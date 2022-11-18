Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Barbeque
American

Lumberyard Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

5 S. San Francisco St.

Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Brewhouse Burger
Bavarian Pretzels
Mac 'n' Cheese Balls

Noshing

Flagstaff Brussel Sprouts

Flagstaff Brussel Sprouts

$10.59

Flash-fried brussels sprouts, bacon chunks, and jalapeño rings topped with parmesan cheese & served with chipotle ranch

Irish Egg Rolls

Irish Egg Rolls

$14.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, carrots, Swiss cheese with Russian dressing & mustard sauce

Bang Bang Cauliflower

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$15.00

Breaded cauliflower tossed in an asian glaze topped with sriracha aioli, green onions, and sesame seeds.

Mac 'n' Cheese Balls

Mac 'n' Cheese Balls

$13.00

Our house Mac ‘n’ Cheese, panko coated and deep fried, served with ranch dressing & Thai angel sauce

Bavarian Pretzels

Bavarian Pretzels

$13.00

Five pretzel sticks with southwest beer cheese sauce

Nachos de los Taproom

Nachos de los Taproom

$15.00

Tortilla chips, Colby jack cheese, tomatoes, green onions, black olives, fresh jalapeños, cilantro, sour cream, salsa & guacamole

The Yard Chili Bowl

The Yard Chili Bowl

$11.00

All meat & medium heat. Topped with your choice of (2): Colby jack cheese, sour cream, fresh jalapeños, cilantro, red onions or green onions Includes choice of (1): green chile cornbread, tortilla chips, Texas toast or saltine crackers

Cup Chili

$6.00

Large French Fries

$8.00

Small French Fries

$4.00

LG Garlic FF

$10.00

SM Garlic FF

$6.00

Large Onion Rings

$12.00

Small Onion Rings

$7.00

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$12.00

Bowl Posole

$9.00

Mexican style soup with hominy and pork. Topped with Cabbage and a lime wedge.

Cup Posole

$5.00

Mexican style soup with hominy and pork. Topped with Cabbage and a lime wedge.

10 Bone-In Chicken Wings

10 Bone-In Chicken Wings

$17.00

Wings are served dry, with sauces on the side. They are a mix of paddles (flats) and drums. (We DO NOT ACCEPT orders of all paddles or all drums). Choice of 1 Sauce.; Ranch or Blue Cheese. Carrots and Celery on Request.

20 Bone-In Chicken Wings

$32.00

Wings are served dry, with sauces on the side. They are a mix of paddles (flats) and drums. (We DO NOT ACCEPT orders of all paddles or all drums).Choice of 2 Sauces.; Ranch or Blue Cheese. Carrots and Celery on Request.

15 Breaded Cauliflower

15 Breaded Cauliflower

$15.00

Wings are served dry, with sauces on the side. Choice of 1 Sauce.; Ranch or Blue Cheese. Carrots and Celery on Request.

10 Boneless Wings

$15.00

Wings are served dry, with sauces on the side. Choice of 1 Sauce.; Ranch or Blue Cheese. Carrots and Celery on Request.

20 Boneless Wings

$27.00

Wings are served dry, with sauces on the side. Wings are served dry, with sauces on the side. Choice of 2 Sauces.; Ranch or Blue Cheese. Carrots and Celery on Request.

Salads

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, sliced chicken breast & shredded pork, black beans, dried sweet corn, queso fresco, black olives, red onions, tomatoes, avocado, corn tortilla strips, chipotle ranch on the side

Tri-Cobb Salad

Tri-Cobb Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, tri-tip steak or grilled chicken, blue cheese, egg, tomatoes, red onions, bacon, avocado, gorgonzola vinaigrette on the side

Greek Salad

$17.00

House Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, green and red peppers, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, Colby jack cheese, choice of dressing on the side

Side House

$5.00

Burgers

TODAY'S SPECIAL: Pesto Chicken Sandwich

TODAY'S SPECIAL: Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled or Crispy Chicken, topped with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion on a telera bun with your choice of side.

Brewhouse Burger

Brewhouse Burger

$16.00

Choice beef patty cooked to medium, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on brioche bun.

