Luna Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

999 Farmington Avenue

West Hartford, CT 06107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Lrg Mozzarella
Med Mozzarella
Sm Mozzarella

Specials

Wing it Wednesday...or any day!

$33.00

24 wings, choose from our variety of flavors. Served with blue cheese and celery.

Thursday Family Pasta Special

$40.00

1/2 pan of penne w chicken parm 12 garlic knots 1/2 pan house salad

Portabella Mushroom Wrap

$9.00

Grilled Portabella mushrooms, goat cheese, roasted red peppers and a fig jam

Prosciutto & Provolone

$14.00

Prosciutto, Provolone, Arugula, roasted red peppers and fig jam

Seasonal Bruschetta

$11.00

Whipped dill cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumbers, capers and red onion on a crostini

Fall Harvest

$22.00Out of stock

Bow Tie pasta tossed in a Butternut cream sauce, sweet Italian sausage & goat cheese

Soda/Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.75

Honest Tea Half Tea & Lemonade

$3.25

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.25

20oz Coke

$3.25

20oz Diet Coke

$3.25

20oz Sprite

$3.25

20oz Fanta Orange

$3.25

20oz Rootbeer

$3.25

20oz Ginger Ale

$3.25

2 Liter Diet Coke

$4.00

2 Liter Sprite

$4.00

2 Liter Root Beer

$4.00

2 Liter Ginger Ale

$4.00

16.8 oz San Pelligrino

$4.00

2 Liter Coke

$4.00

33.8 oz San Pelligrino

$5.00

Appetizers

6 Garlic Knots

$5.00

Golden knots coated w butter, fresh garlic, oregano, parsley and Romano cheese

12 Garlic Knots

$8.00

Golden knots coated w butter, fresh garlic, oregano, parsley and Romano cheese

Homemade Meatballs

$9.00

Three homemade meatballs, topped w marinara sauce and melted fresh mozzarella

Calamari

$12.00

Fried calamari, served with caper aioli and marinara

Buffalo Calamari

$12.00

Fried calamari tossed in our buffalo sauce, served with blue cheese

Homemade Chips

$8.00

Homemade potato chips, served with our sour cream and onion dip

Fried Mozzeralla

$10.00

Fried ravioli served with marinara sauce

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$10.00

fresh garlic, Gorgonzola cream, fresh mozzarella, provolone and Pecorino Romano

Seasonal Bruschetta

$11.00

Whipped dill cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumbers, capers and red onion on a crostini

Bruschetta

$11.00Out of stock

Whipped ricotta and fig with prosciutto on crostini, drizzled with truffle honey

Salads

House Salad

$11.00

Mixed field greens, celery, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onion, our italian dressing made with 100% olive oil & red wine vinegar

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce, Bermuda onion, crispy bacon, crumbled blue cheese served with blue cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, Romano cheese, garlic croutons, tossed in classic caesar dressing

Arugula Salad

$11.00

Arugula, Red Delicious apples, goat cheese, candied walnuts and balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Iceberg lettuce, Bermuda onion, crumbled blue cheese, crispy bacon, hard boiled eggs and grilled chicken served with ranch dressing

Wings

Buffalo Wings

$6.00+

BBQ Wings

$6.00+

Garlic Parm Wings

$6.00+

Plain Wings

$6.00+

Honey Mustard

$6.00+

Buffalo Blue Cheese

$6.00+

Korean Bbq

$6.00+

Pasta

Try one of our new signature pasta dishes

Spaghetti w/Meatballs

$19.00

Family Spaghetti w/Meatballs

$38.00

Serves 4-6

Spaghetti w/Sausage

$17.00

Family Spaghetti w/Sausage

$35.00

Serves 4-6

Bolognese

$20.00

Italian sausage, pancetta and ground beef cooked slowly for hours served with Pappardelle

Family Bolognese

$40.00

Serves 4-6

Chicken Parmesan w/Spaghetti

$20.00

Family Chicken Parmesan w/ Spaghetti

$40.00

Serves 4-6

Penne alla Vodka with chicken

$20.00

Penne, grilled chicken and roasted Roma tomatoes tossed in our vodka sauce

Family Penne Alla Vodka with chicken

$40.00

Serves 4-6

Fettucini Alfredo

$20.00

Fettuccini, grilled chicken and broccoli mixed with Alfredo sauce

Family Alfredo

$40.00

Serves 4-6

Fall Harvest

$22.00Out of stock

Bow Tie pasta tossed in a Butternut cream sauce, sweet Italian sausage & goat cheese

Winter Warmth

$24.00

Braised short ribs, shallots, and wild mushrooms over Pappardelle

Pizza

Sm Mozzarella

$12.00

Fresh mozz, Romano, oregano, 100% olive oil, Italian plum tomato sauce

Sm White Pie

$12.50

Fresh mozz, Romano, fresh garlic, parsley, 100% olive oil

Sm Margherita

$13.00

Fresh mozz, Romano, oregano, fresh basil, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, Italian plum tomato sauce

Sm Buffalo Chicken

$14.50

Fresh mozz, Romano, oregano, breaded chicken, Bermuda onion, tomatoes and buffalo sauce

Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.75

Fresh mozz, Romano, oregano, breaded chicken, bacon, Bermuda onion and ranch dressing

Sm BBQ Chicken

$14.50

Fresh mozz, Romano, oregano, breaded chicken, onions, peppers, BBQ sauce

Sm Hawaiian

$13.00

Fresh mozz, Romano, oregano, ham, pineapple, Italian plum tomato sauce

Sm Veggie

$15.50

Fresh mozz, Romano, oregano, caramelized onions, mushrooms, eggplant, spinach, broccoli, oven-roasted peppers, Italian plum tomato sauce

Sm White Salmon

$13.00

Fresh mozz, smoked salmon, oregano, capers, Bermuda onion, 100% olive oil

Sm Everything

$14.25

Oven roasted peppers, onions and mushrooms, sausage, bacon, pepperoni and fresh garlic

Sm Pig & Cow

$15.50

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, and hamburger

Sm Baked Potato

$15.25

Baked potato, cheddar cheese, and bacon finished with sour cream

Med Mozzarella

$17.00

Fresh mozz, Romano, oregano, 100% olive oil, Italian plum tomato sauce

Med White

$19.00

Fresh mozz, Romano, fresh garlic, parsley, 100% olive oil

Med Margherita

$20.00

Fresh mozz, Romano, oregano, fresh basil, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, Italian plum tomato sauce

Med Buffalo Chicken

$21.50

Fresh mozz, Romano, oregano, breaded chicken, Bermuda onion, tomatoes and buffalo sauce

Med Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.75

Fresh mozz, Romano, oregano, breaded chicken, bacon, Bermuda onion and ranch dressing

Med BBQ Chicken

$21.50

Fresh mozz, Romano, oregano, breaded chicken, onions, peppers, BBQ sauce

Med Hawaiian

$18.00

Fresh mozz, Romano, oregano, ham and pineapple

Med Veggie

$21.50

Fresh mozz, Romano, oregano, caramelized onions, mushrooms, eggplant, spinach, broccoli, oven-roasted peppers, Italian plum tomato sauce

Med White Salmon

$18.00

Fresh mozz, smoked salmon, oregano, capers, Bermuda onion, 100% olive oil

Med Everything

$21.00

Oven roasted peppers, onions and mushrooms, sausage, bacon, pepperoni and fresh garlic

Med Pig & Cow

$21.50

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, and hamburger

Med Baked Potato

$21.00

Baked potato, cheddar cheese, and bacon finished with sour cream

Lrg Mozzarella

$20.00

Fresh mozz, Romano, oregano, 100% olive oil, Italian plum tomato sauce

Lrg White

$21.00

Fresh mozz, Romano, fresh garlic, parsley, 100% olive oil

Lrg Margherita

$25.00

Fresh mozz, Romano, oregano, fresh basil, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, Italian plum tomato sauce

Lrg Buffalo Chicken

$26.50

Fresh mozz, Romano, oregano, breaded chicken, Bermuda onion, tomatoes and buffalo sauce

Lrg Chicken Bacon Ranch

$26.75

Fresh mozz, Romano, oregano, breaded chicken, bacon, Bermuda onion and ranch dressing

Lrg BBQ Chicken

$26.50

Fresh mozz, Romano, oregano, breaded chicken, onions, peppers, BBQ sauce

Lrg Hawaiian

$23.00

Fresh mozz, Romano, oregano, ham and pineapple

Lrg Veggie

$26.50

Fresh mozz, Romano, oregano, caramelized onions, mushrooms, eggplant, spinach, broccoli, oven-roasted peppers, Italian plum tomato sauce

Lrg White Salmon

$23.00

Fresh mozz, smoked salmon, oregano, capers, Bermuda onion, 100% olive oil

Lrg Everything

$26.00

Oven roasted peppers, onions and mushrooms, sausage, bacon, pepperoni and fresh garlic

Lrg Pig & Cow

$26.75

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, and hamburger

Lrg Baked Potato

$26.25

Baked potato, cheddar cheese, and bacon finished with sour cream

Gluten Free Mozzarella

$17.00

Our gluten free crusts are made by Still Riding. The ingredients are: water, rice flour, potato starch, tapioca starch, expeller-pressed canola oil, sugar molasses, bakers yeast, sea salt, Xanthan gum, leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate) Calcium Propionate

Gluten Free White

$18.00

Gluten Free Margherita

$18.00

Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.00

Gluten Free BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Gluten Free Hawaiian

$19.00

Gluten Free Veggie

$20.00

Gluten Free White Pie Salmon

$20.00

Gluten Free Baked Potato

$20.00

Gluten Free Everything

$21.00

Gluten Free Pig&Cow

$20.00

Calzones

Filled with mozzarella and ricotta, add any of our toppings

Calzone

$12.00

Filled with mozzarella and ricotta, add any of our toppings

Sandwiches

Meatball Parm Grinder

$14.00

Homemade meatballs, mozzarella, marinara

Eggplant Parm Grinder

$14.00

Fresh eggplant, mozzarella, marinara

Chicken Parm Grinder

$14.00

Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella and marinara

Sausage & Peppers Grinder

$14.00

Sweet Italian sausage, roasted red and green peppers and marinara

Turkey & Prov Grinder

$14.00Out of stock

Turkey, Provolone, lettuce and tomato

Tuna & Prov Grinder

$14.00

Tuna, Provolone, lettuce, tomato

Ham & Prov Grinder

$14.00

Ham, Provolone, lettuce and tomato

Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$14.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, mozzarella, lettuce and tomato

Italian Grinder

$14.00

Ham, Provolone, Genoa salami, lettuce and tomato

Veggie Grinder

$14.00

Oven roasted onions, green & red peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, eggplant, spinach and artichoke hearts.

Prosciutto & Provolone

$14.00

Prosciutto, Provolone, Arugula, roasted red peppers and fig jam

Turkey & prov Wrap

$9.00Out of stock

Turkey, Provolone, lettuce and tomato

Tuna & Prov Wrap

$9.00

Tuna, Provolone, lettuce and tomato

Ham & Prov Wrap

$9.00

Ham, Provolone, lettuce and tomato

Italian Wrap

$9.00

Ham, Provolone, Genoa salami, lettuce, tomato

Veggie Wrap

$9.00

Red and green peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, artichokes and eggplant

The Webster Wrap

$9.00

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, sundried tomato, basil, arugula, and balsamic vinegar reduction

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Grilled chicken, Romain lettuce, Romano cheese and Caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and blue cheese dressing

Portabella Mushroom Wrap

$9.00

Grilled Portabella mushrooms, goat cheese, roasted red peppers and a fig jam

1/2 Meatball Parm

$8.00

1/2 Chicken Parm

$8.00

1/2Chicken Cutlet

$8.00

1/2 Eggplant Parm

$8.00

1/2Turkey & Prov

$8.00Out of stock

1/2 Tuna & Prov

$8.00Out of stock

1/2 Ham & Prov

$8.00

1/2 Veggie

$8.00

1/2 Italian

$8.00

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$6.00

Cookies

$4.00

Cannoli

$8.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Extra Dressings

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Buffalo Blue Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Honey Mustard Sauce

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Korean BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Pizza Sauce

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
The first Luna Pizza opened on Franklin Avenue in Hartford’s Little Italy. Luna Pizza offered a distinct thin crust pizza topped with fresh mozzarella, plum tomatoes and 100% Italian olive oil, based on traditional Sicilian family recipes. The family commitment to small batch, high quality cooking has made Luna a fixture over the years, and the recent remodel and menu expansion is meant to enhance, not change, that dining experience. “For us, owning a family restaurant business is about relationships—our relationships with our employees, our vendors, and especially with the West Hartford community. We’ve been here in the center for over twenty years, and now we’re raising our young family here too. With our renovation and menu expansion, we want Luna Pizza to be a place our friends and neighbors can continue to bring their families."

999 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06107

Luna Pizza image
Luna Pizza image
Luna Pizza image
Luna Pizza image

