The first Luna Pizza opened on Franklin Avenue in Hartford’s Little Italy. Luna Pizza offered a distinct thin crust pizza topped with fresh mozzarella, plum tomatoes and 100% Italian olive oil, based on traditional Sicilian family recipes. The family commitment to small batch, high quality cooking has made Luna a fixture over the years, and the recent remodel and menu expansion is meant to enhance, not change, that dining experience. “For us, owning a family restaurant business is about relationships—our relationships with our employees, our vendors, and especially with the West Hartford community. We’ve been here in the center for over twenty years, and now we’re raising our young family here too. With our renovation and menu expansion, we want Luna Pizza to be a place our friends and neighbors can continue to bring their families."

