American
Seafood

Lumberyard Restaurant Laguna Beach

review star

No reviews yet

384 Forest Ave. #10

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Half Pound Cheeseburger
Salmon
Lumberyard Meatloaf

Starters

Grilled Artichoke

$15.00

Lumberyard Planks

$12.00

Corn Bread

$12.00

Ahi Poke W/Avocado

$18.00

ShrimpTostadas

$17.00

Tataki

$16.00

Tuna Tataki

$16.00

Soups And Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Wedge

$16.00

Chopped Salad

$15.00

Cobb Salad

$21.00

Beet Salad

$16.00

Grilled Salmon Salad

$24.00

Crab & Shrimp Louie

$24.00

Crabcake Salad

$25.00

Clam Chowder

$14.00

Bowl-Clam Chowder

$16.00

Cucumber Salad

$12.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

French Dip

$23.00

Half Pound Cheeseburger

$18.00

comes with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a brioche bun

Fried Chicken SW

$19.00

Fish Sandwich

$22.00

Beyond Burger

$19.00

Entrees

Salmon

$32.00

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Parmesan Crusted Sole Filet

$32.00

Rotisserie Chicken

$31.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$22.00

Lumberyard Meatloaf

$23.00

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$32.00

Filet Mignon

$49.00

Skirt Steak

$36.00

$2 Up Charge

$2.00

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$9.00Out of stock

Chilaquiles

$20.00Out of stock

Swordfish

$32.00

House-Made Pasta

Penne Pasta

$22.00

Penne- No Chicken

$18.00

Bucatini

$21.00

Stroganoff

$29.00

Sides

Asparagus

$9.00

Broccolini

$9.00

Cole Slaw

$6.00

Green Beans

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

French Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Rice Pilaf

$5.00

Side Chicken

$7.00

Sourdough Loaf (Whole)

$6.00

1/2 Loaf Bread

$3.00

Ruffle Chips

$2.00

Desserts

Lava Cake

$10.00

Lava Cake W/ Ice Cream

$12.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Campfire Chocolate Chip Cookie w/ ice ceam

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Cobbler

$10.00

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$5.00

Special Dessert

$10.00Out of stock

Kid's Menu

K-Shells n' Butter

$9.00

K-Shells n' Cheese

$9.00

K-Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$11.00

K-BBQ Ribs

$17.00

K-Cheeseburger

$12.00

K-Grilled Salmon

$18.00

K-Fish & Chips

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lumberyard has moved outside to the "Yard Bar" located 50 ft. west of the restaurant! Serving the full Lumberyard menu for lunch and dinner! Come see our outdoor bar!

Website

Location

384 Forest Ave. #10, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Directions

Gallery
Lumberyard Restaurant image
Lumberyard Restaurant image

Map
