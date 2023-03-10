Luna Park Cafe
No reviews yet
2918 SW AVALON WAY
Seattle, WA 98126
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
Luna Favorites
Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs & sliced ham on an English muffin topped with Hollandaise sauce; served with hashbrowns
Chicken Fried Steak
Breaded & fried beef steak topped with sausage gravy, served with two eggs, hashbrowns & side of toast
Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs & cheddar, with a side of pico de gallo & hashbrowns
Biscuits & Gravy
Two buttermilk biscuits covered in sausage gravy
Eggs Florentine
Two poached eggs & fresh spinach on an english muffin topped with Hollandaise sauce with hashbrowns
French Toast Breakfast
Three slices sprinkled with powdered sugar & served with your choice of bacon or sausage
Waffle Breakfast
Fresh made, served with butter & your choice of meat
Pancake Breakfast
Two stack, hot off the griddle, served with butter & your choice of meat
Breakfast Sandwich
One egg with cheddar & your choice of bacon or sausage on an english muffin
Two Eggs
Served with hashbrowns & your choice of toast
Piles, Hobos, Scrambles and Omelettes
Carnivore Pile
Diced ham, bacon & link sausage with cheddar over hashbrowns, topped with two over medium eggs, served with your choice of toast
Three Pigs Pile (country pig?)
Diced link sausage, cheddar & green onions over hashbrowns, topped with two over medium eggs, served with your choice of toast
Betty's Pile
Bacon, green onions, diced tomato & cheddar over hashbrowns, topped with two over medium eggs, served with your choice of toast
Veggie Pile
Diced zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onion & cheddar over hashbrowns, topped with two over medium eggs, served with your choice of toast Sorry - no modifications to our veggie blend
Earth Pile
Fresh spinach & mushrooms over hashbrowns, topped with two over medium eggs, Hollandaise sauce & green onions, served with your choice of toast
Llama Pile
Fresh spinach, Swiss cheese & bacon over hashbrowns, topped with two over medium eggs, sour cream & black olives, served with your choice of toast Sub turkey for bacon
Denver Pile
Diced ham, green peppers, onion & cheddar over hashbrowns, topped with two over medium eggs, served with your choice of toast
Fiesta Pile
Green chiles, diced onion, tomatoes, over hashbrowns & topped with two over medium eggs & cheddar, served with sour cream & pico de gallo & your choice of toast
Carnivore Hobos
Diced ham, bacon, link sausage, cheddar, two eggs & hashbrowns cooked all together, served with your choice of toast
Three Pigs Hobos
Diced link sausage, cheddar, green onions, two eggs & hashbrowns cooked all together, served with your choice of toast
Betty's Hobos
Bacon, green onions, diced tomato, cheddar, two eggs & hashbrowns cooked all together, served with your choice of toast
Veggie Hobos
Diced zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar, two eggs & hashbrowns cooked all together, served with your choice of toast Sorry - no modifications to our veggie blend
Earth Hobos
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, two eggs & hashbrowns cooked all together, topped with Hollandaise sauce & green onions, served with your choice of toast
Llama Hobos
Fresh spinach, Swiss cheese, bacon, two eggs & hashbrowns cooked all together, topped with sour cream & black olives, served with your choice of toast Sub turkey for bacon
Denver Hobos
Diced ham, green peppers, onion, cheddar, two eggs & hashbrowns cooked all together, served with your choice of toast
Fiesta Hobos
Green chiles, diced onion, tomatoes, two eggs & hashbrowns cooked all together, topped with cheddar, served with sour cream, pico de gallo & your choice of toast
Carnivore Scramble
Diced ham, bacon, link sausage, cheddar & two eggs scrambled all together, served with hashbrowns & your choice of toast
Three Pigs Scramble
Diced link sausage, cheddar, green onions, & two eggs scrambled all together, served with hashbrowns & your choice of toast
Betty's Scramble
Bacon, green onions, diced tomato, cheddar, & two eggs scrambled all together, served with hashbrowns & your choice of toast
Veggie Scramble
Diced zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onion, cheddar, & two eggs scrambled all together, served with hashbrowns & your choice of toast Sorry - no modifications to our veggie blend
Earth Scramble
