- Home
- /
- Bradley Beach
- /
- Luna Verde Vegan Mexican Online
Luna Verde Vegan Mexican Online
No reviews yet
400 Main Street
Bradley Beach, NJ 07720
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Elotes Artesanales
Dinner Specials | Especiales
Patacón Sandwiches
Loaded "Pork roll, Egg & Cheese” Patacón Sandwich
“Classic New Jersey loaded pork roll, egg & cheese sandwich veganized and served Luna Verde style on “patacones” (fried green plantain, also called “tostones” depending on the Caribbean region) drizzled with salsa de tomate, salsa puyanesa, tofu, grilled vegan bacon, avocado, tomato, “pork roll” & vegan cheddar cheese.
Patacón Sándwich + sopa del día
Smashed & fried green plantain ( patacón) sandwich: loaded “pork roll, egg & cheese” patacón sandwich served with 8oz cup or 16oz bowl of our soup of the day.
Patacón con Chicharrones + Sorrel
Patacón de Chicharrones con Yuca y Chimichurri” (seitan “no pork rinds” yucca with chimichurri and avocado served on a smashed fried green plantain sandwich”. It will be served with Jamaican/Costa Rican Sorrel (spiced traditional hibiscus drink),
Nach-urritos, Nachi-ladas & Nachi-changas
Aperitivos | starters
Guacamole + Totopos
Avocados mashed with Cilantro, Onions & Jalapeños, drizzled with Lime Juice and sprinkled with Salt. Served with Corn Tortilla Chips / Totopos. (No Modifications)
Pico de Gallo + Totopos
Diced tomatoes, Cilantro, Purple Onion & Jalapeños with Lime Juice. Served with Corn Tortilla Chips / Totopos. (No Modifications)
Queso Fundido + Totopos
Have our all vegan house blend of cheeses melted ( soy & coconut) & topped with pico de gallo, jalapeños slices & drizzled with a special creamy roasted puya pepper salsa. Queso Fundido No Protein or loaded with a protein. Served with Totopos / Corn Tortilla Chips.
Totopos | corn tortilla chips + salsa taquera
House fried corn tortilla chips with side of salsa taquera ( salsa for chips)
Sopas & Caldos | soups & broths
Pozole
Traditional Hominy corn stew. (gluten free) Served with shredded lettuce, lime wedges, chopped cilantro & onion, avocado, ground oregano, salsa & tostadas.
Sopa del día I soup of the day
Large bowl of Organic lentil, coconut cream, roasted red bell peppers & habanero broth. | caldo de lentejas orgánicas con pimientos rojos, chile habanero & leche de coco. Served with toppings ( on the side) fresh organic greens, chopped cilantro, onion, shredded red cabbage, radishes & diced avocado.
Nachos & Fricechos Section
Todo Nachos
Because TODO means everything / all. These corn tortilla chips are topped with smashed black beans, blend of melted vegan cheeses, pico de gallo, hongos mixtos | mixed mushrooms, asada de no res (seitan/ wheat), tofu orgánico, tinga de no pollo (soy/wheat) and chorizo de soya, drizzled with crema (coconut/soy) & topped with guacamole and sliced jalapeños are everything + with a side of our roasted salsa taquera. Want your chips to arrive crispy? select: upside down chips on top, proteins, crema, guacamole & jalapeños on the bottom. At arrival, flip over and shake gently! Double up your portion, order your nachos MUY MUY GRANDE.
Nachos Gluten Free
A Gluten Free version of the Todo Nachos. All Gluten Free proteins ( tofu orgánico, hongos mixtos | mixed mushrooms, chorizo vegano) atop the traditional nacho base: corn chips, beans, melted blend of vegan cheeses | queso fundido. Topped with pico de gallo, crema, guacamole & sliced jalapeños. Want your chips to arrive crispy? select: upside down chips on top, proteins, crema, guacamole & jalapeños on the bottom. At arrival, flip over and shake gently!
Nachos de Una
This is simply our Nachos de Una proteína ( one protein nachos) You get your Nacho base: chips, beans, queso fundido, pico de gallo, and you select ONE of our EVERYDAY PROTEIN. All. topped with crema, red cabbage, guacamole & sliced jalapeños, with a side of our roasted salsa taquera. Want your chips to arrive crispy? select: upside down chips on top, proteins, crema, guacamole & jalapeños on the bottom. At arrival, flip over and shake gently!
