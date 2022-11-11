A map showing the location of Lunar Foods 3804 Evanston Ave NView gallery
Asian Fusion
Food Trucks
Latin American

Lunar Foods 3804 Evanston Ave N

No reviews yet

3804 Evanston Ave N

Seattle, WA 98103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Bao Bowls

Pork

$11.99

Mock loco

$12.99

BBQ pork

$10.99

Soy sauce Chicken

$10.99

Vegit

$12.99

Baowiches

Baked Bun

Steamed Bun

Discount

Manager Discount

-$1.00

Drinks

Coconut Juice

$4.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Energy

$4.00

Jumex

$2.50

Life Water

$3.00

San Peligino

$5.00

Sprite

$2.00

Topochico

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Small Water

$0.75

Snacks

Char Sui

$8.00

Chinese Chicken Salad

$7.00

Shrimp Chips

$5.00

Shanghai Eggroll

$6.00

Won Ton Soup

$7.00

Tofu Tots

$7.00

Sweet

Green Tea Bao Pudding

$7.00

Chicken

Chicken

$10.00

Jerk Truck

Jerk Chicken

$12.00

Curried Pork

$12.00

Vegetarian Chickpea

$12.00

Jerk Fries

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3804 Evanston Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103

Directions

