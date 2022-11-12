Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges

Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas

1,545 Reviews

$$

112 W Main St

Durham, NC 27701

Popular Items

Chicken Empanada
Potato Empanada
Arepas

Specials

Ausumuko Speical

$18.00Out of stock

Braised Pork Spare Ribs in a Beef Brisket & Tomato Sauce Reduction (Gluten-Free & Dairy Free) served with your choice of 2 sides.

Crispy Fried Shrimp (Gluten Free)

Crispy Fried Shrimp (Gluten Free)

$12.00Out of stock

Crispy Fried Shrimp Jalapeno, with garlic oil over Coconut Rice, Jicame Kale Slaw and a cliantro and lime wedge garnish (Gluten Free)

Ceviche Appetizer

$11.95Out of stock

Shrimp Ceviche made with Tomato tomato’s, cilantro, lime juice, onion, salt, pepper, celery, olive oil

Chicken Quinoa Frozen Quart To Go

$10.00Out of stock

Starters

Aguacate

Aguacate

$8.75

Half an avocado, breaded in crushed almonds and bread crumbs, deep fried and served with jicama kale slaw and sweet corn salsa. (Vegetarian)

Camote Chimichurri

Camote Chimichurri

$9.50

Chipotle roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, guacamole, sweet corn salsa, chimichurri (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$15.75

Crispy cornmeal crusted local catfish, yuca frits, pickled jicama, chili-lime remoulade (Gluten Free)

Palomitas

Palomitas

$4.75

Popcorn, herbs, spices, lime zest (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Half Luna Salad

Half Luna Salad

$6.75

Romaine, kale, jicama, red onion, red bell pepper, house-made corn nuts, cilantro lime vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Whole Luna Salad

Whole Luna Salad

$9.75

Romaine, kale, jicama, red onion, red bell pepper, house-made corn nuts, cilantro lime vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Arepas

Arepas

$15.75

4 Colombian Arepas topped with Jack Cheese, Sweet Corn Salsa and your choice of Proteins (Beef Brisket, Blackened Pulled Chicken, Pork Carnitas, Jackfruit or Black Beans). (Can be made Gluten Free if you omit Chicken)

Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Soup Small

$5.00Out of stock

Stuffed Jalepano Shrimp Wrap Bacon

$18.00Out of stock

Wood-Fired Rotisseries

With two sides

1/4 Dark

$14.75

Pollo a la brasa- Peruvian roast chicken- Leg and thigh

1/4 White

$15.75

Pulled Chicken

$15.25

Blackened pulled chicken

Pork Carnitas

$16.25

Pulled pork carnitas (Gluten Free)

Beef Brisket

$16.75

Chili-braised beef brisket (Gluten Free)

Jackfruit

$15.75

Vegan chili-braised Jackfruit (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Grain Bowls

Quinoa, pearled barley, black beans, and kale topped with choice of meat
Brisket Grain Bowl

Brisket Grain Bowl

$16.00

Chili-Braised Brisket, Quinoa, Pearled Barley, Black Beans, Avocado and Kale (Can be made Gluten Free if you omit the Barley)

Chicken Grain Bowl

Chicken Grain Bowl

$14.75

Blackened Pulled Chicken, Qunioa, Pearled Barley, Black Beans, Avocado and Kale

Pork Carnitas Grain Bowl

Pork Carnitas Grain Bowl

$15.25

Pulled Pork Carnitas, Quinoa, Pearled Barley, Black Beans and Kale (Can be made Gluten Free if you omit the Barley)

Jackfruit Grain Bowl

Jackfruit Grain Bowl

$14.50

Vegan Chili-Braised Jackfruit, Quinoa, Pearled Barley, Black Beans, Avocado and Kale (Vegan, Can be made Gluten Free if you omit the Barley)

No Meat Bowl

No Meat Bowl

$10.50

Quinoa, Pearled Barley, Black Beans, Avocado and Kale (Vegan, Can be made Gluten Free if you omit the Barley)

Patacon Pisao

Choice of meat, jack cheese, jicama kale slaw, and chili-lime mayo sandwiched between two large plantain discs. Comes with one side

Beef Brisket Patacon Pisao

$15.75

Chili-Braised Brisket, Jack Cheese, Jicama Kale Slaw, and Chili-Lime Mayo, sandwiched between two large Plantain discs (Gluten Free), served with one side.

Chicken Patacon Pisao

$14.25

Blackened Pulled Chicken, Jack Cheese, Jicama Kale Slaw, and Chili-Lime Mayo, sandwiched between two large Plantain discs, served with one side.

Jackfruit Patacon

$14.50

Vegan Chili-Braised Jackfruit, Jack Cheese, Jicama Kale Slaw, and Chili-Lime Mayo, sandwiched between two large Plantain discs (Gluten Free, Vegetarian), served with one side.

Pork Patacon Pisao

$15.25

Pulled Pork Carnitas, Jack Cheese, Jicama Kale Slaw, and Chili-Lime Mayo, sandwiched between two large Plantain discs (Gluten Free), served with one side.

Catfish Patacon (Gluten Free)

$16.00

Crispy Cornmeal Crusted Local Soft-Shell Crab, Jack Cheese, Jicama Kale Slaw, and Chili-Lime Mayo, sandwiched between two large Plantain discs (Gluten Free), served with one side.

Empanadas

Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$3.75

Blackened pulled chicken, Yukon gold potatoes, roasted peppers. (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)

Pork Carnitas Empanada

Pork Carnitas Empanada

$3.75

Pork carnitas, caramelized onions, hominy, collards. (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)

Chorizo Empanada

Chorizo Empanada

$3.75

Chorizo, Yukon Gold Potato, Sweet Corn, Lima Beans and Queso Blanco. (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)

Quinoa Empanada

Quinoa Empanada

$3.75

Quinoa, black bean, sweet corn, pepper jack. (Vegetarian) (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)

Eggplant Empanada

Eggplant Empanada

$3.75

Eggplant, Tomato, Caramelized Onion, Chevre Cheese Empanada (Vegetarian). (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)

Potato Empanada

Potato Empanada

$3.75

Yukon gold potatoes, lima beans, sweet corn, sharp cheddar. (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)

Kids Empanada

$3.75

Rice, bean and cheese. (Vegetarian) (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)

Sides

Beans & Rice (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Beans & Rice (Gluten Free, Vegan)

$3.50

Black beans and coconut rice - black beans simmered in onions, peppers, and spices with Rice is simmered in coconut milk, onions, lime zest and juice. (Gluten Free, Vegan) ***IF YOU WANT BOTH BEANS & RICE JUST PRESS ADD TO CART***

Collards (Gluten Free)

Collards (Gluten Free)

$3.50

Spicy bacon collards simmered in chicken stock, cider vinegar, bacon, sugar, and crushed red pepper. (Gluten Free)

Jicama Slaw (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)

Jicama Slaw (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)

$3.50

Red cabbage, kale, jicama, red onion, lime juice, olive oil, mayo, cilantro. (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)

Kale (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Kale (Gluten Free, Vegan)

$3.50

Sauteed Kale with Roasted Garlic Olive Oil. (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Maduros (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)

Maduros (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)

$3.50

Very ripe plantains, deep fried until caramelized and drizzled with a light cinnamon creme fraiche. (Gluten Free, Vegetarian, Can be made Vegan if you omit the Creme Fraiche)

Grits

$3.50
Yuca Frits (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Yuca Frits (Gluten Free, Vegan)

$3.50

Deep fried Yuca wedges tossed in a house made chili lime seasoning. (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Tostones (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Tostones (Gluten Free, Vegan)

$1.25

Large plantain discs that have been deep fried and salted. (Gluten Free, Vegan)

3 Sides for $10.75

$10.75
Other Proteins

$6.00
Catfish 4 strips

Catfish 4 strips

$6.50

Crispy Cornmeal Crusted Local Catfish. (Gluten Free)

Sauces

Please let us know if you need to-go Sauces or Utensils.
Salad Dressing Dine-In

Side of Guacamole 1oz

$2.00

Side of Sour Cream 1oz

$2.00

Side of Corn Salsa 1oz

$1.00

Kids Meals

Kids Empanada

$5.50

Rice bean and cheese empanada with choice of two sides. (Vegetarian) (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)

Kids Brisket

$5.50

Chili-braised beef brisket (Gluten Free) with choice of two sides

Kids Chicken

$5.50

Blackened pulled chicken with choice of two sides

Kids Pork

$5.50

Pulled pork carnitas (Gluten Free) with choice of two sides

Kids 3 sides

$5.50
Desserts

Bourbon Pecan Empanada

Bourbon Pecan Empanada

$7.00

A fried empanada containing Bourbon Pecan Pie served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream. (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)

Chocolate Empanada

Chocolate Empanada

$7.00

A fried empanada containing Chocolate, Walnuts & Marshmallow served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream. (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)

Dulce de leche Empanada

Dulce de leche Empanada

$7.00

A fried empanada containing Dulce de Leche, Salted Peanuts, Raisins & Toasted Coconut served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream. (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$7.00

Banana Pudding, Pepita Crumbles, Cacoa Nibs & a Passionfruit Caramel Drizzle. (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Passion Fruit Pie

Passion Fruit Pie

$7.00

Passion Fruit Pie with a Graham Cracker Crust & Wild Berry Coulis.

Spicy Fudge Brownie (Gluten Free)

Spicy Fudge Brownie (Gluten Free)

$7.00

Spicy Fudge Brownie, served with vanilla ice cream, and topped with a dulce de leche caramel and peanut-cocoa nib crumble. (Gluten Free)

Coconut Flan

$8.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Pie Empanadas

Pumpkin Pie Empanadas

$7.00Out of stock

A fried empanada containing Pumpkin Pie topped with Cacoa Nibs and served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream. (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)

Lemon/lime Flan

$8.00Out of stock

Family Meals

The Family Meals are packaged hot and ready to eat. Select the rotisserie meat of your choice and 2 sides. A large Luna Salad will be incuded as well.

Pulled Rotisserie Meats Family Meal

$50.00

Choose either Chili-Braised Firsthand Foods Beef Brisket, Blackened Freebird Pulled Chicken, Meyer's Local Pork Carnitas, Chili-Braised Vegan Jackfruit. Choose 2 sides.

Pollo la Brasa Whole Chicken Family Meal

$45.00Out of stock

Whole Rotisserie Chicken, cut into quarters. Served with 2 sides and a salad

Take and Bake Empanada (Vegetarian)

Take and Bake Empanada (Vegetarian)

$29.00Out of stock

4x - Yukon gold, lima bean, sweet corn, sharp chedder empanadas 4x - Quinoa, black bean, sweet corn, pepper jack empanadas 4x - Eggplant, charred tomato, caramelized onion, chevre empanadas Served with baking instructions, wax paper and egg wash. These empanadas are served FROZEN with baking instructions, wax paper and egg wash. Please place in freezer as soon as you can.

Take and Bake Empanada (Variety)

Take and Bake Empanada (Variety)

$29.00Out of stock

2x - Blackened pulled chicken, yukon gold, roasted peppers empanadas 2x - Pork carnitas, caramelized onions, hominy, collards empanadas 2x - Chorizo, yukon gold, sweet corn, lima beans, queso blanco empanadas 2x - Yukon gold, lima bean, sweet corn, sharp chedder empanadas 2x - Quinoa, black bean, sweet corn, pepper jack empanadas 2x - Eggplant, charred tomato, caramelized onion, chevre empanadas Served with baking instructions, wax paper and egg wash. These empanadas are served FROZEN with baking instructions, wax paper and egg wash. Please place in freezer as soon as you can.

Take and Bake Empanada (Meat)

Take and Bake Empanada (Meat)

$29.00Out of stock

4x - Blackened pulled chicken, yukon gold, roasted peppers empanadas 4x - Pork carnitas, caramelized onions, hominy, collards empanadas 4x - Chorizo, yukon gold, sweet corn, lima beans, queso blanco empanadas These empanadas are served FROZEN with baking instructions, wax paper and egg wash. Please place in freezer as soon as you can.

Catering Order

$603.75

Shirts

Black Luna Shirt

$20.00

Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce Bottle

$6.50

Hot Sauce Case

$60.00

Glasses

Luna Pint Glass

$9.00

Luna Wine Glass

$7.00

Beers (GF)

Bull City Ciderworks, Off Main Cider 12oz Bottle (Gluten Free)

Bull City Ciderworks, Off Main Cider 12oz Bottle (Gluten Free)

$6.00Out of stock

6% ABV A refreshingly crisp, easy drinking cider... NO BULL! Brewed in Durham, NC. (Gluten Free)

Ginger's Revenge, Lime Agave Ginger Beer 12oz Bottle (Gluten Free)

Ginger's Revenge, Lime Agave Ginger Beer 12oz Bottle (Gluten Free)

$6.00

5.0% ABV, Ginger Beer, Brewed in Asheville, NC. (Gluten Free)

WestBrook Key Lime Pie 16 oz Can (Gluten Free)

$3.00Out of stock
Wild Basin, Hard Seltzer 12 oz Can (Gluten Free)

Wild Basin, Hard Seltzer 12 oz Can (Gluten Free)

$7.00

5.0% ABV, Wild Basin is a lush and unspoiled spot slong the St. Vrain River. It's Clean, Pristine, and Untamed - Just like this Boozy Sparkling Water. Crafted & canned by Oskar Blues Brewery. (Gluten Free)

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

South American meets American South. Wood-fired rotisserie meats, Andean-inspired braises, empanadas and small plates.

Website

Location

112 W Main St, Durham, NC 27701

Directions