Nachos Clásicos
Classic nachos are our Nachos Clásico Get our corn tortilla chips topped with house made black beans, queso fundido, pico de gallo, crema, guacamole & jalapeños slices with a side of our roasted salsa taquera. Want your chips to arrive crispy? select: upside down chips on top, proteins, crema, guacamole & jalapeños on the bottom. At arrival, flip over and shake gently!
Fried Rice Bowl | arroz frito
Sautéed proteins no pollo, asada de no res, hongos| mushrooms, chorizo Vegano & tofu orgánico mixed with fried rice, topped sliced avocado & salsa taquera
Ensaladas & Platos | salads & bowls
Ensalada de la Casa | House Salad
Chopped lettuce, shredded purple cabbage, choice of one protein with and a side of pico de gallo, crema & guacamole.
Plato Luna Verde
Bowl layered with beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema & guacamole, homemade pickled red onions Queso Mixto,shredded purple cabbage. Served with choice of one protein, and a side of our house-made roasted salsa.
Taquitos over Salad
Chopped lettuce, pico de gallo topped with Four Taquitos/ tacos dorados, drizzled vegan queso fundido, Salsa Puyanesa & crema. Ranch or Bleu dressing available for Taquitos de Tempeh. Served with side of house made roasted salsa.
Tacos Dorados | taquitos
Tacos Dorados | taquitos dorados
Four (4) crispy corn tortillas taquitos filled with protein, topped with chopped lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, queso & guacamole. Served with rice & beans and side of salsa taquera
Smothered Tacos Dorados | Taquitos en salsa
Tacos Dorados smothered in salsa and drizzled with queso fundido, with guacamole & pico de gallo. Served with rice & beans.
Taquitos Dorados Crema & Queso | Tacos Dorados Encremados
Tostadas
Tacos | Birria Section
Tacos de Birria | No Chivo ( seitan)
Three double corn tortillas with melted cheese in between [TAQUESOS] filled with No Chivo our slow simmered Seitan protein, paired with Consomé a special broth in which to dip your tacos. Served with taco fixings, special BIRRIA salsa and with choice of rice & beans + consomé OR BIRRIAmen ( consomé with rice noodles)
Tacos de Birria | No Puerco (organic jackfruit | gf)
Three double corn tortillas with melted cheese in between [TAQUESOS] filled with our gluten free NO PUERCO | organic jackfruit (gf) paired with Consomé a special broth in which to dip your tacos. Served with taco fixings, special BIRRIA salsa and with choice of rice & beans + consomé OR BIRRIAmen ( consomé with rice noodles)
Tacos
Just Tacos
Enchiladas
Enchiladas
Three rolled corn tortillas, filled with choice of one protein. Topped with our traditional Enchilada Salsa* (medium hot), drizzled with Queso Fundido, ( coconut & soy) served with Rice and Beans. Pico de Gallo & Guacamole ( crema on the side). *This dish cannot be modified/ requested to have the Enchilada Salsa on the side.
Enchiladas en Salsa
Three Rolled Corn Tortillas, filled with shredded cheese, and Protein of choice. Topped with our Salsa Ranchera ( mild), Salsa Verde ( medium hot) or Salsa Roja ( hot), drizzled with Queso Fundido, served with Rice and Beans. Our Trio of Pico de Gallo, Crema and Guacamole is included. *This dish cannot be modified/ requested to have the Enchilada Salsa on the side.
Encremadas (Enchiladas En Crema )
Three rolled corn tortillas, filled with choice of one protein. Topped with our Crema & Queso, served with Rice and Beans, Pico de Gallo, and Guacamole . *This dish cannot be modified/ requested to have the salsas crema & queso on the side.
Quesadilla
Quesadilla
Protein of choice and mixed cheeses folded and griddled on a 12” wheat flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, crema & salsa.
Quesadilla | queso only
Vegan mixed cheeses folded and griddled on a 12” wheat flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, crema & salsa taquera.
Burritos
Burrito en Salsa Ranchera
Protein of choice wrap in a 12” wheat flour tortilla, smothered in salsa ranchera (mild). Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice & beans.
Burrito en Salsa Verde
Protein of choice wrap in a 12” wheat flour tortilla, smothered in salsa verde (medium| hot). Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice & beans.
Burrito en Salsa Roja
Protein of choice wrap in a 12” wheat flour tortilla, smothered in salsa Roja (hot). Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice & beans.
