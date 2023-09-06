Lumi 250 Granite Street
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Prepare yourselves for an exhilarating culinary journey with our Vietnamese Bánh Mì sandwiches and heartwarming coffee, unlike anything you've tasted before! Our menu celebrates the vibrant flavors of Vietnamese cuisine, ready to delight and surprise your palate.
Location
250 Granite Street, Braintree, MA 02184
