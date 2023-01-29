Restaurant header imageView gallery

Luna Verde Vegan Mexican Online

review star

No reviews yet

400 Main Street

Bradley Beach, NJ 07720

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos de Birria | No Chivo ( seitan)
Quesadilla
Todo Nachos

Elotes Artesanales

Three corn on the cob decorated with colorful crumbs, drizzled with specials salsas and sprinkled with seasoned salt. Served with Sliced limes!
Dos Elotes Artesanales

Dos Elotes Artesanales

$15.95Out of stock

Two corn on the cob decorated with colorful crumbs, drizzled with specials salsas and sprinkled with seasoned salt. Served with Sliced limes!

Dinner Specials | Especiales

Patacón de Chicharrones con Yuca y Chimichurri” (seitan “no pork rinds” yucca with chimichurri and avocado served on a smashed fried green plantain, side of organic brown jasmine rice. It will be served with Jamaican/Costa Rican Sorrel (spiced traditional hibiscus drink),

Platón de Patacón con Chicharrones + Sorrel

$24.95

Patacón Sandwiches

“Classic New Jersey sandwich veganized and served Luna Verde style on “patacones” (fried green plantain, also called “tostones” depending on the Caribbean region)
Loaded "Pork roll, Egg & Cheese” Patacón Sandwich

Loaded "Pork roll, Egg & Cheese” Patacón Sandwich

$15.95Out of stock

“Classic New Jersey loaded pork roll, egg & cheese sandwich veganized and served Luna Verde style on “patacones” (fried green plantain, also called “tostones” depending on the Caribbean region) drizzled with salsa de tomate, salsa puyanesa, tofu, grilled vegan bacon, avocado, tomato, “pork roll” & vegan cheddar cheese.

Patacón Sándwich + sopa del día

$19.95+Out of stock

Smashed & fried green plantain ( patacón) sandwich: loaded “pork roll, egg & cheese” patacón sandwich served with 8oz cup or 16oz bowl of our soup of the day.

Patacón con Chicharrones + Sorrel

Patacón con Chicharrones + Sorrel

$24.95

Patacón de Chicharrones con Yuca y Chimichurri” (seitan “no pork rinds” yucca with chimichurri and avocado served on a smashed fried green plantain sandwich”. It will be served with Jamaican/Costa Rican Sorrel (spiced traditional hibiscus drink),

Nach-urritos, Nachi-ladas & Nachi-changas

Burritos, Enchiladas, Quesadillas & Chimichangas served over Nachos Clásicos.

Nach-urrito

$19.95
Nachi-ladas

Nachi-ladas

$19.95

Enchiladas over Nachos Clásicos

Nachi-changa

$20.95

Nach-adilla

$21.95

Quesadilla served over Nachos Clásicos.

Aperitivos | starters

Guacamole + Totopos

$13.00

Avocados mashed with Cilantro, Onions & Jalapeños, drizzled with Lime Juice and sprinkled with Salt. Served with Corn Tortilla Chips / Totopos. (No Modifications)

Pico de Gallo + Totopos

$11.50

Diced tomatoes, Cilantro, Purple Onion & Jalapeños with Lime Juice. Served with Corn Tortilla Chips / Totopos. (No Modifications)

Queso Fundido + Totopos

$10.95

Have our all vegan house blend of cheeses melted ( soy & coconut) & topped with pico de gallo, jalapeños slices & drizzled with a special creamy roasted puya pepper salsa. Queso Fundido No Protein or loaded with a protein. Served with Totopos / Corn Tortilla Chips.

Totopos | corn tortilla chips + salsa taquera

$7.25

House fried corn tortilla chips with side of salsa taquera ( salsa for chips)

Sopas & Caldos | soups & broths

Hearty soups & stews 16oz bowl or 32oz large bowl. Rotating seasonal selection. Check our social media for updates. ++Currently serving: Pozole & Organic Garbanzo coconut habanero roasted tomato broth.

Pozole

$16.95Out of stock

Traditional Hominy corn stew. (gluten free) Served with shredded lettuce, lime wedges, chopped cilantro & onion, avocado, ground oregano, salsa & tostadas.

Sopa del día I soup of the day

$16.95

Large bowl of Organic lentil, coconut cream, roasted red bell peppers & habanero broth. | caldo de lentejas orgánicas con pimientos rojos, chile habanero & leche de coco. Served with toppings ( on the side) fresh organic greens, chopped cilantro, onion, shredded red cabbage, radishes & diced avocado.

Nachos & Fricechos Section

Todo Nachos

$19.95

Because TODO means everything / all. These corn tortilla chips are topped with smashed black beans, blend of melted vegan cheeses, pico de gallo, hongos mixtos | mixed mushrooms, asada de no res (seitan/ wheat), tofu orgánico, tinga de no pollo (soy/wheat) and chorizo de soya, drizzled with crema (coconut/soy) & topped with guacamole and sliced jalapeños are everything + with a side of our roasted salsa taquera. Want your chips to arrive crispy? select: upside down chips on top, proteins, crema, guacamole & jalapeños on the bottom. At arrival, flip over and shake gently! Double up your portion, order your nachos MUY MUY GRANDE.

Nachos Gluten Free

$19.95

A Gluten Free version of the Todo Nachos. All Gluten Free proteins ( tofu orgánico, hongos mixtos | mixed mushrooms, chorizo vegano) atop the traditional nacho base: corn chips, beans, melted blend of vegan cheeses | queso fundido. Topped with pico de gallo, crema, guacamole & sliced jalapeños. Want your chips to arrive crispy? select: upside down chips on top, proteins, crema, guacamole & jalapeños on the bottom. At arrival, flip over and shake gently!

Nachos de Una

$17.95

This is simply our Nachos de Una proteína ( one protein nachos) You get your Nacho base: chips, beans, queso fundido, pico de gallo, and you select ONE of our EVERYDAY PROTEIN. All. topped with crema, red cabbage, guacamole & sliced jalapeños, with a side of our roasted salsa taquera. Want your chips to arrive crispy? select: upside down chips on top, proteins, crema, guacamole & jalapeños on the bottom. At arrival, flip over and shake gently!

Nachos Clásicos

$16.95

Classic nachos are our Nachos Clásico Get our corn tortilla chips topped with house made black beans, queso fundido, pico de gallo, crema, guacamole & jalapeños slices with a side of our roasted salsa taquera. Want your chips to arrive crispy? select: upside down chips on top, proteins, crema, guacamole & jalapeños on the bottom. At arrival, flip over and shake gently!

Fried Rice Bowl | arroz frito

Fried Rice Bowl | arroz frito

$20.95Out of stock

Sautéed proteins no pollo, asada de no res, hongos| mushrooms, chorizo Vegano & tofu orgánico mixed with fried rice, topped sliced avocado & salsa taquera

Ensaladas & Platos | salads & bowls

Ensalada de la Casa | House Salad

$15.95

Chopped lettuce, shredded purple cabbage, choice of one protein with and a side of pico de gallo, crema & guacamole.

Plato Luna Verde

$19.95

Bowl layered with beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & guacamole, homemade pickled red onions Queso Mixto,shredded purple cabbage. Served with choice of one protein, and a side of our house-made roasted salsa.

Taquitos over Salad

$17.95

Chopped lettuce, pico de gallo topped with Four Taquitos/ tacos dorados, drizzled vegan queso fundido, Salsa Puyanesa & crema. Ranch or Bleu dressing available for Taquitos de Tempeh. Served with side of house made roasted salsa.

Tacos Dorados | taquitos

Tacos Dorados | taquitos dorados

$19.95

Four (4) crispy corn tortillas taquitos filled with protein, topped with chopped lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, queso & guacamole. Served with rice & beans and side of salsa taquera

Smothered Tacos Dorados | Taquitos en salsa

Smothered Tacos Dorados | Taquitos en salsa

$19.95

Tacos Dorados smothered in salsa and drizzled with queso fundido, with guacamole & pico de gallo. Served with rice & beans.

Taquitos Dorados Crema & Queso | Tacos Dorados Encremados

$19.95

Tostadas

Crispy corn tortillas topped with beans, choice of one protein, topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, queso & guacamole. Served with rice & salsa taquera.

Tostadas

$20.95

Crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, choice of protein, topped with chopped lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, queso & guacamole. Served with rice and salsa taquera.

Tacos | Birria Section

Tacos de Birria | No Chivo ( seitan)

$19.95

Three double corn tortillas with melted cheese in between [TAQUESOS] filled with No Chivo our slow simmered Seitan protein, paired with Consomé a special broth in which to dip your tacos. Served with taco fixings, special BIRRIA salsa and with choice of rice & beans + consomé OR BIRRIAmen ( consomé with rice noodles)

Tacos de Birria | No Puerco (organic jackfruit | gf)

$19.95

Three double corn tortillas with melted cheese in between [TAQUESOS] filled with our gluten free NO PUERCO | organic jackfruit (gf) paired with Consomé a special broth in which to dip your tacos. Served with taco fixings, special BIRRIA salsa and with choice of rice & beans + consomé OR BIRRIAmen ( consomé with rice noodles)

Tacos

Tacos

$18.95

Three double Corn Tortilla Tacos with choice of one of our proteins topped with Onion & Cilantro, Red Cabbage, Lime Wedges, Radishes & Salsa Taquera. Served with Rice & Beans.

