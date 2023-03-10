Luna Park Cafe

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Main Menu

Luna Favorites

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$14.99

Two poached eggs & sliced ham on an English muffin topped with Hollandaise sauce; served with hashbrowns

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.99

Breaded & fried beef steak topped with sausage gravy, served with two eggs, hashbrowns & side of toast

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs & cheddar, with a side of pico de gallo & hashbrowns

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.49

Two buttermilk biscuits covered in sausage gravy

Eggs Florentine

$14.49

Two poached eggs & fresh spinach on an english muffin topped with Hollandaise sauce with hashbrowns

French Toast Breakfast

$11.49

Three slices sprinkled with powdered sugar & served with your choice of bacon or sausage

Waffle Breakfast

$12.99

Fresh made, served with butter & your choice of meat

Pancake Breakfast

$12.99

Two stack, hot off the griddle, served with butter & your choice of meat

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.99

One egg with cheddar & your choice of bacon or sausage on an english muffin

Two Eggs

$8.49

Served with hashbrowns & your choice of toast

Piles, Hobos, Scrambles and Omelettes

Carnivore Pile

$15.99

Diced ham, bacon & link sausage with cheddar over hashbrowns, topped with two over medium eggs, served with your choice of toast

Three Pigs Pile (country pig?)

$14.99

Diced link sausage, cheddar & green onions over hashbrowns, topped with two over medium eggs, served with your choice of toast

Betty's Pile

$14.99

Bacon, green onions, diced tomato & cheddar over hashbrowns, topped with two over medium eggs, served with your choice of toast

Veggie Pile

$13.49

Diced zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onion & cheddar over hashbrowns, topped with two over medium eggs, served with your choice of toast Sorry - no modifications to our veggie blend

Earth Pile

$14.99

Fresh spinach & mushrooms over hashbrowns, topped with two over medium eggs, Hollandaise sauce & green onions, served with your choice of toast

Llama Pile

$14.99

Fresh spinach, Swiss cheese & bacon over hashbrowns, topped with two over medium eggs, sour cream & black olives, served with your choice of toast Sub turkey for bacon

Denver Pile

$14.99

Diced ham, green peppers, onion & cheddar over hashbrowns, topped with two over medium eggs, served with your choice of toast

Fiesta Pile

$13.99

Green chiles, diced onion, tomatoes, over hashbrowns & topped with two over medium eggs & cheddar, served with sour cream & pico de gallo & your choice of toast

Carnivore Hobos

$15.99

Diced ham, bacon, link sausage, cheddar, two eggs & hashbrowns cooked all together, served with your choice of toast

Three Pigs Hobos

$14.99

Diced link sausage, cheddar, green onions, two eggs & hashbrowns cooked all together, served with your choice of toast

Betty's Hobos

$14.99

Bacon, green onions, diced tomato, cheddar, two eggs & hashbrowns cooked all together, served with your choice of toast

Veggie Hobos

$13.49

Diced zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar, two eggs & hashbrowns cooked all together, served with your choice of toast Sorry - no modifications to our veggie blend

Earth Hobos

$14.99

Fresh spinach, mushrooms, two eggs & hashbrowns cooked all together, topped with Hollandaise sauce & green onions, served with your choice of toast

Llama Hobos

$14.99

Fresh spinach, Swiss cheese, bacon, two eggs & hashbrowns cooked all together, topped with sour cream & black olives, served with your choice of toast Sub turkey for bacon

Denver Hobos

$14.99

Diced ham, green peppers, onion, cheddar, two eggs & hashbrowns cooked all together, served with your choice of toast

Fiesta Hobos

$13.99

Green chiles, diced onion, tomatoes, two eggs & hashbrowns cooked all together, topped with cheddar, served with sour cream, pico de gallo & your choice of toast

Carnivore Scramble

$15.99

Diced ham, bacon, link sausage, cheddar & two eggs scrambled all together, served with hashbrowns & your choice of toast

Three Pigs Scramble

$14.99

Diced link sausage, cheddar, green onions, & two eggs scrambled all together, served with hashbrowns & your choice of toast

Betty's Scramble

$14.99

Bacon, green onions, diced tomato, cheddar, & two eggs scrambled all together, served with hashbrowns & your choice of toast

Veggie Scramble

$13.49

Diced zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar, & two eggs scrambled all together, served with hashbrowns & your choice of toast Sorry - no modifications to our veggie blend

Earth Scramble

$14.99

Fresh spinach, mushrooms, & two eggs scrambled all together, topped with Hollandaise sauce & green onions, served with hashbrowns & your choice of toast