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, & two eggs scrambled all together, topped with Hollandaise sauce & green onions, served with hashbrowns & your choice of toast
Llama Scramble
Fresh spinach, Swiss cheese, bacon, & two eggs scrambled all together, topped with sour cream & black olives, served with hashbrowns & your choice of toast Sub turkey for bacon
Denver Scramble
Diced ham, green peppers, onion, cheddar, & two eggs scrambled all together, served with hashbrowns your choice of toast
Fiesta Scramble
Green chiles, diced onion, tomatoes, & two eggs scrambled all together, topped with cheddar, served with sour cream, pico de gallo, hashbrowns & your choice of toast
Carnivore Omelette
Diced ham, bacon & link sausage with cheddar layered inside folded eggs, served with a side of hashbrowns & your choice of toast
Three Pigs Omelette
Diced link sausage, cheddar & green onions layered inside folded eggs, served with a side of hashbrowns & your choice of toast
Betty's Omelette
Bacon, green onions, diced tomato & cheddar layered inside folded eggs, served with a side of hashbrowns & your choice of toast
Veggie Omelette
Diced zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onion & cheddar layered inside folded eggs, served with a side of hashbrowns & your choice of toast Sorry - no modifications to our veggie blend
Earth Omelette
Fresh spinach & mushrooms layered inside folded eggs topped with Hollandaise sauce & green onions, served with a side of hashbrowns & your choice of toast
Llama Omelette
Fresh spinach, Swiss cheese & bacon layered inside folded eggs topped with sour cream & black olives, served with a side of hashbrowns & your choice of toast Sub turkey for bacon
Denver Omelette
Diced ham, green peppers, onion & cheddar layered inside folded eggs, served with a side of hashbrowns & your choice of toast
Fiesta Omelette
Green chiles, diced onion, tomatoes & cheddar layered inside folded eggs topped with sour cream & pico de gallo, served with a side of hashbrowns & your choice of toast
Burgers & Sandwiches
Cheeseburger
Your choice of cheddar, Swiss or crumbled bleu cheese
Bacon & Bleu
Bacon & crumbled bleu cheese
Mushroom & Swiss
Sauteed mushrooms & Swiss
Western Burger
Cheddar, grilled onions, bacon & BBQ sauce
Hamburger
1/4 lb hand formed beef patty
The Works
Bacon, cheddar, grilled onions & mushrooms
Fair Burger
Cheddar & grilled onions
Clubhouse
Toasted triple decker with bacon, turkey, lettuce, tomato & mayo
BLT
Toasted sourdough with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar & sliced tomato on grilled sourdough
Reuben
Jackie's Favorite
Ron's Favorite
Soup & Salads
Garden Salad Side
Chopped romaine with purple cabbage, sliced cucumber, & diced tomato topped with toasted sunflower seeds
Garden Salad Entree
Chopped romaine with purple cabbage, sliced cucumber, & diced tomato topped with toasted sunflower seeds
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, Swiss & cheddar with hard boiled egg, tomato & sliced black olives
Cobb Salad
Bacon, turkey, bleu & Swiss with hard boiled egg, diced tomato & sliced black olives
Bowl House Made Chili
Cup House Made Chili
-
Cup Soup of the Day
Chicken Noodle OR Broccoli Cheddar OR Red Pepper Smoked Gouda OR Ivar's Clam Chowder OR Split Pea turn to mods
Bowl Soup of the Day
-
Kid's Menu Breakfast
Kid's Menu Lunch
Kid's Chicken Strips
Comes with fries. Sub fresh fruit cup $2.99
Kid's Cheeseburger
Comes with fries. Sub fresh fruit cup $2.99
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Comes with fries. Sub fresh fruit cup $2.99
Kid's Hamburger
Comes with fries. Sub fresh fruit cup $2.99
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
Comes with fries. Sub fresh fruit cup $2.99
Kids Sundae
Chocolate, Strawberry, Caramel, Butterscotch, Pineapple or Hot Fudge with whipped cream
Kid's Float
Coca Cola, Root Beer, Orange or Grape Soda
Small Shake (12 oz)
Dessert, Shakes & Sundaes
Cinnamon Roll
Served warm with a drizzle of frosting
Chocolate Lava Cake
Served ala mode
Banana Split
Three scoops of vanilla ice cream between a sliced banana topped with chocolate, strawberry & butterscotch sauce whipped cream & cherries
Sundae
Two scoops of vanilla ice cream with your choice of Hot Fudge, Chocolate, Butterscotch, Caramel or Strawberry sauce topped with peanuts
Luna Float
Two scoops of vanilla ice cream in your choice of Root Beer, Coca Cola, Orange or Grape soda
Regular Shake (20 Oz)
Hand dipped with vanilla ice cream base - with whipped cream & a cherry on top! - do we add flavor options in the description
Small Shake (12 Oz)
Hand dipped with vanilla ice cream base - with whipped cream & a cherry on top! - do we add flavor options in the description
Apple Pie
Make it ala mode $1.49
Apple Crumble Pie
Make it ala mode $1.49
Peach Pie
Make it ala mode $1.49
Peach Crumble Pie
Make it ala mode $1.49
Pecan Pie
Make it ala mode $1.49
Pumpkin Pie
Make it ala mode $1.49
Berry Pie
Make it ala mode $1.49
Sides
Bacon Slices (4)
Hash Browns
Waffle
Pancake (1)
Toast
Sausage Links (4)
French Toast (2)
Hollandaise
Egg (1)
Fresh Fruit
Gravy
Eggs (2)
Sausage Patties (2)
Ham Steak
Field Roast Sausage
Field Roast
Sour Cream
Peanut Butter
Pico de Gallo
House made with diced tomato, jalapeno, onion, and cilantro
Greens
Chicken Strips
Fries
Onion Rings
Ranch
Blue Cheese
1000 Island
Balsamic Vin
Tartar
Vegan Ranch
Vegan Menu
Vegan Breakfast
Vegan Scramble Benedict
Tofu scramble on top of fresh spinach on a toasted english muffin, topped with house made Hollandaise sauce
Vegan Biscuits & Gravy
Two house made biscuits covered in sausage gravy served with a side of greens
Vegan Waffle Plate
Fresh made, served with sausage patty
Vegan Pancakes
Two stack hot off the griddle, served with butter & maple syrup
Vegan Breakfast Sandwich
Tofu scramble, sausage patty & cheddar on a toasted English muffin
VEGAN Piles, Hobos, Scrambles & Burritos
Vegan Betty's Pile
Bakon, green onions, diced tomato & cheddar over hashbrowns, topped with tofu scramble served with your choice of toast
Vegan Veggie Pile
Diced zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onion & mozzarella over hashbrowns, topped with tofu scramble served with your choice of toast Sorry - no modifications to our veggie blend
Vegan Three Pigs Pile
Diced sausage, cheddar & green onion over hashbrowns, topped with tofu scramble, served with your choice of toast
Vegan Llama Pile
Fresh spinach, mozzarella & Bakon over hashbrowns, topped with tofu scramble, sour cream & black olives, served with your choice of toast
Vegan Earth Pile
Fresh spinach & mushrooms over hashbrowns, topped with tofu scramble, Hollandaise sauce & green onion, served with your choice of toast
Vegan Fiesta Pile
Green chiles, diced onion & tomatoes over hashbrowns, topped with tofu scramble & cheddar, served with sour cream, pico de gallo, & your choice of toast
Vegan Betty's Hobo
Bakon, green onions, diced tomato & cheddar cooked all together with hashbrowns & tofu scramble, served with your choice of toast
Vegan Veggie Hobo
Diced zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onion & mozzarella cooked all together with hashbrowns & tofu scramble, served with your choice of toastSorry - no modifications to our veggie blend
Vegan Three Pigs Hobo
Diced sausage, cheddar & green onion cooked all together with hashbrowns & tofu scramble, served with your choice of toast
Vegan Llama Hobo
Fresh spinach, mozzarella cheese & bakon cooked all together with hashbrowns & tofu scramble topped with sour cream & black olives, served with your choice of toast
Vegan Earth Hobo
Fresh spinach & mushrooms cooked all together with hashbrowns & tofu scramble topped with Hollandaise sauce & green onion, served with your choice of toast
Vegan Fiesta Hobo
Green chiles, diced onion & tomatoes cooked all together with hashbrowns & tofu scramble topped with cheddar, served with sour cream, pico de gallo & your choice of toast
Vegan Betty's Scramble
Bakon, green onions, diced tomato, cheddar & tofu scrambled all together served with side of hashbrowns & your choice toast
Vegan Veggie Scramble
Diced zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onion, mozzarella & tofu, scrambled all together served with side of hashbrowns & your choice of toast Sorry - no modifications to our veggie blend
Vegan Three Pigs Scramble
Diced sausage, cheddar, green onion & tofu scrambled all together served with side of hashbrowns & your choice of toast
Vegan Llama Scramble
Fresh spinach, mozzarella, bakon & tofu scrambled all together topped with sour cream & black olives served with side of hashbrowns & your choice of toast
Vegan Earth Scramble
Fresh spinach, mushrooms & tofu scrambled all together topped with Hollandaise sauce & green onion, served with side of hashbrowns & your choice of toast
Vegan Fiesta Scramble
Green chiles, diced onion, tomatoes & tofu scrambled all together topped with cheddar, served with sour cream & pico de gallo, side of hashbrowns & your choice of toast
