Lulu’s Waikiki
2,474 Reviews
$$
2586 Kalakaua Ave
Honolulu, HI 96815
Drink Specials
*Mimosa
Choose between original, guava, or pineapple Alcoholic Beverage for 21 and older. Please have your ID ready for server to check upon delivery. *no discounts on this item
*G Stanford Cuvee Brut
White sparkling wine that's easy drinking soft, light and pleasing; light bodied, this wine has good palate presence. *no discounts on this item
NFL SPECIALS
Halloween Cocktails
Lulu's Cocktails
Lulu's Mai Tai
Koloa White Rum, Pierre Ferrand Orange Curacao, orgeat, lime juice, topped with Koloa Dark Rum. Garnished with certified organic mint from Ko Farms. *Support Local* *nut allergy*
Lulu's Top-Shelf Margarita
Espolon Blanco, lime juice, Código agave, triple sec. Make it a “Cadillac” with some Grand Marnier.
Sunset Lemonade
Empress 1908 Gin, lemonade, ruby red grapefruit, lychee syrup, lemon juice.
Guavalicious
Coconut Vodka, guava juice, house lemon sour, strawberry puree, topped with Chambord raspberry liqueur.
Lulu's Punch
Malibu Rum, lime juice, guava & pineapple juice, with a splash of grenadine.
Pina Colada
White Rum, Coconut Syrup, Pineapple Juice, Frozen
Lava Flow
White Rum, Coconut Syrup, Pineapple Juice, Strawberry Puree, Frozen
Mango Flo
White Rum, Coconut Syrup, Pineapple Juice, Mango Puree, Frozen
Beer
Big Wave
ABV 4.4. Golden Ale. Kona Brewing. Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.
Chee Hoo Chonger
(6.7% ABV) Hazy IPA. Hana Koa Brewing Co. Honolulu, Oahu. piney and citrusy Hazy IPA hopped with centennial and simcoe
Coors Light
ABV 4.2. American Light Lager. Molson Coors. Golden, Colorado.
Guinness
ABV 4.2. Irish Stout. Guinness. Dublin, Ireland.
Hana Hou Hefe
ABV 5.8. Strawberry and Guava Hefeweizen. Waikiki Brewing. Honolulu, Oahu.
Hazy Wonder
ABV 6.0. Hazy IPA, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Petaluma, California
Killah Dragon
ABV 6.0. Dragonfruit and Raspberry Cider. Paradise Ciders. Honolulu, Oahu.
Kohola Lahaina Haze
Kohola Brewery. New England style hazy IPA. ABV 6.3%.
Lanikai Moku Double IPA
ABV 8.1, Imperial IPA, Lanikai Brewing Co., Kailua, Oahu
Longboard
ABV 4.6. Blonde Lager. Kona Brewing. Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.
Ola IPA
ABV 6.5. West Coast IPA. Ola Brew Co. Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.
Pacifico
ABV 4.4. Mexican Lager. Grupo Modelo. Mazatlan, Mexico.
Portlock Porter
ABV 5.3. Porter. Aloha Beer. Honolulu, Oahu.
Professionally Goodlooking
(6.4%, 29 ibu) Hazy IPA, Stewbum & Stonewall Brewing Co. Honolulu, HI
Ramblin Rosies
ABV 4.6%. Red Ale. Stewbum & Stonewall Brewing Co. Honolulu, HI.
Rooftop Pale Ale
ABV 5.2. Pale Ale. Hana Koa Brewing. Honolulu, Oahu.
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
ABV 5.6. Sierra Nevada Brewing. Chico, California.
Athletic Brewing NA
Athletic Brewing Co. Light copper, non-alcoholic selection
Big Swell IPA
Maui brewing (Kihei, Maui), the Big Swell is a full bodied, hoppy IPA.
Bikini Blonde
blonde lager, light beer option from Maui brewing based out of Kihei, Maui.
Bud Light
Bottle
Corona
Bottle
Heineken
Bottle
Maui Coconut Porter
Coconut Hiwa Porter. Can
Miller Lite
SeaQuench Sour
Dogfish Head Brewery. 4.9% ABV. Session sour ale with a refreshing tart flavor enhanced by black limes and a touch of salt.
Hard Seltzers
Wine
Backhouse Pinot Noir
Soft and elegant red wine with ripe cherry and berry flavors. Glass Price $8 Bottle Price $32
Sycamore Lane Cabernet
Fresh red cherries and sweet oak vanilla, with a hint of herbal tones and toasty wood character.
Sycamore Lane Chardonnay
Smooth and well balanced white wine with flavors of fruit such as apples and peaches. Pairs well with pasta dishes.
Sycamore Lane Pinot Grigio
A versatile white wine with sweet aromas of pears, melon, and tropical fruits are accented with a pleasant floral note. Light-to-medium bodied, and round in texture.
G Stanford Cuvee Brut
White sparkling wine that's easy drinking soft, light and pleasing; light bodied, this wine has good palate presence.
G Martini & Rossi Prosecco
Sparkling white wine that's smooth, dry, and quite elegant with ripe, rich fruit; lush and complex but restrained and balanced, with abundant length and charm.
Mocktails
Strawberry Spritz Mocktail
Strawberry, house-made lime sour, soda, lime.
Mango Lemonade Mocktail
Mango, lemonade, club soda, lemon.
Mint Lych-Tea Mocktail
Lychee, iced tea, lemon, certified organic mint from Ko Farms. *Support Local*
Pineapple Mojito Mocktail
Just as refreshing as this beautiful day! Pineapple juice, house-made lime sour, club soda, certified organic mint from Ko Farms. *Support Local
Guava Mist Mocktail
Guava nectar, house-made lemon sour, soda water, lemon, certified organic mint from Ko Farms. *Support Local*
Pupus
Beachboy Nachos
House made corn tortilla chips topped with fresh diced tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos, black beans, melted shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream, & salsa *Steak Beachboy Nachos /22 Double Meat +4 **Vegetarian option **
Ahi Poke
ahi, tossed with fresh green & white onions, sesame shoyu, served over rice in a house made wonton bowl. avocado +$2 **Nut Allergy**
Spicy Ahi Poke
ahi tossed with fresh green & white onion, spicy garlic chili mayo. served over rice in a house made wonton bowl. avocado +$2
Aloha Roll
tempura battered spicy ahi tuna roll, sweet chili aioli.
Buffalo Cauliflower
buffalo cauliflower, served with a side of ranch. *gluten free option without the ranch
Shaka Shrimp
Five pieces Coconut shrimp served with house made mango garlic chili sauce.
Hang TEN-DERS
Boneless Chicken marinated in buttermilk batter and house seasoning, fried to a golden brown crisp on a bed of fries, and your choice of a sauce. (Pineapple Bbq, Hot Sauce, Ranch, Honey Mustard)
Chicken Wings
Ten chicken wings seasoned and fried to perfection tossed with your choice of dipping sauce. Honey Mustard, Pineapple BBQ, Garlic Mango Sweet Chili, Frank's Hot Sauce, or Ranch. Served with a side of carrot sticks.
Chips
corn tortilla chips served with your choice of guacamole, pico de Gallo, or salsa
Breakfast
Longboard Burrito
kalua pork, scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, jalapenos, cheese, salsa, flour tortilla.
Beach Benny
Your choice of Canadian bacon or Kalua pork and poached eggs served on an English Muffin and covered in homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with your choice of fried potatoes & onions or white rice. want a fruit cup instead of rice/potatoes? +$4
Chocolate Chip Mochi Pancakes
chocolate chip mochi pancakes, coconut haupia syrup, whipped cream. *gluten free
Banana Mochi Pancakes
banana mochi pancakes, coconut haupia syrup, whipped cream. *gluten free
Strawberry Mochi Pancakes
strawberry mochi pancakes, coconut haupia syrup, whipped cream. *gluten free
Blueberry Mochi Pancakes
blueberry mochi pancakes, coconut haupia syrup, whipped cream. *gluten free
Mochi Pancakes
mochi pancakes, coconut haupia syrup. *gluten free
Acai Bowl
acai, strawberries, blueberries, banana, honey, granola, served in a pineapple.
Aloha Avocado Toast
sourdough, avocado, mixed greens, radishes, feta, lemon olive oil . + one egg $2
Lulu's Stuffed Toast
guava sweet bread, pineapple marmalade, powdered sugar, strawberry, whipped cream, honey.
