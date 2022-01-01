A map showing the location of Luna 23View gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Luna 23

103 Reviews

$$

2425 W Walnut St

Garland, TX 75042

Entree

QuesoBirria Tacos plate

$15.00

Taco filled with melted cheese your choice of beef or lamb barbacoa served with small consome. Cilantro, onions, and lime served on the side.

Bistec A la Mexicana

$15.00

Tasajo cubed and grilled with jalapeño, onion and tomato. Served with rice, black beans, fresh tortillas, and side salad.

Carne Asada

$15.00

Sliced tasajo topped with grilled onion. Served with rice, black beans, and a side salad.

Enchiladas

$13.00

Three tortillas filled with your choice of meat smothered in red or green sauce served with rice, beans and a small side salad.

Enfrijoladas

$13.00

Three tortillas filled with your choice of meat smothered in our black beans topped with queso fresco served with rice, and a side salad.

Enmoladas

$13.00

Three tortillas filled with your choice of meat smothered in our Oaxacan mole served with rice, beans, and a side salad

Machete

$16.00

Elongated quesadilla with melted cheese and your choice of meat.

Memelita Clasica(3)

$10.00

Thick masa base topped with lard, black beans, Mexican cream, and cheese.

Oaxacan Mole

$15.00

Chicken leg smothered in our Mole served with fresh tortillas, rice, beans, and a side salad.

Sopes(3)

$12.00

Thick masa base topped with lard, black beans, lettuce, tomato, your choice of meat, cheese and cream

Tacos

$3.50+

A la carte: Three different types to chose from Hecho a mano: street style wrapped in fresh handmade tortillas. Juana style: Made with fresh tortillas your choice of meat and melted cheese. (originally made with Tasajo) Quesobirria: slightly crisped fresh tortillas, with melted cheese and your choice of meat. (Originally made with barbacoa)

Tacos de Juana plate

$12.00

Handmade tortillas slightly crisped filled with tasajo, melted cheese served with a grilled onion.

Tamales oaxaqueno

$6.00

Oaxacan tamale cooked in a banana leaf. Chose from chicken with Mole or Pork in red sauce. Try it embarrado (smothered) in sauce.

Tlayuda

$16.00

Large crispy tortilla spread with lard, black beans, melted Quesillo, shredded cabbage, your choice of meat, tomatoes, avocado and served with a grilled onion and grilled banana pepper.

Luna 23 Machete

$18.00

Elongated quesadilla with melted cheese, lamb barbacoa, cilantro, and onion served with a side of consome.

Aguachile

$18.00

Shrimp in spicy lime juice, with cucumbers and onion.

Barbacoa de Borrego (LB)

$25.00

1 lb. of our delicious lamb barbacoa with consome, cilantro, onion, lime, and fresh tortillas.

Lunes Feliz

$12.00+

DESAYUNOS

Chilaquiles

$10.00

chilaquiles y tasajo

$12.00

Huevos ala Mexicana

$10.00

huevos con chorizo

$8.00

Extra

Side of Chapulines

$12.00

extra tortilla

$2.00

Arroz

$2.75

Frijoles

$2.75

Ensalasa de Nopal

$6.50

Carne Extra

$2.00

Extra Queso

$2.00

Jalapeno

$1.50

Cebollita

$1.50

Extra Mole

$3.00

1/2 doz tamales oax

$30.00

Avocado

$2.00

Pan (1)

$2.00+

Ensalada

$2.00

CALDO

Consome D Tuetano

$3.00+

Menudo

$8.00+

Pozole de Puerco

$8.00+

A La Carte

Tacos

$3.50+

Memelita (1)

$3.50

Sopes

$4.00

Tacos de Juana plate

$12.00

Handmade tortillas slightly crisped filled with tasajo, melted cheese served with a grilled onion.

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$5.50

Tres Leches

$5.50

Drinks

Can Sodas

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$4.25

Jarritos

$3.50

Agua Fresca

$4.00+

cafe de olla

$3.00+

bottle water

$2.00

champurrado

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy Great and fresh food originated from Oaxaca

2425 W Walnut St, Garland, TX 75042

