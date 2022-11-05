Lumina Coffee Company

- Home
No reviews yet
640 Braves Blvd NE
Rome, GA 30161
*Espresso Drinks - Hot
Americano
Espresso, hot water
Cappuccino
Espresso, steamed organic milk, foam (50% milk, 50% foam)
Caramel Macchiato
Espresso, homemade vanilla syrup, steamed organic milk, homemade caramel drizzle
Latte
Espresso, steamed organic milk, foam
Vanilla Latte
Espresso, homemade vanilla syrup, steamed organic milk, foam
Vanilla Latte Skinny
Espresso, homemade sugar-free vanilla syrup, steamed non-fat organic milk, foam
Mocha
Espresso, homemade mocha sauce, steamed organic milk, whipped cream
White Mocha
Espresso, homemade white mocha sauce, steamed organic milk, whipped cream
Peppermint Mocha
Espresso, homemade mocha sauce and peppermint syrup, steamed organic milk, whipped cream
Peppermint White Mocha
Espresso, homemade white mocha sauce and peppermint syrup, steamed organic milk, whipped cream
Flat White
Espresso (ristretto shots), steamed organic milk, no foam
Caramel Latte
Espresso, homemade caramel syrup, steamed organic milk, foam
Cinnamon Dolce Latte
Espresso, homemade cinnamon dolce syrup, steamed organic milk, foam
Lavender Latte
Espresso, homemade lavender syrup, steamed organic milk, foam
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Espresso, homemade pumpkin sauce, steamed organic milk, whipped cream
Espresso
Espresso shots (solo, doppio, triple, quad)
Con Panna
Espresso topped with a dollop whipped cream
Cortado
Espresso, sugar to sweeten, steamed organic milk, foam
Macchiato
Espresso topped with a dollop of foam
*Espresso Drinks - Iced
Iced Americano
Espresso, cold filtered water, ice
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Espresso, homemade vanilla syrup, organic milk, homemade caramel drizzle
Iced Latte
Espresso, organic milk, ice
Iced Vanilla Latte
Espresso, homemade vanilla syrup, organic milk, ice
Iced Skinny Vanilla Latte
Espresso, homemade vanilla syrup, non-fat organic milk, ice
Iced Mocha
Espresso, homemade mocha sauce, organic milk, ice
Iced White Mocha
Espresso, homemade white mocha sauce, organic milk, ice
Iced Peppermint Mocha
Espresso, homemade mocha sauce and peppermint syrup, organic milk, ice
Iced Peppermint White Mocha
Espresso, homemade white mocha sauce and peppermint syrup, organic milk, ice
Iced Caramel Latte
Espresso, homemade caramel syrup, organic milk, ice
Iced Cinnamon Dolce Latte
Espresso, homemade cinnamon dolce syrup, organic milk, ice
Iced Lavendar Latte
Espresso, homemade lavendar syrup, organic milk, ice
Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte
Espresso, homemade pumpkin spice sauce, organic milk, ice
Iced Espresso
Espresso shots over ice (solo, doppio, triple, quad)
*Blended
Caramel Coffee Blended
Blended espresso roast, organic milk, homemade base, ice, homemade caramel syrup, whipped cream
Coffee Blended
Blended espresso roast, organic milk, homemade base, ice, homemade vanilla syrup
Mocha Coffee Blended
Blended espresso roast, organic milk, homemade mocha sauce and base, ice, whipped cream
White Mocha Coffee Blended
Blended espresso roast, organic milk, homemade white mocha sauce and base, ice, whipped cream
Peppermint Mocha Coffee Bld
Blended espresso roast, organic milk, homemade mocha, peppermint syrup and base, ice, whipped cream
Peppermint White Mocha Coffee Bld
Blended espresso roast, organic milk, homemade white mocha, peppermint syrup and base, ice, whipped cream
Pumpkin Spice Coffee Blended
Blended espresso roast, organic milk, homemade pumpkin spice sauce and base, ice, whipped cream, pumpkin spice topping
Blood Orange Crème Blended
Blended organic milk, homemade blood orange syrup and base, ice, whipped cream
Caramel Crème Blended
Blended organic milk, homemade base, ice, homemade caramel syrup, whipped cream, caramel drizzle
Chai Crème Blended
Blended homemade Chai, organic milk, homemade base, simple syrup, ice, topped with cinnamon
Chocolate Crème Blended
Blended organic milk, homemade base, ice, homemade mocha sauce, whipped cream
Matcha Crème Blended
Blended Matcha, organic milk, homemade base, simple syrup, ice
Meyer-Lemon Crème Blended
Blended organic milk, homemade meyer-lemon syrup and base, ice, whipped cream
Pumpkin Spice Crème Blended
Blended organic milk, homemade pumpkin sauce and base, ice, whipped cream, pumpkin spice topping
Vanilla Crème Blended
Blended organic milk, homemade vanilla syrup and base, ice, whipped cream
Blueberry Banana Smoothie
Blended Blueberries, bananas, coconut milk
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Blended Strawberries, bananas, coconut milk
*Brewed
*Tea
Chai Tea Latte
Homemade Chai, steamed organic milk, simple syrup, topped with cinnamon
Matcha Latte
100% Ceremonial Grade Japanese Matcha, steamed organic milk, simple syrup
London Fog Latte
Lord Bergamot Black Tea, steamed organic milk, hot water
Iced Chai Tea Latte
Homemade Chai, organic milk, simple syrup, ice, topped with cinnamon
Iced Matcha Latte
100% Ceremonial Grade Japanese Matcha, organic milk, simple syrup, ice
Iced Tea Black
A highly invigorating blend of full leaf Assam and Ceylon black teas.
Iced Tea Ginger Peach
Indian and Sri Lankan black teas, joined with the earthy essence of ginger, peach and nectarine.
Iced Tea Mango Hibiscus
Iced Tea Tahitian Green
Chinese green tea with tasting notes of pineapple, mango and vanilla.
Hot Tea British Brunch
English Breakfast Black Tea
Hot Tea Fez
Moroccan Mint Green Tea
Hot Tea Hibiscus
Caffeine-Free Hibiscus Blend
Hot Tea Jasmine
Scented Jasmine Green Tea
Hot Tea Lord Bergamot
Earl Grey Black Tea
Hot Tea Marsala Chai
Spiced Black Tea Blend
Hot Tea Meadow
Caffeine-free Chamomile Blend
Hot Tea Peppermint Leave
Caffeine-free Peppermint Herbal
Hot Tea White Petal
White Tea Blend
*Other Drinks
Hot Chocolate
Homemade mocha, steamed organic milk, whipped cream
White Hot Chocolate
Homemade white mocha, steamed organic milk, whipped cream
Steamer
Steamed Organic milk with many homemade syrups to pick from
Lemonade
Traditional lemonade make with our homemade Meyers-lemon syrup
Kids Hot Chocolate
Homemade mocha, steamed organic milk at 140 degrees, whipped cream
Kids White Hot Chocolate
Homemade white mocha, steamed organic milk at 140 degrees, whipped cream
Kids Steamer
Steamed Organic milk at 140 degrees with many homemade syrups to pick from
Water Cup
Cup of Ice (only)
Milk - Cold
Organic, of course!
Puppuccino
A treat for the pet - woof, woof!
*Sandwiches
Chicken Classic
Oven roasted antibiotic-free chicken, nitrate-free bacon, cheddar, house aioli, on a ciabatta
Chicken Club
Oven roasted antibiotic-free chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, house aioli, on a ciabatta
Elevated Chicken
Oven roasted antibiotic-free chicken, avocado, swiss, lemon-tossed arugula, on a ciabatta
Grilled Cheese
Southwest Chicken
Oven roasted antibiotic-free chicken, avocado, pepper jack cheese, green chilis, house chipotle aioli, on a ciabatta
Turkey Club
Antibiotic-free turkey, avocado, goat cheese, arugula, tomato, on grilled sourdough bread
Tuscan
Oven roasted antibiotic-free chicken, mozzarella, herb roasted tomato, balsamic-tossed spinach, on a ciabatta
Chicken Only
*Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine, house-made crouton, parmesan, w/ house caesar dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Our classic caesar salad with oven roasted antibiotic-free chicken
Lumina House Salad
Romaine blend, garden tomato, cucumber, shaved carrots, roasted chickpeas, topped w/ sun ower seeds, homemade croutons
Mediterranean Salad
Romaine blend, garden tomato, cucumber, olive, red pepper, feta, w/ house lemon oregano dressing
*Toasts
Banana Toast
Almond butter, banana, honey, cinnamon, sea salt, on multigrain toast
Chipotle Toast
Avocado, chipotle olive oil, lime, radish, cilantro on multigrain toast
Classic Toast
Avocado, lemon, radish, on multigrain toast
Elevated Toast
Avocado, lemon, arugula, feta, on multigrain toast
Toast Plain
*Sides
Rosemary Sweet Potatoes
Tossed with extra virgin olive oil and fresh rosemary
Herb Potatoes
Oven roasted potatoes, tossed in thyme, and paprika
Fruit Cup
A selection of seasonal fruits
Side of Bacon
Side of Chicken
Salad, Side Caesar
Romaine, house-made crouton, parmesan, w/ house caesar dressing
Salad, Side House
Romaine blend, garden tomato, cucumber, shaved carrots, roasted chickpeas, topped w/ sun ower seeds, homemade croutons
Salad, Side Mediterranean
Romaine blend, garden tomato, cucumber, olive, red pepper, feta, w/ house lemon oregano dressing
Salad, Side Tomato Cucumber
Tossed with red wine vinegar and extra virgin olive oil
1 Egg
Toast Plain
*Danish
*Muffins
*RTD
Essentia
Perrier
S. Pellegrino (no flavor)
IZZE Apple
IZZE Blackberry
IZZE Clementine
IZZE Peach
Sanpellegrino Blood Orange
Sanpellegrino Dark Cherry
Sanpellegrino Lemon
Sanpellegrino Orange
Sanpellegrino Sparkling
Sanpellegrino Tangerine
La Croix Cran-Raspberry
La Croix Lemon
La Croix Lime
La Croix Pamplemousse
La Croix Passionfruit
Honest Kids Apple Juice
Honest Kids Berry Lemon
Honest Kids Fruit Punch
Honest Kids Grape Juice
Milk Choc Horizon
*RTE
Coffee (Bags)
12oz Coffee Bag Colombia
Tasting Notes: Floral, Citrus, Green Apple
12oz Coffee Bag Espresso
Tasting Notes: Dark Chocolate, Roasted Nuts, Caramel
12oz Coffee Bag Ethiopia
Tasting Notes: Black Tea, Lemon, Honey
12oz Coffee Bag Guatemala
Tasting Notes: Cocoa, Citrus, Tropical Fruit
12oz Coffee Bag Honduras
Tasting Notes: Tropical Fruit, Chocolate, Floral
12oz Coffee Bag House
Tasting Notes: Red Currant, Cocoa, Almond
12oz Coffee Bag Ilford
Tasting Notes: Full Body, Cocoa, Spice
12oz Coffee Bag Italian
Tasting Notes: Dark Chocolate, Roasted Nuts, Brown Sugar
12oz Coffee Bag Kenya
Tasting Notes: Tropical Fruit, Jasmine, Lemon
12oz Coffee Bag Nicaragua
Tasting Notes: Grapefruit, Raspberry, Almond, Chocolate
12oz Coffee Bag Sumatra
Tasting Notes: Roasted Red Pepper, Cumin Spice, Basil Notes
12oz Coffee Bag Tungsten
Tasting Notes: Vanilla, Brown Sugar, Mandarin Orange
12oz Decaf Bag Colombia
Tasting Notes: Swiss Water Process, Plum, Raisin, Floral
12oz Decaf Bag Espresso
Tasting Notes: Red Wine, Dark Plum, Floral
12oz Decaf Bag Signature
Tasting Notes: Red Wine, Dark Plum, Floral (test this)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
640 Braves Blvd NE, Rome, GA 30161