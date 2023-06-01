- Home
- /
- Norristown
- /
- Lumbrada Express
Lumbrada Express
No reviews yet
434 Egypt Road
Norristown, PA 19403
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Specialty Items
Home Made Tamales
Home made family recipe, Corn dough (Maza) with your choice of Chicken and Mole, Green Chile and Cheese or Shrimp. Wrapped in a corn husk and steamed.
Pozole Rojo de Pollo
Red hominy soup with Shredded chicken. Served with cabbage, cilantro, onions, lime and tortillas.
Champurrado
Indulge in the rich, comforting flavors of our homemade champurrado. Made from a blend of traditional masa, premium chocolate and rich spices, this classic Mexican hot chocolate is the perfect way to warm up on a chilly day. Made with milk and sweetened with Piloncillo (unrefined cane sugar), this creamy, satisfying drink is sure to become your new favorite. Perfectly paired with a side of our homemade tamales, it makes for a perfect breakfast or dessert.
Pastel de Elote (Corn Cake)
Esquite
Quesa-Birrias (3)
3 Corn tortilla quesadillas grilled in chili oil with melted mozzarella cheese and filled with slow cooked shredded beef topped with onions and cilantro, paired with Consome (beef broth) for dipping
Birria Tacos (No Cheese)(3)
Corn Tortillas grilled in a chili oil and filled with slow cooked tender Beef Birria toped with cilantro and onion and paired with a dipping broth
Horchata
Margarita Mix
32 oz. fresh made margarita mix made in house. Just add your favorite spirit (recommend tequila)
Spinach & Chicken Burrito
1 flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, spinach, rice, beans. Topped with a creamy spinach Sauce, Cheese and sour cream
Spinach & Chicken Enchiladas
3 corn tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken and spinach, topped with a creamy spinach sauce cheese and drizzled with sour cream. Served with a side of rice
Burrito San Jose
1 flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice and beans, topped with cheese sauce, pico de gallo and sour cream
Burrito Chipotle
1 flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, peppers, rice and beans, topped with creamy chipotle cheese sauce, pico de gallo and sour cream
Fresh Large Guacamole
Freshly made guacamole with avocados, jalapeño, tomato, onion, lime, salt and cilantro served with chips
Camarones Gratinados
Grilled shrimp with chopped onions and covered with melted cheese
Pollo Gratinado
Grilled chicken chopped with onions and covered with melted cheese
Quesadilla Ranchera
1 quesadilla filled with beans, cheese, onions and your choice of protein, with a side of crema salad
Spinach & Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken and sautéed spinach and cheese. Served with a side of crema salad
Entrees
Burrito
12" tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, your choice of protein and two toppings of your choice. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.
Wet Burrito
12" tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, your choice of protein and two toppings of your choice. Topped with your choice of salsa. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.
Burrichanga
12" tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, your choice of protein and two toppings of your choice and deep fried. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.
Burrito Bowl
Bowl with rice, beans, protein of your choice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, Cheese and sour cream. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.
Nachos Lumbrada
Served on a bed of chips layered with cheese, protein of your choice, beans, lettuce, jalapeño, sour cream and pico de gallo. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.
Taco Salad
Your choice of protein, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl made fresh in house. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.
Empanadas (4)
Four pastry turnover stuffed with tinga (shredded chicken) or barbacoa (shredded beef), chopped grilled peppers and cheese. Served on a bed of lettuce and topped with tropical pico de gallo
Enchiladas (3)
Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of protein. Topped with your choice of sauce. Served with lettuce, diced tomato cheese and sour cream. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.
Quesadilla
1 large flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of protein. Served with a side of sour cream. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.
Tacos (3)
Three tacos stuffed with your choice of protein. Topped with your choice of 2 toppings. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.
Torta
Fresh baked teller bread, toasted with butter and spread with refried beans and chipotle mayo. With your choice of protein, onions, tomato, queso fresco, jalapeños and avocado. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.
Fajitas Express
Your choice of grilled protein with onions and bell peppers. Served with a small side of rice, beans, lettuce, cheese and your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Loaded Fries
Crispy French Fries topped with Cheese Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Your Choice Of Protein, Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.
Burrito Papero
Burrito with scrambled eggs, potatoes, refried beans, cheese and pico de gallo
Burrito al Chorizo
Burrito with eggs scrambled with chorizo, refried beans, cheese and pico de gallo
A la Carta
Single Taco
One taco with your choice of corn or flour tortilla, your choice of protein. Topped with your choice of 2 toppings. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.
Single Enchilada
Corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of protein. Topped with your choice of sauce. Served with lettuce, diced tomato and sour cream. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.
Small Cheese Quesadilla
One small flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and grilled
Single Empanada
Pastry turnover stuffed with tinga (shredded chicken) or barbacoa (shredded beef), chopped grilled peppers and cheese. Served on a bed of lettuce and topped with tropical pico de gallo
Quesa-Birria (1)
1 Corn tortilla quesadillas grilled in chili oil with melted mozzarella cheese and filled with slow cooked shredded beef topped with onion and cilantro.
Birria Tacos (No Cheese)(1)
1 Corn Tortillas grilled in a chili oil and filled with slow cooked tender Beef Birria toped with cilantro and onion.
Consome De Birria
Beef Broth with onion and cilantro
Consome con Carne (Birria broth with Birria Meat)
Birria broth with Birria Meat, topped with cilantro and onion
Home Made Tamales (1)
Sides
Sweet Treats
Food (3PD)
Specialty Items
Home Made Tamales
Home made family recipe, Corn dough (Maza) with your choice of Chicken and Mole, Green Chile and Cheese or Shrimp. Wrapped in a corn husk and steamed.