Just Tacos

Taquería style tacos with choice of one protein, topped with chopped onion & cilantro, lime wedges, radishes & salsa taquera. Choose how many tacos 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 or 10. Rice & beans available for tacos.

Just Tacos

$8.00+

Our Just on Tuesdays' taco event. Here you can order JUST TACOS (solamente tacos) straight up tacos. taquería style ( tacos topped with chopped cilantro+ onion, radishes & lime.) Choose how many tacos 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 or 10. Rice & beans available for tacos.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$18.95

Three rolled corn tortillas, filled with choice of one protein. Topped with our traditional Enchilada Salsa* (medium hot), drizzled with Queso Fundido, ( coconut & soy) served with Rice and Beans. Pico de Gallo & Guacamole ( crema on the side). *This dish cannot be modified/ requested to have the Enchilada Salsa on the side.

Enchiladas en Salsa

$18.95

Three Rolled Corn Tortillas, filled with shredded cheese, and Protein of choice. Topped with our Salsa Ranchera ( mild), Salsa Verde ( medium hot) or Salsa Roja ( hot), drizzled with Queso Fundido, served with Rice and Beans. Our Trio of Pico de Gallo, Crema and Guacamole is included. *This dish cannot be modified/ requested to have the Enchilada Salsa on the side.

Encremadas (Enchiladas En Crema )

$19.95

Three rolled corn tortillas, filled with choice of one protein. Topped with our Crema & Queso, served with Rice and Beans, Pico de Gallo, and Guacamole . *This dish cannot be modified/ requested to have the salsas crema & queso on the side.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$17.95

Protein of choice and mixed cheeses folded and griddled on a 12” wheat flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, crema & salsa.

Quesadilla | queso only

$14.95

Vegan mixed cheeses folded and griddled on a 12” wheat flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, crema & salsa taquera.

Burritos

Burrito en Salsa Ranchera

$18.95

Protein of choice wrap in a 12” wheat flour tortilla, smothered in salsa ranchera (mild). Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice & beans.

Burrito en Salsa Verde

$18.95

Protein of choice wrap in a 12” wheat flour tortilla, smothered in salsa verde (medium| hot). Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice & beans.

Burrito en Salsa Roja

$18.95

Protein of choice wrap in a 12” wheat flour tortilla, smothered in salsa Roja (hot). Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice & beans.

Burrito en Crema & Queso

$20.95

Protein of choice wrap in a 12” wheat flour tortilla, smothered in crema & queso. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice & beans.

Dos Burritos Plate

$20.95Out of stock

Rolled on two 8inches wheat flour tortillas, with of salsa ( ranchera, verde, roja, or crema & queso (+3) then choice of two protein: asada de no res (seitan) no pollo (soy + wheat) chorizo de soya and organic jackfruit/ no puerco. One protein and salsa for each burrito ( first protein you choose will be paired with your first salsa choice). Additional salsas are available. ALL salsas will be smothered on burrito, option/ request for salsa on side is not available.

Burrito Frito

$19.90

This is our no salsa on top Golden crisp whole wheat tortilla wrap fried burrito, filled with our queso & protein of choice. Served with sides of guacamole, crema, pico de gallo & housemade salsa.

Chimichangas

Chimichangas are made crispy on flour tortilla wrap with option for whole wheat. Note on chimichangas: due to the consistency of the gluten free tortilla they can’t be made gluten free.

Chimichanga en Salsa Ranchera

$19.95

Crispy flour tortilla wrap with choice of one protein, and smothered in salsa ranchera | mild. Served with rice & beans. Guacamole & pico de gallo plated or on side $.

Chimichanga en Salsa Verde

$19.95

Crispy flour tortilla wrap with choice of one protein, and smothered in salsa verde | medium hot. Served with rice & beans. Guacamole & pico de gallo plated or on side $.

Chimichanga en Salsa Roja

$19.95

Crispy flour tortilla wrap with choice of one protein, and smothered in salsa roja | hot. Served with rice & beans. Guacamole & pico de gallo plated or on side $.

Chimichanga en Crema & Queso

$21.95

Crispy flour tortilla wrap with choice of one protein, and smothered in crema & queso, drizzled with queso fundido. Served with rice & beans. Guacamole & pico de gallo plated or on side $.

