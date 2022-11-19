Italian
Lumi's Restaurant 4 Little Falls Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4 Little Falls Rd, Fairfiled, NJ 07004
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
DelMonico - 505 Pompton Ave - Cedar Grove, NJ 07009
4.4 • 1,265
505 Pompton Ave Cedar Grove, NJ 07009
View restaurant
More near Fairfiled