Santa Fe Burger

Santa Fe Burger

$16.00

Choice beef patty cooked to medium, avocado, green chiles, pepper jack cheese on brioche bun with salsa verde on the side

Mile High Burger

Mile High Burger

$17.00

Choice beef patty, cheddar cheese, slow roasted pulled pork in Yard BBQ, coleslaw, crispy onions on brioche bun

Sunrise Burger

Sunrise Burger

$17.00

Choice beef patty topped with fried egg, cheddar cheese, bacon on Texas toast

Texas Burger

Texas Burger

$17.00

Choice beef patty cooked to medium, bacon, pepper jack cheese, roasted poblano chiles, crispy onions, lettuce, Yard BBQ on Texas toast

Vietnamese Burger

Vietnamese Burger

$17.00

Award Winning Burger! Choice beef patty cooked to medium, char siu pork (contains gluten), pepper jack cheese, pickled daikon and carrots, fresh jalapeños, cucumbers, cilantro, sriracha aioli on brioche bun

Greek Burger

Greek Burger

$18.00

Choice beef patty cooked to medium, topped with Gyro Meat (mixture of lamb and beef), Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Creamy cucumber dill sauce on a Brioche Bun with your choice of side.

Shroom Burger

$17.00

Choice Beef patty cooked to medium, Swiss Cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and onion on brioche bun.

Tierra Veggie Burger

Tierra Veggie Burger

$15.00

Black bean patty, pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and chipotle aioli on telera roll

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Slow roasted pork, Yard BBQ sauce, coleslaw on onion kaiser bun

Tombstone Sandwich

Tombstone Sandwich

$17.00

Sliced grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli on telera roll

Nashville Hot Sandwich

$17.00

Crispy chicken tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce, carrot and celery slaw and drizzled with creamy cucumber dill sauce on brioche bun. Substitute breaded cauliflower for a vegetarian option.

Santa Maria Tri Tip Sandwich

Santa Maria Tri Tip Sandwich

$17.00

Sliced medium rare tri-tip steak, guacamole, crispy onions, queso fresco on telera roll with salsa verde on the side.

BBQ Tri Tip Sandwich

BBQ Tri Tip Sandwich

$17.00

Sliced medium rare tri-tip steak, topped with yard BBQ, crispy onions on garlic butter brioche bun

Gyro Sandwich

$16.00

Your choice of falafel with lemon vinaigrette, Gyro meat, or Grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onions and Tzatziki sauce served on Pita bread with your choice of side.

Mac

Lumberjack Mac

Lumberjack Mac

$13.00

Penne pasta, 3-cheese blend topped with toasted panko. Choice of one regular side. ADD: diced tomatoes| green chiles | fresh jalapeños | roasted poblanos | +.59 ea. ADD: bacon | BBQ pulled pork | BBQ shredded chicken | meat chili | +2.59 ea.

Kansas City Mac

Kansas City Mac

$16.00

Our Lumberjack Mac topped with our BBQ pulled pork spun in Yard BBQ and Crispy onions. Choice of one regular side.

Buffalo Bleu Mac

Buffalo Bleu Mac

$17.00

Our Lumberjack Mac topped with chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and bleu cheese crumbles. Choice of one regular side.

Sonoran Mac

Sonoran Mac

$17.00

Our Lumberjack Mac topped crispy bacon, fresh jalapeno's and diced tomatoes. Choice of one regular side.

California Mac

California Mac

$16.00

Our Lumberjack Mac topped with roasted poblanos, diced tomatoes, and Crispy onions. Choice of one regular side.

Mains

1/2 Rack Ribs Platter

1/2 Rack Ribs Platter

$24.00

Mess O' Ribs. Served with Yard BBQ sauce, charred vegetables, garlic fries and green chile cornbread

Full Rack Ribs Platter

$39.00

Mess O' Ribs. Served with Yard BBQ sauce, charred vegetables, garlic fries and green chile cornbread

Surf and Turf

Surf and Turf

$27.00

Sliced medium rare California tri-tip with horseradish sauce, skewer of jumbo grilled shrimp with cocktail sauce. Served with green chile cornbread, garlic french fries and charred vegetables.

Campfire Plate

Campfire Plate

$20.00

BBQ pulled pork tossed in Yard BBQ sauce, sliced chicken breast served with Yard BBQ Sauce, garlic french fries, and charred vegetables, and green chili cornbread.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$20.00

Crispy beer-battered Alaskan pollock, tartar sauce, French fries and coleslaw

Grilled Split Sausages

$20.00

(1) 1/3lb bratwurst, and (1) 1/3lb andouille sausage, served with sauerkraut, beer mustard, garlic fries and green chile cornbread.

Kid Stuff

Kid Boneless Wings

$8.25

Kid Menu items are for children 12 and under only. 5 of our boneless wings served with ranch, or Yard BBQ and choice of one side.

Kid Chicken Breast

$7.25

Kid Menu items are for children 12 and under only. Sliced chicken breast served with ranch or Yard BBQ and choice of one side.

Kid Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.25

Kid Menu items are for children 12 and under only. Italian white bread with cheddar cheese, served with one side.

Kid Mini Corndogs

$7.25

Kid Menu items are for children 12 and under only. 5 Mini Corndogs served with one side.

Kid Mac n Cheese

$7.25

Kid Menu items are for children 12 and under only. A smaller portion of our Lumberjack Mac served with one side.

Kid Sliders

$9.25

Kid Menu items are for children 12 and under only. 2 beef sliders, served with one side. Cheese on request.

Kid Popsicle

$1.69

Kid Ice Cream Sandwich

$1.69

Kid Vanilla Gelato

$2.99

Kid Seasonal Gelato

$2.99

Sides

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side Fried Brussels Sprouts

$3.50

Side Mac 'n' Cheese

$3.50

Side Potato Salad

$2.00

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Fruit

$2.00

Cornbread

$1.00

Side Charred Veg

$3.50

Desserts

TOGO Banana Pudding Jar

TOGO Banana Pudding Jar

$10.00

Vanilla pudding, bananas, and vanilla wafers. (Due to a Mason Jar shortage, we will be serving our banana pudding in plastic deli containers until supply is available)

Vanilla Gelato

$7.00

Seasonal Gelato

$7.00

SPECIAL JAR TOGO: Oreo Cheesecake

$10.00

Apple Cobbler made with oats and strudel crumbles. Layered in a mason jar with cheesecake pudding.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Pepsi

$3.99

Diet Pepsi

$3.99

DR Pepper

$3.99

Mountain Dew

$3.99

Sierra Mist

$3.99

Ginger Ale

$3.99

Rootbeer

$3.99

Shirley Temple

$3.99

Tonic

$3.99

Soda Water

Sedona Sparking

$4.59

Sedona Still

$4.59

Rockstar

$3.00

San Pelligrino Sparkling

$4.59Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.99

N/C Kid Drinks

Kid Diet Pepsi

Kid Dr Pepper

Kid Ginger Ale

Kid Lemonade

Kid Milk

Kid Mtn Dew

Kid OJ

Kid Pepsi

Kid Roy Rogers

Kid Rootbeer

Kid Shirley Temple

Kid Sierra Mist

Kid Water

ADD Kid Drinks

Kid Diet Pepsi

$1.59

Kid Dr Pepper

$1.59

Kid Ginger Ale

$1.59

Kid Lemonade

$1.59

Kid Milk

$1.59

Kid Mtn Dew

$1.59

Kid OJ

$1.59

Kid Pepsi

$1.59

Kid Roy Rogers

$1.59

Kid Rootbeer

$1.59

Kid Shirley Temple

$1.59

Kid Sierra Mist

$1.59

Kid Water

Cans

4-Pack First Light Lager

4-Pack First Light Lager

$9.99

PICKUP ONLY

4-pack Hazy Angel IPA

4-pack Hazy Angel IPA

$11.99

PICKUP ONLY

4-pack Oktoberfest Marzen

4-pack Oktoberfest Marzen

$11.99Out of stock

PICKUP ONLY

6-pack Flagstaff IPA

6-pack Flagstaff IPA

$10.99

PICKUP ONLY

6-Pack Railhead Red

6-Pack Railhead Red

$10.99

PICKUP ONLY

Case First Light Lager

$49.99

PICKUP ONLY

Case Hazy Angel IPA

$63.99

PICKUP ONLY

Case Flagstaff IPA

$36.99

PICKUP ONLY

Case Railhead Red

$36.99

PICKUP ONLY

Case Oktoberfest Marzen

$63.99Out of stock

PICKUP ONLY

Can First Light Lager 16oz

$3.25

PICKUP ONLY

Can Hazy Angel IPA 16oz

$3.50

PICKUP ONLY

Can Flagstaff IPA

$3.00

PICKUP ONLY

Can Railhead Red

$3.00

PICKUP ONLY

Can Oktoberfest Marzen

$3.50Out of stock

PICKUP ONLY

Growlers

Railhead Red Growler Fill

$13.50

PICKUP ONLY. We are now accepting GROWLER REFILLS! Please allow us extra time to santize and refill your growler. Glass Growlers are still available for $5.

Flagstaff IPA Growler Fill

$13.50

PICKUP ONLY. We are now accepting GROWLER REFILLS! Please allow us extra time to santize and refill your growler. Glass Growlers are still available for $5.

Hazy Angel IPA Growler Fill

$13.50

PICKUP ONLY. We are now accepting GROWLER REFILLS! Please allow us extra time to santize and refill your growler. Glass Growlers are still available for $5.

First Light Lager Growler Fill

$13.50

PICKUP ONLY. We are now accepting GROWLER REFILLS! Please allow us extra time to santize and refill your growler. Glass Growlers are still available for $5.

Humphreys Hefe Growler Fill

$13.50

PICKUP ONLY. We are now accepting GROWLER REFILLS! Please allow us extra time to santize and refill your growler. Glass Growlers are still available for $5.

Red Rock Raspberry Growler Fill

$13.50

PICKUP ONLY. We are now accepting GROWLER REFILLS! Please allow us extra time to santize and refill your growler. Glass Growlers are still available for $5.

Backcountry Blonde Growler Fill

$13.50

PICKUP ONLY. We are now accepting GROWLER REFILLS! Please allow us extra time to santize and refill your growler. Glass Growlers are still available for $5.

Pumphouse Porter Growler Fill

$13.50

PICKUP ONLY. We are now accepting GROWLER REFILLS! Please allow us extra time to santize and refill your growler. Glass Growlers are still available for $5.

Hopshot Red IPA Growler Fill

$13.50

PICKUP ONLY. We are now accepting GROWLER REFILLS! Pleas allow us extra time to santize and refill your growler. Glass Growlers are still available for $5.

Brew City Bock Growler Fill

$13.50

Sodas

Pepsi

$3.99

Diet Pepsi

$3.99

DR Pepper

$3.99

Mountain Dew

$3.99

Sierra Mist

$3.99

Ginger Ale

$3.99

Sasparilla

$2.99Out of stock

Shirley Temple

$3.99

Tonic

$3.99

Soda Water

Rootbeer

$2.99

Misc/Other Non-Alcoholics

Sedona Sparking

$4.59

Sedona Still

$4.59

Rockstar

$3.00

Lemonade and Iced Tea

Lemonade

$3.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Directions

Gallery
Lumberyard Brewing Company image
Lumberyard Brewing Company image
Lumberyard Brewing Company image
Lumberyard Brewing Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tinderbox Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 379
34 South San Francisco ST Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Bandoleros 66 - Tex-Mex-Cue
orange star4.5 • 32
11 E Aspen Ave Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Fat-mans Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
1865 East Butler Avenue Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Satchmo's Cajun & BBQ - (928) 774-7292
orange starNo Reviews
2320 N. 4th Street Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurantnext
BIGFOOT BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
120 N Leroux St in the Old Town Shops Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
The Vault - Sedona
orange starNo Reviews
361 Forest Road Sedona, AZ 86336
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Flagstaff

Fat Olives - 2308 E route 66
orange star4.6 • 3,005
2308 East Route 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurantnext
Beaver Street Brewery
orange star4.3 • 2,496
11 S. Beaver St Suite #1 Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Wildflower - 012 Flagstaff
orange star4.7 • 2,141
530 E. Piccadilly Drive Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Josephine's Modern American Bistro
orange star4.4 • 2,112
503 N Humphreys Street Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Salsa Brava - 2220 E route 66
orange star4.4 • 1,878
2220 E route 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurantnext
Tourist Home Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,638
52 S San Francisco St Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Flagstaff
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Williams
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Cottonwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Clarkdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Winslow
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston