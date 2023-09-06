Popular Items

LUMI SPECIAL (BBQ PORK)

LUMI SPECIAL (BBQ PORK)

$9.95

Honey BBQ Pork Banh Mi, filled with house-made butter and BBQ Pork topped with our house made BBQ Sauce with house-picked veggies, scallion oil, cucumbers, onions, cilantro, and jalapeno peppers.

FOOD

Mall Employees Delivery (SSP Employees Only)

Please let us know where to deliver if you would like it delivered

$1.00

BANH MI

TRADITIONAL

TRADITIONAL

$8.95

Traditional Vietnamese Banh Mi, filled with house-made butter, pate, Vietnamese ham, and bologne, topped with House picked veggies, cucumbers, onions, cilantro, and jalapeno peppers.

FRIED TOFU

$8.95

Fried Banh Mi, filled with house-made butter and tofu, topped with our house made soy sauce with house-picked veggies, scallion oil, cucumbers, onions, cilantro, and jalapeno peppers.

GRILLED CHICKEN

$9.95

Chicken Banh Mi, filled with house-made butter and grilled chicken, topped our house secret sauce with house-picked veggies, scallion oil, cucumbers, onions, cilantro, and jalapeno peppers.

PASTRY

CROFFLE

$3.95

The best of both worlds, a croissant and waffle joined together to create a decadent soft and flakey pastry topped with cinnamon sugar, the perfect pairing for our cream cheese foam dipping sauce

DRINKS

COFFEE

VIET DARK ROAST

$4.95

Traditional Vietnamese Dark Roast, be careful as this packs a caffeine punch! Brewed using our house blend Robusta bean mix.

CONDENSED MILK COFFEE

$4.95

Vietnamese dark roast paired with sweet, creamy condensed milk filled over ice. Can you say refreshing?

BAC SIU MILK COFFEE

$4.95

For our novice Vietnamese coffee drinkers, this option has less caffeine but still the same deliciousness. Condensed whole milk filled over ice and topped with an espresso shot.

SPECIALITY COFFEE

EGG COFFEE

$5.95

Vietnamese dark roast paired with sweet, creamy condensed milk filled over ice and topped with sweet/salty egg foam. A combination most would never think of.

SEA SALT COFFEE

$5.95

Vietnamese dark roast paired with sweet, creamy condensed milk filled over ice and topped with our sea salt foam. The saltiness of the foam paired with the sweetness of the coffee is a match made in heaven!

SALTED CARAMEL COFFEE

$5.95

Salted Caramel dark roast filled over ice with our signature sea salt foam with caramel drizzle. Is this a pick-me-up or a dessert? Try and let us know!

BUBBLE DELIGHT

BLUE OCEAN

$3.95

Nothing beats sitting on the beach with a refreshing drink; here is our take on tropical summer drinks! Blue Ocean is an orange/raspberry fruit blend with soda, water, and ice. Just looking at the drink will transport you to the clear beach waters of Phu Quoc!

TROPICAL DELIGHT

$3.95

A blend of fruit destined to transport you to paradise. tropical summer drinks! Tropical Delight consists of our house fruit blend topped with soda water and ice. The first sip will have you booking your next tropical vacation.

STRAWBERRY SUMMER

$3.95

A true summer classic. A ice cold drink topped with sweet flavors of strawberry. Be prepared to head to the pool after taking a sip!

JASMINE DELIGHT

$4.95

YOGURT CHILLER

YOGURT CHILLER

$4.95

Yogurt and fruit? Say less! A tangy yogurt slush complimented by one of our fruit syrups. TOP SELLER!
STRAWBERRY YOGURT CHILLER

$4.95

STRAWBERRY YOGURT CHILLER

$4.95

MANGO YOGURT CHILLER

$4.95

MANGO YOGURT CHILLER

$4.95

PASSIONFRUIT YOGURT CHILLER

$4.95

PASSIONFRUIT YOGURT CHILLER

$4.95

GUAVA YOGURT CHILLER

$4.95

SOFT DRINKS

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

SUNKIST

$2.50

WATER

$2.00

CATERING

BANH MI CATERING

6 BANH MI

$70.00

Please note that we will need 2 days notice for catering orders. YOUR CHOICE OF BANH MI SERVED ON A PARTY TRAY WITH DECORATIONS.

12 BANH MI

$130.00

Please note that we will need 2 days notice for catering orders. YOUR CHOICE OF BANH MI SERVED ON A PARTY TRAY WITH DECORATIONS.

18 BANH MI

$180.00

Please note that we will need 2 days notice for catering orders. YOUR CHOICE OF BANH MI SERVED ON A PARTY TRAY WITH DECORATIONS.

24 BANH MI

$230.00

Please note that we will need 2 days notice for catering orders. YOUR CHOICE OF BANH MI SERVED ON A PARTY TRAY WITH DECORATIONS.