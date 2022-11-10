- Home
Luna Rotisserie & Empanadas - Carrboro
307 E Main St
Carrboro, NC 27510
Starters
Aguacate
Half an avocado, breaded in crushed almonds and bread crumbs, deep fried and served with jicama kale slaw and sweet corn salsa. (Vegetarian)
Camote Chimichurri
Chipotle roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, guacamole, sweet corn salsa, chimichurri (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Palomitas
Popcorn, herbs, spices, lime zest (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Fish & Chips
Crispy cornmeal crusted local catfish, yuca frits, pickled jicama, chili-lime remoulade (Gluten Free)
Whole Luna Salad
Romaine, kale, jicama, red onion, red bell pepper, house-made corn nuts, cilantro lime vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Half Luna Salad
Romaine, kale, jicama, red onion, red bell pepper, house-made corn nuts, cilantro lime vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Arepas (Online)
4 Colombian Arepas topped with Jack Cheese, Sweet Corn Salsa and your choice of Proteins (Beef Brisket, Blackened Pulled Chicken, Pork Carnitas, Jackfruit or Black Beans). (Can be made Gluten Free if you omit Chicken)
Rotisserie Meats
Dark Pollo a la Brasa
Pollo a la brasa- Peruvian roast chicken- Leg and thigh
White Pollo a la Brasa
Peruvian roast chicken- Breast and wing
Chili Braised Beef Brisket
Chili-braised beef brisket (Gluten Free)
Blackened Pulled Chicken
Blackened pulled chicken
Pulled Pork Carnitas
Pulled pork carnitas (Gluten Free)
Vegan Chili Braised Jackfruit
Vegan chili-braised Jackfruit (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Empanadas
Blackened Pulled Chicken Empanada
Pork Carnitas Empanada
Chorizo Empanada
Eggplant Empanada
Quinoa Empanada
Potato Empanada
Kids Rice, Bean, & Cheese Empanada A La Carte
Rice bean and cheese. (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Chicken Empanada
Blackened pulled chicken, Yukon gold potatoes, roasted peppers. (Our empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Pork Carnitas Empanada
Pork carnitas, caramelized onions, hominy, collards (Our empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Chorizo Empanada
Chorizo, Yukon gold potatoes, sweet corn, lima beans, queso blanco (Our empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Quinoa Empanada
Quinoa, black bean, sweet corn, pepper jack
Eggplant Empanada
Eggplant, tomato, caramelized onion, Chevre cheese (Our empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Potato Empanada
Yukon gold potatoes, lima beans, sweet corn, sharp cheddar (Our empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
2x Chicken Empanada
Blackened pulled chicken, Yukon gold potatoes, roasted peppers
2x Pork Carnitas Empanada
Pork carnitas, caramelized onions, hominy, collards
2x Chorizo Empanada
Chorizo, Yukon gold potatoes, sweet corn, lima beans, queso blanco
2x Quinoa Empanada
Quinoa, black bean, sweet corn, pepper jack
2x Eggplant Empanada
Eggplant, tomato, caramelized onion, Chevre cheese
2x Potato Empanada
Yukon gold potatoes, lima beans, sweet corn, sharp cheddar
Choice of Two Different Empanadas
Patacon Pisao
Beef Brisket Patacon Pisao
Chili-Braised Brisket, Jack Cheese, Jicama Kale Slaw, and Chili-Lime Mayo, sandwiched between two large Plantain discs (Gluten Free), served with one side.
Pulled Chicken Patacon Pisao
Blackened Pulled Chicken, Jack Cheese, Jicama Kale Slaw, and Chili-Lime Mayo, sandwiched between two large Plantain discs, served with one side.
Pork Carnitas Patacon Pisao
Pulled Pork Carnitas, Jack Cheese, Jicama Kale Slaw, and Chili-Lime Mayo, sandwiched between two large Plantain discs (Gluten Free), served with one side.
Jackfruit Patacon
Vegan Chili-Braised Jackfruit, Jack Cheese, Jicama Kale Slaw, and Chili-Lime Mayo, sandwiched between two large Plantain discs (Gluten Free, Vegetarian), served with one side.
Catfish Patacon
Crispy Cornmeal Crusted Local Catfish, Jack Cheese, Jicama Kale Slaw, and Chili-Lime Mayo, sandwiched between two large Plantain discs (Gluten Free), served with one side.
Grain Bowls
Chili Braised Beef Brisket Grain Bowl
Chili-Braised Brisket, Quinoa, Pearled Barley, Black Beans, Avocado and Kale (Can be made Gluten Free if you omit the Barley)
Blackened Pulled Chicken Grain Bowl
Blackened Pulled Chicken, Qunioa, Pearled Barley, Black Beans, Avocado and Kale
Pulled Pork Carnitas Grain Bowl
Pulled Pork Carnitas, Quinoa, Pearled Barley, Black Beans and Kale (Can be made Gluten Free if you omit the Barley)
Vegan Chili Braised Jackfruit Grain Bowl
Vegan Chili-Braised Jackfruit, Quinoa, Pearled Barley, Black Beans, Avocado and Kale (Vegan, Can be made Gluten Free if you omit the Barley)
No Meat Bowl
Quinoa, Pearled Barley, Black Beans, Avocado and Kale (Vegan, Can be made Gluten Free if you omit the Barley)
Sides
Collards (Gluten Free)
Spicy bacon collards simmered in chicken stock, cider vinegar, bacon, sugar, and crushed red pepper
Guacamole (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Avocado, Onions, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Corn, & Red Bell Peppers,
Jicama Slaw (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Red cabbage, kale, jicama, red onion, lime juice, olive oil, mayo, cilantro
Sautéed Kale (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Sauteed Kale with Roasted Garlic Olive Oil
Maduros (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Very ripe plantains, deep fried until caramelized and drizzled with a light cinnamon creme fraiche
Beans & Rice (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Black beans and coconut rice - black beans simmered in onions, peppers, and spices with Rice is simmered in coconut milk, onions, lime zest and juice (Gluten Free, Vegan) **IF YOU WANT BOTH BEANS AND RICE, JUST PRESS DONE OR ADD TO CART**
Grits (GF, V)
Yuca Frits (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Deep fried Yuca wedges tossed in a house made chili lime seasoning
Tostones (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Large plantain discs that have been deep fried and salted
Quinoa (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Quinoa, Onion, Garlic
NO SIDE
1/4 White Pollo a la Brasa
Pollo a la brasa- Peruvian roast chicken- Breast and wing
1/4 Dark Pollo a la Brasa
Pollo a la brasa- Peruvian roast chicken- Leg and thigh.
Other Proteins
3 Sides for $10.75
Sauces
Kids Meals
Kids Brisket
Chili-braised beef brisket (GF) with choice of two sides
Kids Choice of 3 Sides
Kids Drink
Kids Pork Carnitas
Pulled pork carnitas (GF) with choice of two sides
Kids Pulled Chicken
Blackened pulled chicken with choice of two sides
Kids Rice, Bean, & Cheese Empanada
Rice bean and cheese empanada with choice of two sides
Kids Jackfruit
Desserts
Chocolate Empanada
Dulce de Leche Empanada *Contains Nuts
A fried empanada containing Dulce de Leche, Salted Peanuts, Raisins & Toasted Coconut served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream. (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Pecan Pie Empanada
A fried empanada containing Bourbon Pecan Pie served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream. (Our Empanadas are handmade every morning, because of this no substitutions or changes can be made.)
Passion Fruit Pie
Passion Fruit Pie with a Graham Cracker Crust & Wild Berry Coulis.
Banana Pudding *Vegan
Banana Pudding, Pepita Crumbles, Cacoa Nibs & a Passionfruit Caramel Drizzle. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream.
Family Meals
Pulled Rotisserie Meats Family Meal
Choose either Chili-Braised Firsthand Foods Beef Brisket, Blackened Freebird Pulled Chicken, Meyer's Local Pork Carnitas, Chili-Braised Vegan Jackfruit. Choose 2 sides.
Take and Bake Emapanada (Meat Selection)
4x - Blackened pulled chicken, yukon gold, roasted peppers empanadas 4x - Pork carnitas, caramelized onions, hominy, collards empanadas 4x - Chorizo, yukon gold, sweet corn, lima beans, queso blanco empanadas These empanadas are served FROZEN with baking instructions, wax paper and egg wash. Please place in freezer as soon as you can.
Take and Bake Empanada (Variety)
2x - Blackened pulled chicken, yukon gold, roasted peppers empanadas 2x - Pork carnitas, caramelized onions, hominy, collards empanadas 2x - Chorizo, yukon gold, sweet corn, lima beans, queso blanco empanadas 2x - Yukon gold, lima bean, sweet corn, sharp chedder empanadas 2x - Quinoa, black bean, sweet corn, pepper jack empanadas 2x - Eggplant, charred tomato, caramelized onion, chevre empanadas Served with baking instructions, wax paper and egg wash. These empanadas are served FROZEN with baking instructions, wax paper and egg wash. Please place in freezer as soon as you can.
Take and Bake Empanada (Vegetarian)
4x - Yukon gold, lima bean, sweet corn, sharp chedder empanadas 4x - Quinoa, black bean, sweet corn, pepper jack empanadas 4x - Eggplant, charred tomato, caramelized onion, chevre empanadas Served with baking instructions, wax paper and egg wash. These empanadas are served FROZEN with baking instructions, wax paper and egg wash. Please place in freezer as soon as you can.
To-Go Utensils
Mocktails
BTL Wine
307 E Main St, Carrboro, NC 27510