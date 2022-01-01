Luna imageView gallery

Luna

200 W Main St

Lexington, KY 40507

Food

Deviled Eggs

$5.00

four deviled eggs with everything seasoning and dill pickle

Rice Bowl

$15.00

your choice of flank steak or crispy tofu with chogochujang sauce, pickled cucumber, lettuce, kimchee, radish, ginger scallion sauce, sesame, scallion and cilantro

Pretzels & Dips

$12.00

two soft pretzels, our pimento cheese, B&B pickle, honey mustard & ranch

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

soy ginger sauce, pickled jalapeno, sesame, cilantro and scallion

Side of Fries

$4.50

shoe string style: thin, crispy and dreamy. comes with a side of ketchup. add a sassy dipping sauce if you want!

Our Salad Full

$14.00

kale, quinoa, butternut squash, avocado, aged white cheddar, brussel sprouts, pickled red onion, sunflower & pumpkin seeds with a salsa macha vinaigrette and ranch drizzle

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$14.00

Meatball Sub

$15.00

your choice of beef or impossible meatballs with tomato sauce and melty mozzarella on a Sunrise Bakery hoagie

Loaded Fries

$11.00

with mornay sauce, chimichurri, crispy onion, cilantro and scallion

Mediteranean Platter

$15.00

your choice of harissa chicken or cauliflower with rice, toasty pita, garlic hummus, tzatziki, pickled cucumber and zhough ask for it vegan!

Our Salad Half

$7.00

Caprese salad with a twist! Local tomato, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, sourdough crouton and a basil red wine vinaigrette.

Merch

Luna Koozie

$3.00

Tote!

$5.00

Popsicles

Strawberry Lemonade Popsicle

$3.00

Watermelon Kiwi Popsicle

$3.00

Mango Pineapple Popsicle

$3.00

Catering

TS923

$577.50

SW101

$262.50

SS107

$230.00

SS109

$617.50

BBSept

$476.25
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Luna offers classic diner fare, brunch and worldly small bites at The Grove.

Location

200 W Main St, Lexington, KY 40507

Directions

Gallery
Luna image

