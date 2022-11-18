Lumberyard Brewing Company

- Home
5 S. San Francisco St.
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Noshing
Flagstaff Brussel Sprouts
Flash-fried brussels sprouts, bacon chunks, and jalapeño rings topped with parmesan cheese & served with chipotle ranch
Irish Egg Rolls
Corned beef, sauerkraut, carrots, Swiss cheese with Russian dressing & mustard sauce
Bang Bang Cauliflower
Breaded cauliflower tossed in an asian glaze topped with sriracha aioli, green onions, and sesame seeds.
Mac 'n' Cheese Balls
Our house Mac ‘n’ Cheese, panko coated and deep fried, served with ranch dressing & Thai angel sauce
Bavarian Pretzels
Five pretzel sticks with southwest beer cheese sauce
Nachos de los Taproom
Tortilla chips, Colby jack cheese, tomatoes, green onions, black olives, fresh jalapeños, cilantro, sour cream, salsa & guacamole
The Yard Chili Bowl
All meat & medium heat. Topped with your choice of (2): Colby jack cheese, sour cream, fresh jalapeños, cilantro, red onions or green onions Includes choice of (1): green chile cornbread, tortilla chips, Texas toast or saltine crackers
Cup Chili
Large French Fries
Small French Fries
LG Garlic FF
SM Garlic FF
Large Onion Rings
Small Onion Rings
Small Sweet Potato Fries
Large Sweet Potato Fries
Bowl Posole
Mexican style soup with hominy and pork. Topped with Cabbage and a lime wedge.
Cup Posole
Mexican style soup with hominy and pork. Topped with Cabbage and a lime wedge.
10 Bone-In Chicken Wings
Wings are served dry, with sauces on the side. They are a mix of paddles (flats) and drums. (We DO NOT ACCEPT orders of all paddles or all drums). Choice of 1 Sauce.; Ranch or Blue Cheese. Carrots and Celery on Request.
20 Bone-In Chicken Wings
Wings are served dry, with sauces on the side. They are a mix of paddles (flats) and drums. (We DO NOT ACCEPT orders of all paddles or all drums).Choice of 2 Sauces.; Ranch or Blue Cheese. Carrots and Celery on Request.
15 Breaded Cauliflower
Wings are served dry, with sauces on the side. Choice of 1 Sauce.; Ranch or Blue Cheese. Carrots and Celery on Request.
10 Boneless Wings
Wings are served dry, with sauces on the side. Choice of 1 Sauce.; Ranch or Blue Cheese. Carrots and Celery on Request.
20 Boneless Wings
Wings are served dry, with sauces on the side. Wings are served dry, with sauces on the side. Choice of 2 Sauces.; Ranch or Blue Cheese. Carrots and Celery on Request.
Salads
Southwest Salad
Mixed greens, sliced chicken breast & shredded pork, black beans, dried sweet corn, queso fresco, black olives, red onions, tomatoes, avocado, corn tortilla strips, chipotle ranch on the side
Tri-Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, tri-tip steak or grilled chicken, blue cheese, egg, tomatoes, red onions, bacon, avocado, gorgonzola vinaigrette on the side
Greek Salad
House Salad
Mixed greens, green and red peppers, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, Colby jack cheese, choice of dressing on the side
Side House
Burgers
TODAY'S SPECIAL: Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or Crispy Chicken, topped with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion on a telera bun with your choice of side.
Brewhouse Burger
Choice beef patty cooked to medium, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on brioche bun.
Santa Fe Burger
Choice beef patty cooked to medium, avocado, green chiles, pepper jack cheese on brioche bun with salsa verde on the side
Mile High Burger
Choice beef patty, cheddar cheese, slow roasted pulled pork in Yard BBQ, coleslaw, crispy onions on brioche bun
Sunrise Burger
Choice beef patty topped with fried egg, cheddar cheese, bacon on Texas toast
Texas Burger
Choice beef patty cooked to medium, bacon, pepper jack cheese, roasted poblano chiles, crispy onions, lettuce, Yard BBQ on Texas toast
Vietnamese Burger
Award Winning Burger! Choice beef patty cooked to medium, char siu pork (contains gluten), pepper jack cheese, pickled daikon and carrots, fresh jalapeños, cucumbers, cilantro, sriracha aioli on brioche bun
Greek Burger
Choice beef patty cooked to medium, topped with Gyro Meat (mixture of lamb and beef), Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Creamy cucumber dill sauce on a Brioche Bun with your choice of side.
Shroom Burger
Choice Beef patty cooked to medium, Swiss Cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and onion on brioche bun.
Tierra Veggie Burger
Black bean patty, pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and chipotle aioli on telera roll
Sandwiches
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted pork, Yard BBQ sauce, coleslaw on onion kaiser bun
Tombstone Sandwich
Sliced grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli on telera roll
Nashville Hot Sandwich
Crispy chicken tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce, carrot and celery slaw and drizzled with creamy cucumber dill sauce on brioche bun. Substitute breaded cauliflower for a vegetarian option.
Santa Maria Tri Tip Sandwich
Sliced medium rare tri-tip steak, guacamole, crispy onions, queso fresco on telera roll with salsa verde on the side.
BBQ Tri Tip Sandwich
Sliced medium rare tri-tip steak, topped with yard BBQ, crispy onions on garlic butter brioche bun
Gyro Sandwich
Your choice of falafel with lemon vinaigrette, Gyro meat, or Grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onions and Tzatziki sauce served on Pita bread with your choice of side.
Mac
Lumberjack Mac
Penne pasta, 3-cheese blend topped with toasted panko. Choice of one regular side. ADD: diced tomatoes| green chiles | fresh jalapeños | roasted poblanos | +.59 ea. ADD: bacon | BBQ pulled pork | BBQ shredded chicken | meat chili | +2.59 ea.
Kansas City Mac
Our Lumberjack Mac topped with our BBQ pulled pork spun in Yard BBQ and Crispy onions. Choice of one regular side.
Buffalo Bleu Mac
Our Lumberjack Mac topped with chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and bleu cheese crumbles. Choice of one regular side.
Sonoran Mac
Our Lumberjack Mac topped crispy bacon, fresh jalapeno's and diced tomatoes. Choice of one regular side.
California Mac
Our Lumberjack Mac topped with roasted poblanos, diced tomatoes, and Crispy onions. Choice of one regular side.
Mains
1/2 Rack Ribs Platter
Mess O' Ribs. Served with Yard BBQ sauce, charred vegetables, garlic fries and green chile cornbread
Full Rack Ribs Platter
Mess O' Ribs. Served with Yard BBQ sauce, charred vegetables, garlic fries and green chile cornbread
Surf and Turf
Sliced medium rare California tri-tip with horseradish sauce, skewer of jumbo grilled shrimp with cocktail sauce. Served with green chile cornbread, garlic french fries and charred vegetables.
Campfire Plate
BBQ pulled pork tossed in Yard BBQ sauce, sliced chicken breast served with Yard BBQ Sauce, garlic french fries, and charred vegetables, and green chili cornbread.
Fish and Chips
Crispy beer-battered Alaskan pollock, tartar sauce, French fries and coleslaw
Grilled Split Sausages
(1) 1/3lb bratwurst, and (1) 1/3lb andouille sausage, served with sauerkraut, beer mustard, garlic fries and green chile cornbread.
Kid Stuff
Kid Boneless Wings
Kid Menu items are for children 12 and under only. 5 of our boneless wings served with ranch, or Yard BBQ and choice of one side.
Kid Chicken Breast
Kid Menu items are for children 12 and under only. Sliced chicken breast served with ranch or Yard BBQ and choice of one side.
Kid Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Kid Menu items are for children 12 and under only. Italian white bread with cheddar cheese, served with one side.
Kid Mini Corndogs
Kid Menu items are for children 12 and under only. 5 Mini Corndogs served with one side.
Kid Mac n Cheese
Kid Menu items are for children 12 and under only. A smaller portion of our Lumberjack Mac served with one side.
Kid Sliders
Kid Menu items are for children 12 and under only. 2 beef sliders, served with one side. Cheese on request.
Kid Popsicle
Kid Ice Cream Sandwich
Kid Vanilla Gelato
Kid Seasonal Gelato
Sides
Desserts
TOGO Banana Pudding Jar
Vanilla pudding, bananas, and vanilla wafers. (Due to a Mason Jar shortage, we will be serving our banana pudding in plastic deli containers until supply is available)
Vanilla Gelato
Seasonal Gelato
SPECIAL JAR TOGO: Oreo Cheesecake
Apple Cobbler made with oats and strudel crumbles. Layered in a mason jar with cheesecake pudding.
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
N/C Kid Drinks
ADD Kid Drinks
Cans
4-Pack First Light Lager
PICKUP ONLY
4-pack Hazy Angel IPA
PICKUP ONLY
4-pack Oktoberfest Marzen
PICKUP ONLY
6-pack Flagstaff IPA
PICKUP ONLY
6-Pack Railhead Red
PICKUP ONLY
Case First Light Lager
PICKUP ONLY
Case Hazy Angel IPA
PICKUP ONLY
Case Flagstaff IPA
PICKUP ONLY
Case Railhead Red
PICKUP ONLY
Case Oktoberfest Marzen
PICKUP ONLY
Can First Light Lager 16oz
PICKUP ONLY
Can Hazy Angel IPA 16oz
PICKUP ONLY
Can Flagstaff IPA
PICKUP ONLY
Can Railhead Red
PICKUP ONLY
Can Oktoberfest Marzen
PICKUP ONLY
Growlers
Railhead Red Growler Fill
PICKUP ONLY. We are now accepting GROWLER REFILLS! Please allow us extra time to santize and refill your growler. Glass Growlers are still available for $5.
Flagstaff IPA Growler Fill
PICKUP ONLY. We are now accepting GROWLER REFILLS! Please allow us extra time to santize and refill your growler. Glass Growlers are still available for $5.
Hazy Angel IPA Growler Fill
PICKUP ONLY. We are now accepting GROWLER REFILLS! Please allow us extra time to santize and refill your growler. Glass Growlers are still available for $5.
First Light Lager Growler Fill
PICKUP ONLY. We are now accepting GROWLER REFILLS! Please allow us extra time to santize and refill your growler. Glass Growlers are still available for $5.
Humphreys Hefe Growler Fill
PICKUP ONLY. We are now accepting GROWLER REFILLS! Please allow us extra time to santize and refill your growler. Glass Growlers are still available for $5.
Red Rock Raspberry Growler Fill
PICKUP ONLY. We are now accepting GROWLER REFILLS! Please allow us extra time to santize and refill your growler. Glass Growlers are still available for $5.
Backcountry Blonde Growler Fill
PICKUP ONLY. We are now accepting GROWLER REFILLS! Please allow us extra time to santize and refill your growler. Glass Growlers are still available for $5.
Pumphouse Porter Growler Fill
PICKUP ONLY. We are now accepting GROWLER REFILLS! Please allow us extra time to santize and refill your growler. Glass Growlers are still available for $5.
Hopshot Red IPA Growler Fill
PICKUP ONLY. We are now accepting GROWLER REFILLS! Pleas allow us extra time to santize and refill your growler. Glass Growlers are still available for $5.
Brew City Bock Growler Fill
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!
5 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff, AZ 86001