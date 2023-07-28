Beverages

Drinks

Coffee

$3.29

Decaf

$3.29

Pepsi

$3.59

Diet Pepsi

$3.59

Dr. Pepper

$3.59

Mountain Dew

$3.59

Sierra Mist

$3.59

Root Beer

$3.59

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.59

Ice Tea

$3.59

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

Pink Lemonade

$3.59

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Shirley Temple

$3.89

Roy Rogers

$3.89

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Hot Tea

$3.29
Orange Juice Large

$5.39

Lg Apple Juice

$4.39

Lg Cran Juice

$4.39

Lg Tom Juice

$4.39

Milk Large

$3.99

Lg Cho Milk

$4.09

Orange Juice Sm

$4.39

Sm Apple Juice

$3.39

Sm Cran Juice

$3.39

Sm Tom Juice

$3.39

Milk Small

$3.09

sm Cho Milk

$3.19

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.09

Breakfast

Skillets

Big Jack's Skillet

Big Jack's Skillet

$15.49

A huge serving of country potatoes mixed with onions, bell peppers, ham, sausage and cheddar cheese and topped off with our homemade country gravy and two eggs cooked your way.

Meat Lovers Skillet

$16.49

A mountain of ham, bacon, sausage and cheddar cheese all on top of our country potatoes with two eggs cooked your way.

Santa Fe Skillet

Santa Fe Skillet

$15.99

Bacon, cheddar cheese and diced green chilies, served over our country potatoes and scrambled eggs then topped with salsa, guacamole, green onions and sour cream.

Egg Dishes

Chicken Fried Steak & Egg

Chicken Fried Steak & Egg

$16.99

1⁄2 lb. tender 100% Black Angus Beef breaded and fried to a golden brown. Topped off with our homemade country gravy.

Rib Eye & Eggs

Rib Eye & Eggs

$21.99

A hearty 12oz. ribeye steak served with two eggs cooked your way.

Applewood Bacon & Egg

$13.99
Big John's Patties

Big John's Patties

$15.49

Two eggs cooked your way, two sausage patties and a fresh homemade buttermilk biscuit smothered in our homemade country gravy.

Breakfast Scramble

Breakfast Scramble

$14.99

Corned Beef Hash & Egg

$14.99

A huge helping of our Lumberjack Hash the way Big John made it at the homestead.

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$15.99

A grilled English muffin with Canadian bacon and two poached eggs covered in our house hollandaise sauce and your choice of one side: country potatoes, hash browns, or fresh seasonal fruit.

Ham & Eggs

Ham & Eggs

$15.49

Over a 1⁄2 lb. slice of smoky goodness.

Linguisa N Eggs

Linguisa N Eggs

$14.99

Two eggs any style and savory linguica sausage served with either toast or a biscuit and your choice of one side:country potatoes, hash browns, or fresh seasonal fruit.

Links & Eggs

$13.99
Loggers Burrito

Loggers Burrito

$15.49

Bacon, diced green chilies, cheddar cheese, eggs, and salsa mixed with country gravy and stuffed into a wagon wheel sized flour tortilla. Served with your choice of one side: country potatoes, hash browns, or fresh seasonal fruit.

Lumberjacks Mess

Lumberjacks Mess

$13.99

A homemade biscuit covered with Lumberjacks country gravy, hash browns, and two eggs cooked your way. Then, we top it with one more dollop of Lumberjacks country gravy and sprinkle it with cheddar cheese

Lumberjacks Hearty Mess

$16.48

A homemade biscuits covered with Lumberjacks country gravy, hash browns, and two eggs cooked your way. Then, we top it with one more dollop of Lumberjacks country gravy and sprinkle it with cheddar cheese. Served with a sausage patty.

Patty Sausage & Egg

$13.99

Combos

Ultimate Hungry Jack

Ultimate Hungry Jack

$21.99

Two eggs, four strips of bacon, four sausage links, 1⁄2 lb. of ham, two slices of French toast and your choice of one side: country potatoes, hash browns, or fresh seasonal fruit.

Griddle Sampler

Griddle Sampler

$16.99

Two eggs, your choice of two strips of bacon, or two sausage links, or one sausage patty, served with three mini flapjacks, a slice of French toast, and one fresh baked cinnamon roll dipped into our secret batter.

Cinnamon Roll Fr Toast Combo

Cinnamon Roll Fr Toast Combo

$15.59

Two eggs, your choice of two strips of bacon, or two sausage links, or one sausage patty, and two fresh baked cinnamon rolls dipped into our secret batter.

French Toast House Combo

$17.99

Two eggs, two strips of bacon, or two sausage links, or one sausage patty with hash browns, or country potatoes,

Pancake House Comb

Pancake House Comb

$17.99

Two eggs, two strips of bacon, or two sausage links, or one sausage patty with hash browns, or country potatoes,

Waffle House Combo

$17.99

Two eggs, two strips of bacon, or two sausage links, or one sausage patty with hash browns, or country potatoes,

Oatmeal Combo

$8.99

Heart healthy oats made to order and served with toast, a dried fruit medley and a hearty blend of diced nuts.

Banana Nut Combo

$15.99

Omelets

California Omelette

California Omelette

$16.49

Sliced mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese. Topped with sour cream and avocado.

Denver Omelette

$14.99

Ham, bell peppers, onions and cheddar cheese.

Garden Omelette

Garden Omelette

$15.99

Diced tomatoes, grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, fresh spinach, and cheddar cheese. Topped with sprouts and avocado.

Jack's Omelette

$15.99

Filled with bacon, ham, sausage, and cheddar cheese.

Chili Omelette

$16.49

Delicious four egg omelet with chili and cheddar cheese inside topped with chili cheddar cheese and green onions.

Griddle Items

Biscuits & Gravy Full

Biscuits & Gravy Full

$10.49

Two fresh biscuits with Lumberjacks homemade country gravy spooned over the top. A meal in itself!

Biscuits & Gravy Half

$8.99

One fresh biscuit with Lumberjacks homemade country gravy spooned over the top.

Belgian Waffle

$11.49

French Toast

$10.99

French Toast Sticks

$10.99

Full stack

$11.49
Short Stack

Short Stack

$10.49

Banana Nut French Toast

$13.99

Sides

2 slice Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$6.49

12oz Rib Eye

$19.99

Rib Eye

4 oz Chicken Fried Steak

$8.49

S/O 4 oz CFS

8 oz Chicken Fried Steak

$10.49

S/O 8 oz CFS

Biscuit

$4.89

Biscuit

Bowl Fresh Fruit

$7.49

Bowl Fresh Fruit

Bowl of Oatmeal

$6.29

Bowl of Oatmeal

1 Slice Cinnamon Roll

$4.29

Corned Beef Hash

$8.49

Corned Beef Hash

Country Potatoes

$5.59

Country Potatoes

Cup Fresh Fruit

$4.79

Cup Fresh Fruit

Cup Oatmeal

$5.19

Cup Oatmeal

English Muffin

$3.89

English Muffin

Four Bacon

$5.59

Four Bacon

Four Link Sausage

$5.59

Four Link Sausage

Ham

$6.09

Ham

Hashbrowns

$5.59

Hashbrowns

Hollandaise Sauce

$2.29

Italian Sausage

$5.59

Italiam Sausage

One Egg

$3.59

One Eggs

One Linguisa

$9.29

One Linguisa

One Sausage Patty

$4.09

One Sausage Patty

Pancake

$6.29

Pancake

Country Gravy

$1.75

Country Gravy

Peanut Butter

$1.09

Peanut Butter

Salsa

$1.59

Slice French Toast

$7.29

Slice French Toast

Toast

$3.19

Toast

Two Bacon

$3.69

Two Bacon

Two Eggs

$4.59

Two Eggs

Two Sausage Links

$3.69

Two Sasauge Lnk

Two Sausage Patty

$5.59

Two Saus Pat

6oz NY

$12.99

6oz NY

2 slices French Toast

$8.99

Lunch

Salads

Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$7.99

Crisp mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, bacon, cheese and croûtons.

Crazy Cobb Salad

Crazy Cobb Salad

$16.99

Crisp mixed greens with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, 6 oz. grilled chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes, sliced hard-boiled egg, and avocado.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$16.99

Crisp mixed greens tossed with our Chipotle Ranch dressing, topped with seasoned ground beef, black beans, tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, guacamole, salsa, sour cream, green onions, and chillies. Served in a large tortilla shell.

Soup

Soup of the Day & Salad

$12.49

Mon: Tues: Wed: Thurs: Fri: Sat: Sun:

Soup of Day Cup

$7.99
Soup of the Day Bowl

Soup of the Day Bowl

$8.99

A hearty bowl of soul served with a mini loaf of bread.

Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled 6oz. chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, our homemade BBQ sauce, Swiss cheese and mayonnaise on a grilled bun.

BBQ Prime Rib Sandwich

$18.99
French Dip

French Dip

$15.99

Thinly sliced roast beef with a side of Au Jus for dipping and served on a French roll.

Hot Turkey

Hot Turkey

$15.49

Open-faced sandwich with sliced roasted turkey covered with our homemade turkey gravy on Texas Toast and served with a hearty serving of mashed potatoes.

Jack's Melt

$15.99

A triple decker of ham, sliced turkey breast, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss and American cheese with Ranch dressing served on grilled sourdough bread.

Veggie Melt

$14.99

Tomato, avocado, onion, lettuce, sprouts, Swiss and mozzarella cheese with Ranch dressing served on your choice of bread and grilled to perfection.

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.49

Thinly sliced roast beef, bell pepper, onion and mozzarella cheese served with a side of Au Jus on a French roll.

Shaved Prime Rib

Shaved Prime Rib

$17.99

Served on a French roll with Au Jus and creamy horseradish. 17.49

The Chain Saw

The Chain Saw

$17.99

Roast beef, bacon, tomatoes, sautéed onions and mushrooms, bell pepper and cheddar cheese with special dressing and served on grilled sourdough.

The Club

$15.99

Crisp bacon, roasted turkey, tomato, lettuce, American cheese and mayonnaise served on your choice of toasted bread.

Tri Tip

$16.49

Grilled in garlic butter and topped with Swiss cheese. Served on a French roll with Au Jus.

Turkey Melt

Turkey Melt

$15.99

Sliced turkey breast with bacon, tomatoes, American cheese and 1000 Island dressing. All grilled on sourdough bread.

1/2 Beef with Soup or Salad

$13.99

Served with soup of the day or a dinner salad and your choice of one side.

1/2 BLT with Soup or Salad

$13.99

Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on your choice of bread.

1/2 Grilled Cheese with Soup or Salad

$13.99

Served with soup of the day or a dinner salad and your choice of one side.

1/2 Ham & Cheese Sand with Soup or Salad

$13.99

Served with soup of the day or a dinner salad and your choice of one side.

1/2 Turkey with Soup or Salad

1/2 Turkey with Soup or Salad

$13.99

Served with soup of the day or a dinner salad and your choice of one side.

BLT

$13.99

Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on your choice of bread.

Burgers

Big Cheese Burger

$14.99

1⁄2 lb. burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, American cheese, mayonnaise and 1000 Island dressing on a grilled bun.

Big Redwood Burger

Big Redwood Burger

$20.99

One full pound burger with Swiss and American cheese, piled high with lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, 3 strips of bacon, and our special dressing on a grilled bun.

Garden Burger

$14.99

Garden vegetable patty topped with lettuce, tomato, avocado, red onion, Swiss cheese and pickle on a grilled bun.

Little Jack Burger

$12.99

1⁄4 lb. burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and special dressing on a grilled bun.

Sourdough Burger

Sourdough Burger

$15.99

Two 1⁄4 lb. burgers served on grilled sourdough with Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms and red onions, bacon and our special dressing.

The Axe Burger

The Axe Burger

$15.49

1⁄2 lb. burger with 2 strips of bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, Swiss cheese and our special dressing on a grilled bun.

Western BBQ Burger

Western BBQ Burger

$16.49

1⁄2 lb. burger with our homemade BBQ Sauce, American cheese, onion rings, 2 strips of bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles on a grilled bun.

Wrap

California Wrap

$15.99

Chicken, mozzarella cheese, avocado, bacon, tomato, sprouts, and Ranch dressing, wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Fiesta Chicken Wrap

Fiesta Chicken Wrap

$15.49

A delightful blend of black beans, mixed veggies, green chilies, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheddar cheese, tossed with Chipotle Ranch dressing and avocado wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Fiesta Veg Wrap

$15.49

A delightful blend of black beans, mixed veggies, green chilies, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheddar cheese, tossed with Chipotle Ranch dressing and avocado wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Lunch Sides

Side Rib Eye

$19.99

Side 6oz NY

$10.99

6oz Chicken Breast

$9.99

Side Pot salad

$5.49

Side Slaw

$5.49

Side Cott chz

$5.49

Side of Veggies

$5.49

Side Baked Potato (After 4pm)

$5.49

Side Baked Potato with the Works (After 4pm)

$6.99

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$5.49

Side of Dinner Bread

$4.49

Side Sl Tomatoe

$1.99

side Guacamole

$1.99

Side Pickles

$1.59

side 1/4 avocdo

$2.99

Side 2oz BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Side 8oz burger Patty

$10.49

Side 4oz burger Patty

$7.99

Side BBQ Beans

$4.49

Dinner

Dinner

Ribeye Railside

Ribeye Railside

$26.49

A generous 12 oz. of tender aged ribeye lightly seasoned and charbroiled to order.

Ultimate Ribeye Steak

Ultimate Ribeye Steak

$28.49

A hearty 12 oz. steak loaded with mushrooms, onions and roasted garlic.

Baby Back Ribs 1/2#

Baby Back Ribs 1/2#

$24.99

Tender slow roasted baby back ribs covered in our smoky BBQ sauce.

Chicken Fried Steak

$20.49

A half pound of lightly seasoned and breaded 100% Black Angus Beef, fried golden brown and served with our own country gravy.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$20.49

A generous portion of beer battered Cod. Served with cole slaw and French fries.

Log Shoot Pot Roast

Log Shoot Pot Roast

$19.49

Tender pot roast prepared the old fashion way. Slowly braised and topped with rich brown gravy and veggies.

Prime Rib 12oz (Fri & Sat Only)

Prime Rib 12oz (Fri & Sat Only)

$28.49

Lumberjack’s Prime Rib* Our house specialty! Available Friday & Saturday night starting at 4pm. Tender aged Prime Rib is slow roasted and carved to order.

Roast Turkey Dinner

Roast Turkey Dinner

$19.49

A half pound of tender hand carved slices of turkey breast with savory cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes and rich turkey gravy.

Sauteed Liver and Onions

Sauteed Liver and Onions

$19.49

Tender liver with crisp bacon and sautéed onions.

Monterrey Chx

Monterrey Chx

$19.49

Two marinated chicken breasts charbroiled to tender perfection. Topped with our smoky BBQ sauce and a blend of Mozzarella and Cheddar grated cheese! Garnished with warm crispy bacon bits, diced tomatoes, and green onions.

Ground Round Dinner

Ground Round Dinner

$19.49

One pound of tender ground round with grilled onions, mushrooms, and savory brown gravy. Topped off with Mozzarella cheese.

Broiled Marinated Chicken

$18.49

Chili Mac & Cheese

$16.49

BBQ Combo

$26.99Out of stock

Dinner Sides

Side Rib Eye

$19.99

Side 6oz NY

$10.99

6oz Chicken Breast

$9.99

Side Pot salad

$5.49

Side Slaw

$5.49

Side Cott chz

$5.49

Side of Veggies

$5.49

Side Baked Potato (After 4pm)

$5.49

Side Baked Potato with the Works (After 4pm)

$6.99

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$5.49

Side Stuffing

$4.99

Side of Dinner Bread

$4.49

Side Sl Tomatoe

$1.99

side Guacamole

$1.99

Side Pickles

$1.59

side 1/4 avocdo

$2.99

Side 2oz BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Side 8oz burger Patty

$10.49

Side 4oz burger Patty

$7.99

BBQ Baked Beans

$4.49

Holiday Dinner

Holiday Turkey Dinner

$19.99

Delicious turkey dinner with glazed carrots and mashed potatoes and a slice of pumpkin pie

Holiday Ham Dinner

$19.99

Glazed pineapple ham with mashed potatoes, glazed carrot and a slice of pumpkin pie

Holiday Prime Dinner

$35.99

16oz prime with glazed carrots, mashed potatoes and a slice of pumpkin pie

Sr Holiday Turkey

$17.99

Delicious turkey dinner with glazed carrot and mashed potatoes and a slice of pumpkin pie

Sr Holiday Ham

$17.99

Glazed pineapple ham with mashed potatoes, glazed carrots and a slice of pumpkin pie

Sr Holiday Prime 12oz

$31.99

12oz prime with mashed potatoes, glazed carrots and a slice of pumpkin pie

Family 4 Turkey Dinner

$129.99

Family 4 Ham Dinner

$129.99

Family 8 Turkey Dinner

$229.99

Family 8 Ham Dinner

$229.99

Family 4 Prime Rib Dinner

$189.99

Corn Beef And Cabbage Dinner

$20.99

Lunch C.B.A.C

$16.99

Sr. Corn Beef and Cabbage

$17.99

Apps & Dessert

Apps

Sweet FF App

Sweet FF App

$6.79

Fries App

$5.79

Side Fries

Steak Fries App

$5.79
Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$15.49

Crispy potato skins loaded with bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream and green onions.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$11.99

A huge pile of onion rings dipped in beer batter and fried to a golden brown

Chicken Strips & Sweet FF

$16.58

Five huge strips of deep fried juicy breast meat served with your choice of Ranch dressing or our smoky BBQ sauce.

Chicken Strips and Fries

$16.58

Five huge strips of deep fried juicy breast meat served with your choice of Ranch dressing or our smoky BBQ sauce.

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$14.99

Five huge strips of deep fried juicy breast meat served with your choice of Ranch dressing or our smoky BBQ sauce.

Cheeze Sticks

Cheeze Sticks

$13.99

Eight deep fried cheese sticks served with marinara sauce.

App Combo

App Combo

$16.49

Deep fried chicken strips, cheese sticks, onion rings, sweet potato fries and a serving of marinara sauce for your dipping pleasure.

Desserts

ALA Mode

$5.49

ALA Mode

Blackberry cobbler

Blackberry cobbler

$10.99

A warm helping of our blackberries and glaze with homemade walnut crusted cobbler topping.

Choc Cake

Choc Cake

$13.99

A huge slice of layered chocolate cake served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, drizzled with chocolate fudge and topped with whipped cream.

Ice Crm Cup

$5.79

Ice Crm Cup

Milkshake

$8.29

Fathers Day Dessert

$13.49

Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$8.49

Banana Cream Pie

Choc Crm Pie

$8.49

Choc Crm Pie

Coconut Cream

Coconut Cream

$8.49

Coconut Cream

Whole Pumpkin Cream Pie

$16.99

Lemon Meringue Pie

$8.99

Whole Blackberry pie

$19.99