Luminary Cocktails and Bottle Shop 36 North Park Row

No reviews yet

36 North Park Row

Erie, PA 16501

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Moscow Mules

Concord Grape

$9.50
Caramel Apple

Caramel Apple

$9.50

Smokey Cranberry

$10.50

Spiced Pear

$9.50
Gem City Mule

Gem City Mule

$9.50
Italian Stallion

Italian Stallion

$9.50

Apple

$9.50

Martinis

Cider Margarita

Cider Margarita

$10.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$10.00
Cidertini

Cidertini

$10.00

Traditional Martini

$10.00

Kramer Kosmo

$10.00

Bee's Knees

$10.00
Lemon Drop

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Cocktails

Maple On Ice

$11.00

Campfire Sling

$11.50

Kentucky Mulled Cider

$10.00

Fig Fashioned

$11.50

Back Porch Sippin' Peach

$7.55
Apple Pie on Ice

Apple Pie on Ice

$8.50

Manhattan

$11.50

Vodka Mixer

$5.50

Gin Mixer

$6.50

Whiskey / Rum Mixer

$5.50
Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$10.00
Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Luminary Long Island

$9.00

Slushie + Alcohol

$7.50

Beertail

$8.50

Bottles

Gem City Wheat Vodka

Gem City Wheat Vodka

Our vodka fermented from locally sourced wheat, distilled three times and carbon filtered. Remarkably smooth. 80 Proof

Gem City Wine Vodka

Gem City Wine Vodka

Our "other" vodka is fermented from locally sourced wine, distilled three times and carbon filtered. Remarkably smooth. 80 Proof

Apple Pie Moonshine

Apple Pie Moonshine

Our neutral spirit distilled from grain infused with local cider, cinnamon, vanilla, and lightly sweetened with pure cane sugar. A bestseller!

Limoncello

Limoncello

Our neutral spirit distilled from grain infused with real lemon zest and lightly sweetened with pure cane sugar. 60 Proof

Cherry Pie Moonshine

Cherry Pie Moonshine

Our neutral spirit distilled from grain infused with cherry juice, real cherries, and lightly sweetened with pure cane sugar. 50 Proof

Coffee Liqueur

Coffee Liqueur

Our neutral spirit distilled from grain infused with Tipsy Bean Cold Brew Coffee, vanilla, and lightly sweetened with pure cane sugar. 40 Proof

High Back Citrus Gin

High Back Citrus Gin

Our locally sourced wine base is distilled through botanicals to produce a gin with subtle juniper and smooth citrus. 80 Proof

Summit Dry Gin

Summit Dry Gin

Our locally sourced wine base is distilled through botanicals to produce an impossibly smooth dry gin. 80 Proof

Peach Moonshine

Peach Moonshine

Our neutral spirit distilled from grain is infused with peaches and re-distilled. Potent, yet delicious! 75 Proof

Flat Cap Rye Whiskey

Flat Cap Rye Whiskey

Fermented from locally sourced rye and twice distilled. Aged in oak for a warm color and a smooth finish. 80 Proof

Flat Cap Wheat Whiskey

Flat Cap Wheat Whiskey

Fermented from locally sourced wheat and twice distilled. Aged in oak for a warm color and a smooth finish. 80 Proof

Southpaw Smoked Barley Malt

Southpaw Smoked Barley Malt

$56.00
Tangelocello

Tangelocello

Our neutral spirit distilled from grain infused with real tangerines and lightly sweetened with pure cane sugar. 60 Proof

Ten 08

Ten 08

$33.00

Part wheat mash, part rye mash, all delicious. Twice distilled for smoothness, it's as close to moonshine as you can get. 100.8 Proof

Lighthouse Reserve Brandy

Lighthouse Reserve Brandy

$58.00
814 Agave

814 Agave

$38.00
Just Rum

Just Rum

Canned Cocktails

Single Can Blind Tiger DT

$6.60
4 Pack Blind Tiger DT

4 Pack Blind Tiger DT

$23.59

Single Can Moscow Mule DT

4 Pack Moscow Mule DT

Mocktails

Blind Tiger 16 oz

$9.00

Clothes

T shirt short sleeve small - xx large

$18.00

T shirt long sleeve small - xx large

$20.00

Baseball shirt

$20.00
Hat

Hat

$18.00

Glassware and Barware

Shot Glass

Shot Glass

$5.00
Rocks Glass

Rocks Glass

$8.00
Brandy Glass

Brandy Glass

$10.00
Coffee Mug

Coffee Mug

$10.00
Copper Mule Mug

Copper Mule Mug

$16.00

Light bulb empty

$10.00

Lightbulb Mug Filled

$17.50

Magnet

$5.00

Mule Mug Ornaments

$10.00

Bar Mats

$25.00

Pickles

Drunken Pickles

$2.50
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Perfect cocktails and hand-crafted alcohol!

36 North Park Row, Erie, PA 16501

Directions

Main pic