Aguas & Refrescos | Drinks

Aguas Frescas: Traditional natural cold drinks. Brew and made from natural ingredients and real cane sugar.To offset our carbon footprint we use eco friendly cups & no straws. Refrescos Mexicano: Real cane sugar recipe still used in Mexico. All sodas are imported from Mexico and are bottled in glass. We'll keep an assorted selection when available!PLEASE RECYCLE!
Hot Golden Horchata

Hot Golden Horchata

$6.00Out of stock

We created this new warm drink by combining our favorite traditional homemade drink “Horchata” with ancient “Golden Milk”. When you warm up the Horchata (rice, cinnamon, sugar, vanilla) it thickens and becomes what we called “Atole de Horchata” or “Atol de Horchata”. We add “Golden Milk” (fresh ginger, turmeric, cinnamon and organic coconut milk) to thin it down a bit and to add the great benefits and flavors of this drink that we deeply love.

Iced Golden Horchata

Iced Golden Horchata

$6.00Out of stock

We created this new warm drink over ice, by combining our favorite traditional homemade drink “Horchata” with ancient “Golden Milk”. When you warm up the Horchata (rice, cinnamon, sugar, vanilla) it thickens and becomes what we called “Atole de Horchata” or “Atol de Horchata”. We add “Golden Milk” (fresh ginger, turmeric, cinnamon and organic coconut milk) to thin it down a bit and to add the great benefits and flavors of this drink that we deeply love.

Agua Fresca de Horchata

$5.00

Rice, cinnamon bark, vanilla & sugar cold drink.

Agua Fresca de Jamaica

$5.00

Refreshing & sweet cold brew of hibiscus petals.

Agua Fresca de Tamarindo

$5.00

tangy and smooth drink made from real tamarind pods.

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.25

Imported glass bottle soda made with real cane sugar.

Mexican Fanta Naranja | orange soda

$3.25

Imported glass bottle soda made with real cane sugar.

Mexican Pepsi Cola

$3.25

Imported glass bottle soda made with real cane sugar.

Mexican Sprite

$3.25Out of stock

Imported glass bottle soda made with real cane sugar.

Postres | desserts

Get dessert you deserve it! Choose from our Flan Casero (gf + sf) and our Tres Leches selection. ALLERGEN on: Tres Leches contain soy, wheat and cashews Flan contains coconut milk

Tres Leches | original

$11.00

Vanilla moist sponge cake topped with fluffy cream. Contains cashew, coconut, soy and wheat.

Tres Leches | chocolate

$11.00

Chocolate moist sponge cake topped with fluffy cream. Contains cashew, coconut, soy and wheat.

Tres Leches | fresa ( strawberry)

$11.00

Strawberry moist sponge cake topped with fluffy cream. Contains cashew, coconut, soy and wheat.

Flan Casero

$7.25Out of stock

Flan Casero is our rich homemade vanilla/ coconut custard. Gluten free and soy free. CONTAINS c o c o n u t .

Sides & Extras

A section for those "extra please!" Get all your extras here!!!

Guacamole | side

$4.20

Pico de gallo | side

$4.20

Queso Fundido | side

$5.25

Crema | side

$4.20

Avocado | side

$5.25

Whole avocado, sliced and garnished.

Salsa Taquera | side

$3.15

House-made roasted salsa.

Totopos / corn tortilla chips | side

$4.20

House fried corn tortilla chips, for an additional serving.

Rice | side

$4.20

Beans | side

$4.20

Rice & Beans | side

$7.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a family-owned all vegan Mexican food online ordering establishment. We offer specials and limited dishes that are updated regularly. ALL DISHES ARE VEGAN and prepared with fresh ingredients.

Website

Location

400 Main Street, Bradley Beach, NJ 07720

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

D’Arcy’s Tavern - 310 Main St
orange star4.6 • 453
310 Main St Bradley Beach, NJ 07720
View restaurantnext
Vic's Italian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
60 Main St Bradley Beach, NJ 07720
View restaurantnext
Pagano’s Uva Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,093
800 Main St Bradley Beach, NJ 07720
View restaurantnext
La Fogata Ideal
orange star4.6 • 30
806 Main Street Bradley Beach, NJ 07720
View restaurantnext
Skratch Kitchen - 812 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
812 Main Street Bradley Beach, NJ 07720
View restaurantnext
Local Smoke BBQ - Neptune City
orange starNo Reviews
719 NJ-35 Neptune City, NJ 07753
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bradley Beach

Pagano’s Uva Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,093
800 Main St Bradley Beach, NJ 07720
View restaurantnext
D’Arcy’s Tavern - 310 Main St
orange star4.6 • 453
310 Main St Bradley Beach, NJ 07720
View restaurantnext
La Fogata Ideal
orange star4.6 • 30
806 Main Street Bradley Beach, NJ 07720
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bradley Beach
Asbury Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Belmar
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Spring Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Neptune
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Sea Girt
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Manasquan
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Long Branch
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Eatontown
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Point Pleasant Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston