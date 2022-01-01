American
Seafood
Lumberyard Restaurant Laguna Beach
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Lumberyard has moved outside to the "Yard Bar" located 50 ft. west of the restaurant! Serving the full Lumberyard menu for lunch and dinner! Come see our outdoor bar!
Location
384 Forest Ave. #10, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bear Flag Fish Company - Crystal Cove
4.5 • 427
7972 Pacific Coast Hwy Newport Beach, CA 92657
View restaurant
Baja Fish Tacos - Laguna Niguel
4.4 • 1,423
30242 Crown Valley Pkwy Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Laguna Beach
Reunion Kitchen + Drink - Laguna Boat Canyon
4.7 • 2,153
610 N Coast Hwy #102 Laguna Beach, CA 92651
View restaurant