Guava French Toast
guava sweet bread, powdered sugar, whipped cream. ask your server to add your choice of strawberries, bananas, blueberries, or chocolate chips for +3
Post Surf Grindz
choice of bacon, chicken sausage, or portugese sausage, eggs, potatoes and onions or white rice. add on a second protein for $4 want a fruit cup instead of rice/potatoes? +$4
Dawn Patrol Omelet
eggs, portuguese sausage, bacon, grilled onions, shredded cheese. served with your choice of potatoes and onions or white rice. want a fruit cup instead of rice/potatoes? +$4
Sunset Sesh Omelet
eggs, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, spinach, shredded cheese. served with your choice of potatoes and onions or white rice. want a fruit cup instead of rice/potatoes? +$4
LULU Moco
traditional loco moco with a lulu's twist. wagyu beef, eggs, kalua pork, house made gravy, grilled onions, green onion, white rice.
Pre Surf Special
small breakfast bowl to start your day. potatoes, onions, gravy, egg, shredded cheese.
Loco Moco
wagyu beef, eggs, house made gravy, grilled onions, green onion, white rice. double meat +6
Fresh Fruit Bowl
cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, grapes, strawberries, vanilla yogurt, granola, served in half of a pineapple.
Lunch
Lulu's Fish and Chips
Mahi Mahi tempura battered served with house made tartar sauce and fries.
Island Tacos
beer battered ono, kalua pork, or chicken served in corn tortillas (cannot mix). fresh cabbage, pickled onion, chipotle aioli, cilantro, fries.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Kalua pork tossed in housemade pineapple BBQ sauce topped with coleslaw served on a taro bun, with a side of fries.
Bikini Bun's Cheeseburger
wagyu beef, cheese (American, Pepper Jack, or Swiss), lettuce, tomato, onion, thousand island dressing, on a butter toasted brioche bun. fries. double meat +6
Quesadilla
cheese quesadilla with roasted garlic chili aioli with sour cream and salsa. kalua pork +$2 chicken +$2 ground beef +$2 guac +$2
Spicy Jalapeño Burger
blackened wagyu beef, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, on a butter toasted brioche bun. fries. /22 double meat +6
Kalua Pig Bbq Burger
wagyu beef, kalua pig, cheddar cheese, bbq, garlic aioli on a butter toasted brioche bun. fries. double meat +6
Avo Swiss Burger
wagyu beef, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, thousand island dressing on a butter toasted brioche bun. fries. double meat +6
Chicken Bacon Guac
grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli, guac, lettuce, tomato, onion, on a butter toasted brioche bun. fries.
Salads
Leahy's Strawberry Kale
Salad greens include kale and arugula topped with strawberries, cherry tomatoes, almonds, feta cheese, mint, served with house made honey vinaigrette. grilled chicken +$5 shrimp +$6
Classic Caesar
A bed of Romaine lettuce, topped with house made croutons, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing. Add Grilled Chicken +$5 or Shrimp +$6 Other Dressing options: Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard, Lemon Caper, Lemon Herb Vinaigrette, Oil & Vinegar, Caesar
House Garden
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, croutons. choice of house balsamic or honey vinaigrette /12 grilled chicken +5 shrimp +6 Dressing options: Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard, Honey Vinaigrette, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Oil & Vinegar, Caesar
Citrus Soy Salad
mixed greens, carrots, white onions, shredded cabbage, clover sprouts, citrus soy dressing. grilled chicken +5 shrimp +6
Southwest Chicken
Bed of romaine lettuce, topped with grilled Chicken, olives, black beans, corn, tomatoes, shredded cheese, lime, cilantro, corn tortilla strips, bbq ranch. add avocado +$2
Dessert
Lulu's Bread Pudding
Guava and taro bread pudding topped with candy macadamia nuts and house made coconut cream sauce served with vanilla ice cream.
Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake
Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake served with a chocolate sauce drizzle, whipped cream, and a fresh strawberry. a la mode +$3
Big Fudging Cake
Beautiful 6 layer chocolate cake topped with brownie chunks, whipped cream, strawberry drizzle, and a fresh strawberry. Feeds two a la mode +$3
Gelato Sundae
2 scoops of gelato, homemade whipped cream, tuile cookie, chocolate syrup.
Brownie ala mode
House baked brownies topped with French vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate syrup.
Kona Coffee Gelato
One scoop of Kona Coffee Gelato.
French Vanilla Gelato
One scoop of French Vanilla Gelato.
Keiki
KEIKI Mac N Cheese
**12 years old and under** Mac N Cheese served with fries
KEIKI Baby Waves Mochi Pancakes
**12 years old and under** 2 Gluten Free Silver Dollar Mochi Pancakes served with delicious coconut haupia syrup *Add Ons: - fresh bananas + $1.50 - strawberries + $1.50 - Chocolate Chips + $1.50
KEIKI Tenders
**12 years old and under** Two Chicken Tenders served with french fries and ketchup.
KEIKI Grilled Cheese
**12 years old and under**
KEIKI Fruit Cup
small cup of pineapple, honeydew, cantaloupe, grapes
KEIKI Guava French Toast
guava sweet bread, powdered sugar, whipped cream ask your server to add your choice of strawberries, bananas, blueberries, or chocolate chips for +1.50
KEIKI Grilled Chicken Plate
**12 years old and under** grilled chicken (choice of bbq, teriyaki, plain) served with fries or rice.
GF Breakfast
GF Mochi Pancakes
mochi pancakes, coconut haupia syrup. *gluten free
GF Blueberry Mochi Pancakes
blueberry mochi pancakes, coconut haupia syrup, whipped cream. *gluten free
GF Strawberry Mochi Pancakes
strawberry mochi pancakes, coconut haupia syrup, whipped cream. *gluten free
GF Banana Mochi Pancakes
banana mochi pancakes, coconut haupia syrup, whipped cream. *gluten free
GF Chocolate Chip Mochi Pancakes
chocolate chip mochi pancakes, coconut haupia syrup, whipped cream. *gluten free
GF Burgers & more
GF Portobello Mushroom Burger
portobello mushroom, bell peppers, red onion, and basil pesto, on a gluten free bun served with a side salad.
GF Bikini Bun's Cheeseburger
wagyu beef, cheese (American, Pepper Jack, or Swiss), lettuce, tomato, onion, thousand island dressing, served on a gluten free bun with a side salad. double meat +6
GF Avo Swiss Burger
wagyu beef, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, thousand island dressing on a gluten free bun. served with a side salad. double meat +6
GF Kalua Pig Bbq Burger
wagyu beef, kalua pig, cheddar cheese, bbq, garlic aioli, served on a gluten free bun with a side salad. double meat +6
GF Spicy Jalapeño Burger
blackened wagyu beef, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, on a butter toasted brioche bun. fries. /22 double meat +6
GF Island Tacos
Two tacos with your choice of beer battered Ono, Kalua Pork, Fried Avocado, or Chicken (cannot mix). Topped with fresh cabbage, pickled onion, chipotle aioli, and cilantro in corn tortillas. Served with fries.
GF Salads
Merchandise
LindSea Artwork
Seaglass found on Oahu handmade into art by one our our employees!
Lulu's Tote Bag
Lulu's Waikiki Hawaiian Lemonade Candle
New hand crafted candle by Southern Elegance. Hawaiian Lemonade Candle. Approx 55 hours burn time *no discounts on retail
Lulu's Holographic Sticker
Makaniani Sticker
Lulu's Bumper Sticker
-Fade- & weather-resistant vinyl -Damage-free adhesive backing -Vivid, full-color printing *no discounts on retail
Lulu's Waikiki Frosted Glass Shooter
Lulu's Waikiki Custom Frosted Glass Shooter - 3oz
Makaniani Glass Beer Can with Bamboo Lid
**NEW ITEM** Makaniani was created to showcase the Hawaiian culture and its beauty through funny and cute items. 16 oz beer shaped glass is designed with a decal made out of permanent vinyl. *no discounts on retail items
Makaniani Keychain
Lulu's Cutting Board
Lulu's Coffee Mug
*no discounts on retail items
Lulu's Engraved Straw
*Good Boy & Good Girl Dog Beer
Dog Beer for your furry friend! *no discounts on this item
Pup Pawtisserie 2 Pack Doggo Donuts
2 Pack Mini Donuts Ingredients: chickpea flour, peanut butter, applesauce, and molasses with yogurt frosting and tapioca sprinkles Made in United States
Koozie
Long Sleeve Black Surf Shirt
Black Polo
Men's White Tanks
Men's Black Tanks
Women's Black Tank
Women's Red Tank
Women's Green Tank
Women's Grey Tank
Black T-Shirt
Camo T-shirts
Limited Edition Blue T-Shirt
White T-Shirt
RED/Yellow T-Shirt
Yellow T-Shirt w/ Red Print
Olive Green T-Shirt
Kelly Green T-Shirt
Grey T-Shirt
Navy T-Shirt
Black Lulu's Trucker Hat
Olive Green Lulu's Trucker Hat
Black Bucket Hat
Khaki Bucket Hat
New 2022 Lulu's Black Tee
New 2022 Lulu's Blue Tee
New 2022 Lulu's White Tee
New 2022 Lulu's Yellow Tee
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
2586 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815