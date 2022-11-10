Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges

Luna Rotisserie & Empanadas - Carrboro

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

307 E Main St

Carrboro, NC 27510

Popular Items

Yuca Frits (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Arepas (Online)
Dark Pollo a la Brasa

Starters

Aguacate

Aguacate

$8.75

Half an avocado, breaded in crushed almonds and bread crumbs, deep fried and served with jicama kale slaw and sweet corn salsa. (Vegetarian)

Camote Chimichurri

Camote Chimichurri

$9.50

Chipotle roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, guacamole, sweet corn salsa, chimichurri (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Palomitas

Palomitas

$4.75

Popcorn, herbs, spices, lime zest (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$15.75

Crispy cornmeal crusted local catfish, yuca frits, pickled jicama, chili-lime remoulade (Gluten Free)

Whole Luna Salad

Whole Luna Salad

$9.75

Romaine, kale, jicama, red onion, red bell pepper, house-made corn nuts, cilantro lime vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Half Luna Salad

Half Luna Salad

$6.75

Romaine, kale, jicama, red onion, red bell pepper, house-made corn nuts, cilantro lime vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Arepas (Online)

Arepas (Online)

$15.75

4 Colombian Arepas topped with Jack Cheese, Sweet Corn Salsa and your choice of Proteins (Beef Brisket, Blackened Pulled Chicken, Pork Carnitas, Jackfruit or Black Beans). (Can be made Gluten Free if you omit Chicken)

Rotisserie Meats

Dark Pollo a la Brasa

$14.75

Pollo a la brasa- Peruvian roast chicken- Leg and thigh

White Pollo a la Brasa

$15.75

Peruvian roast chicken- Breast and wing

Chili Braised Beef Brisket

$16.75

Chili-braised beef brisket (Gluten Free)

Blackened Pulled Chicken

$15.25

Blackened pulled chicken

Pulled Pork Carnitas

$16.25

Pulled pork carnitas (Gluten Free)

Vegan Chili Braised Jackfruit

$15.75

Vegan chili-braised Jackfruit (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Empanadas

Blackened Pulled Chicken Empanada

$3.75

Pork Carnitas Empanada

$3.75

Chorizo Empanada

$3.75

Eggplant Empanada

$3.75

Quinoa Empanada

$3.75

Potato Empanada

$3.75

Kids Rice, Bean, & Cheese Empanada A La Carte

$3.75

Rice bean and cheese. (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)

Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$10.75

Blackened pulled chicken, Yukon gold potatoes, roasted peppers. (Our empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)

Pork Carnitas Empanada

Pork Carnitas Empanada

$10.75

Pork carnitas, caramelized onions, hominy, collards (Our empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)

Chorizo Empanada

Chorizo Empanada

$10.75

Chorizo, Yukon gold potatoes, sweet corn, lima beans, queso blanco (Our empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)

Quinoa Empanada

Quinoa Empanada

$10.75

Quinoa, black bean, sweet corn, pepper jack

Eggplant Empanada

Eggplant Empanada

$10.75

Eggplant, tomato, caramelized onion, Chevre cheese (Our empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)

Potato Empanada

Potato Empanada

$10.75

Yukon gold potatoes, lima beans, sweet corn, sharp cheddar (Our empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)

2x Chicken Empanada

2x Chicken Empanada

$7.50

Blackened pulled chicken, Yukon gold potatoes, roasted peppers

2x Pork Carnitas Empanada

2x Pork Carnitas Empanada

$7.50

Pork carnitas, caramelized onions, hominy, collards

2x Chorizo Empanada

2x Chorizo Empanada

$7.50

Chorizo, Yukon gold potatoes, sweet corn, lima beans, queso blanco

2x Quinoa Empanada

2x Quinoa Empanada

$7.50

Quinoa, black bean, sweet corn, pepper jack

2x Eggplant Empanada

2x Eggplant Empanada

$7.50

Eggplant, tomato, caramelized onion, Chevre cheese

2x Potato Empanada

2x Potato Empanada

$7.50

Yukon gold potatoes, lima beans, sweet corn, sharp cheddar

Choice of Two Different Empanadas

Choice of Two Different Empanadas
$7.50

$7.50

Patacon Pisao

Choice of meat, jack cheese, jicama kale slaw, and chili-lime mayo sandwiched between two large plantain discs. Comes with one side

Beef Brisket Patacon Pisao

$15.75

Chili-Braised Brisket, Jack Cheese, Jicama Kale Slaw, and Chili-Lime Mayo, sandwiched between two large Plantain discs (Gluten Free), served with one side.

Pulled Chicken Patacon Pisao

$14.25

Blackened Pulled Chicken, Jack Cheese, Jicama Kale Slaw, and Chili-Lime Mayo, sandwiched between two large Plantain discs, served with one side.

Pork Carnitas Patacon Pisao

$15.25

Pulled Pork Carnitas, Jack Cheese, Jicama Kale Slaw, and Chili-Lime Mayo, sandwiched between two large Plantain discs (Gluten Free), served with one side.

Jackfruit Patacon

$14.50

Vegan Chili-Braised Jackfruit, Jack Cheese, Jicama Kale Slaw, and Chili-Lime Mayo, sandwiched between two large Plantain discs (Gluten Free, Vegetarian), served with one side.

Catfish Patacon

$15.75

Crispy Cornmeal Crusted Local Catfish, Jack Cheese, Jicama Kale Slaw, and Chili-Lime Mayo, sandwiched between two large Plantain discs (Gluten Free), served with one side.

Grain Bowls

Quinoa, pearled barley, black beans, and kale topped with choice of meat
Chili Braised Beef Brisket Grain Bowl

Chili Braised Beef Brisket Grain Bowl

$16.00

Chili-Braised Brisket, Quinoa, Pearled Barley, Black Beans, Avocado and Kale (Can be made Gluten Free if you omit the Barley)

Blackened Pulled Chicken Grain Bowl

Blackened Pulled Chicken Grain Bowl

$14.75

Blackened Pulled Chicken, Qunioa, Pearled Barley, Black Beans, Avocado and Kale

Pulled Pork Carnitas Grain Bowl

Pulled Pork Carnitas Grain Bowl

$15.25

Pulled Pork Carnitas, Quinoa, Pearled Barley, Black Beans and Kale (Can be made Gluten Free if you omit the Barley)

Vegan Chili Braised Jackfruit Grain Bowl

Vegan Chili Braised Jackfruit Grain Bowl

$14.50

Vegan Chili-Braised Jackfruit, Quinoa, Pearled Barley, Black Beans, Avocado and Kale (Vegan, Can be made Gluten Free if you omit the Barley)

No Meat Bowl

No Meat Bowl

$9.75

Quinoa, Pearled Barley, Black Beans, Avocado and Kale (Vegan, Can be made Gluten Free if you omit the Barley)

Sides

Collards (Gluten Free)

Collards (Gluten Free)

$3.75

Spicy bacon collards simmered in chicken stock, cider vinegar, bacon, sugar, and crushed red pepper

Guacamole (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Guacamole (Gluten Free, Vegan)

$2.50

Avocado, Onions, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Corn, & Red Bell Peppers,

Jicama Slaw (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)

Jicama Slaw (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)

$3.75

Red cabbage, kale, jicama, red onion, lime juice, olive oil, mayo, cilantro

Sautéed Kale (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Sautéed Kale (Gluten Free, Vegan)

$3.75

Sauteed Kale with Roasted Garlic Olive Oil

Maduros (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)

Maduros (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)

$3.75

Very ripe plantains, deep fried until caramelized and drizzled with a light cinnamon creme fraiche

Beans & Rice (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Beans & Rice (Gluten Free, Vegan)

$3.75

Black beans and coconut rice - black beans simmered in onions, peppers, and spices with Rice is simmered in coconut milk, onions, lime zest and juice (Gluten Free, Vegan) **IF YOU WANT BOTH BEANS AND RICE, JUST PRESS DONE OR ADD TO CART**

Grits (GF, V)
$3.75

$3.75
Yuca Frits (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Yuca Frits (Gluten Free, Vegan)

$3.75

Deep fried Yuca wedges tossed in a house made chili lime seasoning

Tostones (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Tostones (Gluten Free, Vegan)

$1.25

Large plantain discs that have been deep fried and salted

Quinoa (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Quinoa (Gluten Free, Vegan)

$3.75

Quinoa, Onion, Garlic

NO SIDE

$3.75
1/4 White Pollo a la Brasa

1/4 White Pollo a la Brasa

$7.25

Pollo a la brasa- Peruvian roast chicken- Breast and wing

1/4 Dark Pollo a la Brasa

1/4 Dark Pollo a la Brasa

$7.25

Pollo a la brasa- Peruvian roast chicken- Leg and thigh.

