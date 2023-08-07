Luna Mexicana Restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Luna Mexicana Restaurant was born with the commitment to guarantee and offer a variety of high-quality food and beverages with the flavors of a cuisine capable of conquering the most demanding palates in Woodward, OK. Luna Mexicana Restaurant was founded under the great values of professionalism, courtesy, respect, and quality.
Location
1215 34th Street, Woodward, OK 73801
