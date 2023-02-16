Restaurant header imageView gallery

Luna Pizza

7800 North 55th Ave

Glendale, AZ 85301

Food

Pasta

Lasagna

Lasagna

$12.99

Ground beef, marinara sauce, mozzarella & ricotta cheese.

Manicotti

$11.99

Two cylinder shaped pasta shells topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.

Cheese Ravioli

$11.99

Five round pasta shells filled with ricotta cheese, topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.

Stuffed Shells

$12.99

Four shells stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.

Beef Ravioli

$12.99

Five round pasta shells filled with ground beef, baked with marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese.

Baked Ziti

$12.99

Baked pasta, mozzarella and ricotta cheese, cover in marinara sauce.

Chicken Parmesan

$15.99

Two pieces of chicken breast covered in marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, served with spaghetti.

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.99

Fried eggpant covered in marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, served with spaghetti.

Spaghetti with Meat

$11.99

Choices of sausage, meat sauce, meatballs.

Spaghetti with Vegetales

$12.99

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions and tomatoes.

Calzones & Stromboli's

Calzone

$9.59

Ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese & 1 topping.

Calzone Special

$11.99

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

Stromboli

$9.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, bell peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese.

Appetizer

Fried Mushrooms (8 Piece)

$6.69

Fresh hand-breaded mushrooms, deep fried to a golden brown color.

Zucchinni Sticks (8 Piece)

$6.69

Zucchini sticks dipped in an egg mixture with bread crumbs, parmesan cheese, baking powder, & salt, fried until golden brown.

Mozzarella Chesse Sticks

$6.69

Garlic Knots (6 Piece)

$3.99

A classic snack, our garlic knots are strips of pizza dough tied in a knot, baked, and then topped with melted butter, garlic, and parsley.

Pepperoni Rolls

$6.59

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$8.75

Sausage Rolls

$6.59

Comes with marinara sauce.

Garlic Bread

$3.69

Comes with marinara sauce.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$4.79

Appetizer Platter

$9.99

Cheese sticks, zucchini & wings.

Wings

$6.99+

Pin Wheel Each (Min of 6 to make)

$1.99

French Fries Order

$3.99

Salads

Antipasto

$9.99

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, olives, pepperoni, ham, salami & cheese.

Dinner Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, olives, pepperoni, ham, salami & cheese.

Greek Salad

$9.99

Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives, and feta cheese in an olive oil dressing.

Chicken Caesar

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, diced breaded chicken with caesar dressing

Side Salad

$2.99

Sandwiches

Submarine

$8.99

Ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Turkey Sub

$9.99

Turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.99

Steak, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions & mozzarella cheese.

Sausage Parmesan

$8.99

Sausage, marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.

Eggplant Parmesan

$9.99

Eggplant, marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.

Meatball Parmesan

$8.99

Meatballs, marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Parmesan

$9.99

Chicken breast, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese.

Dessert

Tiramisu

$3.99

A delicious coffee-flavored Italian dessert. Ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar & Mascarpone cheese, flavored with cocoa.

Lemon Cake

$3.99

The most delicious and moist lemon drizzle cake.

Cheese Cake

$3.99

Classic cheesecake with a rich, dense, smooth, and creamy consistency.

Chocolate Cake

$3.99

With an airy, light sponge.

Carrot Cake

$3.99

Moist cake, spiced with cinnamon and frosted with cream cheese frosting.

Canoli

$3.99

Filled with chocolate cream.

Cheese Pizza

Medium Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Large Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Giant Cheese Pizza

$15.99

Sicilian Cheese Pizza

$18.99

Cheese Pizza Slice

$2.99

1 Topping Pizza

Medium 1-Topping Pizza

$14.99

Large 1-Topping Pizza

$16.99

Giant 1-Topping Pizza

$18.99

Sicilian 1-Topping Pizza

$20.99

Pizza Slice 1-Topping

$3.25

Supreme Pizza

Medium Supreme Pizza

$19.99

Large Supreme Pizza

$21.99

Giant Supreme Pizza

$23.99

Sicilian Supreme Pizza

$25.99

Special Pizza Slice

$4.29

Sides

Bottle of Ranch

$4.99

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Italian Dressing

$0.50

Side Of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Upgrade Pizza to Giant Pizza

$3.00

Side of Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Side of Hot Sauce (Large)

$0.75

Side of Hot Sauce (Small)

$0.50

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Chicken Patty Only

$3.00

Meatball (2) with cheese and marinara sauce

$3.50

Meatballs (2) Only

$1.50

Feta Cheese

$1.50

Dough (Large Size)

$4.00

Marinara (Small)

$0.50

Pin Wheel

$1.99

Side of Marinara Sauce

$0.75

Chicken Fingers Only

$1.75

Fees

Credit Card Fee

$0.50

Menufy Conv Fee

$1.50

Lunch Specials

Daily Specials

2 Slices and small drink

$6.99

Sandwich and small drink

$9.99

1 Slice, 5 Wings and small drink

$9.99

1 Slice and Side Salad

$6.99

Specials

1-Large 1-topping and 20 Wings

$34.99

2- Large 1-topping

$28.99

2- Large 1-topping 20 Wings

$49.99

1-Medium 1-topping 10 wings

$25.99

1-Large 1-topping and 10 Wings

$29.99

2- Medium 1-topping

$22.99

2-Large 1-topping 40 Wings

$68.99

1-Large 1-Topping 1-Side Salad and 1-2lt Soda

$19.99

Beverages

Beverage

Small Fountain Drink

$2.00

Large Fountain Drink

$2.50

Coca Cola 2 Liter

$3.00

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$3.00

Dr. Pepper 2 Liter

$3.00

Sprite 2 Liter

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.50