Vegan Betty's Burrito
Bakon, green onions, diced tomato, cheddar, tofu scramble & hashbrowns wrapped in a flour tortilla, not served with toast
Vegan Veggie Burrito
Diced zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onion, mozzarella, tofu scramble & hashbrowns wrapped in a flour tortilla, not served with toast Sorry - no modifications to our veggie blend
Vegan Three Pigs Burrito
Diced sausage, cheddar, green onion, tofu scramble & hashbrowns wrapped in a flour tortilla, not served with toast
Vegan Llama Burrito
Fresh spinach, mozzarella, bakon, tofu scramble, sour cream, black olives & hashbrowns wrapped in a flour tortilla, not served with toast
Vegan Earth Burrito
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, tofu scramble & hashbrowns wrapped in a flour tortilla served with Hollandaise sauce & green onions, not served with toast
Vegan Fiesta Burrito
Green chiles, diced onion, tomatoes, cheddar, tofu scramble & hashbrowns wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with sour cream and pico de gallo, not served with toast
Vegan Burgers & Sandwiches
Vegan Luna Burger
Vegan patty on a toasted bun with mayo. Served with tomato, onion, lettuce & pickles
Vegan Grilled Cheese
Mozzarella, cheddar & tomato on grilled sourdough
Vegan Crispy Chik'n
Fried Chik'n patty on a toasted bun with mayo. Served with tomato, lettuce, onion & pickles on the side
Vegan BLT
Crispy Bakon, tomato & lettuce on toasted sourdough
Vegan Salads & Soup
Vegan Garden Salad Side
Chopped romaine with purple cabbage, sliced cucumber, & diced tomato topped with toasted sunflower seeds
Vegan Garden Salad Entree
Chopped romaine with purple cabbage, sliced cucumber, & diced tomato topped with toasted sunflower seeds
Vegan Chili Bowl
Made in house
Vegan Chili Cup
Made in house
Vegan Kid's Menu Breakfast
Vegan Kid's Menu Lunch
Dessert, Shakes & Sundaes
Apple Pie
Served warm
Vegan Banana Split
Three scoops of Full Tilt's vanilla ice cream between a sliced bananna topped with chocolate, strawberry & pineapple sauce, whipped cream & cherries
Vegan Sundae
Two scoops of Full Tilt's vanilla ice cream with your choice of Hot Fudge, Choclate, Butterscotch, Caramel or Strawberry sauce topped with peanuts
Luna Vegan Float
Two scoops of Full Tilt's vanilla ice cream in your choice of Root Beer, Coca Cola, Orange or Grape soda
Regular Vegan Shake (20 Oz)
Hand dipped with Full Tilt's vanilla ice cream base - with whipped cream & a cherry on top!
Small Vegan Shake (12 Oz)
Hand dipped with Full Tilt's vanilla ice cream base - with whipped cream & a cherry on top!
Vegan Sides
Vegan Bakon (2)
Plant based bacon!
Hash Browns
Side Vegan Waffle
House made vegan batter served fresh with a side of vegan butter
Vegan Pancake (1)
House made vegan batter served fresh with vegan butter
Vegan Sausage Patties (2)
Side of Toast
Your choice of wheat, sourdough, biscuit, english muffin or flour tortilla - do we want to split these out
Vegan Hollandaise
House made vegan butter lemon sauce
Side Vegan Tofu Scramble
Side of our famous tofu scramble
Fresh Fruit
Fresh Seasoal Fruit
Vegan Gravy
House made vegan country gravy (maybe say if it's oat milk based here?)
Field Roast Sausage
Field Roast
Vegan Sour Cream
Peanut Butter
Pico de Gallo
House made with diced tomato, onion, jalapeno and cilantro
Greens
Sauteed greens with onion & garlic
Fries
Hand cut russet potatoes fried crisp
Side Salad
Chopped romaine with purple cabbage, sliced cucumber & diced tomato topped with toasted sunflower seeds
Vegan Chick'n Patty
Vegan Patty
Vegan Ranch
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Vegan Blue Cheese Dressing
NA Beverages
Soda
Juice
Retail
Bobble Head
Small Sweatshirt
Medium Sweatshirt
Large Sweatshirt
XL Sweatshirt
XXL Sweatshirt
Small Adult T Red DJ
Medium Adult T Red DJ
Large Adult T Red DJ
XL Adult T Red DJ
XXL Adult T Red DJ
Small Adult T White Sausage
Med Adult T White Sausage
Large Adult T White Sausage
XL Adult T White Sausage
XXL Adult T White Sausage
Small Adult T Black
Med Adult T Black
Large Adult T Black
XL Adult T Black
XXL Adult T Black
Small Adult T Moon White
Med Adult T Moon White
Large Adult T Moon White
XL Adult T Moon White
XXL Adult T Moon White
Small Kids Sausage
Med Kids Sausage
Tote Bags
Insulated Thrermos
Logo Mugs
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
The idea behind Luna is to serve delicious food and great milkshakes in a 1950's diner atmosphere.
2918 SW AVALON WAY, Seattle, WA 98126