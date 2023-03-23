- Home
- /
- Grass Valley
- /
- Lumberjacks - Grass Valley (New) - 2075 Nevada City Highway
Lumberjacks - Grass Valley (New) 2075 Nevada City Highway
No reviews yet
2075 Nevada City Highway
Grass Valley, CA 95945
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Beverages
Drinks
Coffee
Decaf
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Mountain Dew
Sierra Mist
Root Beer
Raspberry Ice Tea
Ice Tea
Arnold Palmer
Pink Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Orange Juice Large
Lg Apple Juice
Lg Cran Juice
Lg Tom Juice
Milk Large
Lg Cho Milk
Orange Juice Sm
Sm Apple Juice
Sm Cran Juice
Sm Tom Juice
Milk Small
sm Cho Milk
Virgin Bloody Mary
Breakfast
Skillets
Big Jack's Skillet
A huge serving of country potatoes mixed with onions, bell peppers, ham, sausage and cheddar cheese and topped off with our homemade country gravy and two eggs cooked your way.
Meat Lovers Skillet
A mountain of ham, bacon, sausage and cheddar cheese all on top of our country potatoes with two eggs cooked your way.
Santa Fe Skillet
Bacon, cheddar cheese and diced green chilies, served over our country potatoes and scrambled eggs then topped with salsa, guacamole, green onions and sour cream.
Egg Dishes
Chicken Fried Steak & Egg
1⁄2 lb. tender 100% Black Angus Beef breaded and fried to a golden brown. Topped off with our homemade country gravy.
Rib Eye & Eggs
A hearty 12oz. ribeye steak served with two eggs cooked your way.
Applewood Bacon & Egg
Big John's Patties
Two eggs cooked your way, two sausage patties and a fresh homemade buttermilk biscuit smothered in our homemade country gravy.
Breakfast Scramble
Corned Beef Hash & Egg
A huge helping of our Lumberjack Hash the way Big John made it at the homestead.
Eggs Benedict
A grilled English muffin with Canadian bacon and two poached eggs covered in our house hollandaise sauce and your choice of one side: country potatoes, hash browns, or fresh seasonal fruit.
Ham & Eggs
Over a 1⁄2 lb. slice of smoky goodness.
Linguisa N Eggs
Two eggs any style and savory linguica sausage served with either toast or a biscuit and your choice of one side:country potatoes, hash browns, or fresh seasonal fruit.
Links & Eggs
Loggers Burrito
Bacon, diced green chilies, cheddar cheese, eggs, and salsa mixed with country gravy and stuffed into a wagon wheel sized flour tortilla. Served with your choice of one side: country potatoes, hash browns, or fresh seasonal fruit.
Lumberjacks Mess
A homemade biscuit covered with Lumberjacks country gravy, hash browns, and two eggs cooked your way. Then, we top it with one more dollop of Lumberjacks country gravy and sprinkle it with cheddar cheese
Lumberjacks Hearty Mess
A homemade biscuits covered with Lumberjacks country gravy, hash browns, and two eggs cooked your way. Then, we top it with one more dollop of Lumberjacks country gravy and sprinkle it with cheddar cheese. Served with a sausage patty.
Patty Sausage & Egg
Avocado Toast & Eggs
Combos
Ultimate Hungry Jack
Two eggs, four strips of bacon, four sausage links, 1⁄2 lb. of ham, two slices of French toast and your choice of one side: country potatoes, hash browns, or fresh seasonal fruit.
Griddle Sampler
Two eggs, your choice of two strips of bacon, or two sausage links, or one sausage patty, served with three mini flapjacks, a slice of French toast, and one fresh baked cinnamon roll dipped into our secret batter.
Cinnamon Roll Fr Toast Combo
Two eggs, your choice of two strips of bacon, or two sausage links, or one sausage patty, and two fresh baked cinnamon rolls dipped into our secret batter.
French Toast House Combo
Two eggs, two strips of bacon, or two sausage links, or one sausage patty with hash browns, or country potatoes,
Pancake House Comb
Two eggs, two strips of bacon, or two sausage links, or one sausage patty with hash browns, or country potatoes,
Waffle House Combo
Two eggs, two strips of bacon, or two sausage links, or one sausage patty with hash browns, or country potatoes,
Oatmeal Combo
Heart healthy oats made to order and served with toast, a dried fruit medley and a hearty blend of diced nuts.
Banana Fr Toast Combo
3 Piece Banana Fr Tst
Omelets
California Omelette
Sliced mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese. Topped with sour cream and avocado.
Denver Omelette
Ham, bell peppers, onions and cheddar cheese.
Garden Omelette
Diced tomatoes, grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, fresh spinach, and cheddar cheese. Topped with sprouts and avocado.
Jack's Omelette
Filled with bacon, ham, sausage, and cheddar cheese.
Chili Omelette
Delicious four egg omelet with chili and cheddar cheese inside topped with chili cheddar cheese and green onions.
Griddle Items
Biscuits & Gravy Full
Two fresh biscuits with Lumberjacks homemade country gravy spooned over the top. A meal in itself!
Biscuits & Gravy Half
One fresh biscuit with Lumberjacks homemade country gravy spooned over the top.
Belgian Waffle
French Toast
Full stack
Short Stack
Sides
One Egg
One Eggs
Two Eggs
Two Eggs
Country Gravy
Country Gravy
Hashbrowns
Hashbrowns
Country Potatoes
Country Potatoes
Two Bacon
Two Bacon
Four Bacon
Four Bacon
Two Sausage Links
Two Sasauge Lnk
Four Link Sausage
Four Link Sausage
Ham
Ham
Bowl Fresh Fruit
Bowl Fresh Fruit
Cup Fresh Fruit
Cup Fresh Fruit
Bowl of Oatmeal
Bowl of Oatmeal
Cup Oatmeal
Cup Oatmeal
Hollandaise Sauce
Salsa
Biscuit
Biscuit
Toast
Toast
English Muffin
English Muffin
Pancake
Pancake
1 Slice Cinnamon Roll French Toast
1 Cinnamon Roll
2 slice Cinnamon Roll French Toast
Slice French Toast
Slice French Toast
Italian Sausage
Italiam Sausage
One Linguisa
One Linguisa
One Sausage Patty
One Sausage Patty
Two Sausage Patty
Two Saus Pat
Peanut Butter
Peanut Butter
4 oz Chicken Fried Steak
S/O 4 oz CFS
8 oz Chicken Fried Steak
S/O 8 oz CFS
12oz Rib Eye
Rib Eye
Corned Beef Hash
Corned Beef Hash
6oz NY
6oz NY
Lunch
Salads
Dinner Salad
Crisp mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, bacon, cheese and croûtons.
Crazy Cobb Salad
Crisp mixed greens with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, 6 oz. grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, sliced hard-boiled egg, and avocado.
Taco Salad
Crisp mixed greens tossed with our Chipotle Ranch dressing, topped with seasoned ground beef, black beans, tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, guacamole, salsa, sour cream, green onions, and chillies. Served in a large tortilla shell.