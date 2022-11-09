Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion

Lumpia Ko - Eats and Boba

review star

No reviews yet

7893 Walerga Rd #105

Antelope, CA 95843

The Classic Lumpia
The Birdie Lumpia
Korean Steak Silog

LUMPIA

The Classic Lumpia

The Classic Lumpia

Pork filling with minced vegetables and spices rolled up in a spring roll wrapper for a crispy and savory lumpia roll in every bite.

The Birdie Lumpia

The Birdie Lumpia

Chicken filling with minced vegetables and spices rolled up in a spring roll wrapper for a crispy and savory lumpia roll in every bite.

The Green Lumpia

The Green Lumpia

Veggie filling with minced vegetables and spices rolled up in a spring roll wrapper for a crispy and savory lumpia roll in every bite.

SILOG

Bangsilog (fried milk fish)

Bangsilog (fried milk fish)

$15.00

Marinated boneless fried milk fish served over a bed of flavorful garlic rice and duo over easy eggs. (Milkfish may still contain bones)

Boom Boom Shrimp

Boom Boom Shrimp

$15.00

Crispy shrimp served with Thai chili sauce.

Chicken Adobo Silog

$15.00

LK's take on the classic Filipino dish. Boneless Chicken Fillets braised in a tangy and lightly sweet soy and vinegar sauce.

Chicken BBQ Silog (2)

Chicken BBQ Silog (2)

$15.00

Sweet and savory Filipino style bbq on a stick smothered with our house-made Filipino BBQ sauce.

Korean Steak Silog

Korean Steak Silog

$15.00

House special Korean beef tenderloin slices served over a bed of flavorful housemade garlic rice eand duo over easy eggs.

Lechon Kawali Silog

Lechon Kawali Silog

$15.00

Crispy pork belly served with Lechon sauce over a bed of garlic rice and duo of over easy eggs.

Longsilog

Longsilog

$14.00

Sweet and savory Filipino sausage links served over a bed of housemade garlic rice and duo over easy eggs.

Spam Silog

Spam Silog

$14.00

SPAM grilled served over a bed of flavorful house-made garlic rice and duo over easy eggs.

Spicy Thai Pork Belly

Spicy Thai Pork Belly

$16.00

Stir-fried crispy pork belly with fresh chili, Thai basil, bell peppers in house-made Thai spicy chili sauce.

Tosilog

Tosilog

$14.00

Pork slices in sweet, garlic marinade (aka Filipino bacon) served over a bed of flavorful housemade garlic rice and duo over easy eggs.

SPECIALTY DISHES

Pancit (Large)

$18.50

Stir-fried filipino noodle dish with savory chicken and Vegetable blend.

Pancit (Medium)

$15.00

Stir-fried filipino noodle dish with savory chicken and Vegetable blend.

Spicy Korean Noodle

$15.00

Korean Ramen noodles in a savory and spicy seafood and black bean sauce with SPAM strips sautéed with fresh carrots and topped with scallions and duo of over easy eggs

Aloha Spam Musubi Bowl

$14.50

LK's take on a deconstructed SPAM Musubi. Crispy SPAM slices with seaweed strips sauteed in our house-made savory Teriyaki sauce on a bed of garlic rice and sunny side up egg.

Palabok (large)

$21.00

A delicious Filipino noodle dish topped with garlic, sauteed pork gravy sauce, pork cracklings, shrimps, and egg.

Palabok (small)

$16.50

A delicious Filipino noodle dish topped with garlic, sauteed pork gravy sauce, pork cracklings, shrimps, and egg.

Seoul Korean Burrito

Seoul Korean Burrito

$16.00Out of stock

LK's Korean-Mexican inspired spin on a burrito. Korean steak on house-made kim-chi fried rice finished with an over easy egg, secret sauce and scallions. A must try!!!

A LA CARTE

BBQ stick (1)

$5.50

Deep fried pork and shrimp shumai (6)

$7.00

Eggs (2)

$3.00

Extra sauce cup

$0.60

Garlic rice (Large)

$8.50

Garlic Rice (Small)

$4.50

Longanisa (4)

$7.00

Pork Tocino (6oz)

$7.00

SPAM (4)

$6.50

White rice (Large)

$6.50

White Rice (Small)

$3.50

8oz sweet chili sauce cup

$4.00

Deep fried fish ball (6)

$5.50

PARTY TRAY/CATERING

Lechon tray (Small)

$60.00

Lechon tray (Regular)

$90.00

Pancit Chicken tray

$67.00

Adobo tray (Small)

$60.00

Adobo tray (Regular)

$80.00

Garlic Rice tray

$42.00

White Rice tray

$27.00

Chicken BBQ stick (each)

$5.50Out of stock

Pork & Shrimp Siomai (60)

$70.00

Fish Ball on Sticks (60)

$45.00

Date Night Tray

$55.00Out of stock

Family Fun Night Tray ( 4 people)

$65.00Out of stock

The Family Fun Tray comes with 20 pieces of Lumpia, large garlic rice, 6 over easy eggs, and 2 choices of Silog proteins.

BOBA MILK TEA FLOAT

Ube Milk Tea Float

$7.00

Thai Milk Tea Float

$7.00

Mango Milk Tea Float

$6.50

Passionfruit Milk Tea Float

$6.50

Peach Milk Tea Float

$6.50

Passionfruit/Mango Float

$6.50

Honeydew Float

$6.50

Wintermelon Float

$6.50

Black milktea

$6.50

BOBA FRUIT TEA

Lychee Fruit Tea

$6.50

Mango Fruit Tea

$6.50

Passionfruit Fruit Tea

$6.50

Peach Fruit Tea

$6.50

Wintermelon Fruit Tea

$6.50

Passionfruit/Mango fruit tea

$6.50

DECAF FRUIT JUICE

Lychee Fruit Juice

$6.50

Mango Fruit Juice

$6.50

Passionfruit Fruit Juice

$6.50

Wintermelon Fruit Juice

$6.50

Peach Fruit Juice

$6.50

Passionfruit/Mango Juice

$6.50

Honeydew Juice

$6.50

SIGNATURE DRINKS

Ubebe De Coco

$7.00

Ollie's Signature Float

$7.00

Strawberry Creme

$7.00

Strawberry Banana Creme

$7.00

Matcha Strawberry

$7.00

Avocado de coco smoothie

$8.00Out of stock

Mangonada

$8.00

Pumpkin Spice Milk Tea

$7.25

Banana milk

$7.00

Dessert

Cup of Toppings (up to 3)

$3.00

Merchandise

Lumpia Ko Hoodie

$65.00

Lumpia Ko Magnet

$3.50

Lumpia Ko Sticker

$2.50

Lumpia Ko Stress Ball

$4.00

Lumpia Ko T-shirt

$30.00

Lumpia Ko Yeti Rambler 10oz

$35.00

Lumpia Ko Yeti Rambler 20oz

$45.00

Kids Stickers

$1.00

Mini lumpia ko sticker

$0.50

Cute stickers

$2.00

Contest Entry Fee

$20.00

BOTTLES

Desani water 16 oz

$2.00

Orange juice

$3.00Out of stock

Vita Coconut water

$3.75Out of stock

Fiji water 16 oz

$3.00

CANS

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Lilikoi passion

$2.75

Sprite

$2.00

Calamansi juice

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Lilikoi lychee

$2.75

Mango orange

$2.75

Passion orange

$2.75

Strawberry lilikoi

$2.75

Red bull energy drink

$3.00

Sparkling Korean drink

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a fun and hip Filipino-Asian fusion eats and boba shop taking on a fresh approach to combine hand-rolled Filipino LŪMPIA along with our new spin on Filipino-style brunch dishes called SILOG. To top it all off, we have created hand-crafted refreshing selection of BOBA FLOATS that take milk, fruit teas and boba to the next level. Join us to discover a gourmet kitchen that serves tasty food pairings and culinary delights.

Website

Location

7893 Walerga Rd #105, Antelope, CA 95843

Directions

Gallery
Lumpia Ko - Eats and Boba image
Lumpia Ko - Eats and Boba image
Lumpia Ko - Eats and Boba image
Lumpia Ko - Eats and Boba image

