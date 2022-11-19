Lumi's Restaurant imageView gallery
Italian

Lumi's Restaurant 4 Little Falls Rd

review star

No reviews yet

4 Little Falls Rd

Fairfiled, NJ 07004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana
Classic Caesar
Lumis Salad (GF) (VEG)

Daily Specials

Soup Sp

$12.00

Brie Cheese

$21.00

Crab Cake

$18.00

Clams Casino

$18.00

Heart Of Palm

$17.00

Spiedino

$18.00

Dover Sole

$42.00

Branzino Special

$38.00

Flounder

$34.00

Risotto

$38.00

Pasta Sp

$26.00

Filet Mignon

$46.00

Porkchop

$34.00

Appetizers

Parsnip and balsamic reduction

Mussels PEI

$16.00

White or Red Sauce

Zuppa di Vongole

$15.00

White or Red broth

Calamari

$17.00

Marinara sauce

Arancini

$15.00

Riceball, wild mushrooms, truffle oil Mozzarella, Ricotta Lemon Sauce

Ahi Tuna - Appetizer

$21.00

Sushi grade, peppercorn crust, served over Cucumber grape tomato, wasabi and soy.

Mozzarella Carrozza

$12.00

Marinara sauce.

Burrata

$18.00

Prosciutto, creamy burrata, tomato, basil.

Shrimp and Avocado

$17.00

shrimp, avocado, red onions, tomato, house dressing.

Salmon Flatbread

$18.00

Norwegian smoked salmon, onions, capers, dill vinaigrette.

Eggplant Rollatini

$14.00

Clams Oreganata

$14.00

Tomato Basil Flatbread

$14.00

Shredded Parmesan

Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$15.00

Garlic and oil

Grilled Calamari

$18.00

Parsnip pure and balsamic reduction

Salads

House Salad (GF) (VEG)

$10.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions shredded carrots, vinaigrette dressing

Classic Caesar

$12.00

Seafood Salad (GF)

$17.00

Shrimp, calamari, scungilli

Lumis Salad (GF) (VEG)

$14.00

Romaine, pears, apples, raisins, walnuts, Apple lemon dressing.

Endive Salad

$15.00

Asparagus, gorgonzola, pecans, basil, lemon walnut dressing

Beet Salad

$14.00

Fried goat cheese, Dijon mustard dressing.

Mango Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, walnuts, red beets, cranberries in a red beet vinaigrette dressing

Soups

Pasta Fagioli (GF)

$10.00

Soup of the Day

$9.00

French onion soup

$10.00

Raw Bar

1/2 DZN Blue Point Oysters

$16.00

DZN Blue Point Oysters

$29.00

1/2 DZN Clams on Half Shell

$10.00

DZN Clams on Half Shell

$18.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

4/18

Poultry

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

breast of chicken, panko, tomato parmesan cheese, over pasta.

Chicken Oreganata

$24.00

Breadcrumbs, fine herbs, broccoli rabe, lemon sauce.

Chicken Burrata

$26.00

breast of chicken, panko, pan fried, arugula tomatoes, onions, burrata, house dressing

Lumis Chicken

$28.00

Shrimp, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes mushrooms, madeira wine sauce.

Chicken Francesse

$24.00

Egg battered pan seared with Lemon white wine

Chicken Bruschetta

$24.00

Chicken cutlet topped with red onion, tomato, basil in an olive oil balsamic dressing

Chicken and Jumbo shrimp gorgonzola

$26.00

light pink creamy sauce with gorgonzola

Land

Veal Sorrento

$32.00

Tomato, eggplant, prosciutto and mozzarella in a light tomato brandy sauce

Veal Scallopini piccata

$31.00

capers, lemon, white wine

Veal Francese

$31.00

egg battered pan seared with lemon white wine

Veal Chop Parmigiana

$42.00

pounded veal chop pan fried served with side of pasta

Veal Chop Milanese

$42.00

Panko parm, arugula, tomato, onions, mozzarella.

Rack Of Lamb

$42.00

Broiled, pistachio crust, honey thyme sauce.

New York Strip 14oz

$42.00

(Grass Fed Hormone Free) Grilled, creamy peppercorn sauce.

Pasta

Mushroom Ravioli

$26.00

Porcini cream sauce.

Lobster Ravioli

$28.00

Pink Sauce

Rigatoni Bolognese

$24.00

Traditional ground beef mascarpone cheese | tomato sauce

Rigatoni Siciliana

$24.00

Sausage, eggplant, fresh tomato ricotta sauce.

Penne Vodka

$18.00

Pappardelle

$23.00

Wide noodles, fresh tomato, mozzarella.

Spaghetti Carbonara

$26.00

In a creamy parmesan sauce with peas and bacon

Fettuccine w/shrimp

$26.00

Shrimp, pesto.

Fettuccine w/salmon

$26.00

salmon, cherry tomatoes, wild mushrooms in a pink sauce

Linguine Clam Sauce

$26.00

White or Red.

Frutti de Mare

$32.00

Shrimp, clams, mussels, calamari

Mixed Grill Vegetables

$20.00

Zucchini, eggplant, baby carrots, broccoli, roasted red peppers, fried goat cheese

1\2 Pasta

$11.00

Gnocchi

$28.00

shrimp and broccoli in garlic and oil

Risotto Daily Special

$34.00

Ling Marinara

$18.00

Sea

Salmon

$30.00

Atlantic, broiled, roasted butternut squash Beurre blanc and walnuts.

Lumis Ahi Tuna - Entree

$30.00

Seared, escarole, soy demi-glace, wasabi

Branzino

$34.00

Grilled, white wine, capers, lemon sauce.

Mahi Mahi

$32.00

Blackened, jumbo shrimp, spinach, cajun sauce

Zuppa di Pesce

$41.00

Lobster, shrimp, clams, mussels, calamari, linguine

Mixed Grill

$40.00

Lobster, scallops, calamari, shrimp in lemon white wine sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$32.00

Scampi, marinara, fra Diavolo, parmigiana or fried.

Shrimp Marinara

$32.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$32.00

Shrimp Parmigiana

$32.00

Shrimp Fried

$32.00

Sides

Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Broccoli Rabe

$10.00

Escarole

$8.00

Spinach

$8.00

French Fries

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Hot Peppers

$10.00

Blue Chees

$6.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$12.00

Molten Lava Chocolate Chip Cookie

$12.00

Tartufo Vanilla / Chocolate

$12.00

Tartufo Pistachio

$12.00

Homemade Creme Brulee (GF)

$10.00

Homemade Tiramisu

$10.00

Rasberry Sorbet (GF)

$9.00

Mango Sorbet

$9.00

Lemon Sorbet

$9.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.00

Chocolate Mouse Cake

$12.00

Banana Bread Puting

$12.00

Cherry Gelato

$10.00

Zeppoli's

$12.00

Lemon Bar

$12.00

Canoli

$10.00

Reginetta

$10.00

Napoleon

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Meal

$14.00

First Course

PF House Salad

PF Pasta Fagioli Soup

Second Course

PF Chicken Oreganata

$28.00

Breadcrumbs, fine herbs, broccoli rabe, lemon sauce

PF Salmon

$28.00

Atlantic, broiled in Dijon mustard sauce

PF Rigatoni

$28.00

Sausage, eggplant, tomato, ricotta

Third Course

Tiramisu

Drink

House Red Wine

Beer

Soda

Thanksgiving Menu

Appetizers Family Style

Salad

Chicken Francese

Steak

Salmon

Tiramisu

Dessert Party

Red Wine

White Wine

People

$60.00

Catering Options/Appetizers

Fried Calamari- Half Tray

$40.00

Fried Calamari- Full Tray

$80.00

Arancini - Half Tray

$37.50

Arancini- Full Tray

$75.00

Eggplant Rollatini- Half Tray

$30.00

Eggplant Rollatini- Full Tray

$60.00

Shrimp Cocktail - Half Tray

$125.00

Shrimp Cocktail- Full Tray

$250.00

French Fries- Half Tray

$25.00

French Fries- Full Tray

$50.00

Eggplant Parmigiana- Half Tray

$50.00

Eggplant Parmigiana- Full Tray

$100.00

Meatballs- Half Tray

$62.50

Meatballs- Full Tray

$125.00

Catering Options/Salad & Vegetable

Mixed Salad- Half Tray

$25.00

Mixed Salad- Full Tray

$50.00

Lumis Salad- Half Tray

$30.00

Lumis Salad- Full Tray

$60.00

Ceasar Salad- Half Tray

$25.00

Caesar Salad- Full Tray

$50.00

Mashed Potatoes- Half Tray

$30.00

Mashed Potatoes- Full Tray

$60.00

Italian Roast Potatoes- Half Tray

$32.50

Italian Roast Potatoes- Full Tray

$65.00

Julienne Mixed Vegetables- Half Tray

$25.00

Julienne Mixed Vegetables- Full Tray

$50.00

Green Beans- Half Tray

$30.00

Green Beans- Full Tray

$60.00

Safron Rice- Half Tray

$35.00

Safron Rice- Full Tray

$70.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4 Little Falls Rd, Fairfiled, NJ 07004

Directions

Gallery
Lumi's Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mandara's Bar and Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 231
40 Clinton Rd West Caldwell, NJ 07006
View restaurantnext
DelMonico - 505 Pompton Ave - Cedar Grove, NJ 07009
orange star4.4 • 1,265
505 Pompton Ave Cedar Grove, NJ 07009
View restaurantnext
Rezza
orange starNo Reviews
33 Eisenhower Pkwy Roseland, NJ 07068
View restaurantnext
Sals Gastronomia - 104 Walnut Street
orange starNo Reviews
104 Walnut Street Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Mario's Famous Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
1279 N Broad St Bloomfield, NJ 07003
View restaurantnext
Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
6-02 Berdan Ave Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Fairfiled
Montville
review star
No reviews yet
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Verona
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Wayne
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Parsippany
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Montclair
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
West Orange
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Paterson
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston