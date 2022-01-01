Restaurant header imageView gallery

Luna Pasta e Dolci

6815 Biscayne Blvd #101

Miami Shores, FL 33138

Popular Items

Beef empanada
Spinach & Cheese
Beef Lasagna

Appetizer/ Antipasti

Arugula Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Basil, truffle oil , lemon juice, Grana Padano

Caprese

Caprese

$11.00

fresh mozzarella, basil, fresh tomato, tomato confit, touch extra virgin and balsamic glaze

Caesar salad

Caesar salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, Grana Padano, homemade caesar dressing, spicy focaccia crouton

Burrata Clasica

$17.00

Plum and cherry tomato, pesto, Prosciutto San Daniele, extra virgin olive oil, touch balsamic glaze

Burrata Verdi

Burrata Verdi

$17.00

Burrata, Sauteed asparagus, artichokes and green peas, pesto, black olives and Prosciutto San Daniele

Empanadas

Beef empanada

$3.95
Salteña (Spicy Beef) Empanada

Salteña (Spicy Beef) Empanada

$3.95

spicy beef, boiled egg, potatoes

Ham & Cheese Empanada

$3.80

Cheese & Onions

$3.80Out of stock
Chicken

Chicken

$3.80Out of stock

Hand cut Chicken breast,

Spinach & Cheese

Spinach & Cheese

$3.80

Creamy Bechamel

Lamb

$3.95

mild spicy lamb

Nutella Banana

$3.75

Corn Humita

$3.80

Creamy corn, mild spicy

Sandwich Focaccia

Prosciutto di Parma Focaccia Sandwich

Prosciutto di Parma Focaccia Sandwich

$14.00

Prosciutto San Daniele, fresh mozzarella, tomato, arugula, basil, pesto, touch of calabrian chili, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic glaze

Roasted Eggplant Focaccia Sandwich

Roasted Eggplant Focaccia Sandwich

$12.00

Roasted Eggplant, Zucchini, Red peppers, pesto, sundried tomato, calabrian spicy chili, fresh mozzarella. Home made fresh Focaccia

Chicken breast Focaccia Sandwich

Chicken breast Focaccia Sandwich

$13.00

Pan seared chicken breast, pesto, sundried tomato, touch of spicy calabrian chili, fresh mozzarella

Pasta

Ossobucco round big Ravioli, sauteed mushroom, truffle mix, creamy Demi Glace
Mafalde Pasta

Mafalde Pasta

$16.00

Sauteed asparagus, zucchini, green peas, mixed pecorino and grana Cheese, pesto, pine nuts, extra vrigin olive oil

Spaghetti all'Amatriciana

Spaghetti all'Amatriciana

$16.00Out of stock

Guanciale (pancetta) basil, spicy pomodoro sauce

The Golden Plate- Truffle and Ricotta Tortelloni

The Golden Plate- Truffle and Ricotta Tortelloni

$22.00

Truffle and Ricotta Tortelloni, sauteed mushroms, mixed truffles, creamy Demi Glace sauce

Pappardelle

Pappardelle

$16.00

Tomato, garlic, tomato confit, diced fresh tomato, sundried tomato, touch pomodoro sauce, arugula, pesto fresh mozzarella

Fettuccine bolognese

Fettuccine bolognese

$17.00

Tomato Beef ragu, aged parmigiano, basil

Fettuccine Alfredo Style

Fettuccine Alfredo Style

$17.00

sauteed chicken breast, parmesan cream sauce

Ricotta Ravioli

Ricotta Ravioli

$16.00

butter and sage, prosciutto San Daniele on top

Bucatini Carbonara

Bucatini Carbonara

$17.00Out of stock

sauteed Guanciale, mixed grana and pecorino cheese, egg yolk, creamy sauce

Porcini Ravioli

$16.00

Mushroom cream sauce

Ravioli Verdi

Ravioli Verdi

$16.00

Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli, sauteed fresh tomato raosted eggplant, basil, pomodoro sauce

Ricotta Gnocchi

Ricotta Gnocchi

$16.00

Homemade Pomodoro

Ossobucco Agnolotti

$18.00

sauteed mushroom, diced prosciutto, green peas, wine wine, pomodoro sauce, basil

Crab Agnolotti

$18.00

Black ink agnolotti, pomodoro cream sauce

Black linguine Shrimps Fra Diavolo

Black linguine Shrimps Fra Diavolo

$18.00

Sauteeed shrimps, calabrian chili, garlic, white wine cherry tomato, pomodoro sauce

Beef Lasagna

Beef Lasagna

$18.00

Beef bolognese, bechamel, aged parmesan cheese, pomodoro sauce

Pasta Kits for two

Parmesan cream sauce with Chicken Breast. Each kit comes with raw fresh pasta + sauce + Grated Parmigiano + Focaccia +Smoky Eggplant Dip.
Spaghetti all'Amatriciana Kit

Spaghetti all'Amatriciana Kit

$26.00

Guanciale (pancetta) basil, spicy pomodoro sauce. Each kit comes with raw fresh pasta + sauce + Grated Parmigiano + Focaccia +Smoky Eggplant Dip.

Fettuccine Bolognese Kit

Fettuccine Bolognese Kit

$28.00

Beef ragu pomodoro sauce. Each kit comes with raw fresh pasta + sauce + Grated Parmigiano + Focaccia +Smoky Eggplant Dip.

The Golden Sauce Plate Kit

The Golden Sauce Plate Kit

$39.00

Ossobuco Agnolotti (beef) sautéed mushroom, mix truffle, creamy Demi Glaze Sauce. Each kit comes with raw fresh pasta + sauce + Grated Parmigiano + Focaccia +Smoky Eggplant Dip.

Fettuccine Alfredo Style with Chicken Kit

Fettuccine Alfredo Style with Chicken Kit

$31.00

Porcini Ravioli Kit

$30.00

Porcini Ravioli, sautéed mushroom cream sauce. Each kit comes with raw fresh pasta + sauce + Grated Parmigiano + Focaccia +Smoky Eggplant Dip.

Ravioli Verdi Kit

$28.00

Ravioli Verdi Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli, sauteed fresh tomato raosted eggplant, basil, pomodoro sauce Each kit comes with raw fresh pasta + sauce + Grated Parmigiano + Focaccia +Smoky Eggplant Dip.

Dolci

Tiramisu

$7.00

lady fingers, mascarpone cream, coffe liquer, powder chocolate

Almond Apple Tart

Almond Apple Tart

$7.00

apple almond fragnipane slice tart, blueberry coulis

Chocolate Ganache & Caramel

Chocolate Ganache & Caramel

$6.50

Chocolate ganache, dulce de Leche,

New York Cheescake

$7.50

Served strawberies, and red berries coulis

Chaja Cake

$7.00

Vanilla sponge cake, dulce de leche, apricots, whipped cream, meringue

Alfajores dulce de leche

Alfajores dulce de leche

$4.00Out of stock

Beverages

Pellegrino

$2.50

mineral sparkling

Panna

$2.50

Still water

coca cola

$2.35

diet coke

$2.35

sprite

$2.35

Lemonata italian soda

$2.50

flavored pellegrino sodas

Aranciata italian soda

$2.50

flavored pellegrino sodas

Rosso Italian soda

$2.50

flavored pellegrino sodas

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Artisan Pasta Shop & Desserts Luna Pasta e Dolci is an artisan fresh pasta shop where you can dine in or take out to enjoy at home! Our shop uses fresh ingredients and love to make the pasta as delicious and exquisite as possible. We offer a lunch and early dinner menu that includes fresh pasta dishes, a variety of empanadas, and gourmet pastries that are all made by our phenomenal chefs using only the finest Italian products. If you’d prefer to enjoy a meal at home you can purchase our fresh uncooked pasta along with our delicious sauces that are made fresh by us daily and you’ll be able to provide guest or family members a delightful meal! We also offer wholesale for restaurants and catering for any kind of event. Take Out -Eat In / Whole Sale - Retail

Website

Location

6815 Biscayne Blvd #101, Miami Shores, FL 33138

Directions

