$15.00

Five pieces Coconut shrimp served with house made mango garlic chili sauce.

Hang TEN-DERS

Hang TEN-DERS

$17.00

Boneless Chicken marinated in buttermilk batter and house seasoning, fried to a golden brown crisp on a bed of fries, and your choice of a sauce. (Pineapple Bbq, Hot Sauce, Ranch, Honey Mustard)

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$18.00

Ten chicken wings seasoned and fried to perfection tossed with your choice of dipping sauce. Honey Mustard, Pineapple BBQ, Garlic Mango Sweet Chili, Frank's Hot Sauce, or Ranch. Served with a side of carrot sticks.

Chips

Chips

$6.00+

corn tortilla chips served with your choice of guacamole, pico de Gallo, or salsa

Breakfast

Longboard Burrito

Longboard Burrito

$15.00

kalua pork, scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, jalapenos, cheese, salsa, flour tortilla.

Beach Benny

Beach Benny

$15.00

Your choice of Canadian bacon or Kalua pork and poached eggs served on an English Muffin and covered in homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with your choice of fried potatoes & onions or white rice. want a fruit cup instead of rice/potatoes? +$4

Chocolate Chip Mochi Pancakes

Chocolate Chip Mochi Pancakes

$20.00

chocolate chip mochi pancakes, coconut haupia syrup, whipped cream. *gluten free

Banana Mochi Pancakes

Banana Mochi Pancakes

$20.00

banana mochi pancakes, coconut haupia syrup, whipped cream. *gluten free

Strawberry Mochi Pancakes

Strawberry Mochi Pancakes

$20.00

strawberry mochi pancakes, coconut haupia syrup, whipped cream. *gluten free

Blueberry Mochi Pancakes

Blueberry Mochi Pancakes

$20.00

blueberry mochi pancakes, coconut haupia syrup, whipped cream. *gluten free

Mochi Pancakes

Mochi Pancakes

$17.00

mochi pancakes, coconut haupia syrup. *gluten free

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$18.00

acai, strawberries, blueberries, banana, honey, granola, served in a pineapple.

Aloha Avocado Toast

Aloha Avocado Toast

$15.00

sourdough, avocado, mixed greens, radishes, feta, lemon olive oil . + one egg $2

Lulu's Stuffed Toast

Lulu's Stuffed Toast

$17.00

guava sweet bread, pineapple marmalade, powdered sugar, strawberry, whipped cream, honey.

Guava French Toast

Guava French Toast

$15.00

guava sweet bread, powdered sugar, whipped cream. ask your server to add your choice of strawberries, bananas, blueberries, or chocolate chips for +3

Post Surf Grindz

Post Surf Grindz

$12.00

choice of bacon, chicken sausage, or portugese sausage, eggs, potatoes and onions or white rice. add on a second protein for $4 want a fruit cup instead of rice/potatoes? +$4

Dawn Patrol Omelet

Dawn Patrol Omelet

$15.00

eggs, portuguese sausage, bacon, grilled onions, shredded cheese. served with your choice of potatoes and onions or white rice. want a fruit cup instead of rice/potatoes? +$4

Sunset Sesh Omelet

Sunset Sesh Omelet

$14.00

eggs, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, spinach, shredded cheese. served with your choice of potatoes and onions or white rice. want a fruit cup instead of rice/potatoes? +$4

LULU Moco

LULU Moco

$24.00

traditional loco moco with a lulu's twist. wagyu beef, eggs, kalua pork, house made gravy, grilled onions, green onion, white rice.

Pre Surf Special

Pre Surf Special

$9.00

small breakfast bowl to start your day. potatoes, onions, gravy, egg, shredded cheese.

Loco Moco

Loco Moco

$22.00

wagyu beef, eggs, house made gravy, grilled onions, green onion, white rice. double meat +6

Fresh Fruit Bowl

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$12.00

cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, grapes, strawberries, vanilla yogurt, granola, served in half of a pineapple.

Lunch

Lulu's Fish and Chips

Lulu's Fish and Chips

$24.00

Mahi Mahi tempura battered served with house made tartar sauce and fries.

Island Tacos

Island Tacos

$16.00

beer battered ono, kalua pork, or chicken served in corn tortillas (cannot mix). fresh cabbage, pickled onion, chipotle aioli, cilantro, fries.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.95

Kalua pork tossed in housemade pineapple BBQ sauce topped with coleslaw served on a taro bun, with a side of fries.

Bikini Bun's Cheeseburger

Bikini Bun's Cheeseburger

$20.00

wagyu beef, cheese (American, Pepper Jack, or Swiss), lettuce, tomato, onion, thousand island dressing, on a butter toasted brioche bun. fries. double meat +6

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$14.00

cheese quesadilla with roasted garlic chili aioli with sour cream and salsa. kalua pork +$2 chicken +$2 ground beef +$2 guac +$2

Spicy Jalapeño Burger

Spicy Jalapeño Burger

$22.00

blackened wagyu beef, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, on a butter toasted brioche bun. fries. /22 double meat +6

Kalua Pig Bbq Burger

Kalua Pig Bbq Burger

$22.00

wagyu beef, kalua pig, cheddar cheese, bbq, garlic aioli on a butter toasted brioche bun. fries. double meat +6

Avo Swiss Burger

Avo Swiss Burger

$22.00

wagyu beef, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, thousand island dressing on a butter toasted brioche bun. fries. double meat +6

Chicken Bacon Guac

Chicken Bacon Guac

$21.00

grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli, guac, lettuce, tomato, onion, on a butter toasted brioche bun. fries.

Salads

Leahy's Strawberry Kale

Leahy's Strawberry Kale

$16.00+

Salad greens include kale and arugula topped with strawberries, cherry tomatoes, almonds, feta cheese, mint, served with house made honey vinaigrette. grilled chicken +$5 shrimp +$6

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$12.00+

A bed of Romaine lettuce, topped with house made croutons, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing. Add Grilled Chicken +$5 or Shrimp +$6 Other Dressing options: Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard, Lemon Caper, Lemon Herb Vinaigrette, Oil & Vinegar, Caesar

House Garden

House Garden

$12.00+

mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, croutons. choice of house balsamic or honey vinaigrette /12 grilled chicken +5 shrimp +6 Dressing options: Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard, Honey Vinaigrette, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Oil & Vinegar, Caesar

Citrus Soy Salad

$13.00+

mixed greens, carrots, white onions, shredded cabbage, clover sprouts, citrus soy dressing. grilled chicken +5 shrimp +6

Southwest Chicken

Southwest Chicken

$17.95

Bed of romaine lettuce, topped with grilled Chicken, olives, black beans, corn, tomatoes, shredded cheese, lime, cilantro, corn tortilla strips, bbq ranch. add avocado +$2

Dessert

Lulu's Bread Pudding

$13.00

Guava and taro bread pudding topped with candy macadamia nuts and house made coconut cream sauce served with vanilla ice cream.

Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake

Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake

$12.00

Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake served with a chocolate sauce drizzle, whipped cream, and a fresh strawberry. a la mode +$3

Big Fudging Cake

Big Fudging Cake

$15.00

Beautiful 6 layer chocolate cake topped with brownie chunks, whipped cream, strawberry drizzle, and a fresh strawberry. Feeds two a la mode +$3

Gelato Sundae

Gelato Sundae

$12.00

2 scoops of gelato, homemade whipped cream, tuile cookie, chocolate syrup.

Brownie ala mode

Brownie ala mode

$12.00

House baked brownies topped with French vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate syrup.

Kona Coffee Gelato

$6.00

One scoop of Kona Coffee Gelato.

French Vanilla Gelato

$6.00

One scoop of French Vanilla Gelato.

Keiki

KEIKI Mac N Cheese

KEIKI Mac N Cheese

$12.00

**12 years old and under** Mac N Cheese served with fries

KEIKI Baby Waves Mochi Pancakes

KEIKI Baby Waves Mochi Pancakes

$8.00

**12 years old and under** 2 Gluten Free Silver Dollar Mochi Pancakes served with delicious coconut haupia syrup *Add Ons: - fresh bananas + $1.50 - strawberries + $1.50 - Chocolate Chips + $1.50

KEIKI Tenders

KEIKI Tenders

$12.00

**12 years old and under** Two Chicken Tenders served with french fries and ketchup.

KEIKI Grilled Cheese

KEIKI Grilled Cheese

$10.00

**12 years old and under**

KEIKI Fruit Cup

$5.00

small cup of pineapple, honeydew, cantaloupe, grapes

KEIKI Guava French Toast

$12.00

guava sweet bread, powdered sugar, whipped cream ask your server to add your choice of strawberries, bananas, blueberries, or chocolate chips for +1.50

KEIKI Grilled Chicken Plate

KEIKI Grilled Chicken Plate

$10.00

**12 years old and under** grilled chicken (choice of bbq, teriyaki, plain) served with fries or rice.

GF Breakfast

GF Mochi Pancakes

GF Mochi Pancakes

$17.00

mochi pancakes, coconut haupia syrup. *gluten free

GF Blueberry Mochi Pancakes

GF Blueberry Mochi Pancakes

$20.00

blueberry mochi pancakes, coconut haupia syrup, whipped cream. *gluten free

GF Strawberry Mochi Pancakes

GF Strawberry Mochi Pancakes

$20.00

strawberry mochi pancakes, coconut haupia syrup, whipped cream. *gluten free

GF Banana Mochi Pancakes

GF Banana Mochi Pancakes

$20.00

banana mochi pancakes, coconut haupia syrup, whipped cream. *gluten free

GF Chocolate Chip Mochi Pancakes

GF Chocolate Chip Mochi Pancakes

$20.00

chocolate chip mochi pancakes, coconut haupia syrup, whipped cream. *gluten free

GF Burgers & more

GF Portobello Mushroom Burger

GF Portobello Mushroom Burger

portobello mushroom, bell peppers, red onion, and basil pesto, on a gluten free bun served with a side salad.

