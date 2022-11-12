- Home
- Luna’s Bar and Grille - 343 south mission DR
Luna’s Bar and Grille 343 south mission DR
No reviews yet
343 south mission DR
San Gabriel, CA 91776
Appetizers
Guacamole
$12.99
Asada Fries
$14.99
Birria Pizza
$22.00
Nachos
$12.99
Nachos with Asada or Chicken
$16.99
Nachos with Shrimp
$19.99
Sopitos Trio
$12.99
Tostada Mixa
$20.00
Quesadilla
$11.99
Quesadilla with Chicken or Mushroom
$15.99
Quesadilla with Asada
$15.99
Queso Fundido
$12.99
Lunas Platter
$22.99
Quesabirria
$16.99
Shrimp Cocktail
$10.00
Chavelitas Tablon
$34.99
3 Shrimp Empinadas
$16.99
Avacado Civeche
$21.99
House Civeche Shrimp
$19.99
Civeche Tropical
$20.99
El Crudo
$12.99
Mixed Civeche
$21.99
Agua Chiles
$24.99
Prepared Oysters
$14.99+
Camarones A La Cucaracha
$24.99
Oyster Shots
$15.99+
Tablon El Rey 6 Chamoy Modelos
$36.99
Chips and Salsa
$3.00
Wings
$10.99+
Breakfast
Huevos Rancheros
$12.99
Chorizo Con Eggs
$13.99
Huevos Con Jamón
$14.25
Machaca and Eggs
$15.25
Chilaquiles Con Huevo
$13.25
Steak and Eggs
$21.99
Huevos Ala Mexicana
$12.99
Breakfast Burrito Chorizo
$13.99
Breakfast Burrito Bacon
$13.99
Avacado Toast
$13.99
Breakfast Omellete
$13.99
Breakfast Special
$9.99
Extra Egg
$3.50
2 Slices Bacon
$3.00
Breakfast Burrito Veggie Only
$13.99
Soup
Desserts
Beverages
Lunas
Birria De Res Combo
$18.99
Chicken Enchilada Trio
$22.00
Mole Enchiladas
$15.99
Crab Enchiladas
$27.99
Shrimp Enchiladas
$18.99
Sea Food Enchilada Trio L,S,C
$33.99
Lobster Enchiladas
$35.99
Combination #1
$12.99
Combination #2
$16.99
Combonation #3
$19.99
Fajitas - Beef
$23.99
Fajitas - Beef & Chicken
$23.99
Fajitas - Chicken
$22.99
Fajitas - Shrimp
$29.99
Fajitas - Beef & Shrimp
$28.99
Fajitas - Chicken & Shrimp
$25.99
Mixed Fajitas Beef, Chicken, Shrimp
$28.99
Veggie Fajitas
$17.99
4 Mares Fajitas
$31.99
Flautas
$15.00
Molcajete
$35.99
Surf And Turf Molcajete
$42.99
Seafood Molcajete
$49.99
Rajás Con Queso
$17.99
Special Of The Day
$17.00
Lunas Fiesta Tablon
$44.99
A La Carte
Taco
Enchilada
Chile Relleno
$6.99
Side of Sour Cream
$1.00
Dinner Salad
$3.50
Tortillas
$1.00
Handmade Tortillas
$2.00
Luna Taco
$5.75
Rice
$3.00
Beans
$3.00
2 Taquitos
$6.99
Tamale
$5.50
Fries
$3.75
Extra Guac
$2.00
Baked Potatoe
$4.50
Birria Taco
$5.25
Queso Taco
$6.25
Side Of Chorizo
$3.00
Consume
$2.29
Small Quesadilla
$5.00
Extra Egg
$3.50
Asada Slice
$4.00
Roasted Jalapeno
$1.00
Sope
$4.00
Add Ons
Add Avocado
$3.00
Beans & Salad
Chorizo
$6.00
Double Beans
Double Rice
Extra Asada
$6.00
Extra Cheese
Extra Chicken
$5.00
Extra Egg
$3.50
Extra Guac
$3.00
Extra Homey
Extra Shrimp
$9.00
Extra Tomato
Grilled Onions
No Cheese at All
No Cheese on Bean
No Cilantro
No Cream
No Guacamole
No Lettuce
No Onion
No Pico
No Tomato
Rice & Salad
Salad Only
Salsa On side
Alcohol
Beer
Micheladas
$10.00
Margarita
$12.00
Blended Margaritas
$13.00
Patron Margarita
$15.00
Cadalliac
$15.00
Fruit Margaritas
$13.00
Fruit Blended Margarita
$14.00
Margarita Flight
$17.00
Mimosa Flight
$19.99
Mimosa
$8.00
Mixed Drink
$14.00
Sangria
$7.99
Tequila Shots
Spirit and Soda
$11.00
Spirit and Mix
$12.00
Liqueur Shots
Candy Shot
$10.00
Candy Shot Flight
$19.99
Corking Fee
$10.00
Full Bottles
$25.00
Gin Shots
Mezcal Shots
Old Fashion
$15.00
Rose Moet
Rum Shots
Sami Wami
$14.00
Seltzers
$6.00
Spirit Neat
$8.00
Vodka Shots
Whisky Shot
Bloody Mary
$12.00
Pitcher
$40.00
Champagne Brutt
$30.00
Sauvignon Blanc
$11.00
Clair De Lune Reisling
$11.00
Castoro Reserve
$12.00
Chardanay Wine
$6.25
Red Wine
$6.25
Virgin Fruit Drink
$8.00
Buttery Chard
$11.00
Employee Beer
$3.00
Martini
$10.00
Malbec
$8.00
Salads
Taco Plates
Burritos
Mariscos
Camarones A La Cucaracha
$24.99
Cameron Ranchero
$18.99
Shrimp Enchiladas
$18.99
Cameron Ala Diabla
$18.99
Cameron Costa Azul
$19.00
Cameron Empanizado
$15.75
Cameron Mojo Ajo
$19.00
Cameron Ala Plancha
$17.50
Tilapia Vera Cruzana
$16.25
Shrimp Cocktail
$17.99
Campechana Vuelve A La Vida
$22.99
Tocas Gobernador
$18.99
2 Tacos Gobernador Combo
$18.99
Mojara Frita
$18.99
Mojarra A La Diabla
$19.99
Fish Fillet
$18.99
Salmon
$19.99
La Reyna Roxy
$34.99
Ceviche
$17.25
Surf & Turf Molcajete
$39.75
Shrimp & Fish Ceviche
$22.00
Tostada Mix
$21.99
House Civeche
$19.99
Steak Plates
Carne Asada Plate
$28.99
Carne Asada Tampiquena
$30.99
Steak Enchilada Style Plate
$29.99
Steak Picado
$17.99
Carnitas Plate
$17.99
Chile Verde
$17.99
Chile Colorado
$17.99
Carne En Su Jugó
$18.99
Cielo, Mar Y Tierra
$29.99
Lomo De Res
$29.99
Steak & Potatoes
$19.99
Lunas Taco Plate
$16.99
Birria De Res Combo
$18.99
Birria En Caldo
$18.99
3 Queso Tacos
$16.99
Quesabirria
$16.99
3 Birria Tacos
$15.99
Chicken Plates
Custom Charge
