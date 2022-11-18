Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Latin American
Breakfast & Brunch

Award Winning Paella, Global Cuisine, Local Ingredients

2,030 Reviews

$$

1023 Chorro Street

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

4-PACK TACOS
10-PACK TACOS
DEL MAR PAELLA

TO START / RAW

BACK PORCH BAKERY BREAD

$8.00

toasted back porch bakery sourdough, with garlic-paprika butter

CHIPS & SALSAS

$9.00

fire roasted tomato salsa, black bean and corn salsa, house made tortilla chips (v/gf)

MARKET MEZE

MARKET MEZE

$18.00

yellow lentil hummus, quinoa tabbouleh, cucumber tzatziki, dukkah, marinated carrots, chili oil, pickled vegetables, house-made flatbread. gluten free option available. *contains nuts.

GRILLED BRIE

GRILLED BRIE

$22.00

danish brie, smoked stone fruit and fresno chili chutney, baguettte

ARTISAN CHEESE BOARD

$24.00

five house selected cheeses with accompaniments, baguette (n/gfo)

PACIFIC HALIBUT CEVICHE

$22.00

red & green bell pepper, red onion, ginger, toasted spices, lime juice, house-made tortilla chips (df/gf)

TUNA CEVICHE

TUNA CEVICHE

$22.00

red onion, radish, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño, sour citrus juice, tortilla chips. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.

SHRIMP CEVICHE

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$16.00

oregon bay shrimp, coconut, lime & habanero cocktail sauce, roma tomato, persian cucumber, red onion, avocado, cilantro king salmon tacos 26 blackened king salmon, crushed avocado, cherry tomato, persian cucumber, arugula, preserved citrus vinaigrette, housemade tortillas (gf/df) (gf/df)

SOUP + SALADS

TORTILLA SOUP

TORTILLA SOUP

$10.00

roasted tomato broth, whipped avocado, queso fresco, spring onion, radish, tortilla chips. gluten-free. vegan option available.

SIMPLE GREENS

$13.00

local greens, shaved radish, red onion, preserved citrus vinaigrette. gluten free & vegan.

KALE GREENS

$15.00

kale, mixed greens, pineapple, beets, pepitas, avocado, apple-pomegranate vinaigrette (gf/v/n)

POACHED PEAR BURRATA

$15.00

candied walnuts, arugula, apple-pomegranate vinaigrette (gf/dfo/n)

GARDEN SHAREABLES

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$17.00

chorizo-bacon vinaigrette, blue cheese crema, jalapeño. gf/dfo

SPICY SPUDS

SPICY SPUDS

$14.00

crispy fingerling potatoes dusted in ethiopian spices, fire-roasted salsa, sambal aioli, cilantro. gluten-free.

STUFFED PIQUILLO PEPPERS

STUFFED PIQUILLO PEPPERS

$15.00

herbed goat cheese, toasted baguette, charred onion balsamic reduction (gfo)

ZUCCHINI FRITTER

ZUCCHINI FRITTER

$16.00

assorted summer squash, roasted garlic sundried tomato relish, basil lemon vinaigrette, tofu queso fresco (df/gf/v)

CAULIFLOWER TACO

CAULIFLOWER TACO

$18.00

tahini cauliflower, harissa, dukkah, golden raisin sweet pepper relish, fresh mint, housemade tortillas (gf/df/nfo/v)

LAND+SEA SHARABLES

BACON WRAPPED DATES

BACON WRAPPED DATES

$15.00

six dates hand stuffed with housemade chorizo, wrapped in applewood smoked bacon. gluten & dairy free.

SALMON DIP

$18.00

charbroiled, poached, and smoked salmon, tomatoes, shallots, lemon dijon aioli, house-made tortilla chips (gf/df)

GAMBAS AL AJILLO

$26.00

wild shrimp, chili flake, paprika-garlic oil, lemon, parsley, toast. diary-free.

