Food

Bites

Buffalo Wings

$13.00

Cracker Nuts

$4.00

Pork Belly (Adobo)

$7.00

Pork Belly (Sinigang)

$7.00

Adobo Garlic Parm Wings

$13.00

Spicy Adobo Wings

$13.00

Adobo Wings

$13.00

Potato Chips

$2.00

Lumpia

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Bicol Express

$13.00

Bicol Express Shanghai

$13.00

Chicken Tinola

$13.00

Elote

$14.00Out of stock

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Mix & Match

$13.00

Smash Burger

$14.00

TLC Veggie

$12.00

Tofu Sisig

$14.00

Turkey & Veggie

$13.00

LUMPIA FLIGHT

$25.00

peach mango cobler

$12.00

***TO GO***

jumba

$14.00

jmpossible

$14.00

120 Frozen Earls

$180.00

KALUA PORK SPECIAL

$15.00

pizza

$13.00

Grilled Plates

BBQ Chicken Skewers

$13.00

Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

Surf N Turf Skewers

$13.00

BBQ Pork Skewers

$13.00

Specials

Pizza Supreme Lumpia

$14.00

Pizza Supreme Lumpia & Tap Brew

$17.00

BEEF CHILI & RICE

$10.00

BEEF CHILI BOWL & SOUR CREAM

$9.00

Sides

Garlic Java Rice

$2.50

Steamed Rice

$1.50

Mac-Ghetti 1/2

$3.00

Soft Boiled Egg

$1.00

spicy sweet chili

$0.50

shoyu

$0.50

Shmack

$1.00

peach hab

$0.50

sweet chilli

$0.50

suka

$0.50

moo moo

$0.50

bbq

$0.50

ranch

$0.50

Cheese Sauce on the Side

$1.00

Mac-Ghetti Kuya Size

$6.00

Adobo Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Frozen Lumpia

Frozen Bacon Cheeseburger

$25.00+

Frozen Chicken Tinola 20

$40.00

Frozen Pork + Shrimp

$25.00

Frozen Turkey + Veggie

$25.00

Frozen TLC Veggie

$25.00

Frozen Peach Mango Cobbler

$25.00

srwaberry peach

$25.00

frozen pizza 12

$25.00

smash burger 12

$25.00

frozen seafood chowder 12

$25.00

frozen elote 12

$25.00

jambalaya 12pk

$25.00

tinola 12 pk

$25.00

frozen tinola

$25.00

corned beef 12pk

$25.00

Frozen Kalua

$25.00

elote 20

$40.00

tinola 20

$40.00

Rice Bowl

CHICKEN ADOBO

$10.00

CHICKEN ADOBO WITH EGG

$11.00

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Calamansi Limeade

$4.00+

Strawberry Calamansi Limeade

$4.00+

Ube Horchata

$8.00+

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

coke-zero

$1.00

100% Sugarcane Juice - Regular

$6.50

100% Sugarcane Juice- Large

$9.50

Cantalope Cane- Regular

$7.00

Cantalope Cane- Large

$10.00

Mint Mojito Cane- Regular

$7.00

Mint Mojito Cane - Large

$10.00

Passion Fruit Cane- Regular

$7.00

Passion Fruit Cane- Large

$10.00

Coke 12oz Bottle

$5.00

Orange FANTA 12OZ bottle

$5.00

coconut water

$4.00

San Pelligrino

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Sprite Bottle

$5.00

apple Juice

$3.00

Topo Chico

$5.50

Arizona Ice Tea

$4.00

Nomsi Calamansi

$3.50

Yeo Soymilk

$2.00

Beer

Draft

$8.00

Draft Flight

$15.00

Cranberry White Claw

$2.50

Blacberry white claw

$2.50

Blood Orange White Claw

$2.50Out of stock

Lime White White Claw

$2.50Out of stock

Sop n' Go

$6.50

Sop n' Go 4-Pk

$24.00

Sarap

$6.50

Sarap 4-Pk

$24.00

Tell Me When To Mango

$6.50

Tell Me When To Mango 4-Pk

$24.00

Ube Area

$6.50

Ube Area 4-Pk

$25.00

Island Haze

$6.50

Island Haze 4-Pk

$24.00

Draft PINT

$8.00

Temescal Hazy

$7.00

Temescal Straw x Guava

$7.00

Temescal

$6.50

Hazy juicy

$6.50

Wine

Red

White

Fountain Soda

Pepsi Reg 24 Oz

$2.50

Pepsi Kuya 32 Oz

$3.00

Diet Pepsi 24 Oz

$2.50

Diet Pepsi Kuya 32 Oz

$3.00

Orange Crush Reg 24 Oz

$2.50

Orange Crush Kuya Oz

$3.00

Root Beer Reg 24 Oz

$2.50

Root Beer Kuya 32 Oz

$3.00

Hawaiian Punch Reg 24 Oz

$2.50

Hawaiian Punch Kuya 32 Oz

$3.00

Starry Lemon LIme Reg 24 Oz

$2.50

Starry Lemon Lime Kuya 32 Oz

$3.00

Hard Seltzer

White Claw

$4.50

Retail

Tops

LUMPIA SF Giants Jersey - S

$80.00

SAVS Collab SF Giants inspired

LUMPIA SF Giants Jersey - M

$80.00

SAVS Collab SF Giants inspired

LUMPIA SF Giants Jersey - L

$80.00

SAVS Collab SF Giants inspired

LUMPIA SF Giants Jersey - XL

$80.00

SAVS Collab SF Giants inspired

LUMPIA SF Giants Jersey - 2-XL

$80.00

SAVS Collab SF Giants inspired

Lumpia Pullover Hoodie-Black - S

$45.00

black pullover cotton hoodie

Lumpia Pullover Hoodie-Black - M

$45.00

black pullover cotton hoodie

Lumpia Pullover Hoodie-Black - L

$45.00

black pullover cotton hoodie

Lumpia Pullover Hoodie-Black - XL

$45.00

black pullover cotton hoodie

Lumpia Pullover Hoodie-Black - 2-XL

$45.00

black pullover cotton hoodie

Lumpia Pullover Hoodie - S

$45.00

red pullover cotton hoodie

Lumpia Pullover Hoodie - M

$45.00

red pullover cotton hoodie

Lumpia Pullover Hoodie - L

$45.00

red pullover cotton hoodie

Lumpia Pullover Hoodie - XL

$45.00

red pullover cotton hoodie

Lumpia Pullover Hoodie - 2-XL

$45.00

red pullover cotton hoodie

Eat Lumpia Pullover - S

$48.00

Grey

Eat Lumpia Pullover - M

$49.00

Grey

Eat Lumpia Pullover - L

$50.00

Grey

Eat Lumpia Pullover - XL

$51.00

Grey

Eat Lumpia Pullover - 2-XL

$52.00

Grey

Lumpia 3:16 - S

$26.00

To celebrate National Lumpia Day

Lumpia 3:17 - M

$27.00

To celebrate National Lumpia Day

Lumpia 3:18 - L

$28.00

To celebrate National Lumpia Day

Lumpia 3:19 - XL

$29.00

To celebrate National Lumpia Day

Lumpia 3:20 - 2-XL

$30.00

To celebrate National Lumpia Day

Lumpia Champs - S

$26.00

Collab with @seriesworldtour

Lumpia Champs - M

$27.00

Collab with @seriesworldtour

Lumpia Champs - L

$28.00

Collab with @seriesworldtour

Lumpia Champs - XL

$29.00

Collab with @seriesworldtour

Lumpia Champs - 2-XL

$30.00

Collab with @seriesworldtour

Lumpia SF Giants - S

$25.00

Lumpia SF Giants - M

$26.00

Lumpia SF Giants - L

$27.00

Lumpia SF Giants - XL

$28.00

Lumpia SF Giants - 2-XL

$29.00

Lumpia Oakland Athletics - S

$20.00

Lumpia Oakland Athletics - M

$21.00

Lumpia Oakland Athletics - L

$22.00

Lumpia Oakland Athletics - XL

$23.00

Lumpia Oakland Athletics - 2-XL

$24.00

Eat Lumpia Warriors - S

$30.00

Warriors inspired Eat Lumpia T-shirt

Eat Lumpia Warriors - M

$31.00

Warriors inspired Eat Lumpia T-shirt

Eat Lumpia Warriors - L

$32.00

Warriors inspired Eat Lumpia T-shirt

Eat Lumpia Warriors - XL

$33.00

Warriors inspired Eat Lumpia T-shirt

Eat Lumpia Warriors - 2-XL

$34.00

Warriors inspired Eat Lumpia T-shirt

Lumpia Filpino Flag - S

$35.00

SF Giants inspired w/ Filipino Flag

Lumpia Filpino Flag - M

$36.00

SF Giants inspired w/ Filipino Flag

Lumpia Filpino Flag - L

$37.00

SF Giants inspired w/ Filipino Flag

Lumpia Filpino Flag - XL

$38.00

SF Giants inspired w/ Filipino Flag

Lumpia Filpino Flag - 2-XL

$39.00

SF Giants inspired w/ Filipino Flag

Lumpia Forty's - S

$25.00

49ers inpired Lumpia shirt

Lumpia Forty's - M

$26.00

49ers inpired Lumpia shirt

Lumpia Forty's - L

$27.00

49ers inpired Lumpia shirt

Lumpia Forty's - XL

$28.00

49ers inpired Lumpia shirt

Lumpia Forty's - 2-XL

$29.00

49ers inpired Lumpia shirt

Eat Lumpia 49ers - S

$22.00

49ers inpired Eat Lumpia shirt

Eat Lumpia 49ers - M

$23.00

49ers inpired Eat Lumpia shirt

Eat Lumpia 49ers - L

$24.00

49ers inpired Eat Lumpia shirt

Eat Lumpia 49ers - XL

$25.00

49ers inpired Eat Lumpia shirt

Eat Lumpia 49ers - 2-XL

$26.00

49ers inpired Eat Lumpia shirt

Lumpia Dodgers - S

$24.00

Lumpia Dodgers - M

$25.00

Lumpia Dodgers - L

$26.00

Lumpia Dodgers - XL

$27.00

Lumpia Dodgers - 2-XL

$28.00

Youth Eat Lumpia Pullover - S

$35.00

Youth Eat Lumpia Pullover - M

$36.00

Youth Eat Lumpia Pullover - L

$37.00

Youth Eat Lumpia Pullover - XL

$38.00

Youth Eat Lumpia T-shirt - S

$24.00

Youth Eat Lumpia T-shirt - M

$25.00

Youth Eat Lumpia T-shirt - L

$26.00

Youth Eat Lumpia T-shirt - XL

$27.00

Lil Lumpia T-shirt - 3T

$20.00

Lil Lumpia T-shirt - 4T

$21.00

Lil Lumpia Onesie - New Born

$20.00

Lil Lumpia Onesie - 6 mos

$21.00

Lil Lumpia Onesie - 12 mos

$22.00

Lil Lumpia Onesie - 18 mos

$23.00

Lil Lumpia Onesie - 24 mos

$24.00

Best in the Bay - S

$23.00

Collab wih @seriesworldtour

Best in the Bay - M

$24.00

Collab wih @seriesworldtour

Best in the Bay - L

$25.00

Collab wih @seriesworldtour

Best in the Bay - XL

$26.00

Collab wih @seriesworldtour

Best in the Bay - 2-XL

$27.00

Collab wih @seriesworldtour

Accessories

TLC Beanie - Black

$20.00

"best wrappers alive" beanie

TLC Beanie - Red

$21.00

"best wrappers alive" beanie

TLC Beanie - Yellow

$22.00

"best wrappers alive" beanie

Red Trucker Hat

$25.00

Green & Gold Snapback

$28.00

Lakers Snapback

$30.00

Red Logo Trucker Hat

$24.00

Black Logo Trucker Hat

$24.00

Padres Snapback

$30.00

Dodgers Snapback

$30.00

Raiders Snapback - Silver

$30.00

Silver font

Raiders Snapback - White

$30.00

White font

Snapback Warriors

$35.00

Blue & Gold

Snapback Warriors

$35.00

Black, Blue & Gold

TLC Bandana

$8.00

Eat Lumpia Sticker

$5.00

Frozen Goods

Frozen Lumpia - 20 pack

$45.00