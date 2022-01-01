Restaurant header imageView gallery

Luna Café

317 Market St

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
3 mini Pancakes
Breakfast Bowl

Specials

Western Omelette

$15.50Out of stock

Yeehaw! Classic 5 eggs western omelette with peppers, onions, ham, and cheesy potatoes on the side.

Muffin <3

$3.50

Hummus Bowl

$10.00

Hummus with a vegetable salad, toasted pita, and a beet puree. Vegan.

Belgium French Toast

$11.50
Nutella Stuffed French Toast

Nutella Stuffed French Toast

$12.00

Homemade brioche French Toast with Nutella and whipped cream

Hummus with Beet Puree on the side

$10.00

Classic Hummus with a side of Roasted Beet Puree, Served with Carrots, Cucumber and Pita Bread on The Side.

Take Out Coffee & Tea

T/O Coffee

T/O Coffee

$2.75
T/O Espresso

T/O Espresso

$3.25
T/O Americano

T/O Americano

$3.75
T/O Latte

T/O Latte

$4.00
T/O Cappuccino

T/O Cappuccino

$4.00
T/O Chai Latte

T/O Chai Latte

$5.00
T/O Matcha Latte

T/O Matcha Latte

$5.50
T/O Hot Chocolate

T/O Hot Chocolate

$3.50
T/O Hot Tea

T/O Hot Tea

$3.00
T/O Cold Brew

T/O Cold Brew

$4.00
T/O Iced Latte

T/O Iced Latte

$4.50
T/O Iced Chai Latte

T/O Iced Chai Latte

$5.50
T/O Iced Matcha Latte

T/O Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00
T/O Iced Black Tea

T/O Iced Black Tea

$3.00

Juices

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00
House-Made Lemonade

House-Made Lemonade

$3.00

Kombucha

$6.00

Not Eggs

Luna Loaded Potatoes

Luna Loaded Potatoes

$9.00

Breakfast potatoes, melted cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Fruit Parfait

Fruit Parfait

$7.00

Granola, local yogurt, and seasonal fruit

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$6.00

Sourdough toast, smashed avocado, and sliced tomato.

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

$8.00

Fresh Avocado Toast topped with Sliced Tomato and Smoked Salmon.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

2 Fried eggs with your choice of cheese, breakfast meat, and bread

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

2 fried eggs, American cheese, bacon, and Luna sauce on a Kismet everything bagel

Philly Muffin Sandwich

Philly Muffin Sandwich

$11.00

2 fried eggs, local cheddar and turkey sausage, avocado, and Luna sauce on a Philly Muffin

Chick N'Egg Sandwich

Chick N'Egg Sandwich

$12.00

Fried chicken, an over easy egg, arugula, pickles, and Luna sauce on a brioche bun

Lox Bagel

$9.00

Toasted Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumber and Smoked Salmon.

Breakfast Favorites

Build Your Own Omelette

Build Your Own Omelette

$13.00

Served with your choice of breakfast potatoes, salad, or fruit and sourdough Choose any combination of 3 of the following ingredients (+1.50/extra ingredients): Arugula / Tomato / Onion / Avocado / Pico de gallo / Jalapeno / sundried tomatoes / Spinach / Cheddar cheese / American cheese / Sausage / Turkey / Bacon Sub egg white +1.50

2 Eggs Your Way

2 Eggs Your Way

$12.00

2 eggs (any style), bacon or sausage, toast and your choice of breakfast potatoes or fruit

Pancakes

Homemade buttermilk pancakes

Pancakes

$10.00

Three House-made buttermilk pancakes

Nutella Stuffed Pancakes

$14.00

Three house-made buttermilk pancakes layered with Nutella and topped with whipped cream

Fried Chicken & Pancakes

Fried Chicken & Pancakes

$16.00

House-made pancakes, buttermilk-fried chicken, and a white maple sausage gravy

Breakfast Specialties

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$12.00

Warm quinoa, black beans, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo avocado and cilantro aioli on a bed of arugula topped with a sunny side up egg.

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and cilantro aioli on corn tortillas

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$14.00

Two house-made biscuits smothered in gravy and served with two eggs your way

Tofu Scramble

$12.00

Spinach, caramelized onions, sundried tomatoes, tomatoes, tofu

Morning Sides

2 Eggs

2 Eggs

$3.00

3 mini Pancakes

$5.00

Sourdough Toast

$2.00

Croissant

$3.00

Philly Muffin

$2.50

Everything Bagel

$3.50

Plain Bagel

$3.00

Biscuit

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00
Breakfast Potatoes

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Bacon

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Salads

Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocado

Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocado

$12.00

House-made chicken salad stuffed inside of two avocado halves on a bed of spring mix

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Crispy buffalo chicken, spring mix, tomatoes, avocado, and shredded cheddar tossed in ranch dressing

Sandwiches

Smoked Turkey & Cheddar Croissant

Smoked Turkey & Cheddar Croissant

$12.00

Local smoked gouda and sliced turkey, spring mix, tomato, and mayo on a croissant

Luna B.L.T

Luna B.L.T

$12.00

Bacon, tomato, avocado, mayo, arugula, and on sourdough

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$12.00

Local, free range turkey, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, mayo, spring mix and tomato on toasted sourdough

Chicken Salad Croissant

Chicken Salad Croissant

$12.00

chicken breast with celery, onion, mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a croissant

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Buttermilk-fried chicken on a brioche bun topped with pickles and Luna sauce

Exrtas

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

317 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Directions

