Lumber Shack - Harrah, OK

1859 Tim Holt Drive

Harrah, OK 73045

Popular Items

Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$17.35

Whole Chicken includes: 2 Legs, 2 Thighs, 2 Wings & 2 Breasts.($17.35) Choose your favorite sides below, then choose "regular"($3.95 ea) to arrive at the regular menu price($25.25), then click "Add to Cart". You can choose the family size at the increased price and choose more sides for an additional charge.

Family Meal

Family Meal

$39.40

Family Meal includes: 2 Birds, 1 Family Potato Wedges($39.40), 2 Family Sides of your choice($7.95 ea). Choose your favorite side below, then choose "Family" to arrive at the regular menu price($63.25), then click "Add to Cart". You can choose more sides for an additional charge.

8 Chicken Strips

8 Chicken Strips

$21.50

Eight Chicken Strips. You can add sides for an additional $3.95 each.


BROASTED CHICKEN

marinated chicken fried under pressure
Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$9.80

1/2 Bird includes: Leg, Thigh, Wing & Breast. ($9.80) Choose your favorite side below, then choose "regular" ($3.95) to arrive at the regular menu price($13.75), then click "Add to Cart". You can choose the family size sides at the increased price and choose more sides for an additional charge.

Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$17.35

Whole Chicken includes: 2 Legs, 2 Thighs, 2 Wings & 2 Breasts.($17.35) Choose your favorite sides below, then choose "regular"($3.95 ea) to arrive at the regular menu price($25.25), then click "Add to Cart". You can choose the family size at the increased price and choose more sides for an additional charge.

Family Meal

Family Meal

$39.40

Family Meal includes: 2 Birds, 1 Family Potato Wedges($39.40), 2 Family Sides of your choice($7.95 ea). Choose your favorite side below, then choose "Family" to arrive at the regular menu price($63.25), then click "Add to Cart". You can choose more sides for an additional charge.

Shack Meal

Shack Meal

$83.45

Shack Meal includes: 2 Birds, 2 Family Potato Wedges, 1 Family Baked Beans, 1 Family Coleslaw & choice of 3 Broasted Pork Chops OR 8 Chicken Strips.

Chicken Gizzards

Chicken Gizzards

$10.95

One pound of gizzards, freshly breaded to order. Price includes your choice of one dipping sauces. Additional sauces available for $0.95 each. Additionally, you can choose your favorite side below, then choose "regular" or "Family", then click "Add to Cart".

Chicken Livers

$6.95

BROASTED PORK CHOPS

marinated pork chops fried under pressure
2 Pork Chops

2 Pork Chops

$8.30

Two Pork Chops Choose your favorite side below, then choose "regular" to arrive at the regular menu price, then click "Add to Cart". You can choose the family size at the increased price and choose more sides for an additional charge. One dipping sauce is included. Addition sauces available for additional charge.

Single Pork Chop

Single Pork Chop

$5.50

Single Pork Chop. Optionally, Choose your favorite side below, then choose "regular" to arrive at the regular menu price, then click "Add to Cart". You can choose the family size at the increased price and choose more sides for an additional charge. One dipping sauce is included. Addition sauces available for additional charge.

STRIPS & CHUNKS

marinated strips & chunks fried under pressure
Chicken Chunks & Side

Chicken Chunks & Side

$7.00

One Pound of Bite Size Chicken. Add a side for $3.95 each

3 Strips & Side

3 Strips & Side

$7.55

Three Chicken Strips Choose your favorite side below, then choose "regular" to arrive at the regular menu price, then click "Add to Cart". You can choose the family size at the increased price and choose more sides for an additional charge. One dipping sauce is included. Addition sauces available for additional charge.

6 Strips & 2 Sides

6 Strips & 2 Sides

$15.10

Six Chicken Strips. Choose your favorite sides below, then choose "regular" to arrive at the regular menu price, then click "Add to Cart". You can choose the family size at the increased price and choose more sides for an additional charge. One dipping sauce is included. Addition sauces available for additional charge.

8 Chicken Strips

8 Chicken Strips

$21.50

Eight Chicken Strips. You can add sides for an additional $3.95 each.

Add A Strip

$3.00

Single Strip

WINGS

chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauces
10 Chicken Wings

10 Chicken Wings

$14.00Out of stock

10 Wings tossed in your favorite sauce

20 Chicken Wings

20 Chicken Wings

$22.50Out of stock

50 Chicken Wings

$83.95Out of stock

DESSERTS

cakes, pies and cheescakes

Banana Cake

$3.50
Strawberry Cake

Strawberry Cake

$4.25

Ice Cream

$1.50
Whole Pecan Pie

Whole Pecan Pie

$12.50
Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$3.50

Slice of pecan pie

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$4.50
Raspberry Cheesecake

Raspberry Cheesecake

$4.95
Choc. Chip Cookie Cake

Choc. Chip Cookie Cake

$8.75
Chocolate Fudge Cake

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$4.50

SALADS

Chicken Cob Salad

$8.95

SAUCES

BBQ

BBQ

$0.95
Garlic Parm

Garlic Parm

$0.95

Gravy - Chicken

$2.25

Gravy - Peppered

$2.25
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.95
Hot

Hot

$0.95
Jalapeño Ranch

Jalapeño Ranch

$0.95

Ketchup

Mango Habenaro

Mango Habenaro

$0.95
Mild

Mild

$0.95
Nashville Hot

Nashville Hot

$0.95
Ranch

Ranch

$0.95
Spicy Garlic

Spicy Garlic

$0.95
Sriracha Bourbon

Sriracha Bourbon

$0.95
Sweet & Spicy

Sweet & Spicy

$0.95
Sweet Chili

Sweet Chili

$0.95
Zesty Lemon Pepper

Zesty Lemon Pepper

$0.95Out of stock
Teriyaki

Teriyaki

$0.95
Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese

$0.95

Shack sauce

Beer Cheese

$0.95

SIDES

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$3.95+

Cooked with Jalapenos

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.95+

Sweet & Delicious

Cornbread

Cornbread

$3.95+Out of stock

Cooked with jalapenos

Fries

Fries

$3.95+
Green Beans

Green Beans

$3.95+

Cooked with bacon

House Chips

House Chips

$3.95+

Fried in-house

Mashed Taters & Gravy

Mashed Taters & Gravy

$3.95+

Mashed Taters covered in chicken gravy

Okra

Okra

$3.95+

Crispy fried okra

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.95+

Beer battered o-rings

Rolls

Rolls

$1.00

Two Sweet Hawaiian Rolls

Shack Mac

Shack Mac

$3.95+

Spiced up with an in-house jalapeno puree, chipotle & other spices

Wedges

Wedges

$3.95+

Each order is a whole potato sliced into four long wedges

Mac Salad

$3.00+

Pasta Salad

$3.00+

SPECIALS

daily, weekly and occasional

Country Fried Steak Dinner

$13.99

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Green Chili Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99Out of stock

Indian Tacos

$10.99+Out of stock
Loaded Baked Potato

Loaded Baked Potato

$10.95Out of stock
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Shroom burger

$11.99

Toasted Sandwich

$8.99

Smoked Sausage & Cabbage

$8.99

Appitizer's

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Mac+Cheese Bites

$6.99Out of stock

Jalepeno Poppers

$6.99Out of stock

Pretz Bites

$6.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am
We took the chicken shack concept and put it in a 100+ year old lumber yard in the Sweeney Switch District in downtown Harrah, OK. This unique environment gives people from all over a fun, family friendly dining experience. Live music is common Thursday through Sunday.

Location

1859 Tim Holt Drive, Harrah, OK 73045

Directions

