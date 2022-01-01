Main picView gallery

Luna Pizza Wethersfield Wethersfield

review star

No reviews yet

181 Main Street

Wethersfield, CT 06109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Wings
Margherita Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Fresh mozzarella, Romano cheese, Italian plum tomatoes, oregano & EVOO

Cheese Pizza

$12.00+

Specialty Pizza

White Pizza

$13.00+

Fresh mozzarella, Romano cheese, Oregano, Olive oil, & Fresh cut garlic

Margherita Pizza

$14.00+

A mozzarella pizza with tomatoes, fresh basil & fresh garlic

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.00+

Fresh mozzarella, Romano cheese, oregano, breaded chicken, bacon, red onion, & Ranch dressing

Vegetable Pizza

$15.00+

a mozzarella pizza topped with peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, spinach, broccoli & roasted red peppers

Pig & Cow Pizza

$15.00+

a mozzarella pizza with, pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, bacon & hamburger

Everything

$15.00+

a mozzarella pizza with peppers, onions, mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage, bacon & fresh garlic

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00+

Fresh Mozzarella, Buffalo sauce, crispy chicken, tomatoes & red onions

Bar Bites/Apps

Giant Pretzel

$8.00

Wings

$10.00+

Seasoned, floured, fried & tossed in the sauce of your choice

Tenders

$9.00

French Fries

$6.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.00

Homemade mac & cheese fried to perfection

Homemade Meatballs

$7.00

3 Homemade meatballs & Marinara

Garlic Knots

$5.00+

Four Cheese Garlic Bread

$7.00

Gorgonzola, Provolone, Fresh mozzarella, Romano & Garlic

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed field greens, Cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, Kalamata olives & Red onions

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romain lettuce, Romano cheese, Croutons Caesar dressing

Seasonal Salad

$10.00

Per Manos

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, & Garlic mayo served on a sesame seed bun Served with french fries

Italian Grinder

$12.00

Genoa salami, Capicola, Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion, Salt, Pepper, Oregano, Olive oil & Red wine vinegar

OT Bar Burger

$11.00

Ground chuck, Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion, & Pickles served on a sesame seed bun Served with french fries

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Crispy Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, & Blue Cheese

Meatball Grinder

$12.00

Homemade Meatballs, Marinara sauce, Fresh mozzarella

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Grilled Chicken, Romain, Romano cheese & Caesar dressing

Portabella Mushroom Wrap

$9.00

Grilled Portabella mushrooms, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, Arugula and a fig jam

Extra Sauce/Dressing

Blue cheese

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Honey Must

$1.00

Burger sauce

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Garlic Parm

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Korean BBQ

$1.00

Italian

Seasonal salad dress

$1.00

Pizza Sauce

Marinara

$1.00

Cheese sauce

$1.00

N/A Bevs

20 oz Bottle

$2.50

Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

181 Main Street, Wethersfield, CT 06109

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Charles - Old Wethersfield
orange starNo Reviews
161 Main Street Wethersfield, CT 06109
View restaurantnext
Village Pizza Restaurant - Wethersfield, CT
orange starNo Reviews
233 Main Street Wethersfield, CT 06109
View restaurantnext
River: A Waterfront Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.0 • 2,283
100 Great Meadow Rd Wethersfield, CT 06109
View restaurantnext
Tequila Rio: Mexican Cantina
orange star3.4 • 50
100 Great Meadow Rd Wethersfield, CT 06109
View restaurantnext
Max Fish
orange star4.7 • 4,589
110 Glastonbury Boulevard Glastonbury, CT 06033
View restaurantnext
The Place 2 Be South End
orange star3.8 • 598
615 Franklin Ave Hartford, CT 06114
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wethersfield

River: A Waterfront Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.0 • 2,283
100 Great Meadow Rd Wethersfield, CT 06109
View restaurantnext
Lo Sano Restaurant and Bar - 678 Maple Ave
orange star4.4 • 619
678 Maple Ave Hartford, CT 06109
View restaurantnext
Kaliubon Ramen
orange star4.5 • 340
1323 Silas Deane Hwy Wethersfield, CT 06109
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wethersfield
Newington
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Rocky Hill
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Glastonbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Hartford
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
West Hartford
review star
Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
East Hartford
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
New Britain
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Cromwell
review star
No reviews yet
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston