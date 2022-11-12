- Home
- /
- Durham
- /
- Latin American
- /
- Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas
Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas
1,545 Reviews
$$
112 W Main St
Durham, NC 27701
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Specials
Ausumuko Speical
Braised Pork Spare Ribs in a Beef Brisket & Tomato Sauce Reduction (Gluten-Free & Dairy Free) served with your choice of 2 sides.
Crispy Fried Shrimp (Gluten Free)
Crispy Fried Shrimp Jalapeno, with garlic oil over Coconut Rice, Jicame Kale Slaw and a cliantro and lime wedge garnish (Gluten Free)
Ceviche Appetizer
Shrimp Ceviche made with Tomato tomato’s, cilantro, lime juice, onion, salt, pepper, celery, olive oil
Chicken Quinoa Frozen Quart To Go
Starters
Aguacate
Half an avocado, breaded in crushed almonds and bread crumbs, deep fried and served with jicama kale slaw and sweet corn salsa. (Vegetarian)
Camote Chimichurri
Chipotle roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, guacamole, sweet corn salsa, chimichurri (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Fish & Chips
Crispy cornmeal crusted local catfish, yuca frits, pickled jicama, chili-lime remoulade (Gluten Free)
Palomitas
Popcorn, herbs, spices, lime zest (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Half Luna Salad
Romaine, kale, jicama, red onion, red bell pepper, house-made corn nuts, cilantro lime vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Whole Luna Salad
Romaine, kale, jicama, red onion, red bell pepper, house-made corn nuts, cilantro lime vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Arepas
4 Colombian Arepas topped with Jack Cheese, Sweet Corn Salsa and your choice of Proteins (Beef Brisket, Blackened Pulled Chicken, Pork Carnitas, Jackfruit or Black Beans). (Can be made Gluten Free if you omit Chicken)
Soup
Soup Small
Stuffed Jalepano Shrimp Wrap Bacon
Wood-Fired Rotisseries
1/4 Dark
Pollo a la brasa- Peruvian roast chicken- Leg and thigh
1/4 White
Pulled Chicken
Blackened pulled chicken
Pork Carnitas
Pulled pork carnitas (Gluten Free)
Beef Brisket
Chili-braised beef brisket (Gluten Free)
Jackfruit
Vegan chili-braised Jackfruit (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Grain Bowls
Brisket Grain Bowl
Chili-Braised Brisket, Quinoa, Pearled Barley, Black Beans, Avocado and Kale (Can be made Gluten Free if you omit the Barley)
Chicken Grain Bowl
Blackened Pulled Chicken, Qunioa, Pearled Barley, Black Beans, Avocado and Kale
Pork Carnitas Grain Bowl
Pulled Pork Carnitas, Quinoa, Pearled Barley, Black Beans and Kale (Can be made Gluten Free if you omit the Barley)
Jackfruit Grain Bowl
Vegan Chili-Braised Jackfruit, Quinoa, Pearled Barley, Black Beans, Avocado and Kale (Vegan, Can be made Gluten Free if you omit the Barley)
No Meat Bowl
Quinoa, Pearled Barley, Black Beans, Avocado and Kale (Vegan, Can be made Gluten Free if you omit the Barley)
Patacon Pisao
Beef Brisket Patacon Pisao
Chili-Braised Brisket, Jack Cheese, Jicama Kale Slaw, and Chili-Lime Mayo, sandwiched between two large Plantain discs (Gluten Free), served with one side.
Chicken Patacon Pisao
Blackened Pulled Chicken, Jack Cheese, Jicama Kale Slaw, and Chili-Lime Mayo, sandwiched between two large Plantain discs, served with one side.
Jackfruit Patacon
Vegan Chili-Braised Jackfruit, Jack Cheese, Jicama Kale Slaw, and Chili-Lime Mayo, sandwiched between two large Plantain discs (Gluten Free, Vegetarian), served with one side.
Pork Patacon Pisao
Pulled Pork Carnitas, Jack Cheese, Jicama Kale Slaw, and Chili-Lime Mayo, sandwiched between two large Plantain discs (Gluten Free), served with one side.
Catfish Patacon (Gluten Free)
Crispy Cornmeal Crusted Local Soft-Shell Crab, Jack Cheese, Jicama Kale Slaw, and Chili-Lime Mayo, sandwiched between two large Plantain discs (Gluten Free), served with one side.
Empanadas
Chicken Empanada
Blackened pulled chicken, Yukon gold potatoes, roasted peppers. (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Pork Carnitas Empanada
Pork carnitas, caramelized onions, hominy, collards. (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Chorizo Empanada
Chorizo, Yukon Gold Potato, Sweet Corn, Lima Beans and Queso Blanco. (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Quinoa Empanada
Quinoa, black bean, sweet corn, pepper jack. (Vegetarian) (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Eggplant Empanada
Eggplant, Tomato, Caramelized Onion, Chevre Cheese Empanada (Vegetarian). (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Potato Empanada
Yukon gold potatoes, lima beans, sweet corn, sharp cheddar. (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Kids Empanada
Rice, bean and cheese. (Vegetarian) (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Chicken Empanada
Blackened pulled chicken, Yukon gold potatoes, roasted peppers. (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Pork Carnitas Empanada
Pork carnitas, caramelized onions, hominy, collards. (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Quinoa Empanada
Quinoa, black bean, sweet corn, pepper jack. (Vegetarian) (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Eggplant Empanada
Eggplant, Tomato, Caramelized Onion, Chevre Cheese Empanada (Vegetarian). (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Potato Empanada
Yukon gold potatoes, lima beans, sweet corn, sharp cheddar. (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Chorizo Empanada
Blackened pulled chicken, Yukon gold potatoes, roasted peppers. (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Chicken Empanada
Blackened pulled chicken, Yukon gold potatoes, roasted peppers. (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Pork Carnitas Empanada
Pork carnitas, caramelized onions, hominy, collards. (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Eggplant Empanada
Eggplant, Tomato, Caramelized Onion, Chevre Cheese Empanada (Vegetarian). (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Potato Empanada
Yukon gold potatoes, lima beans, sweet corn, sharp cheddar. (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Quinoa Empanada
Quinoa, black bean, sweet corn, pepper jack. (Vegetarian) (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Chorizo Empanada
Blackened pulled chicken, Yukon gold potatoes, roasted peppers. (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Sides
Beans & Rice (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Black beans and coconut rice - black beans simmered in onions, peppers, and spices with Rice is simmered in coconut milk, onions, lime zest and juice. (Gluten Free, Vegan) ***IF YOU WANT BOTH BEANS & RICE JUST PRESS ADD TO CART***
Collards (Gluten Free)
Spicy bacon collards simmered in chicken stock, cider vinegar, bacon, sugar, and crushed red pepper. (Gluten Free)
Jicama Slaw (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Red cabbage, kale, jicama, red onion, lime juice, olive oil, mayo, cilantro. (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Kale (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Sauteed Kale with Roasted Garlic Olive Oil. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Maduros (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Very ripe plantains, deep fried until caramelized and drizzled with a light cinnamon creme fraiche. (Gluten Free, Vegetarian, Can be made Vegan if you omit the Creme Fraiche)
Grits
Yuca Frits (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Deep fried Yuca wedges tossed in a house made chili lime seasoning. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Tostones (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Large plantain discs that have been deep fried and salted. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
3 Sides for $10.75
1/4 White
Pollo a la brasa- Peruvian roast chicken- Breast and wing
1/4 Dark
Pollo a la brasa- Peruvian roast chicken- Leg and thigh.
Other Proteins
Catfish 4 strips
Crispy Cornmeal Crusted Local Catfish. (Gluten Free)
Sauces
Aji (GF, V)
(Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Mustard (GF, V)
(Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Verde (GF, V)
(Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Chili-Lime Mayo (GF, V)
(Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Hot Sauce (GF, V+)
(Gluten Free, Vegan)
Vegan Chickpea Sauce (GF, V+)
(Gluten Free, Vegan)
Creme Fraiche (GF, V)
(Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Chimichuri (GF, V+)
(Gluten Free, Vegan)
Hot Sauce Bottle (GF, V+)
A bottle of our Luna's house made Hot Sauce.
To Go Utensils
Green 2 Go
.
Salad Dressing Dine-In
Side of Guacamole 1oz
Side of Sour Cream 1oz
Side of Corn Salsa 1oz
Kids Meals
Kids Empanada
Rice bean and cheese empanada with choice of two sides. (Vegetarian) (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Kids Brisket
Chili-braised beef brisket (Gluten Free) with choice of two sides
Kids Chicken
Blackened pulled chicken with choice of two sides
Kids Pork
Pulled pork carnitas (Gluten Free) with choice of two sides
Kids 3 sides
Kids drink
Desserts
Bourbon Pecan Empanada
A fried empanada containing Bourbon Pecan Pie served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream. (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Chocolate Empanada
A fried empanada containing Chocolate, Walnuts & Marshmallow served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream. (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Dulce de leche Empanada
A fried empanada containing Dulce de Leche, Salted Peanuts, Raisins & Toasted Coconut served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream. (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Banana Pudding
Banana Pudding, Pepita Crumbles, Cacoa Nibs & a Passionfruit Caramel Drizzle. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Passion Fruit Pie
Passion Fruit Pie with a Graham Cracker Crust & Wild Berry Coulis.
Spicy Fudge Brownie (Gluten Free)
Spicy Fudge Brownie, served with vanilla ice cream, and topped with a dulce de leche caramel and peanut-cocoa nib crumble. (Gluten Free)
Coconut Flan
Pumpkin Pie Empanadas
A fried empanada containing Pumpkin Pie topped with Cacoa Nibs and served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream. (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Lemon/lime Flan
Family Meals
Pulled Rotisserie Meats Family Meal
Choose either Chili-Braised Firsthand Foods Beef Brisket, Blackened Freebird Pulled Chicken, Meyer's Local Pork Carnitas, Chili-Braised Vegan Jackfruit. Choose 2 sides.
Pollo la Brasa Whole Chicken Family Meal
Whole Rotisserie Chicken, cut into quarters. Served with 2 sides and a salad
Take and Bake Empanada (Vegetarian)
4x - Yukon gold, lima bean, sweet corn, sharp chedder empanadas 4x - Quinoa, black bean, sweet corn, pepper jack empanadas 4x - Eggplant, charred tomato, caramelized onion, chevre empanadas Served with baking instructions, wax paper and egg wash. These empanadas are served FROZEN with baking instructions, wax paper and egg wash. Please place in freezer as soon as you can.
Take and Bake Empanada (Variety)
2x - Blackened pulled chicken, yukon gold, roasted peppers empanadas 2x - Pork carnitas, caramelized onions, hominy, collards empanadas 2x - Chorizo, yukon gold, sweet corn, lima beans, queso blanco empanadas 2x - Yukon gold, lima bean, sweet corn, sharp chedder empanadas 2x - Quinoa, black bean, sweet corn, pepper jack empanadas 2x - Eggplant, charred tomato, caramelized onion, chevre empanadas Served with baking instructions, wax paper and egg wash. These empanadas are served FROZEN with baking instructions, wax paper and egg wash. Please place in freezer as soon as you can.
Take and Bake Empanada (Meat)
4x - Blackened pulled chicken, yukon gold, roasted peppers empanadas 4x - Pork carnitas, caramelized onions, hominy, collards empanadas 4x - Chorizo, yukon gold, sweet corn, lima beans, queso blanco empanadas These empanadas are served FROZEN with baking instructions, wax paper and egg wash. Please place in freezer as soon as you can.
Catering Order
Starters (GF)
Arepas (GF)
4 Colombian Arepas topped with Jack Cheese, Sweet Corn Salsa and your choice of Proteins (Beef Brisket, Blackened Pulled Chicken, Pork Carnitas, Jackfruit or Black Beans) (This item can be made Gluten Free if you omit Chicken)
Camote Chimichurri
Chipotle roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, guacamole, sweet corn salsa, chimichurri (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Fish & Chips
Crispy cornmeal crusted local catfish, yuca frits, pickled jicama, chili-lime remoulade (Gluten Free)
Palomitas
Popcorn, herbs, spices, lime zest (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Whole Luna Salad (GF)
Half Luna Salad (GF)
Wood-Fired Rotisseries (GF)
Patacon Pisao (GF)
Beef Brisket Patacon Pisao
Chili-Braised Brisket, Jack Cheese, Jicama Kale Slaw, and Chili-Lime Mayo, sandwiched between two large Plantain discs (Gluten Free), served with one side.
Pork Patacon Pisao
Pulled Pork Carnitas, Jack Cheese, Jicama Kale Slaw, and Chili-Lime Mayo, sandwiched between two large Plantain discs (Gluten Free), served with one side.
Jackfruit Patacon
Vegan Chili-Braised Jackfruit, Jack Cheese, Jicama Kale Slaw, and Chili-Lime Mayo, sandwiched between two large Plantain discs (Gluten Free, Vegetarian), served with one side.
Kids Meals (GF)
Sides (GF)
Collards (Gluten Free)
Spicy bacon collards simmered in chicken stock, cider vinegar, bacon, sugar, and crushed red pepper. (Gluten Free)
Jicama Slaw (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Red cabbage, kale, jicama, red onion, lime juice, olive oil, mayo, cilantro. (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Kale (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Sauteed Kale with Roasted Garlic Olive Oil. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Maduros (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Very ripe plantains, deep fried until caramelized and drizzled with a light cinnamon creme fraiche. (Gluten Free, Vegetarian, Can be made Vegan if you omit the Creme Fraiche)
Beans & Rice (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Black beans and coconut rice - black beans simmered in onions, peppers, and spices with Rice is simmered in coconut milk, onions, lime zest and juice. (Gluten Free, Vegan) ***IF YOU WANT BOTH BEANS & RICE JUST PRESS ADD TO CART***
Yuca Frits (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Deep fried Yuca wedges tossed in a house made chili lime seasoning. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Tostones (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Large plantain discs that have been deep fried and salted. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
3 Sides for $9.75 (GF)
Other Proteins (GF)
Catfish 4 strips
Crispy Cornmeal Crusted Local Catfish. (Gluten Free)
Desserts (GF)
Beers (GF)
Bull City Ciderworks, Off Main Cider 12oz Bottle (Gluten Free)
6% ABV A refreshingly crisp, easy drinking cider... NO BULL! Brewed in Durham, NC. (Gluten Free)
Ginger's Revenge, Lime Agave Ginger Beer 12oz Bottle (Gluten Free)
5.0% ABV, Ginger Beer, Brewed in Asheville, NC. (Gluten Free)
WestBrook Key Lime Pie 16 oz Can (Gluten Free)
Wild Basin, Hard Seltzer 12 oz Can (Gluten Free)
5.0% ABV, Wild Basin is a lush and unspoiled spot slong the St. Vrain River. It's Clean, Pristine, and Untamed - Just like this Boozy Sparkling Water. Crafted & canned by Oskar Blues Brewery. (Gluten Free)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
South American meets American South. Wood-fired rotisserie meats, Andean-inspired braises, empanadas and small plates.
112 W Main St, Durham, NC 27701