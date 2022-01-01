Main picView gallery

LUMI Cafe 1 Pratt Avenue

1 Pratt Avenue

CHAUTAUQUA, NY 14722

Order Again

Popular Items

Muffin, Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Mixed Veggie Farm Salad
Bestor

Bakery

Bagel, Everything

$2.25

Bagel, Plain

$2.25

Baguette, 9"

$2.50

Baguette, 21"

$4.50

Baguette, 7"

$1.50

Banana Bread

$3.45

Banana Bread (whole loaf)

$35.00

Cookie, Chocolate Chunk

$2.75

Cookie, Oatmeal Raisin

$2.75

Cookie, White Chocolate Chip with Macadamia Nuts

$2.75

Muffin, Banana Nut

$3.45

Muffin, Blueberry Streusel

$3.45

Muffin, Mini Blueberry

$1.50

Muffin, Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$3.45

Muffin, Lemon Poppyseed

$3.45

Muffin, Gluten Free

$3.45

Scone, Blueberry

$3.75

Scone, Orange Cranberry

$3.75

Pop Tart

$4.00

Salads

Fresh mozzarella cheese, ripe tomatoes, fresh basil, coarse pepper, fig balsamic vinaigrette on a bed of mixed greens.. Can exchange for Vegan Mozzarella Cheese

Apple and Bleu Salad

$12.95

A delightful mix of greens tossed in balsamic fig vinaigrette dressing topped with sliced apples, bleu cheese, candied walnuts and dried cranberries.

Bestor Salad

$10.95

Falafel Plate

$12.95

Freshly made falafel, with Naan bread, carrots, cucumber and hummus.

Hummus Plate with Naan and Crudities

$10.95

Hummus with fresh celery, carrots, cherry tomatoes, broccoli florets and Naan dippers.

Mixed Veggie Farm Salad

$10.95

Romaine lettuce, topped with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, croutons, and feta cheese. (Chicken add $4.00)

Veggie Plate

$9.95

Sandwiches

Alumni Hall

$11.95

Ciabatta roll, brushed with butter, filled with thinly sliced ham and Swiss cheese, Dijon mustard and mayo, cornichon gherkins.

Bell Tower

$12.95

Roast beef, brie cheese, caramelized onion compote, horseradish on French baguette.

Bestor

$10.95

Fresh mozzarella cheese, ripe tomatoes, fresh basil, coarse pepper, fig balsamic vinaigrette on French baguette Vegan Option.

Norton

$11.95

Our signature corned beef on rye bread with spicy mustard.

St. Elmo

$12.95

French croissant with smoked turkey, Harvati cheese, whole grain Dijon mustard and mayo

Trapasso

$12.95

Genoa salami on marbled rye bread with Swiss cheese and yellow mustard.

Dinners

Chicken Dinner

$23.00

Chicken, mashed potatoes and green salad

Italian Beef Sausage Combo

$24.00Out of stock

Lasagna Dinner

$23.00Out of stock

Lasagna, green salad, and garlic bread.

Spanakopita

$16.95Out of stock

Thanksgiving Dinner in August

$23.00Out of stock

Roast turkey and stuffing, mashed sweet potato cranberry sauce, and steamed broccoli and carrots.

Colectivo Coffee

Colectivo Coffee

$2.75+

Yorkshire Tea

Yorkshire Hot Tea

$2.85

Grocery

Almond Breeze Orig Unsweet

$4.25

Banana

$1.00

Butter (one stick)

$1.95

Cheez-It

$1.25

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.99

Haagen-Dazs

$3.50

Milk 16 oz

$2.95

Parmesan Cheese

$4.49

Pasta, Barilla Elbows 1 lb.

$2.69

Pasta, Barilla Penne 1 lb.

$2.69

Pasta, Barilla Spaghetti 1 lb.

$2.69

Pirate's Booty

$1.50

Pistachios

$1.95

Potato Chips Deep River Kettle Cooked Chips (Mesquite)

$2.00

Potato Chips Deep River Kettle Cooked Chips (Original)

$2.00

Potato Chips Deep River Kettle Cooked Chips (Salt & Vinegar)

$2.00

Potato Chips, Ms Vicki's Potato Chips

$2.00

Pretzels, Snyder's Mini's

$1.25

Ritz Bits

$1.25

Skinny Pop

$1.75

Sliced Corned Beef

$4.50+

Sliced Ham

$3.50+

Sliced Roast Beef

$4.50+

Sliced Turkey

$2.95+

Swiss cheese

$3.25+

Tomato Paste

$2.50

Tomato Sauce

$5.25

Tomato, Crushed 28 oz

$3.75

Tomato, Diced

$2.50

Top Seeds Cumin

$8.99

Top Seeds Rosemary

$8.99

Top Seeds Sea Salt

$8.99

Top Seeds Six Seed

$8.99

Tuna, Albacore

$3.25

Yoghurt, Chobani

$2.79

Colectivo Whole Bean

Black & Tan

$16.95

Blue Heeler

$16.95

Co-Optiva

$16.95

Colombia

$16.95

De Sol

$16.95

Decaf Velo

$16.95

Toro

$16.95

Drinks

Apple Juice (Welch's) 10oz

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.25

Club Soda

$1.25

Coconut Water

$3.50

Coke 12 oz can

$2.75

Coke, 16.9oz

$3.00

Coke, Diet 12 oz can

$2.75

Coke, Diet 16.9oz

$3.00

Dr. Pepper 12 oz.

$2.75

Dr. Pepper, 16.9oz

$3.00

Gatorade 20 oz

$3.50

Kombucha

$4.49

Orange Juice (Tropicana) 10 oz.

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.50

Pepsi, 16.9oz

$3.00

Pepsi, Diet 16.9oz

$3.00

Perrier 11.5 oz

$3.00

Perrier 16.9 oz

$3.50

Sunkist Orange 12 oz.

$2.75

Sunkist Orange, 16.9oz

$3.00

Tea, Arizona Green, 11.5 oz

$2.25

Tea, Arizona Sweet, 11.5 oz

$2.25

Tea, Gold Peak - No added sugar

$3.00

Tea, Pure Leaf

$3.50

Tonic Water

$1.25

Bottled Water 8 oz

$1.00

Pepsi, Diet 24 oz

$4.25

Flower Bouquet

Flower Bouquet

$15.99Out of stock

Napkins Michel Design

Nap

$8.99

Candy

Gushers

$0.50

Kar's Trail Mix

$1.75

KitKat

$1.79

Lance Cheese

$0.99

Lance Peanut Butter

$0.99

M&M's

$1.79

Snickers Share

$3.49

Twix Share

$3.49

Add On

Cream cheese

$0.95

Chicken

$4.00

Jam, Strawberry

$0.25

Peanut butter 2oz

$0.50

Hummus 4 oz cup

$3.00

Pharm

Covid Test

$12.99

Hand San

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
LUMI Cafe. Love you, Mean it! We're all about the love of food, coffee, fresh air and sunshine.

1 Pratt Avenue, CHAUTAUQUA, NY 14722

Main pic