Llama Scramble

$14.99

Fresh spinach, Swiss cheese, bacon, & two eggs scrambled all together, topped with sour cream & black olives, served with hashbrowns & your choice of toast Sub turkey for bacon

Denver Scramble

$14.99

Diced ham, green peppers, onion, cheddar, & two eggs scrambled all together, served with hashbrowns your choice of toast

Fiesta Scramble

$13.99

Green chiles, diced onion, tomatoes, & two eggs scrambled all together, topped with cheddar, served with sour cream, pico de gallo, hashbrowns & your choice of toast

Carnivore Omelette

$15.99

Diced ham, bacon & link sausage with cheddar layered inside folded eggs, served with a side of hashbrowns & your choice of toast

Three Pigs Omelette

$14.99

Diced link sausage, cheddar & green onions layered inside folded eggs, served with a side of hashbrowns & your choice of toast

Betty's Omelette

$14.99

Bacon, green onions, diced tomato & cheddar layered inside folded eggs, served with a side of hashbrowns & your choice of toast

Veggie Omelette

$13.49

Diced zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onion & cheddar layered inside folded eggs, served with a side of hashbrowns & your choice of toast Sorry - no modifications to our veggie blend

Earth Omelette

$14.99

Fresh spinach & mushrooms layered inside folded eggs topped with Hollandaise sauce & green onions, served with a side of hashbrowns & your choice of toast

Llama Omelette

$14.99

Fresh spinach, Swiss cheese & bacon layered inside folded eggs topped with sour cream & black olives, served with a side of hashbrowns & your choice of toast Sub turkey for bacon

Denver Omelette

$14.99

Diced ham, green peppers, onion & cheddar layered inside folded eggs, served with a side of hashbrowns & your choice of toast

Fiesta Omelette

$13.99

Green chiles, diced onion, tomatoes & cheddar layered inside folded eggs topped with sour cream & pico de gallo, served with a side of hashbrowns & your choice of toast

Burgers & Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$12.98

Your choice of cheddar, Swiss or crumbled bleu cheese

Bacon & Bleu

$14.99

Bacon & crumbled bleu cheese

Mushroom & Swiss

$13.49

Sauteed mushrooms & Swiss

Western Burger

$14.99

Cheddar, grilled onions, bacon & BBQ sauce

Hamburger

$10.99

1/4 lb hand formed beef patty

The Works

$15.99

Bacon, cheddar, grilled onions & mushrooms

Fair Burger

$14.29

Cheddar & grilled onions

Clubhouse

$14.99

Toasted triple decker with bacon, turkey, lettuce, tomato & mayo

BLT

$12.99

Toasted sourdough with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Cheddar & sliced tomato on grilled sourdough

Reuben

$13.49

Jackie's Favorite

$13.49

Ron's Favorite

$13.49

Soup & Salads

Garden Salad Side

$5.99

Chopped romaine with purple cabbage, sliced cucumber, & diced tomato topped with toasted sunflower seeds

Garden Salad Entree

$12.99

Chopped romaine with purple cabbage, sliced cucumber, & diced tomato topped with toasted sunflower seeds

Chef Salad

$14.99

Ham, turkey, Swiss & cheddar with hard boiled egg, tomato & sliced black olives

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Bacon, turkey, bleu & Swiss with hard boiled egg, diced tomato & sliced black olives

Bowl House Made Chili

$4.39

Cup House Made Chili

$7.69

-

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.39

Chicken Noodle OR Broccoli Cheddar OR Red Pepper Smoked Gouda OR Ivar's Clam Chowder OR Split Pea turn to mods

Bowl Soup of the Day

$7.69

-

Kid's Menu Breakfast

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$4.99

Add one egg & bacon or sausage $2.99

Kids Breakfast

$6.49

One egg with bacon or sausage link, hashbrowns & toast

Kid's French Toast

$6.49

One slice with bacon or sausage link

Kid's Menu Lunch

Kid's Chicken Strips

$6.49

Comes with fries. Sub fresh fruit cup $2.99

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.49

Comes with fries. Sub fresh fruit cup $2.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Comes with fries. Sub fresh fruit cup $2.99

Kid's Hamburger

$6.49

Comes with fries. Sub fresh fruit cup $2.99

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.49

Comes with fries. Sub fresh fruit cup $2.99

Kids Sundae

$3.79

Chocolate, Strawberry, Caramel, Butterscotch, Pineapple or Hot Fudge with whipped cream

Kid's Float

$4.99

Coca Cola, Root Beer, Orange or Grape Soda

Small Shake (12 oz)

$6.49

Dessert, Shakes & Sundaes

Cinnamon Roll

$6.49

Served warm with a drizzle of frosting

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.99

Served ala mode

Banana Split

$10.49

Three scoops of vanilla ice cream between a sliced banana topped with chocolate, strawberry & butterscotch sauce whipped cream & cherries

Sundae

$7.99

Two scoops of vanilla ice cream with your choice of Hot Fudge, Chocolate, Butterscotch, Caramel or Strawberry sauce topped with peanuts

Luna Float

$6.99

Two scoops of vanilla ice cream in your choice of Root Beer, Coca Cola, Orange or Grape soda

Regular Shake (20 Oz)

$8.99

Hand dipped with vanilla ice cream base - with whipped cream & a cherry on top! - do we add flavor options in the description

Small Shake (12 Oz)

$6.49

Hand dipped with vanilla ice cream base - with whipped cream & a cherry on top! - do we add flavor options in the description

Apple Pie

$5.99

Make it ala mode $1.49

Apple Crumble Pie

$5.99

Make it ala mode $1.49

Peach Pie

$5.99

Make it ala mode $1.49

Peach Crumble Pie

$5.99

Make it ala mode $1.49

Pecan Pie

$5.99

Make it ala mode $1.49

Pumpkin Pie

$5.99

Make it ala mode $1.49

Berry Pie

$5.99

Make it ala mode $1.49

Sides

Bacon Slices (4)

$5.99

Hash Browns

$3.99

Waffle

$6.49

Pancake (1)

$3.99

Toast

$2.79

Sausage Links (4)

$5.99

French Toast (2)

$6.59

Hollandaise

$2.99

Egg (1)

$2.29

Fresh Fruit

$5.99

Gravy

$2.99

Eggs (2)

$2.99

Sausage Patties (2)

$5.99

Ham Steak

$5.99

Field Roast Sausage

$2.49

Field Roast

$2.49

Sour Cream

$1.19

Peanut Butter

$1.19

Pico de Gallo

$1.19

House made with diced tomato, jalapeno, onion, and cilantro

Greens

$5.99

Chicken Strips

$5.99

Fries

$5.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Ranch

$0.59

Blue Cheese

$0.59

1000 Island

$0.59

Balsamic Vin

$0.59

Tartar

$0.59

Vegan Ranch

$0.59

Vegan Menu

Vegan Breakfast

Vegan Scramble Benedict

$15.99

Tofu scramble on top of fresh spinach on a toasted english muffin, topped with house made Hollandaise sauce

Vegan Biscuits & Gravy

$11.99

Two house made biscuits covered in sausage gravy served with a side of greens

Vegan Waffle Plate

$13.99

Fresh made, served with sausage patty

Vegan Pancakes

$13.99

Two stack hot off the griddle, served with butter & maple syrup

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

Tofu scramble, sausage patty & cheddar on a toasted English muffin

VEGAN Piles, Hobos, Scrambles & Burritos

Vegan Betty's Pile

$15.99

Bakon, green onions, diced tomato & cheddar over hashbrowns, topped with tofu scramble served with your choice of toast

Vegan Veggie Pile

$13.99

Diced zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onion & mozzarella over hashbrowns, topped with tofu scramble served with your choice of toast Sorry - no modifications to our veggie blend

Vegan Three Pigs Pile

$13.99

Diced sausage, cheddar & green onion over hashbrowns, topped with tofu scramble, served with your choice of toast

Vegan Llama Pile

$15.99

Fresh spinach, mozzarella & Bakon over hashbrowns, topped with tofu scramble, sour cream & black olives, served with your choice of toast

Vegan Earth Pile

$15.49

Fresh spinach & mushrooms over hashbrowns, topped with tofu scramble, Hollandaise sauce & green onion, served with your choice of toast

Vegan Fiesta Pile

$14.49

Green chiles, diced onion & tomatoes over hashbrowns, topped with tofu scramble & cheddar, served with sour cream, pico de gallo, & your choice of toast

Vegan Betty's Hobo

$15.99

Bakon, green onions, diced tomato & cheddar cooked all together with hashbrowns & tofu scramble, served with your choice of toast

Vegan Veggie Hobo

$13.99

Diced zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onion & mozzarella cooked all together with hashbrowns & tofu scramble, served with your choice of toastSorry - no modifications to our veggie blend

Vegan Three Pigs Hobo

$13.99

Diced sausage, cheddar & green onion cooked all together with hashbrowns & tofu scramble, served with your choice of toast

Vegan Llama Hobo

$15.99

Fresh spinach, mozzarella cheese & bakon cooked all together with hashbrowns & tofu scramble topped with sour cream & black olives, served with your choice of toast

Vegan Earth Hobo

$15.49

Fresh spinach & mushrooms cooked all together with hashbrowns & tofu scramble topped with Hollandaise sauce & green onion, served with your choice of toast

Vegan Fiesta Hobo

$14.49

Green chiles, diced onion & tomatoes cooked all together with hashbrowns & tofu scramble topped with cheddar, served with sour cream, pico de gallo & your choice of toast

Vegan Betty's Scramble

$15.99

Bakon, green onions, diced tomato, cheddar & tofu scrambled all together served with side of hashbrowns & your choice toast

Vegan Veggie Scramble

$13.99

Diced zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onion, mozzarella & tofu, scrambled all together served with side of hashbrowns & your choice of toast Sorry - no modifications to our veggie blend

Vegan Three Pigs Scramble

$13.99

Diced sausage, cheddar, green onion & tofu scrambled all together served with side of hashbrowns & your choice of toast

Vegan Llama Scramble

$15.99

Fresh spinach, mozzarella, bakon & tofu scrambled all together topped with sour cream & black olives served with side of hashbrowns & your choice of toast

Vegan Earth Scramble

$15.49

Fresh spinach, mushrooms & tofu scrambled all together topped with Hollandaise sauce & green onion, served with side of hashbrowns & your choice of toast

Vegan Fiesta Scramble

$14.49

Green chiles, diced onion, tomatoes & tofu scrambled all together topped with cheddar, served with sour cream & pico de gallo, side of hashbrowns & your choice of toast

Vegan Betty's Burrito

$15.99

Bakon, green onions, diced tomato, cheddar, tofu scramble & hashbrowns wrapped in a flour tortilla, not served with toast

Vegan Veggie Burrito

$13.99

Diced zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onion, mozzarella, tofu scramble & hashbrowns wrapped in a flour tortilla, not served with toast Sorry - no modifications to our veggie blend

Vegan Three Pigs Burrito

$13.99

Diced sausage, cheddar, green onion, tofu scramble & hashbrowns wrapped in a flour tortilla, not served with toast

Vegan Llama Burrito

$15.99

Fresh spinach, mozzarella, bakon, tofu scramble, sour cream, black olives & hashbrowns wrapped in a flour tortilla, not served with toast

Vegan Earth Burrito

$15.49

Fresh spinach, mushrooms, tofu scramble & hashbrowns wrapped in a flour tortilla served with Hollandaise sauce & green onions, not served with toast

Vegan Fiesta Burrito

$14.49

Green chiles, diced onion, tomatoes, cheddar, tofu scramble & hashbrowns wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with sour cream and pico de gallo, not served with toast

Vegan Burgers & Sandwiches

Vegan Luna Burger

$13.49

Vegan patty on a toasted bun with mayo. Served with tomato, onion, lettuce & pickles

Vegan Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Mozzarella, cheddar & tomato on grilled sourdough

Vegan Crispy Chik'n

$10.99

Fried Chik'n patty on a toasted bun with mayo. Served with tomato, lettuce, onion & pickles on the side

Vegan BLT

$14.99

Crispy Bakon, tomato & lettuce on toasted sourdough

Vegan Salads & Soup

Vegan Garden Salad Side

$5.99

Chopped romaine with purple cabbage, sliced cucumber, & diced tomato topped with toasted sunflower seeds

Vegan Garden Salad Entree

$12.99

Chopped romaine with purple cabbage, sliced cucumber, & diced tomato topped with toasted sunflower seeds

Vegan Chili Bowl

$7.69

Made in house

Vegan Chili Cup

$4.39

Made in house

Vegan Kid's Menu Breakfast

Vegan Mickey Mouse Pancake

$6.99

add tofu scramble & sausage

Kids Vegan Breakfast

$8.49

Tofu scramble with sausage, hashbrowns & toast

Vegan Kid's Menu Lunch

Kid's Vegan Grilled Cheese

$8.49

Comes with fries. Sub fresh fruit cup $2.99

Kid's Vegan Cheese Quesadilla

$8.49

Comes with fries. Sub fresh fruit cup $2.99

Kids Vegan Sundae

$4.79

Chocolate, Strawberry, or Pineapple sauce

Kid's Vegan Float

$5.99

Coca Cola, Root Beer, Orange or Grape Soda

Dessert, Shakes & Sundaes

Apple Pie

$6.99

Served warm

Vegan Banana Split

$11.49

Three scoops of Full Tilt's vanilla ice cream between a sliced bananna topped with chocolate, strawberry & pineapple sauce, whipped cream & cherries

Vegan Sundae

$8.99

Two scoops of Full Tilt's vanilla ice cream with your choice of Hot Fudge, Choclate, Butterscotch, Caramel or Strawberry sauce topped with peanuts

Luna Vegan Float

$7.99

Two scoops of Full Tilt's vanilla ice cream in your choice of Root Beer, Coca Cola, Orange or Grape soda

Regular Vegan Shake (20 Oz)

$8.99

Hand dipped with Full Tilt's vanilla ice cream base - with whipped cream & a cherry on top!

Small Vegan Shake (12 Oz)

$6.49

Hand dipped with Full Tilt's vanilla ice cream base - with whipped cream & a cherry on top!

Vegan Sides

Vegan Bakon (2)

$5.99

Plant based bacon!

Hash Browns

$3.99

Side Vegan Waffle

$7.49

House made vegan batter served fresh with a side of vegan butter

Vegan Pancake (1)

$4.99

House made vegan batter served fresh with vegan butter

Vegan Sausage Patties (2)

$6.99

Side of Toast

$2.79

Your choice of wheat, sourdough, biscuit, english muffin or flour tortilla - do we want to split these out

Vegan Hollandaise

$3.99

House made vegan butter lemon sauce

Side Vegan Tofu Scramble

$3.99

Side of our famous tofu scramble

Fresh Fruit

$5.99

Fresh Seasoal Fruit

Vegan Gravy

$3.99

House made vegan country gravy (maybe say if it's oat milk based here?)

Field Roast Sausage

$2.49

Field Roast

$2.49

Vegan Sour Cream

$2.19

Peanut Butter

$1.19

Pico de Gallo

$1.19

House made with diced tomato, onion, jalapeno and cilantro

Greens

$5.99

Sauteed greens with onion & garlic

Fries

$5.99

Hand cut russet potatoes fried crisp

Side Salad

$6.99

Chopped romaine with purple cabbage, sliced cucumber & diced tomato topped with toasted sunflower seeds

Vegan Chick'n Patty

$5.99

Vegan Patty

$5.99

Vegan Ranch

$0.59

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.59

Vegan Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.59

NA Beverages

Soda

Coca Cola

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Orange soda

$3.99

Root Beer

$3.99

Grape soda

$3.99

Soda Water

$1.99

Shirley Temple

$4.49

Roy Rogers

$4.49

Juice

OJ

$4.99

Crannberry Juice

$4.99

Grapefruit Juice

$4.99

Clamato

$4.99

V-8

$4.99

Lemonade

$4.99

Arnold Palmer

$4.49

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.00

Milk

Hot Chocolate

$4.99

Milk

$3.49

Oat Milk

$4.49

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$3.99

Decaf Coffee

$3.99

Iced Tea

$3.49

Hot Tea

$2.99

Chai Tea

$3.99

Kids Drinks

Kids Soda

$1.99

Kids Juice

$2.49

KIds Milk

$2.29

Kids Shirley Temple

$3.29

Kids Roy Rogers

$3.29

Retail

Bobble Head

$19.99

Small Sweatshirt

$39.99

Medium Sweatshirt

$39.99

Large Sweatshirt

$39.99

XL Sweatshirt

$39.99

XXL Sweatshirt

$39.99

Small Adult T Red DJ

$19.99

Medium Adult T Red DJ

$19.99

Large Adult T Red DJ

$19.99

XL Adult T Red DJ

$19.99

XXL Adult T Red DJ

$19.99

Small Adult T White Sausage

$19.99

Med Adult T White Sausage

$19.99

Large Adult T White Sausage

$19.99

XL Adult T White Sausage

$19.99

XXL Adult T White Sausage

$19.99

Small Adult T Black

$19.99

Med Adult T Black

$19.99

Large Adult T Black

$19.99

XL Adult T Black

$19.99

XXL Adult T Black

$19.99

Small Adult T Moon White

$19.99

Med Adult T Moon White

$19.99

Large Adult T Moon White

$19.99

XL Adult T Moon White

$19.99

XXL Adult T Moon White

$19.99

Small Kids Sausage

$19.99

Med Kids Sausage

$19.99

Tote Bags

$12.99

Insulated Thrermos

$12.99

Logo Mugs

$9.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The idea behind Luna is to serve delicious food and great milkshakes in a 1950's diner atmosphere.

Location

2918 SW AVALON WAY, Seattle, WA 98126

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