Burrito en Crema & Queso
Protein of choice wrap in a 12” wheat flour tortilla, smothered in crema & queso. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice & beans.
Dos Burritos Plate
Rolled on two 8inches wheat flour tortillas, with of salsa ( ranchera, verde, roja, or crema & queso (+3) then choice of two protein: asada de no res (seitan) no pollo (soy + wheat) chorizo de soya and organic jackfruit/ no puerco. One protein and salsa for each burrito ( first protein you choose will be paired with your first salsa choice). Additional salsas are available. ALL salsas will be smothered on burrito, option/ request for salsa on side is not available.
Burrito Frito
This is our no salsa on top Golden crisp whole wheat tortilla wrap fried burrito, filled with our queso & protein of choice. Served with sides of guacamole, crema, pico de gallo & housemade salsa.
Chimichangas
Chimichanga en Salsa Ranchera
Crispy flour tortilla wrap with choice of one protein, and smothered in salsa ranchera | mild. Served with rice & beans. Guacamole & pico de gallo plated or on side $.
Chimichanga en Salsa Verde
Crispy flour tortilla wrap with choice of one protein, and smothered in salsa verde | medium hot. Served with rice & beans. Guacamole & pico de gallo plated or on side $.
Chimichanga en Salsa Roja
Crispy flour tortilla wrap with choice of one protein, and smothered in salsa roja | hot. Served with rice & beans. Guacamole & pico de gallo plated or on side $.
Chimichanga en Crema & Queso
Crispy flour tortilla wrap with choice of one protein, and smothered in crema & queso, drizzled with queso fundido. Served with rice & beans. Guacamole & pico de gallo plated or on side $.
Aguas & Refrescos | Drinks
Hot Golden Horchata
We created this new warm drink by combining our favorite traditional homemade drink “Horchata” with ancient “Golden Milk”. When you warm up the Horchata (rice, cinnamon, sugar, vanilla) it thickens and becomes what we called “Atole de Horchata” or “Atol de Horchata”. We add “Golden Milk” (fresh ginger, turmeric, cinnamon and organic coconut milk) to thin it down a bit and to add the great benefits and flavors of this drink that we deeply love.
Iced Golden Horchata
We created this new warm drink over ice, by combining our favorite traditional homemade drink “Horchata” with ancient “Golden Milk”. When you warm up the Horchata (rice, cinnamon, sugar, vanilla) it thickens and becomes what we called “Atole de Horchata” or “Atol de Horchata”. We add “Golden Milk” (fresh ginger, turmeric, cinnamon and organic coconut milk) to thin it down a bit and to add the great benefits and flavors of this drink that we deeply love.
Agua Fresca de Horchata
Rice, cinnamon bark, vanilla & sugar cold drink.
Agua Fresca de Jamaica
Refreshing & sweet cold brew of hibiscus petals.
Agua Fresca de Tamarindo
tangy and smooth drink made from real tamarind pods.
Mexican Coca Cola
Imported glass bottle soda made with real cane sugar.
Mexican Fanta Naranja | orange soda
Imported glass bottle soda made with real cane sugar.
Mexican Pepsi Cola
Imported glass bottle soda made with real cane sugar.
Mexican Sprite
Imported glass bottle soda made with real cane sugar.
Postres | desserts
Tres Leches | original
Vanilla moist sponge cake topped with fluffy cream. Contains cashew, coconut, soy and wheat.
Tres Leches | chocolate
Chocolate moist sponge cake topped with fluffy cream. Contains cashew, coconut, soy and wheat.
Tres Leches | fresa ( strawberry)
Strawberry moist sponge cake topped with fluffy cream. Contains cashew, coconut, soy and wheat.
Flan Casero
Flan Casero is our rich homemade vanilla/ coconut custard. Gluten free and soy free. CONTAINS c o c o n u t .
Sides & Extras
Guacamole | side
Pico de gallo | side
Queso Fundido | side
Crema | side
Avocado | side
Whole avocado, sliced and garnished.
Salsa Taquera | side
House-made roasted salsa.
Totopos / corn tortilla chips | side
House fried corn tortilla chips, for an additional serving.
Rice | side
Beans | side
Rice & Beans | side
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
We are a family-owned all vegan Mexican food online ordering establishment. We offer specials and limited dishes that are updated regularly. ALL DISHES ARE VEGAN and prepared with fresh ingredients.
400 Main Street, Bradley Beach, NJ 07720