Luna Verde Vegan Mexican Online

Iced Golden Horchata

$6.00 Out of stock

We created this new warm drink over ice, by combining our favorite traditional homemade drink “Horchata” with ancient “Golden Milk”. When you warm up the Horchata (rice, cinnamon, sugar, vanilla) it thickens and becomes what we called “Atole de Horchata” or “Atol de Horchata”. We add “Golden Milk” (fresh ginger, turmeric, cinnamon and organic coconut milk) to thin it down a bit and to add the great benefits and flavors of this drink that we deeply love.