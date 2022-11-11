Asian Fusion
Food Trucks
Latin American
Lunar Foods 3804 Evanston Ave N
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3804 Evanston Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
BB's Teriyaki Grill - University Way
4.4 • 262
4221 University Way NE Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurant
Dump Truck by Plenty of Clouds - Ballard
4.5 • 3
5458 Shilshole Ave NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Seattle
Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria - Wallingford
4.4 • 3,546
4411 STONE WAY N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurant