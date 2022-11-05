Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Lumina Coffee Company

No reviews yet

640 Braves Blvd NE

Rome, GA 30161

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Caramel Macchiato
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Grilled Cheese

*Espresso Drinks - Hot

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso, hot water

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Espresso, steamed organic milk, foam (50% milk, 50% foam)

Caramel Macchiato

$4.55+

Espresso, homemade vanilla syrup, steamed organic milk, homemade caramel drizzle

Latte

$4.15+

Espresso, steamed organic milk, foam

Vanilla Latte

$4.55+

Espresso, homemade vanilla syrup, steamed organic milk, foam

Vanilla Latte Skinny

$4.55+

Espresso, homemade sugar-free vanilla syrup, steamed non-fat organic milk, foam

Mocha

$4.55+

Espresso, homemade mocha sauce, steamed organic milk, whipped cream

White Mocha

$4.55+

Espresso, homemade white mocha sauce, steamed organic milk, whipped cream

Peppermint Mocha

$4.75+

Espresso, homemade mocha sauce and peppermint syrup, steamed organic milk, whipped cream

Peppermint White Mocha

$4.75+

Espresso, homemade white mocha sauce and peppermint syrup, steamed organic milk, whipped cream

Flat White

$3.95+

Espresso (ristretto shots), steamed organic milk, no foam

Caramel Latte

$4.55+

Espresso, homemade caramel syrup, steamed organic milk, foam

Cinnamon Dolce Latte

$4.55+

Espresso, homemade cinnamon dolce syrup, steamed organic milk, foam

Lavender Latte

$4.55+

Espresso, homemade lavender syrup, steamed organic milk, foam

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.75+

Espresso, homemade pumpkin sauce, steamed organic milk, whipped cream

Espresso

$2.55+

Espresso shots (solo, doppio, triple, quad)

Con Panna

$2.65+

Espresso topped with a dollop whipped cream

Cortado

$2.65+

Espresso, sugar to sweeten, steamed organic milk, foam

Macchiato

$2.65+

Espresso topped with a dollop of foam

*Espresso Drinks - Iced

Iced Americano

$3.25+

Espresso, cold filtered water, ice

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.45+

Espresso, homemade vanilla syrup, organic milk, homemade caramel drizzle

Iced Latte

$4.15+

Espresso, organic milk, ice

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.55+

Espresso, homemade vanilla syrup, organic milk, ice

Iced Skinny Vanilla Latte

$4.55+

Espresso, homemade vanilla syrup, non-fat organic milk, ice

Iced Mocha

$4.65+

Espresso, homemade mocha sauce, organic milk, ice

Iced White Mocha

$4.65+

Espresso, homemade white mocha sauce, organic milk, ice

Iced Peppermint Mocha

$4.95+

Espresso, homemade mocha sauce and peppermint syrup, organic milk, ice

Iced Peppermint White Mocha

$4.95+

Espresso, homemade white mocha sauce and peppermint syrup, organic milk, ice

Iced Caramel Latte

$4.65+

Espresso, homemade caramel syrup, organic milk, ice

Iced Cinnamon Dolce Latte

$4.65+

Espresso, homemade cinnamon dolce syrup, organic milk, ice

Iced Lavendar Latte

$4.65+

Espresso, homemade lavendar syrup, organic milk, ice

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.95+

Espresso, homemade pumpkin spice sauce, organic milk, ice

Iced Espresso

$2.55+

Espresso shots over ice (solo, doppio, triple, quad)

*Blended

Caramel Coffee Blended

$5.25+

Blended espresso roast, organic milk, homemade base, ice, homemade caramel syrup, whipped cream

Coffee Blended

$4.45+

Blended espresso roast, organic milk, homemade base, ice, homemade vanilla syrup

Mocha Coffee Blended

$4.75+

Blended espresso roast, organic milk, homemade mocha sauce and base, ice, whipped cream

White Mocha Coffee Blended

$4.75+

Blended espresso roast, organic milk, homemade white mocha sauce and base, ice, whipped cream

Peppermint Mocha Coffee Bld

$4.75+

Blended espresso roast, organic milk, homemade mocha, peppermint syrup and base, ice, whipped cream

Peppermint White Mocha Coffee Bld

$4.75+

Blended espresso roast, organic milk, homemade white mocha, peppermint syrup and base, ice, whipped cream

Pumpkin Spice Coffee Blended

$5.25+

Blended espresso roast, organic milk, homemade pumpkin spice sauce and base, ice, whipped cream, pumpkin spice topping

Blood Orange Crème Blended

$4.75+

Blended organic milk, homemade blood orange syrup and base, ice, whipped cream

Caramel Crème Blended

$4.75+

Blended organic milk, homemade base, ice, homemade caramel syrup, whipped cream, caramel drizzle

Chai Crème Blended

$4.75+

Blended homemade Chai, organic milk, homemade base, simple syrup, ice, topped with cinnamon

Chocolate Crème Blended

$4.75+

Blended organic milk, homemade base, ice, homemade mocha sauce, whipped cream

Matcha Crème Blended

$4.75+

Blended Matcha, organic milk, homemade base, simple syrup, ice

Meyer-Lemon Crème Blended

$4.75+

Blended organic milk, homemade meyer-lemon syrup and base, ice, whipped cream

Pumpkin Spice Crème Blended

$4.75+

Blended organic milk, homemade pumpkin sauce and base, ice, whipped cream, pumpkin spice topping

Vanilla Crème Blended

$4.75+

Blended organic milk, homemade vanilla syrup and base, ice, whipped cream

Blueberry Banana Smoothie

$4.95

Blended Blueberries, bananas, coconut milk

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.95

Blended Strawberries, bananas, coconut milk

*Brewed

Brewed Coffee Light

$2.65+

Brewed Coffee Medium

$2.65+

Brewed Coffee Dark

$2.65+

Iced Coffee

$2.95+

Brewed Colombia coffee, chilled and over ice

Cold Brew

$3.95+

Seeped Colombia coffee for 16 hours over ice

Nitro Brew

$3.95+

Nitrogen infused Cold Brew

Caffe Misto

$3.55+

Brewed coffee, steamed organic milk, foam

*Tea

Chai Tea Latte

$4.55+

Homemade Chai, steamed organic milk, simple syrup, topped with cinnamon

Matcha Latte

$4.55+

100% Ceremonial Grade Japanese Matcha, steamed organic milk, simple syrup

London Fog Latte

$4.55+

Lord Bergamot Black Tea, steamed organic milk, hot water

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.55+

Homemade Chai, organic milk, simple syrup, ice, topped with cinnamon

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.55+

100% Ceremonial Grade Japanese Matcha, organic milk, simple syrup, ice

Iced Tea Black

$2.95+

A highly invigorating blend of full leaf Assam and Ceylon black teas.

Iced Tea Ginger Peach

$2.95+

Indian and Sri Lankan black teas, joined with the earthy essence of ginger, peach and nectarine.

Iced Tea Mango Hibiscus

$2.95+

Iced Tea Tahitian Green

$2.95+

Chinese green tea with tasting notes of pineapple, mango and vanilla.

Hot Tea British Brunch

$2.95+

English Breakfast Black Tea

Hot Tea Fez

$2.95+

Moroccan Mint Green Tea

Hot Tea Hibiscus

$2.95+

Caffeine-Free Hibiscus Blend

Hot Tea Jasmine

$2.95+

Scented Jasmine Green Tea

Hot Tea Lord Bergamot

$2.95+

Earl Grey Black Tea

Hot Tea Marsala Chai

$2.95+

Spiced Black Tea Blend

Hot Tea Meadow

$2.95+

Caffeine-free Chamomile Blend

Hot Tea Peppermint Leave

$2.95+

Caffeine-free Peppermint Herbal

Hot Tea White Petal

$2.95+

White Tea Blend

*Other Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Homemade mocha, steamed organic milk, whipped cream

White Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Homemade white mocha, steamed organic milk, whipped cream

Steamer

$2.95+

Steamed Organic milk with many homemade syrups to pick from

Lemonade

$2.95+

Traditional lemonade make with our homemade Meyers-lemon syrup

Kids Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Homemade mocha, steamed organic milk at 140 degrees, whipped cream

Kids White Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Homemade white mocha, steamed organic milk at 140 degrees, whipped cream

Kids Steamer

$2.75

Steamed Organic milk at 140 degrees with many homemade syrups to pick from

Water Cup

$0.00+

Cup of Ice (only)

$0.00+

Milk - Cold

$2.15+

Organic, of course!

Puppuccino

A treat for the pet - woof, woof!

*Sandwiches

Chicken Classic

$8.45

Oven roasted antibiotic-free chicken, nitrate-free bacon, cheddar, house aioli, on a ciabatta

Chicken Club

$8.45

Oven roasted antibiotic-free chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, house aioli, on a ciabatta

Elevated Chicken

Elevated Chicken

$8.95

Oven roasted antibiotic-free chicken, avocado, swiss, lemon-tossed arugula, on a ciabatta

Grilled Cheese

$7.45
Southwest Chicken

Southwest Chicken

$8.95

Oven roasted antibiotic-free chicken, avocado, pepper jack cheese, green chilis, house chipotle aioli, on a ciabatta

Turkey Club

$8.95

Antibiotic-free turkey, avocado, goat cheese, arugula, tomato, on grilled sourdough bread

Tuscan

Tuscan

$8.95

Oven roasted antibiotic-free chicken, mozzarella, herb roasted tomato, balsamic-tossed spinach, on a ciabatta

Chicken Only

$3.95

*Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Romaine, house-made crouton, parmesan, w/ house caesar dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.95

Our classic caesar salad with oven roasted antibiotic-free chicken

Lumina House Salad

$8.95

Romaine blend, garden tomato, cucumber, shaved carrots, roasted chickpeas, topped w/ sun ower seeds, homemade croutons

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$9.45

Romaine blend, garden tomato, cucumber, olive, red pepper, feta, w/ house lemon oregano dressing

*Toasts

Banana Toast

Banana Toast

$6.45

Almond butter, banana, honey, cinnamon, sea salt, on multigrain toast

Chipotle Toast

$6.95

Avocado, chipotle olive oil, lime, radish, cilantro on multigrain toast

Classic Toast

Classic Toast

$6.95

Avocado, lemon, radish, on multigrain toast

Elevated Toast

$7.95

Avocado, lemon, arugula, feta, on multigrain toast

Toast Plain

$2.45

*Sides

Rosemary Sweet Potatoes

$3.95

Tossed with extra virgin olive oil and fresh rosemary

Herb Potatoes

Herb Potatoes

$3.95

Oven roasted potatoes, tossed in thyme, and paprika

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$3.95

A selection of seasonal fruits

Side of Bacon

$2.95

Side of Chicken

$3.95

Salad, Side Caesar

$5.45

Romaine, house-made crouton, parmesan, w/ house caesar dressing

Salad, Side House

$5.45

Romaine blend, garden tomato, cucumber, shaved carrots, roasted chickpeas, topped w/ sun ower seeds, homemade croutons

Salad, Side Mediterranean

Salad, Side Mediterranean

$5.45

Romaine blend, garden tomato, cucumber, olive, red pepper, feta, w/ house lemon oregano dressing

Salad, Side Tomato Cucumber

Salad, Side Tomato Cucumber

$4.45

Tossed with red wine vinegar and extra virgin olive oil

1 Egg

$1.95

Toast Plain

$2.45

*Bagels

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$2.50

Asiago Bagel

$2.50

Everything Bagel

$2.50

Blueberry Bagel

$2.50

*Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.75

White Chocolate Pumpkin Cookie

$2.95

*Croissants

Almond Croissant

$3.45
Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.25

Chocolate Croissant

$3.45

*Danish

Cheese Danish

$3.45

*Muffins

Blueberry Lemon Coffee Cake

$3.65Out of stock

Caramel Apple Coffe Cake

$3.95
Classic Coffee Cake

Classic Coffee Cake

$3.65

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.25

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$3.25

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.25

*RTD

Essentia

$2.25

Perrier

$2.25

S. Pellegrino (no flavor)

$1.95

IZZE Apple

$1.95

IZZE Blackberry

$1.95

IZZE Clementine

$1.95

IZZE Peach

$1.95

Sanpellegrino Blood Orange

$1.95

Sanpellegrino Dark Cherry

$1.95

Sanpellegrino Lemon

$1.95

Sanpellegrino Orange

$1.95

Sanpellegrino Sparkling

$1.95

Sanpellegrino Tangerine

$1.95

La Croix Cran-Raspberry

$1.25

La Croix Lemon

$1.25

La Croix Lime

$1.25

La Croix Pamplemousse

$1.25

La Croix Passionfruit

$1.25

Honest Kids Apple Juice

$1.25

Honest Kids Berry Lemon

$1.25

Honest Kids Fruit Punch

$1.25

Honest Kids Grape Juice

$1.25

Milk Choc Horizon

$1.95

*RTE

BBQ Chips

$1.75

Plain Chips

$1.75

Bobs Oatmeal Apple

$2.95

Bobs Oatmeal Brown Sugar

$2.95

Bobs Oatmeal Classic

$2.95

Chobani Black Cherry

$2.95

Chobani Blueberry

$2.95

Chobani Peach

$2.95

Chobani Strawberry

$2.95

Coffee (Bags)

12oz Coffee Bag Colombia

$14.95

Tasting Notes: Floral, Citrus, Green Apple

12oz Coffee Bag Espresso

$13.95

Tasting Notes: Dark Chocolate, Roasted Nuts, Caramel

12oz Coffee Bag Ethiopia

$14.95

Tasting Notes: Black Tea, Lemon, Honey

12oz Coffee Bag Guatemala

$14.95

Tasting Notes: Cocoa, Citrus, Tropical Fruit

12oz Coffee Bag Honduras

$14.95

Tasting Notes: Tropical Fruit, Chocolate, Floral

12oz Coffee Bag House

$13.95

Tasting Notes: Red Currant, Cocoa, Almond

12oz Coffee Bag Ilford

$13.95

Tasting Notes: Full Body, Cocoa, Spice

12oz Coffee Bag Italian

$13.95

Tasting Notes: Dark Chocolate, Roasted Nuts, Brown Sugar

12oz Coffee Bag Kenya

$14.95

Tasting Notes: Tropical Fruit, Jasmine, Lemon

12oz Coffee Bag Nicaragua

$14.95

Tasting Notes: Grapefruit, Raspberry, Almond, Chocolate

12oz Coffee Bag Sumatra

$14.95

Tasting Notes: Roasted Red Pepper, Cumin Spice, Basil Notes

12oz Coffee Bag Tungsten

$13.95

Tasting Notes: Vanilla, Brown Sugar, Mandarin Orange

12oz Decaf Bag Colombia

$13.95

Tasting Notes: Swiss Water Process, Plum, Raisin, Floral

12oz Decaf Bag Espresso

$13.95

Tasting Notes: Red Wine, Dark Plum, Floral

12oz Decaf Bag Signature

$13.95Out of stock

Tasting Notes: Red Wine, Dark Plum, Floral (test this)

*Catering

Brewed Catering 2.5 g

$50.00

Brewed Catering 5.0 g

$100.00

Brewed Catering 96 oz

$19.95

Hot Choc Catering 2.5 g

$100.00

Hot Choc Catering 5.0 g

$200.00

Hot Choc Catering 96 oz

$30.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

640 Braves Blvd NE, Rome, GA 30161

