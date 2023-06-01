Lumbrada Express

Champurrado

$3.99

Indulge in the rich, comforting flavors of our homemade champurrado. Made from a blend of traditional masa, premium chocolate and rich spices, this classic Mexican hot chocolate is the perfect way to warm up on a chilly day. Made with milk and sweetened with Piloncillo (unrefined cane sugar), this creamy, satisfying drink is sure to become your new favorite. Perfectly paired with a side of our homemade tamales, it makes for a perfect breakfast or dessert.