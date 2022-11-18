Restaurant header imageView gallery

LumLum 404 West 49th Street

review star

No reviews yet

404 West 49th Street

New York, NY 10019

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

PADTHAI
PAD SEE EW
PAD KI MAO

Appertizer

TUE KA KO

TUE KA KO

$10.00

Crispy Fried Taro Fritters and Peanut with Sweet Chili Sauce

Fried Lemongrass Chicken

Fried Lemongrass Chicken

$10.00

GAI TOD TA KRAI - Fried Lemongrass Chicken Mid Joint Wings with Spicy Tamarind Sauce (5)

Fried Pork Belly

$12.00

MOO GROB - Fried pork belly with spicy tamarind suace

Grilled Cuttlefish

$12.00

MUK KA DONG YANG - grilled cuttle fish served with spicy chili lime dressing

Grilled River Prawn

Grilled River Prawn

$15.00

GOONG YANG - Grilled Thai River Prawns with Spicy Chili Lime Dressing

Steamed Mussel with Rice wine

$18.00

Steamed Mussel with Rice wine, Lemongrass, Galangal and Thai basil.

Spicy Beef Tartare

Spicy Beef Tartare

$15.00

GOI NUE - spicy beef tartare with fried shallot, toasted rice and taro chips

Grapefruit Salad

Grapefruit Salad

$11.00

YUM SOM - grapefruit salad, dry shrimp, shallot, bird's eye chili with sweet fish sauce

Som Tum Thai

$10.00

Papaya Salad with Long Bean, Tomato, Chili, Garlic, Dry shrimp, Peanut and Salted Egg

---------------------

Soup

TOM KHAI KAI

$10.00

thai coconut soup with chicken, mushroom and cabbage

TOM YOM GONG

$10.00

spicy lemon grass soup with tiger prawn and mushroom

MUK TOM NUM DUM

MUK TOM NUM DUM

$14.00

squid ink soup with makrut lime leaf, shallot, bird's eye chili and cirantro

Noodle

PADTHAI

PADTHAI

$16.00

thin rice noodles with egg, chive, beansprouts and peanut

PAD KI MAO

PAD KI MAO

$16.00

dranken noodles with egg, green peppercorn, lemongrass, makrut lime leaf and basil

PAD SEE EW

$16.00

broad rice noodles with sweet black bean sauce, egg, and gailan

AOB WOONSEN

AOB WOONSEN

$16.00

glass noodles with house pepper sauce, galangal, cilantro root

Noodle Soup

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$20.00

Suki Yaki Seafood

$20.00
KHAO SOI GAI

KHAO SOI GAI

$18.00

northern thai coconut curry with chicken and egg noodle

Rice Dishes

THAI BASIL

THAI BASIL

$16.00

KA PROW GAI - sauté thai basil with minced chicken, yard long bean, bird's eye chili, garlic with crispy fried egg

CRISPY CRAB OMELETTE

$24.00

Khua Kling

$16.00

saute dried southern curry, kaffir lime leaf, bird's eye chili with crispy fried egg

Fried Rice

FRIED RICE

$16.00

KHAO PAD ROD FAI - fried rice with egg, scallion, gailan

TOM YUM FRIED RICE

$20.00

KHAO PAD TOM YUM - mixed seafood fried rice with mushroom, lemongrass and makrut lime leaf

CRAB FRIED RICE

CRAB FRIED RICE

$26.00

KHAO PAD POO - crab meat fried rice with egg, scallion

SQUID INK FRIED RICE

SQUID INK FRIED RICE

$22.00

KHAO PAD MUK DAM - squid ink, fried rice with salmon roe, garlic, cilantro, scallion

Specials

GOONG KAREE

$22.00

PINEAPPLE CURRY with MUSSELS

$24.00

Spicy Pineapple Curry With Mussels

NAM YA PU

$26.00

Crab Curry Noodle - southern tumeric coconut curry with crab and rice noodle

PANANG NUE

PANANG NUE

$28.00
CRYING TIGER

CRYING TIGER

$28.00

thai style grilled beef steak, marinated raw egg, garlic rice fried shallot

STEAMED FISH with THAI HERBS

STEAMED FISH with THAI HERBS

$33.00

FRIED FISH with CHU CHEE CURRY

$33.00

whole branzino, chili, lime, mint, cilantro, in a cilantro lime broth

FRIED FISH with PAD CHA HERB

$33.00

whole Branzino fishwith finger root, green pepper corn, basil and various thai herbs

Panang

$18.00

Sides

Sautéed Brussel sprouts

$8.00
Roti

Roti

$5.00
Crispy Fried Egg

Crispy Fried Egg

$3.00
Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Stir fried morning glory

$10.00

Dessert

I-TIM Bua Loy

I-TIM Bua Loy

$10.00

coconut icecream with coconut meat

Mango sticky rice

$12.00

thai taro mochi balls in sweet hot coconut milk serve with coconut icecream

Khanom tuay

$10.00

--------------------------

Zero Proof

Virgin Lychee Mojito

$10.00

Matcha Lemon Honey

$10.00

Butter fly pea yuzu soda

$10.00

Lychee juice

$8.00

Thai Iced Tea with milk

$6.00

Thai Ice Coffee

$6.00

Jasmine tea

$6.00

Rosted Rice Tea

$6.00

Matcha Green Tea

$6.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Sparkling water

$5.00

Still Water

$3.00

Beer

Singha

$8.00

Tsingtao

$8.00

Supporo

$8.00

Leo

$8.00

Cocktail

Manhattan

$16.00

Espresso martini

$16.00

Moscow mule

$16.00

Mai tai

$16.00

Whiskey smash

$16.00

Siam smiles

$15.00

Krabi Forest

$15.00

Phuket night

$15.00

Pattaya beach

$15.00

Bkk sun kissed

$15.00

Samui sunset

$15.00

Pha ngan full moon

$15.00

Wine

Wine by bottle

$45.00

Corkage fee

$15.00

Sauvignon blanc

$12.00

Pinot grigio

$12.00

Chardonnay

$12.00

Riesling

$12.00

Rose

$12.00

Pinot noir

$12.00

Cabernet Savignon

$12.00

Merlot

$12.00

Liquor

Whiskey

$16.00

Vodka

$15.00

Gin

$15.00

Rum

$15.00

Tequila

$15.00

Shot

$9.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

404 West 49th Street, New York, NY 10019

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

All'Antico Vinaio
orange starNo Reviews
729 8th Avenue New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Chophouse - Times Square LLC - 253 W 47Th street
orange starNo Reviews
253 W 47Th street New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Upside Pizza - Garment District
orange starNo Reviews
270 W 39th St New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
the restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
506 9th Ave New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Schnipper's - Times Square - (8th Avenue and 41st Street)
orange starNo Reviews
620 8th Avenue New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Printers Alley - 215 W 40th St
orange starNo Reviews
215 W 40th St New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston