A map showing the location of Lumberjacks - Grass Valley (New) 2075 Nevada City HighwayView gallery

Lumberjacks - Grass Valley (New) 2075 Nevada City Highway

review star

No reviews yet

2075 Nevada City Highway

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Beverages

Drinks

Coffee

$3.29

Decaf

$3.29

Pepsi

$3.59

Diet Pepsi

$3.59

Dr. Pepper

$3.59

Mountain Dew

$3.59

Sierra Mist

$3.59

Root Beer

$3.59

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.59

Ice Tea

$3.59

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

Pink Lemonade

$3.59

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Shirley Temple

$3.89

Roy Rogers

$3.89

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Hot Tea

$3.29
Orange Juice Large

Orange Juice Large

$5.39

Lg Apple Juice

$4.39

Lg Cran Juice

$4.39

Lg Tom Juice

$4.39

Milk Large

$3.99

Lg Cho Milk

$4.09

Orange Juice Sm

$4.39

Sm Apple Juice

$3.39

Sm Cran Juice

$3.39

Sm Tom Juice

$3.39

Milk Small

$3.09

sm Cho Milk

$3.19

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.09

Breakfast

Skillets

Big Jack's Skillet

Big Jack's Skillet

$15.49

A huge serving of country potatoes mixed with onions, bell peppers, ham, sausage and cheddar cheese and topped off with our homemade country gravy and two eggs cooked your way.

Meat Lovers Skillet

$16.49

A mountain of ham, bacon, sausage and cheddar cheese all on top of our country potatoes with two eggs cooked your way.

Santa Fe Skillet

Santa Fe Skillet

$15.99

Bacon, cheddar cheese and diced green chilies, served over our country potatoes and scrambled eggs then topped with salsa, guacamole, green onions and sour cream.

Egg Dishes

Chicken Fried Steak & Egg

Chicken Fried Steak & Egg

$16.99

1⁄2 lb. tender 100% Black Angus Beef breaded and fried to a golden brown. Topped off with our homemade country gravy.

Rib Eye & Eggs

Rib Eye & Eggs

$21.99

A hearty 12oz. ribeye steak served with two eggs cooked your way.

Applewood Bacon & Egg

$13.99
Big John's Patties

Big John's Patties

$15.49

Two eggs cooked your way, two sausage patties and a fresh homemade buttermilk biscuit smothered in our homemade country gravy.

Breakfast Scramble

Breakfast Scramble

$14.99

Corned Beef Hash & Egg

$14.99

A huge helping of our Lumberjack Hash the way Big John made it at the homestead.

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$15.99

A grilled English muffin with Canadian bacon and two poached eggs covered in our house hollandaise sauce and your choice of one side: country potatoes, hash browns, or fresh seasonal fruit.

Ham & Eggs

Ham & Eggs

$15.49

Over a 1⁄2 lb. slice of smoky goodness.

Linguisa N Eggs

Linguisa N Eggs

$14.99

Two eggs any style and savory linguica sausage served with either toast or a biscuit and your choice of one side:country potatoes, hash browns, or fresh seasonal fruit.

Links & Eggs

$13.99
Loggers Burrito

Loggers Burrito

$15.49

Bacon, diced green chilies, cheddar cheese, eggs, and salsa mixed with country gravy and stuffed into a wagon wheel sized flour tortilla. Served with your choice of one side: country potatoes, hash browns, or fresh seasonal fruit.

Lumberjacks Mess

Lumberjacks Mess

$13.99

A homemade biscuit covered with Lumberjacks country gravy, hash browns, and two eggs cooked your way. Then, we top it with one more dollop of Lumberjacks country gravy and sprinkle it with cheddar cheese

Lumberjacks Hearty Mess

$16.48

A homemade biscuits covered with Lumberjacks country gravy, hash browns, and two eggs cooked your way. Then, we top it with one more dollop of Lumberjacks country gravy and sprinkle it with cheddar cheese. Served with a sausage patty.

Patty Sausage & Egg

$13.99

Avocado Toast & Eggs

$13.99

Combos

Ultimate Hungry Jack

Ultimate Hungry Jack

$21.99

Two eggs, four strips of bacon, four sausage links, 1⁄2 lb. of ham, two slices of French toast and your choice of one side: country potatoes, hash browns, or fresh seasonal fruit.

Griddle Sampler

Griddle Sampler

$16.99

Two eggs, your choice of two strips of bacon, or two sausage links, or one sausage patty, served with three mini flapjacks, a slice of French toast, and one fresh baked cinnamon roll dipped into our secret batter.

Cinnamon Roll Fr Toast Combo

Cinnamon Roll Fr Toast Combo

$15.59

Two eggs, your choice of two strips of bacon, or two sausage links, or one sausage patty, and two fresh baked cinnamon rolls dipped into our secret batter.

French Toast House Combo

$17.99

Two eggs, two strips of bacon, or two sausage links, or one sausage patty with hash browns, or country potatoes,

Pancake House Comb

Pancake House Comb

$17.99

Two eggs, two strips of bacon, or two sausage links, or one sausage patty with hash browns, or country potatoes,

Waffle House Combo

$17.99

Two eggs, two strips of bacon, or two sausage links, or one sausage patty with hash browns, or country potatoes,

Oatmeal Combo

$8.99

Heart healthy oats made to order and served with toast, a dried fruit medley and a hearty blend of diced nuts.

Banana Fr Toast Combo

$15.99

3 Piece Banana Fr Tst

$13.99

Omelets

California Omelette

California Omelette

$16.49

Sliced mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese. Topped with sour cream and avocado.

Denver Omelette

$14.99

Ham, bell peppers, onions and cheddar cheese.

Garden Omelette

Garden Omelette

$15.99

Diced tomatoes, grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, fresh spinach, and cheddar cheese. Topped with sprouts and avocado.

Jack's Omelette

$15.99

Filled with bacon, ham, sausage, and cheddar cheese.

Chili Omelette

$16.49

Delicious four egg omelet with chili and cheddar cheese inside topped with chili cheddar cheese and green onions.

Griddle Items

Biscuits & Gravy Full

Biscuits & Gravy Full

$10.49

Two fresh biscuits with Lumberjacks homemade country gravy spooned over the top. A meal in itself!

Biscuits & Gravy Half

$8.99

One fresh biscuit with Lumberjacks homemade country gravy spooned over the top.

Belgian Waffle

$11.49

French Toast

$10.99

Full stack

$11.49
Short Stack

Short Stack

$10.49

Sides

One Egg

$3.59

One Eggs

Two Eggs

$4.59

Two Eggs

Country Gravy

$1.75

Country Gravy

Hashbrowns

$5.59

Hashbrowns

Country Potatoes

$5.59

Country Potatoes

Two Bacon

$3.69

Two Bacon

Four Bacon

$5.59

Four Bacon

Two Sausage Links

$3.69

Two Sasauge Lnk

Four Link Sausage

$5.59

Four Link Sausage

Ham

$6.09

Ham

Bowl Fresh Fruit

$7.49

Bowl Fresh Fruit

Cup Fresh Fruit

$4.79

Cup Fresh Fruit

Bowl of Oatmeal

$6.29

Bowl of Oatmeal

Cup Oatmeal

$5.19

Cup Oatmeal

Hollandaise Sauce

$2.29

Salsa

$1.59

Biscuit

$4.89

Biscuit

Toast

$3.19

Toast

English Muffin

$3.89

English Muffin

Pancake

$6.29

Pancake

1 Slice Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$4.29

1 Cinnamon Roll

$4.29

2 slice Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$6.49

Slice French Toast

$7.29

Slice French Toast

Italian Sausage

$5.59

Italiam Sausage

One Linguisa

$9.29

One Linguisa

One Sausage Patty

$4.09

One Sausage Patty

Two Sausage Patty

$5.59

Two Saus Pat

Peanut Butter

$1.09

Peanut Butter

4 oz Chicken Fried Steak

$8.49

S/O 4 oz CFS

8 oz Chicken Fried Steak

$10.49

S/O 8 oz CFS

12oz Rib Eye

$19.99

Rib Eye

Corned Beef Hash

$8.49

Corned Beef Hash

6oz NY

$12.99

6oz NY

Lunch

Salads

Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$7.99

Crisp mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, bacon, cheese and croûtons.

Crazy Cobb Salad

Crazy Cobb Salad

$16.99

Crisp mixed greens with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, 6 oz. grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, sliced hard-boiled egg, and avocado.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$16.99

Crisp mixed greens tossed with our Chipotle Ranch dressing, topped with seasoned ground beef, black beans, tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, guacamole, salsa, sour cream, green onions, and chillies. Served in a large tortilla shell.

Black and Bleu

$17.99

Soup

Soup of the Day & Salad

$12.49

Mon: Tues: Wed: Thurs: Fri: Sat: Sun:

Soup of Day Cup

$7.99
Soup of the Day Bowl

Soup of the Day Bowl

$8.99

A hearty bowl of soul served with a mini loaf of bread.

Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled 6oz. chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, our homemade BBQ sauce, Swiss cheese and mayonnaise on a grilled bun.

BBQ Prime Rib Sandwich