GF Bikini Bun's Cheeseburger

GF Bikini Bun's Cheeseburger

wagyu beef, cheese (American, Pepper Jack, or Swiss), lettuce, tomato, onion, thousand island dressing, served on a gluten free bun with a side salad. double meat +6

GF Avo Swiss Burger

GF Avo Swiss Burger

wagyu beef, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, thousand island dressing on a gluten free bun. served with a side salad. double meat +6

GF Kalua Pig Bbq Burger

GF Kalua Pig Bbq Burger

wagyu beef, kalua pig, cheddar cheese, bbq, garlic aioli, served on a gluten free bun with a side salad. double meat +6

GF Spicy Jalapeño Burger

GF Spicy Jalapeño Burger

blackened wagyu beef, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, on a butter toasted brioche bun. fries. /22 double meat +6

GF Island Tacos

$16.00

Two tacos with your choice of beer battered Ono, Kalua Pork, Fried Avocado, or Chicken (cannot mix). Topped with fresh cabbage, pickled onion, chipotle aioli, and cilantro in corn tortillas. Served with fries.

GF Salads

GF Leahy's Strawberry Kale

GF Leahy's Strawberry Kale

$16.00+

Salad greens include kale and arugula topped with strawberries, cherry tomatoes, almonds, feta cheese, mint, served with house made honey vinaigrette. grilled chicken +$5 shrimp +$6

Merchandise

LindSea Artwork

LindSea Artwork

$45.00

Seaglass found on Oahu handmade into art by one our our employees!

Lulu's Tote Bag

Lulu's Waikiki Hawaiian Lemonade Candle

Lulu's Waikiki Hawaiian Lemonade Candle

$20.00

New hand crafted candle by Southern Elegance. Hawaiian Lemonade Candle. Approx 55 hours burn time *no discounts on retail

Lulu's Holographic Sticker

Lulu's Holographic Sticker

Makaniani Sticker

Makaniani Sticker

Lulu's Bumper Sticker

Lulu's Bumper Sticker

$5.00

-Fade- & weather-resistant vinyl -Damage-free adhesive backing -Vivid, full-color printing *no discounts on retail

Lulu's Waikiki Frosted Glass Shooter

Lulu's Waikiki Frosted Glass Shooter

$10.00

Lulu's Waikiki Custom Frosted Glass Shooter - 3oz

Makaniani Glass Beer Can with Bamboo Lid

Makaniani Glass Beer Can with Bamboo Lid

$25.00

**NEW ITEM** Makaniani was created to showcase the Hawaiian culture and its beauty through funny and cute items. 16 oz beer shaped glass is designed with a decal made out of permanent vinyl. *no discounts on retail items

Makaniani Keychain

Makaniani Keychain

$10.00

Lulu's Cutting Board

Lulu's Coffee Mug

Lulu's Coffee Mug

$20.00

*no discounts on retail items

Lulu's Engraved Straw

Lulu's Engraved Straw

*Good Boy & Good Girl Dog Beer

*Good Boy & Good Girl Dog Beer

$8.00

Dog Beer for your furry friend! *no discounts on this item

Pup Pawtisserie 2 Pack Doggo Donuts

Pup Pawtisserie 2 Pack Doggo Donuts

$6.00

2 Pack Mini Donuts Ingredients: chickpea flour, peanut butter, applesauce, and molasses with yogurt frosting and tapioca sprinkles Made in United States

Koozie

Koozie

$5.00

Long Sleeve Black Surf Shirt

Black Polo

Men's White Tanks

Men's White Tanks

$20.00
Men's Black Tanks

Men's Black Tanks

Women's Black Tank

Women's Black Tank

$20.00Out of stock

Women's Red Tank

Women's Green Tank

Women's Green Tank

Women's Grey Tank

Women's Grey Tank

Black T-Shirt

Black T-Shirt

Camo T-shirts

Camo T-shirts

$20.00

Limited Edition Blue T-Shirt

White T-Shirt

White T-Shirt

$20.00

RED/Yellow T-Shirt

Yellow T-Shirt w/ Red Print

Yellow T-Shirt w/ Red Print

$20.00

Olive Green T-Shirt

Kelly Green T-Shirt

Kelly Green T-Shirt

Grey T-Shirt

Grey T-Shirt

Navy T-Shirt

Navy T-Shirt

Black Lulu's Trucker Hat

Black Lulu's Trucker Hat

Olive Green Lulu's Trucker Hat

Olive Green Lulu's Trucker Hat

$25.00

Black Bucket Hat

Khaki Bucket Hat

New 2022 Lulu's Black Tee

New 2022 Lulu's Blue Tee

New 2022 Lulu's White Tee

New 2022 Lulu's Yellow Tee

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coffee

$4.00

Ice Tea

$5.00

Coke

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Guava Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Virgin Lava Flow

$8.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.00

Virgin Mango Flow

$8.00

Virgin Daiquiri

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
2586 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815