Other Proteins
$6.00

$6.00

3 Sides for $10.75
$10.75

$10.75

Sauces

Aji (GF, V)

$0.25

Mustard Sauce (GF, V)

$0.25

Verde (GF, V)

$0.25

Chili-lime mayo (GF, V)

$0.25

Hot Sauce (GF, V+)

$0.25

Chickpea Sauce (GF, V+)

$0.25

Creme Fraiche (GF, V)

$0.25

Chimichurri (GF, V+)

$0.25

Kids Meals

Kids Brisket

$6.75

Chili-braised beef brisket (GF) with choice of two sides

Kids Choice of 3 Sides

$6.75
Kids Drink

Kids Drink

Kids Pork Carnitas

$6.75

Pulled pork carnitas (GF) with choice of two sides

Kids Pulled Chicken

$6.75

Blackened pulled chicken with choice of two sides

Kids Rice, Bean, & Cheese Empanada

$6.75

Rice bean and cheese empanada with choice of two sides

Kids Jackfruit

$6.75

Desserts

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Chocolate Empanada
$7.00

$7.00
Dulce de Leche Empanada *Contains Nuts

Dulce de Leche Empanada *Contains Nuts

$7.00

A fried empanada containing Dulce de Leche, Salted Peanuts, Raisins & Toasted Coconut served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream. (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)

Pecan Pie Empanada

Pecan Pie Empanada

$7.00

A fried empanada containing Bourbon Pecan Pie served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream. (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)

Passion Fruit Pie

Passion Fruit Pie

$7.00

Passion Fruit Pie with a Graham Cracker Crust & Wild Berry Coulis.

Banana Pudding *Vegan

Banana Pudding *Vegan

$7.00

Banana Pudding, Pepita Crumbles, Cacoa Nibs & a Passionfruit Caramel Drizzle. (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream.

Family Meals

The Family Meals are packaged hot and ready to eat. Select the rotisserie meat of your choice and 2 sides. A large Luna Salad will be incuded as well.

Pulled Rotisserie Meats Family Meal

$50.00

Choose either Chili-Braised Firsthand Foods Beef Brisket, Blackened Freebird Pulled Chicken, Meyer's Local Pork Carnitas, Chili-Braised Vegan Jackfruit. Choose 2 sides.

Take and Bake Emapanada (Meat Selection)

Take and Bake Emapanada (Meat Selection)

$29.00

4x - Blackened pulled chicken, yukon gold, roasted peppers empanadas 4x - Pork carnitas, caramelized onions, hominy, collards empanadas 4x - Chorizo, yukon gold, sweet corn, lima beans, queso blanco empanadas These empanadas are served FROZEN with baking instructions, wax paper and egg wash. Please place in freezer as soon as you can.

Take and Bake Empanada (Variety)

Take and Bake Empanada (Variety)

$29.00

2x - Blackened pulled chicken, yukon gold, roasted peppers empanadas 2x - Pork carnitas, caramelized onions, hominy, collards empanadas 2x - Chorizo, yukon gold, sweet corn, lima beans, queso blanco empanadas 2x - Yukon gold, lima bean, sweet corn, sharp chedder empanadas 2x - Quinoa, black bean, sweet corn, pepper jack empanadas 2x - Eggplant, charred tomato, caramelized onion, chevre empanadas Served with baking instructions, wax paper and egg wash. These empanadas are served FROZEN with baking instructions, wax paper and egg wash. Please place in freezer as soon as you can.

Take and Bake Empanada (Vegetarian)

Take and Bake Empanada (Vegetarian)

$29.00

4x - Yukon gold, lima bean, sweet corn, sharp chedder empanadas 4x - Quinoa, black bean, sweet corn, pepper jack empanadas 4x - Eggplant, charred tomato, caramelized onion, chevre empanadas Served with baking instructions, wax paper and egg wash. These empanadas are served FROZEN with baking instructions, wax paper and egg wash. Please place in freezer as soon as you can.

To-Go Utensils

Yes I need to-go utensils please!

No utensils needed.

Mocktails

Spicy Ginger Ale

$5.00

Spiced Pear Spritz

$5.00

Tiger Spice

$5.00

Cranberry Cider

$5.00

Untitled Art NON ALCOHOLIC

$6.00

BTL Wine

BTB Trim Chardonnay

$40.00

BTB Sensual Malbec

$22.00

BTB Proverb Pinot Grigio

$22.00

BTB Gougenheim Reserva

$38.00

BTB Gougenheim Rose

$38.00Out of stock

BTB Lapis Luna Cabernet Lodi California

$38.00

BTB Montinore Pinot Noir,Oregon

$42.00

Retail

Pint Glass

$5.00

Tulip

$7.50

Wine

$7.50

Coffee Cup

$12.00

Hot Sauce Bottle

$6.50

PickUp/DoorDash Devil Shirt

$20.00

PickUp/DoorDash Devil Sweatshirt

$48.00Out of stock

luna hat

$6.00

Sticket

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

307 E Main St, Carrboro, NC 27510

Directions

Luna Rotisserie & Empanadas image
Banner pic
Luna Rotisserie & Empanadas image
Luna Rotisserie & Empanadas image