CARIBBEAN CURRY MUSSELS

$27.00

salt springs mussels, yellow coconut curry sauce, radish, cilantro, toasted garlic baguette (gfo/df

NEW ZEALAND LAMB LOLLIPOPS

$28.00

charbroiled half rack of lamb, piquillo pepper chimichurri (gf/df)

SHRIMP TACOS

SHRIMP TACOS

$22.00

coconut shrimp, strawberry and pineapple pico, pickled onion, coconut jalapeno sauce, housemade tortillas (gf/dfo)

DUCK CASSOULETTE

DUCK CASSOULETTE

$18.00

duck breast, housemade chorizo, pork belly, dragon tongue beans, mirepoix, sourdough bread crumbs, toasted sourdough (gfo)

KING SALMON TACOS

KING SALMON TACOS

$26.00

blackened king salmon, crushed avocado, cherry tomato, persian cucumber, arugula, preserved citrus vinaigrette, housemade tortillas (gf/df)

STEAK BITES

$24.00

striploin, smoked onions, fingerling potato, kale, fresno chilis, chimichurri (gf/df)

TACOS

4-PACK TACOS

4-PACK TACOS

$20.00

served with house-made salsas. all tacos are made with white corn tortillas and are gluten free.

6-PACK TACOS

6-PACK TACOS

$28.00

served with house-made salsas. all tacos are made with white corn tortillas and are gluten-free.

10-PACK TACOS

10-PACK TACOS

$40.00

served with house-made salsa. all tacos are made with white corn tortillas and are gluten-free.

PAELLA

DE LA LUNA PAELLA

DE LA LUNA PAELLA

$52.00

pollo verde, housemade chorizo, soft cooked eggs, english peas (gf/df)

MARKET VEGETABLE PAELLA

MARKET VEGETABLE PAELLA

$42.00

broccolini, soyrizo, english peas, beet greens, delicata squash, almonds, vegan roasted garlic aioli (v/nfo)

DEL MAR PAELLA

DEL MAR PAELLA

$62.00

rockfish, shrimp, clams, scallops, saffron aioli, english peas

MIXTO PAELLA

$68.00

a combination of our de la luna and del mar paellas.

KIDS MENU

KID'S MAC n CHEESE

$9.00

with cheddar cheese sauce

KID'S CHICKEN TACO

$9.00

one pollo verde taco, served with basmati rice and black beans with queso fresco (gf)

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

sliced brioche, gouda cheese. served with berries

KID'S QUESADILLA

$9.00

two small cheddar quesadillas served with basmati rice, and black beans with queso fresco (gf)

Kid's Beef Taco

$9.00

one birria beef taco, served with basmati rice and black beans with queso fresco (gf)

DESSERTS

KEY LIME PIE

KEY LIME PIE

$10.00

whipped cream, brûléed lime.

Chocolate Coconut Tart

Chocolate Coconut Tart

$10.00

coconut caramel sauce, toasted coconut vegan. gluten free. *contains nuts.

Dark Chocolate Torte

$10.00

berry coulis. gluten free.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00

with caramel and pepita brittle crumble

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Located next to the Mission de Tolosa in the heart of downtown SLO, Luna Red offers guests an exceptional dining experience in a lively, artistic setting. The restaurant’s vision is founded upon Chef Shaun Behrens’ innovative small plates menu based on his passion for locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients. Luna Red has forged its own niche in the SLO dining scene with its carefully composed and intensely flavorful tapas, handcrafted cutting-edge cocktails, and award-winning wine list showcasing the best Central Coast and international offerings. We support local farmers, artists, and musicians in an effort to raise SLO’s service industry standards of community-based sustainability.

Website

Location

1023 Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Directions

Gallery
Luna Red image
Luna Red image
Luna Red image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe Roma - SLO
orange star4.5 • 1,957
1020 Railroad Ave San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Nate's on Marsh - 450 Marsh St
orange starNo Reviews
450 Marsh St San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
TASTE! Craft Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
2550 Broad Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Breezeway Cafe
orange star4.5 • 104
230 Pomeroy Ave Pismo Beach, CA 93449
View restaurantnext
Firestone Walker Taproom - Paso Robles
orange starNo Reviews
1395 Vendels Circle Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
Roots On Railroad
orange star4.0 • 2
1304 Railroad Street Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Luis Obispo

Cafe Roma - SLO
orange star4.5 • 1,957
1020 Railroad Ave San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Laguna Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,519
11560 Los Osos Valley Rd Suite 110 San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
View restaurantnext
Splash Cafe - SLO
orange star4.1 • 1,452
1491 Monterey St San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Tahoe Joe's
orange star4.0 • 1,442
485 Madonna Road #2 San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
View restaurantnext
Granada Hotel - Bistro - 1126 Morro St.
orange star4.4 • 1,411
1126 Morro St San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurantnext
Rib Line BBQ Los Osos
orange star4.1 • 316
12308 Los Osos Valley Rd San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Luis Obispo
Pismo Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Los Osos
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Grover Beach
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Paso Robles
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lompoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Los Alamos
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Buellton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston