Lumbrada Express

Food

Specialty Items

Home Made Tamales

Home Made Tamales

$3.99

Home made family recipe, Corn dough (Maza) with your choice of Chicken and Mole, Green Chile and Cheese or Shrimp. Wrapped in a corn husk and steamed.

Pozole Rojo de Pollo

Pozole Rojo de Pollo

$13.99

Red hominy soup with Shredded chicken. Served with cabbage, cilantro, onions, lime and tortillas.

Champurrado

Champurrado

$3.99

Indulge in the rich, comforting flavors of our homemade champurrado. Made from a blend of traditional masa, premium chocolate and rich spices, this classic Mexican hot chocolate is the perfect way to warm up on a chilly day. Made with milk and sweetened with Piloncillo (unrefined cane sugar), this creamy, satisfying drink is sure to become your new favorite. Perfectly paired with a side of our homemade tamales, it makes for a perfect breakfast or dessert.

Pastel de Elote (Corn Cake)

Pastel de Elote (Corn Cake)

$5.99
Esquite

Esquite

$4.99
Quesa-Birrias (3)

Quesa-Birrias (3)

$14.99

3 Corn tortilla quesadillas grilled in chili oil with melted mozzarella cheese and filled with slow cooked shredded beef topped with onions and cilantro, paired with Consome (beef broth) for dipping

Birria Tacos (No Cheese)(3)

Birria Tacos (No Cheese)(3)

$11.99

Corn Tortillas grilled in a chili oil and filled with slow cooked tender Beef Birria toped with cilantro and onion and paired with a dipping broth

Horchata

$2.99
Margarita Mix

Margarita Mix

$9.99

32 oz. fresh made margarita mix made in house. Just add your favorite spirit (recommend tequila)

Spinach & Chicken Burrito

Spinach & Chicken Burrito

$12.99

1 flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, spinach, rice, beans. Topped with a creamy spinach Sauce, Cheese and sour cream

Spinach & Chicken Enchiladas

Spinach & Chicken Enchiladas

$11.99

3 corn tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken and spinach, topped with a creamy spinach sauce cheese and drizzled with sour cream. Served with a side of rice

Burrito San Jose

Burrito San Jose

$12.99

1 flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice and beans, topped with cheese sauce, pico de gallo and sour cream

Burrito Chipotle

Burrito Chipotle

$12.99

1 flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, peppers, rice and beans, topped with creamy chipotle cheese sauce, pico de gallo and sour cream

Fresh Large Guacamole

Fresh Large Guacamole

$10.99

Freshly made guacamole with avocados, jalapeño, tomato, onion, lime, salt and cilantro served with chips

Camarones Gratinados

$11.99

Grilled shrimp with chopped onions and covered with melted cheese

Pollo Gratinado

$9.99

Grilled chicken chopped with onions and covered with melted cheese

Quesadilla Ranchera

$12.99

1 quesadilla filled with beans, cheese, onions and your choice of protein, with a side of crema salad

Spinach & Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken and sautéed spinach and cheese. Served with a side of crema salad

Entrees

Burrito

Burrito

$10.38

12" tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, your choice of protein and two toppings of your choice. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.

Wet Burrito

Wet Burrito

$10.85

12" tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, your choice of protein and two toppings of your choice. Topped with your choice of salsa. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.

Burrichanga

Burrichanga

$10.85

12" tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, your choice of protein and two toppings of your choice and deep fried. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$10.85

Bowl with rice, beans, protein of your choice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, Cheese and sour cream. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.

Nachos Lumbrada

Nachos Lumbrada

$12.26

Served on a bed of chips layered with cheese, protein of your choice, beans, lettuce, jalapeño, sour cream and pico de gallo. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.85

Your choice of protein, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl made fresh in house. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.

Empanadas (4)

Empanadas (4)

$12.99

Four pastry turnover stuffed with tinga (shredded chicken) or barbacoa (shredded beef), chopped grilled peppers and cheese. Served on a bed of lettuce and topped with tropical pico de gallo

Enchiladas (3)

$10.38

Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of protein. Topped with your choice of sauce. Served with lettuce, diced tomato cheese and sour cream. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.85

1 large flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of protein. Served with a side of sour cream. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.

Tacos (3)

Tacos (3)

$10.38

Three tacos stuffed with your choice of protein. Topped with your choice of 2 toppings. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.

Torta

$10.85

Fresh baked teller bread, toasted with butter and spread with refried beans and chipotle mayo. With your choice of protein, onions, tomato, queso fresco, jalapeños and avocado. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.

Fajitas Express

$12.26

Your choice of grilled protein with onions and bell peppers. Served with a small side of rice, beans, lettuce, cheese and your choice of soft flour or corn tortillas

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.99

Loaded Fries

$12.26

Crispy French Fries topped with Cheese Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Your Choice Of Protein, Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.

Burrito Papero

$10.38

Burrito with scrambled eggs, potatoes, refried beans, cheese and pico de gallo

Burrito al Chorizo

$10.38

Burrito with eggs scrambled with chorizo, refried beans, cheese and pico de gallo

A la Carta

Single Taco

$3.46

One taco with your choice of corn or flour tortilla, your choice of protein. Topped with your choice of 2 toppings. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.

Single Enchilada

$3.46

Corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of protein. Topped with your choice of sauce. Served with lettuce, diced tomato and sour cream. Any extra toppings must me added from the extra toppings selection.

Small Cheese Quesadilla

$2.99

One small flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and grilled

Single Empanada

Single Empanada

$3.25

Pastry turnover stuffed with tinga (shredded chicken) or barbacoa (shredded beef), chopped grilled peppers and cheese. Served on a bed of lettuce and topped with tropical pico de gallo

Quesa-Birria (1)

$4.99

1 Corn tortilla quesadillas grilled in chili oil with melted mozzarella cheese and filled with slow cooked shredded beef topped with onion and cilantro.

Birria Tacos (No Cheese)(1)

$3.99

1 Corn Tortillas grilled in a chili oil and filled with slow cooked tender Beef Birria toped with cilantro and onion.

Consome De Birria

$2.00

Beef Broth with onion and cilantro

Consome con Carne (Birria broth with Birria Meat)

$12.99

Birria broth with Birria Meat, topped with cilantro and onion

Home Made Tamales (1)

$3.99

Sides

Rice

$1.50
Beans

Beans

$1.50

Chips and Salsa

$3.49

Shredded Cheese

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.47

Avocado Slices

$2.49

Pico De Gallo

$0.99

Guacamole

$2.49

Chips and Guacamole

$4.99

Chips only

$1.99

Queso Dip and Chips

$4.99

Rice and Beans

$2.99

Fries

$2.99

Side of Queso 4oz

$2.99

Queso Dip 8oz

$4.99

Sweet Treats

Chocoflan

Chocoflan

$5.99

Known as the impossible cake. Half is creamy vanilla flan and half super moist chocolate cake together in one delicious slice.

Churros

$5.99

Fried Pastry sticks coated with cinnamon and sugar

Pastel de Elote (Corn Cake)

Pastel de Elote (Corn Cake)

$5.99

Beverages

Jarrito

Jarrito

$2.99

Mexican Flavored Soda

Fountain Drink

$1.99

Bottled Water

$2.25

Coke Bottle

$2.99

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.99

Sidral Apple soda

$2.99

Apple Flavored Soda

Sangria Wine Grape Soda

$2.99

Mexican Coke Glass Bottle

$2.99

Mexican Sprite Glass Bottle

$2.99

Horchata Agua Fresca

$2.99

Jamaica Agua Fresca

$2.99

We are a sit down and take out Authentic Mexican Restaurant. We are also BYOB and offer catering.

