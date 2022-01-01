Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lumpkin's 1075 Valley Street

review star

No reviews yet

------1075 Valley Street

Scottsville, VA 24590

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Quarter Pound Cheeseburger
Quarter Pound Cheeseburger
Chicken Fingers (Strips)

BEVERAGES

Coffee - Decaf

$2.00

Coffee - Regular

$2.00

Soft Drink

$2.05

H2o

Iced Tea

$2.05

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.05

Milk

$2.05

Milk Shakes -16oz

$6.75

Orange Juice

$2.40

Small Coffee

$1.30

SS Soda

$2.85

SS Soft Drink - To Go

$2.85

SS Tea

$2.60

V-8

$2.40

16oz Soft Drink - To Go

$2.05

16oz Coffee

$1.65

Apple Juice

$2.40

Chocolate Milk

$2.05

SANDWICHES

Bacon On Sandwich

$2.55

Bacon Quarter Pound Cheeseburger

$7.40

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

$7.45

Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato (Sandwich Only)

$6.55

Barbeque

$5.45

BLT

$6.55

Cheese

$0.35

Chicken Breasteak

$6.55

Chicken Salad

$7.45

Chicken Salad (Sandwich Only)

$6.55

Club Sandwich

$10.45

Club Sandwich - Sandwich only

$9.50

DBL 1/4 Pound Cheeseburger

$10.20

DBL Bacon Quarter Cheeseburger

$10.00

DBL Quarter Pound Hamburger

$9.75

Fish Sandwich

$6.55

Foot Long Hot Dog

$4.35

Grilled Cheese

$2.35

Grilled Cheese W/ Bacon

$6.55

Grilled Country Ham & Cheese

$6.90

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.55

Ham

$7.45

Ham & Cheese

$7.75

Ham & Cheese (Sandwich Only)

$6.80

Ham (Sandwich Only)

$6.55

Hot Dog

$2.15

Hot Roast Beef

$9.85

Open Faced; Mashed potatoes w/ gravy

Lettuce & Tomato (Sandwich Only)

$4.90

Philly Steak - Cheese, Onions & Peppers

$7.35

with Onions & Peppers

Quarter Pound Cheeseburger

$5.30

Quarter Pound Hamburger

$4.95

Reuben

$10.45

Roast Beef

$6.88

Sirloin Burger 8oz

$9.85

Steak Sandwich ( Rib Eye)

$9.10

Tomato Biscuit/ Sandwich

$2.15

Tuna Salad

$7.45

Tuna Salad (Sandwich Only)

$6.55

DAILY SPECIALS

1/2 special

$6.60Out of stock

8oz. Swiss Bacon Berger

$10.45

Baked Spaghetti

$10.45

Bowl of Chili

$10.45

Catfish

$10.45

Fish & Chips

$10.45

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$10.45

Grilled Chicken Swiss And Bacon

$10.45

Grilled Chix Sandwich

$10.45

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$10.45

Mac & Cheese

$10.45

Meat Loaf

$10.45

Pork Tenderloin

$10.45

Taco Salad

$10.45

Turkey Bacon Swiss

$10.45Out of stock

DINNERS

-Extra Veg-

$2.15

BBQ Plate W/ 2 veg

$10.85

Chef Salad

$10.20+

choice of two (2) vegetables

Chicken Fingers (Strips)

$11.30+

choice of two (2) vegetables

Chicken Salad

$10.20

choice of two (2) vegetables

Chopped Sirloin

$10.30

choice of two (2) vegetables

Country Fried Steak

$10.45

Fish (Flounder)

$10.30

choice of two (2) vegetables

Fried Oyster

$17.95

Fried Scallops

$13.48

choice of two (2) vegetables

Fried Shrimp

$13.95

choice of two (2) vegetables

Large Tossed Salad

$7.95

New York Strip

$19.25

choice of two (2) vegetables

Regular Salad Tossed with Chicken/ Tuna

$6.55+

Seafood Dinner

$15.35

choice of two (2) vegetables

Tuna Salad

$10.20

choice of two (2) vegetables

Veal

$9.65

choice of two (2) vegetables

Veggie Plate

$6.55

choice of two (2) vegetables

Wing Dings

$10.30+

choice of two (2) vegetables

Mac & Cheese Boat

$5.99

KIDS MENU

Cheeseburger Sliders

$6.60

choice of one veggie

Chicken Fingers

$6.60

choice of one veggie

Chicken Nuggets

$6.60

choice of one veggie

Mac & Cheese

$6.60

Wing Ding

$6.60

choice of one veggie

Chicken Wings

$6.60

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.60

Chopped Sirloin

$6.60

SIDES

Bacon

$3.71

Baked Apples

$2.15

Bowl of Beans

$3.25

Bowl of Fruit

$2.60Out of stock

Cole Slaw

$2.15

Corn

$2.15

French Fries

$3.05

Home Fries

$3.05

Jello Salad

$2.15

Mac & Cheese

$2.15

Mac Salad

$2.15

Onion Rings

$4.80

Round Abouts

$3.05

Squash

$2.15

Tossed Salad

$2.30

VEGETABLE SIDES

A - NEED TO ASK

Baked Apples

$2.15

Beets

$2.15

Bs

$2.10

CS

$2.15

FF

$2.15

Green Beans

$2.15

Home Fries

$3.05

Jello Salad

$2.15

Mac Salad

$2.15

Mp No Gravy

$2.15

Mp With G

$2.15

Onion Rings

$4.80

Pinto Beans

$2.15

PS

$2.15

RA

$3.05

Toss

$4.40

Sweet potato FF

$3.65

DESSERTS

Cake a La Mode

$5.80

Cin Bun

$3.30

Half Cake

$18.50

Hard Ice Cream

$4.25+

Hard Milk Shake -16 oz

$6.75

Pie a La Mode

$5.45

Slice of Cake

$4.60

Slice of Pie

$4.25

Soft Serve

$2.35+

Soft Serve Milk Shake-16 oz

$5.25

Whole Cake

$36.00

Whole Pie

$32.00

Cobbler

$4.25

Breadpudding

$4.25

Rice Pudding

$4.25

Muffin

$2.35

APPETIZERS

Calamari

$12.50

Cheese Sticks

$5.25

Chicken Wings

$6.60

Fried Oysters

$12.50

Fried Pickles

$3.00

Gator Bites

$12.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$11.75

Onion Rings

$4.80

Pimento Stuffed Pretzel

$3.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.50

Pints

PT. BAR-B-QUE

$8.25

PT. COLESLAW

$4.35

PT. MACARONI SALAD

$4.80

PT. CHICKEN SALAD

$9.85

PT. PINTO BEANS

$4.35

Gift Cards

Ten Dollars

$10.00

Fifteen Dollars

$15.00

Twenty Dollars

$20.00

Fifty Dollars

$50.00

Motel Rooms

Daily Queen - Double Occupancy

$135.00

Daily Queen - Single Occupancy

$125.00

Daily Twin - Single Occupancy

$75.00

Daily Twin - Double Occupancy

$85.00

Twin Montly Rate

$1,000.00

Twin weekly Rate

$290.00

Two Bedroom Suite

$220.00

Sizes

SM

$25.00

Med

$25.00

Large

$25.00

XL

$25.00

XXXL

$25.00

Mugs

Coffee Mug

$16.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Southern Hospitality - offering Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner. Daily Specials and home-made Desserts

Location

------1075 Valley Street, Scottsville, VA 24590

Directions

Gallery
Lumpkin's image
Lumpkin's image
Lumpkin's image