Pozole Rojo de Pollo
Red hominy soup with Shredded chicken. Served with cabbage, cilantro, onions, lime and tortillas.
Champurrado
Indulge in the rich, comforting flavors of our homemade champurrado. Made from a blend of traditional masa, premium chocolate and rich spices, this classic Mexican hot chocolate is the perfect way to warm up on a chilly day. Made with milk and sweetened with Piloncillo (unrefined cane sugar), this creamy, satisfying drink is sure to become your new favorite. Perfectly paired with a side of our homemade tamales, it makes for a perfect breakfast or dessert.
Pastel de Elote (Corn Cake)
Esquite
Quesa-Birrias (3)
3 Corn tortilla quesadillas grilled in chili oil with melted mozzarella cheese and filled with slow cooked shredded beef topped with onions and cilantro, paired with Consome (beef broth) for dipping
Birria Tacos (No Cheese)(3)
Corn Tortillas grilled in a chili oil and filled with slow cooked tender Beef Birria toped with cilantro and onion and paired with a dipping broth
Horchata
Margarita Mix
32 oz. fresh made margarita mix made in house. Just add your favorite spirit (recommend tequila)
Spinach & Chicken Burrito
1 flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, spinach, rice, beans. Topped with a creamy spinach Sauce, Cheese and sour cream
Spinach & Chicken Enchiladas
3 corn tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken and spinach, topped with a creamy spinach sauce cheese and drizzled with sour cream. Served with a side of rice
Burrito San Jose
1 flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice and beans, topped with cheese sauce, pico de gallo and sour cream
Burrito Chipotle
1 flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, peppers, rice and beans, topped with creamy chipotle cheese sauce, pico de gallo and sour cream
Fresh Large Guacamole
Freshly made guacamole with avocados, jalapeño, tomato, onion, lime, salt and cilantro served with chips
Camarones Gratinados
Grilled shrimp with chopped onions and covered with melted cheese
Pollo Gratinado
Grilled chicken chopped with onions and covered with melted cheese
Quesadilla Ranchera
1 quesadilla filled with beans, cheese, onions and your choice of protein, with a side of crema salad
Spinach & Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken and sautéed spinach and cheese. Served with a side of crema salad
Entrees
Burrito
12" tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, your choice of protein and two toppings of your choice. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.
Wet Burrito
12" tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, your choice of protein and two toppings of your choice. Topped with your choice of salsa. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.
Burrichanga
12" tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, your choice of protein and two toppings of your choice and deep fried. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.
Burrito Bowl
Bowl with rice, beans, protein of your choice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, Cheese and sour cream. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.
Nachos Lumbrada
Served on a bed of chips layered with cheese, protein of your choice, beans, lettuce, jalapeño, sour cream and pico de gallo. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.
Taco Salad
Your choice of protein, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl made fresh in house. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.
Empanadas (4)
Four pastry turnover stuffed with tinga (shredded chicken) or barbacoa (shredded beef), chopped grilled peppers and cheese. Served on a bed of lettuce and topped with tropical pico de gallo
Enchiladas (3)
Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of protein. Topped with your choice of sauce. Served with lettuce, diced tomato cheese and sour cream. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.
Quesadilla
1 large flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of protein. Served with a side of sour cream. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.
Tacos (3)
Three tacos stuffed with your choice of protein. Topped with your choice of 2 toppings. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.
Torta
Fresh baked teller bread, toasted with butter and spread with refried beans and chipotle mayo. With your choice of protein, onions, tomato, queso fresco, jalapeños and avocado. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.
Fajitas Express
Your choice of grilled protein with onions and bell peppers. Served with a small side of rice, beans, lettuce, cheese and your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Loaded Fries
Crispy French Fries topped with Cheese Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Your Choice Of Protein, Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.
Burrito Papero
Burrito with scrambled eggs, potatoes, refried beans, cheese and pico de gallo
Burrito al Chorizo
Burrito with eggs scrambled with chorizo, refried beans, cheese and pico de gallo
A la Carta
Single Taco
One taco with your choice of corn or flour tortilla, your choice of protein. Topped with your choice of 2 toppings. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.
Single Enchilada
Corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of protein. Topped with your choice of sauce. Served with lettuce, diced tomato and sour cream. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.
Small Cheese Quesadilla
One small flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and grilled
Single Empanada
Pastry turnover stuffed with tinga (shredded chicken) or barbacoa (shredded beef), chopped grilled peppers and cheese. Served on a bed of lettuce and topped with tropical pico de gallo
Quesa-Birria (1)
1 Corn tortilla quesadillas grilled in chili oil with melted mozzarella cheese and filled with slow cooked shredded beef topped with onion and cilantro.
Birria Tacos (No Cheese)(1)
1 Corn Tortillas grilled in a chili oil and filled with slow cooked tender Beef Birria toped with cilantro and onion.
Consome De Birria
Beef Broth with onion and cilantro
Consome con Carne (Birria broth with Birria Meat)
Birria broth with Birria Meat, topped with cilantro and onion
Home Made Tamales (1)
Sides
Sweet Treats
Beverages (3PD)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a sit down and take out Authentic Mexican Restaurant. We are also BYOB and offer catering.
434 Egypt Road, Norristown, PA 19403