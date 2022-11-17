- Home
- /
- Philadelphia
- /
- Port Richmond
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- The Lunar Inn & Tinys Bottle Shop
The Lunar Inn & Tinys Bottle Shop
105 Reviews
$$
3124 Richmond st
Philadelphia, PA 19134
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Snacks
Fries
Our signature thicker cut fries yet still crispy AF.
House Pickles
A delightful mixture of interesting veggies.
Vermont Cheese Plate
Chaseholm Farms Nimbus, triple cream style stunner. Served with hazelnut rosemary honey and sourdough toast.
Wings
Pimento Cheese Dip
Roasted poblano and schezuan pepper pimento served with house cider pickles and crostini. Vegetarian!
Deviled Eggs
CLASSIC, lunar beet pickled deviled eggs, pickled jalapeno, egg filling, paprika.
Czewrs Pierogi Plate
An order of three potato & cheddar pierogi with pickles, beet sour cream, and caramelized onions on the side. Vegetarian.
Shrooms & Fontina
Kennett Square Shrooms, shallot, butter, herbs, smothered in fontina cheese! W/ crostini
Ploughgate Pizza Butter
Garlic Shrimp Skewers
Potato Croquettes
Calabrese & Artigiano
Mushroom & Cauliflower Soup
Mains
Peanut Noods
Noods with tasty peanut sauce, pickled ginger, carrot slaw, black lime, and crushed pnuts! Vegan! Add sambal tofu or fried chicken (if you want) below.
Kale Caesar
Tuscan kale, house caesar dressing, bread crumb, fried garlic, Royer mountain parm.
Lunar Burger
Philly Bread Co. roll, 1/4-lb. patty, Abundantly Good cheddar, peppadew mayo, cider pickles, shredduce. Side of fries.
Deluxe Burger
YES. 2 patties, double cheese, lancaster bacon, peppadew mayo, shredduce, cider pickles ... all the radness. Side of fries.
Veggie Burger
Our house made veggie burger patty, vegan peppadew mayo, cider pickles, shredduce on a Philly Bread Co. roll! Side of fries.
Chicken Sando
Black garlic peppadew, pickled Fresno, Duke's & shredduce. Comes with fries!
Bacon Cheddar Pickle Melty
Lancaster bacon, Local cheddar, cider pickles and chili herbed mayo all on sourdough! w/ fries.
Sambal Tofu Sando
Crispy tofu tossed in sambal sauce with creamy slaw, vegan peppadew mayo, fried shallot on a Merzbacher's burger bun. Comes with fries. Vegan!
Roasted Veg Fall Salad
Butternut squash, celery root, mushrooms, rosemary, thyme, whipped tahini, arugula, pickled red onion herbed vinaigrette, fried sage pine nut topper. Vegan!
Local Cheddar Fall Mac & Cheese
Severino orecchiette, Abundantly good cheddar, cream, fontina, fall veg, bread crumbs.
Beer
Bald Birds DDHIPA Highway Miles 4/pk 16-oz Cans
For this souped-up version of our flagship WCIPA, Highway Miles, we added a second dry-hop round of Simcoe for even more pungent pineapple and pine aromas.
Brewery ARS Every memory 16-oz cans 4-pack
A classic German style wheat w/ notes of banana clove and lemon peel. Made in South Philly! 5% ABV
Eight And Sand Coffee Porter 4/pk 16-oz Cans
A delicious coffee porter made in collaboration with square one coffee.
Forest & Main Everywhere Again IPA 4-pack 16-oz. cans
We brewed this west coaster with german barley, malted rye, and british crystal malts; and hopped it with solid amounts of idaho 7, Huell Melon, and Columbus. We’re really guzzling this one, and finding notes of orange creamsicles, ripe clementines, orange orange orange, some papaya trail mix, a pollen loaded pine tree, and some homemade apple strudel
Forest & Main Mu Saison 4/pk 16-oz Cans
A collabo with Bonn Brewing, a 5% Table saison with notes of delicate watermelon, Juicy Fruit Gum, ethereal tamarind, bamboo shoots, and garden geraniums.
Forest & Main Only Two Mantras Saison 4/pk 16-oz Cans
Notes of that classic Saison-Juicy Fruity gum thing, ethereal pear blossoms, white grape jam on white bread toast, lemongrass tea, a vanilla ghost, and a bit of the joie de vivre.
Love City Eraserhood IPA 4/pk 16-oz Cans
Love City's signature hazy IPA! Triple dry-hopped with Mosaic, Citra and Centennial for a huge mango hop character with a smooth, round body. Moderate malt backbone and juicy finish. 7.2% ABV
Love City Lager 6/pk 12-oz Cans
Lightly malty with a hint of orange aromatics give every bright sip a clean landing. The perfect gateway for macro drinkers looking to step-up and taste a craft version of a super-crisp style.
Oxbow Grand Royale 4/pk 16-oz cans
Grand Royal is a Munich-style pale lager brewed with European malts and noble hops. This bright, Bavarian-born lager is our take on a style driven by technique, tradition, and simplicity. Gold in color with notes of bread dough, biscuits, fresh-cut grass, and flowers with a moderate malt sweetness, balanced bitterness, and crisp finish.
Oxbow Loretta 4-pk 12-oz Cans
Loretta is a European-hopped farmhouse ale brewed with spelt. 4%
Singlecut 18-Watt IPA 4/pk 16-oz Cans
Orange zest, pine resin and tropical lupulin beauty that easily rivals much bigger IPAs, with a substantially full, soft malt body that compliments but doesn’t interfere with the hop attack.
SingleCut Half-Stack IPA 4/pk 16-oz cans
CRANK THE HOPS and get the EQ just right, because you’re about to indulge in one of the most expertly balanced and intense IPAs to ever grace a pint glass. A true SingleCut Classic, built on a hand selected blend of PNW and Aussie buds, HALF STACK is full of juicy nectarine, sweet tangerine/grapefruit, a touch of piney resin, all on a smooth and balanced malt bill built for can slamming or food pairing. Balanced, Intense, and always Loud.
Thin Man Pills Mafia 4-pk/16 oz cans
Damn a delicious crusher of a pilsner from Buffalo! OKAY!
Tonewood Brewing Rift IPA 4-pk/16-oz cans
Oaklyn, NJ Rift, is a modern american IPA from the good folks over at tonewood. Ripe and ready to crush 7% abv.
Troegs Haze Charmer 4/pk 12-oz Cans
Haze Charmer emerges from a soft, swirling cloud of oats and unmalted wheat. Vigorous dry-hopping adds a second phase of haze, propping up the oils of Citrus and El Dorado. Each sip delivers notes of juicy pineapple, fresh grapefruit and candied peach balanced by a hint of white pine and low bitterness.
Troegs Perpetual IPA 4/pk 16-oz Cans
A bold Imperial Pale Ale emerges rife with sticky citrus rind, pine balm and tropical fruit.
Troegs Sunshine Pils 4/pk 16-oz Cans
A bright and refreshingly clean American craft pilsner is our go-to when the sun is shining and makes us happy when skies are gray.
Victory Brotherly Love IPA 4/pk 12-oz Cans
The aroma starts with bright citrus notes that drift into a tropical fruit character and finishes with a touch of apricot. With this smooth crushable body, always craving one more sip is inevitable.
Victory Festbier 6/pk 12-oz bottles
Subtly sweet with a delicate malt nose, our Festbier gains its impressive body from our use of all imported German malts and decoction brewing process.
Victory Prima Pils 6/pk 12-oz cans
you know it you love it!
Workhorse New England IPA 4/pk 16-oz cans
This Hazy IPA is loaded with juicy American hops, bursting at the seams with tropical and fruity character.
Yards Brawler 12/pk 12-oz cans
Cider
Anxo Cidre Blanc 4/pk 12-oz cans
Flagship cider featuring GoldRush apples sourced directly from farmers within 150 miles of ANXO. Utilizing wine yeasts and natural carbonation this cider is funky and dry!
Camuna Cellars Apple Wine 500-ml bottle
Fresh cider, made in Pennsylvania with local apples. Barrel-aged and freshly bottled with Basque corks for some flashy pours
Ploughman Cider Arkansas Black Pet-Nat Cider 750-ml bottle
Notes from the maker: "‘Arkansas Black’, thought to be a seedling progeny of ‘Winesap,’ has taught us some lessons in timing. We aim to press it at peak ripeness, after a short duration of storage, and bottle it here quickly Pét Nat, just before fermentation ends, to finish in the bottle. If we get the timing right we have the tropical fruity freshness of fermentation along with the elegant fruit that comes only through waiting. A creation of apples and time."
Ploughman Cider Stayman Winesap Cider 4-pk 12-oz cans
Notes from the maker: "The Stayman Winesap apple has a tough red skin, yellowish flesh, and is quite aromatic. In our fermentations it tends to develop some strawberry aromas and a good mouthfeel. Here we’ve fermented it spontaneously, without adding any yeast, allowing the ambient flora found on the skins and calyx to help determine its fermented character. It has been aged for more than 8 months and is rustic, bright, and fragrant."
Shacksbury Arlo 4/pk 12-oz Cans
Arlo is shacksbury's take on Basque cider — extra dry funky and fresh. This cider is a blend of their apples and apples from longtime friends at Petritegi Sagardoa, in Spain. This complex blend of apples is aged in a mix of neutral chestnut barrels and stainless and native yeast fermented. The resulting cider is down right refreshing. 6%
Shacksbury Bon Voyage 750-ml bottle
A wild apple ferment from the 2018 vintage. Pressed and fermented with native yeast, and bottle conditioned. Direct from the woods of Vermont to you! Funky, bone dry and verrrry unfiltered.
Shacksbury Cider Classic Dry 4-pk/12-oz cans
Made with organic apples, our Classic dry cider is golden in color and balanced in flavor. Equally at home at the dinner table as it is in your cooler, this crisp and refreshing cider is well-rounded and an instant classic. Tasting Notes: Dry but balanced, fruit-forward with a crisp finish ABV: 5.2% alc/vol.
Shacksbury Vermonter 4-pack 12-oz. cans
Aged in former Barr Hill gin barrels from Caledonia Spirits in Hardwick, Vermont. Local apples from Sunrise Orchards in Cornwall, VT. Blended with Shacks' friends at the Farmhouse Tap and Grill in Burlington, Vermont
Shacksbury Yuzu Ginger Cider 4- pk 12-oz cans
An adventurous blend of cider, citrus and spice. New to the family, Yuzu Ginger is an adventurous blend of cider, yuzu and ginger. From spontaneous adventures to unlikely ingredients, we believe things are always better when you embrace the unexpected. Organic apple cider, yuzu and ginger make for an unbelievable union best enjoyed outdoors.
Sake
Red Wine
Alice L'Estrange Wild Sergio 2021
Itata Valley, Chile 100% País From 100-150 yr old vines in granitic soils. 4 day maceration before being drained off (no press) into plastic eco-tanks to finish fermenting. Left to rest under flor for 10 months, then bottled with residual CO2. No additions.
Alpamanta Breva Pet-Nat
Mendoza, Argentina 100% Criolla Open these beautiful fizzer to find an intense and explosive nose, with notes of fresh red fruits (think cherries, plums, currants, blackberries and raspberries). Fruity and just a touch sweet, with refreshing effervescence and a brisk finish.
Bichi Listan Lote #2
Baja California, Mexico 100% Misión (Listan Prieto) A light ruby in the glass and at 12.5% abv, this is a supremely drinkable expression of the Mission grape with notes of floral, peppery red fruits, and refreshing briny acidity. Consider pairing with umami-rich dishes. Listan is produced from centenarian pie franco Misión (Listan Prieto) vines high in the mountains of Tecate, right on the California border. Because the grapes are dry-farmed, yields are very low here. The grapes are de-stemmed and fermented without temperature control in 450 liter concrete tinajas. After fermentation, ½ of the cuvee goes to stainless steel vats, and the other goes to half to used barrels for 3 months. The wine is bottled without fining or filtration and just 10 ppm of added sulfur.
Bojo do Luar Deu Bode Tinto Vinho Verde
Vinho Verde, Portugal Vinhão, Bastardo, Espadeiro, Borraçal, Arinto, and Loureiro (70% reds, 30% whites) Bright, lifted, and quite juicy! Winemaking notes: The parcels are located near the Tâmega river, with deep granitic soils and south-south-western exposure, not too far from where it empties into the Douro River. Each grape varietal was vinified separately in stainless steel and concrete. As stabilizer, one kilo of ground chestnut leaves was added per each ton of grape, before fermentation starts. There was minimal intervention throughout the entire process in the cellar. Once the blend for each wine was defined, only 10g/l of SO2 was added at bottling.
Bojo do Luar Vinho Verde Deu Pinote
Calcarius Nu Litr Rosso Puglia
Puglia, Italy 100% Negroamaro Tasting notes: The nose is a cherry and raspberry explosion with touches of thyme and rosemary. The palate is fresh and lively with crunchy cherry fruit and a campari-like flavor alongside the light herbal twang. The finish is percolating with vibrant acidity and soft tannins.
Domaine de Pallus Chinon Messanges
Loire Valley, France 100% Cab Franc The grapes used for this cuvée are macerated for five days. Messanges is then aged in concrete tanks and stainless steel for over 6 months. The result is a soft wine with abundant bright red berry notes combined with mild spice, herbal and stony qualities.
Els Vinyerons Tempranillo Garnacha Saltamarti
Penedes, Spain 100% Tempranillo (blend of two vintages) Fresh and delicate, with balanced astringency. Balsamic and dark fruit aromas. Light mixture of calcareous and sandy soils. No sulfites added.
Familie Guibert Un Litre Rouge
Languedoc-Roussilon, France Syrah, Merlot, Alicante, and Carignan Aromas of ripe red berries and hints of spice. On the palate, solid fruit, rounded and soft body makes a pleasant easy drink. This wine is well balanced with hints of red fruity jam and a touch of pepper. A perfect everyday wine! A delight with
Franchere Syrah
Willamette Valley, Oregon 100% Syrah
Lomas de llahuen Pipeno 2020
Valle del Itata, Chile 100% Pais Bright and light-bodied, with notes of blood orange and strawberry jam, with a subtle smoky edge.
Hareter Naturschonheit Burgenland
Burgenland, Austria 70% Zweigelt, 30% St. Laurent A rich nose of wet soil, plums, and a whiff of patchouli or vetiver incense. Fresh and a bit tart on the palate with a savory edge, with flavors of black tea, cracked pepper, blackberries, and soy sauce.
Intellego Syrah
Swartland, South Africa 100% Syrah Deep yet bright, this wine has notes of blackberry, dried herbs, and earth. Youthful red berry fruits come through on the medium-bodied palate, and bright acidity brings you to the finish, complete with smooth tannins.
Louis Antoine Luyt Pipeno Coronel de Maule Tinto Maule 2021 1L
Itata, Chile 100% Pais Smoky, rustic, energetic. Literally the perfect BBQ/steak wine.
Pray Tell Red Blend
Radikon Venezia Guilia RS19
Terres Blondes Val de Loire Gamay
Loire, France 100% Gamay Bright and juicy with a floral, berry- forward nose. Dry & fresh.
Weingut Pittnauer Neusiedlersee Pitti
Wild Arc Farm Teroldego
New York, USA 100% Teroldego Long Island fruit, like huffing a basket of alpine herbs. Dark, structured fruits.
Yetti and the Kokonut Hipster Juice 2021
Riverland, Australia 90% Lagrein, 5% Pinot Blanc, 5% Savignin Like a cross between Beaujolais and Mourvèdre from the Languedoc, this wine is mouthwatering with herbal, savory notes. It is wild for sure! Drink it chilled.
Zillamina Red
Valencia, Spain 100% Monastrell Very brilliant ruby red with a purple rim boasting the youthfulness of the wine. Rich aromas of red forest fruits and whiffs of spices. The palate is well structured, powerful, and balanced with notes of black fruits, proudly showing its Mediterranean heritage.
Skin Contact/Orange Wine
A.A. Badenhorst Secateurs Riviera Swartland 2021
Swartland, South Africa 85% Chenin Blanc, 8% Semillon, 7% Colombard A gentle but bright orange wine with candied orange peel, peach, and iced tea aromas and a real liveliness on the palate.
Bellande Pinot Gris
Camuna Cellars Pinot Gris 2021
Philadelphia, PA 100% Pinot Gris (skin contact) Made by our friend Eli in North Philly. Fruit from New Jersey! Super fresh and juicy, with tasting notes of peach fuzz, strawberry, and quartz.
Cardedu Fuso Nuo Vermentino
Sardinia, Italy 100% Vermentino A savory and light white wine: sea salt, sage, basil, rosemary, cedar, and a foundation of chalky stone fruits.
Castello di Stefanago Orangiosauro
Lombardy, Italy 80% Chardonnay, 20% Cortese (skin contact) 4 months on the skins, 6 months on the lees; Tangerine, apricot, and candied almonds on the nose; a super lush, creamy mouthfeel, and hazy pour b/c it's unfiltered! So juicy and fun, not too tannic, not too astringent.
Craven Pinot Gris
Stellenbosch, South Africa 100% Pinot Gris (skin contact) Like the freakiest little rose, but also not a rose. Notes of grilled watermelon, juicy apple and grapefruit peels. It's such a fun orange wine, easy drinking and unique.
Day Wines Tears of Vulcan 2020
Domaine de Clovallon Blanc Les Aurieges
Languedoc-Roussilon, France Chardonnay, Petit Manseng, Riesling, Viognier, Roussanne, Petite Arvine (skin contact) This wine is unforgettable. Aromas of apricot, ripe plums and golden apples. A rich, silky texture gives way to ethereal flavors of pear and honey with a crystalline mineral undertone. A bit about the winemakers: Mother & daughter team Catherine and Alix Roque biodynamically farm a small stretch of river valley in the Haute Vallée de L’Orb. In the vineyard, the Roques use fertilizer from their neighbor’s cows along with a mix of valerian and dolomite. In between the rows, the natural grasses are left to grow and Alix is contemplating buying a few sheep to help with the “mowing”. They already employ the help of their chickens. As non-interventionist winemakers, their wines naturally convey their respect for and delight in their land and vineyards.
Folias de Baco Uivo Curtido
Limited Addition Amphora Aged Eola Amity Hills 2020
Oregon, USA Gamay/Trousseau/Pinot Noir Winemaker notes: "Our Amphora red changes each vintage depending on what grape varieties we think best suit the clay amphora in a given vintage. In 2020 a trio of new young vines, gamay, trousseau and pinot noir (calera clone), were showing their first small crop and we felt these were a perfect trio for the raw clay amphora. The trousseau noir was harvested first, in early September, and destemmed into the amphora then came the Pinot noir and, finally the Gamay noir. The first two grapes bring the vibrant ripe red berry fruits with Gamay supplying fresh acidity and vibrant warm spice notes. The grapes were fermented for three weeks in the original amphora Andrew Beckham crafted in 2013 when the ferment reached dryness it was transferred into a single new NOVUM amphora for 9 months of maturation in cool clay. Only 42 cases were made of this wine and each year it will continue to be of small production and different varieties."
Lo-Fi Wines Sauv Blanc/Chardonnay
Santa Barbara County, California 52% Sauvignon Blanc, 48% Chardonnay Lime! Melon! Apricot! A wondrously easy-drinking orange wine -- truly perfect for afternoon drinking and snacking. Winemaking info: Hand harvested and certified organically grown; 100% destemmed. Each varietal was harvested separately and fermented on the skins using native yeasts in 1.5 ton open top fermenters. The wine was fermented for two weeks then pressed and racked to barrel. The Sauvignon Blanc was aged for seven months in 80 gallon stainless steel barrels while the Chardonnay was aged seven months in 228L neutral French oak barrels. Full malolactic by naturally occurring bacteria. Racked once and blended just prior to bottling. Total Of 20 ppm so2 was added without filtration.
Maloof Oak Ridge Gewurztraminer
Columbia Gorge, OR 100% Gewurztraminer Winemaker notes: Rose petals and black tea. A deep and mysterious copper color in your glass is chock full of black tea and Japanese sweet potato aromatics are delivered by a slightly oxidized, sherry reminiscent nose. Strong acidity and firm tannins carry you to a warming alpine wonderland. Fermented until dry on the skins (19 days) in open top fermenters. Pressed off and moved into neutral Burgundy barrels.
Maloof Where Ya PJs At?
Oregon, USA 80% Pinot Gris, 15% Riesling, 5% Schönburger A fun dichotomy of soft herbs and hard cherry candy. Juicy and untamed!
Mother Rock Brutal! 2021
Swartland, South Africa 100% Chenin Blanc Deliciously smoky, nutty, with a spice profit!e akin to peppercorns. Tangy and cider-like!
Mother Rock Liquid Skin
Swartland, South Africa 100% Chenin Blanc (skin contact) Complex aromas with lots of liveliness on the palate. Apricot, honey, and kumquats with chalky minerality.
Plani Arche Grechetto Gordito
Umbria, Italy 100% Grechetto 4-6 months skin contact. Beautiful clarity, perfumed, clean, nutty, floral notes, chamomile, dry and chalky.
Sons of Wine Orange Pet-Nat
Alsace, France 100% Verdejo A fun one, with some dried apricot and fresh plums on the nose and perky acidity on the palate. The winemaker Farid Yahimi buys the grapes from Microbio, a natural winery in Northern Spain, then trucks the grapes to the winemaking facility of Christian Binner in Alsace. There, they are crushed, briefly macerated on the skins and fermented with wild yeasts. Bottled pet-nat style for yeasty, saison-esque flavors and gentle bubbles.
The Austin Winery Acqua Pazza 2020
Austin, Texas 85% Malvasia Bianca, 15% Albarino Crazy water, crazy good! Find papaya, lime zest and ginger, with high acidity and a touch of salinity. Aged on lees in stainless for 1 year, refermented with pressed 2021 Marsanne clusters. Multi-vintage ripasso.
Troupis Hoof and Lur Moschofilero
Peloponnese, Greece 100% Moschofilero Somewhere between a rosé and orange wine, this fresh, aromatic sipper is made from the pink-skinned Moschofilero grapes. Floral and bright, with notes of tart cherry, rhubarb, and lychee.
VaLa Vineyards La Prima Donna
Avondale, PA From a field blend of estate grown Malvasia Bianca, Petit Manseng, Pinot Grigio, Tocai, Fiano The grapes were picked by hand on the mornings of Sept 11, 12 & Oct 25. Each batch was fermented sulle bucce (in contact with their skins) for 21-32 days, then aged for 18 months sur lie. After bottling, the wine was aged in cellar 18 months before release. La Prima Donna's unique signature offers a rich yet tangy wine that allows it to pair well with an unusually wide range of foods, with layers of citrus, honey, and tropical fruit notes that seem to keep changing in the glass.
Weingut Schlossmühlenhof Boden Funk Picobello PGGB
Rheinhessen, Germany 100% Grauer Burgunder (Pinot Gris) (skin contact) Light and zesty orange wine with notes of white flowers and orange peel! From 27 year old vines planted 3.5 hectares to calcareous clay soils. Harvested in the middle of October, macerated for 14 days and then allowed to spontaneously ferment for eight weeks with temperature control in stainless steel. Unfiltered.
Wild Arc Luca Skin Contact Traminette
New York, USA 100% Traminette Whole cluster foot-tread and macerated for one week with daily hand punch-downs. Pressed directly into 1 older French oak puncheon and 1 stainless tank. SO2: 20ppm at Crush Notes: Lychee, white flowers, and citrus peel.
White Wine
Alessandro Viola Longarico Nostrale
Sicily, Italy 100% Catarratto Alluring floral aromatics meet fierce minerality and a touch of savoriness on the palate, with juicy tree fruits (peach, pear) keeping things fresh.
Calcarius NuLitr Bianco 1L
Puglia, Italy 100% Bombino Bianco A vivacious wine with plenty of lemon notes and not quite ripe yellow stone fruits. There is a lot of zestiness to the palate with a stony noticeable texture, but the wine gains width on the palate. It is thirst quenching and fun, but offers layers of complexity and energy.
Clos du Tue- Boeuf Dolia
Daniel Ramos Zerbos Viento Zephyros
Castilla y Leon, Spain Sauvignon Blanc and Albillo Rich and complex, with lots of honey notes. Earthy, with tons of stone fruit.
Day Wines Dazzles of Light 2021
Famille Guibert Un Litre Blanc
Languedoc-Roussillon, France Terret Gris, Sauvignon Blanc A perfect everyday white wine, with aromas of flowers and exotic fruits, and a nice balance of juiciness and acidity on the palate.
Frenchtown Farms The Pearl Thief White Blend Sierra Foothills
Sierra Foothills, CA 70% Sauvignon Blanc, 30% Roussanne A heavenly light skin contact blend, aged for six months in used oak. Highly floral and mineral-driven with some lovely yellow plum, green apple and raw almond notes.
Jo Landron Muscadet Sevre et Maine Sur Lie La Louvetrie 2019
Loire, France 100% Melon De Bourgogne A classic wine with richness, aromatic complexity and a fresh, mineral-like tension. Pairs well with all the fish & seafood! Winemaking notes: Use of exclusively hand-harvested grapes. Direct pressing of whole bunches in a pneumatic press. No racking. Alcoholic fermentation for two to three weeks with natural yeasts. Aged in glass-tiled concrete vats; 6 months aging on fine lees. Cold stabilization without additives
Louis Antoine Luyt Gamay Blanc Maule 2021
Bío Bío, Chile 100% Chardonnay Juicy, tropical, hella textural. Gorgeous, brain-tingling Chard.
Maloof No Clos Radio Gewurztraminer
Willamette Valley, OR 100% Gewurztraminer Succulent and super aromatic. Gewurztraminer grown on jory and loess soils, hand-harvested then destemmed and fermented on the skins until dry for about 16 days. Aged in 500L neutral oak Burgundy puncheons for 10 months. Bottled unfined and unfiltered 30ppm total sulfur.
Maloof No Clos Radio Pinot Gris
Willamette Valley, OR 100% Pinot Gris Aromatic and floral on the nose; super zippy and alive on the palate! Pinot Gris grown on jory and loess soils, hand-harvested then direct pressed. Fermented and aged in neutral oak Burgundy barrels on the lees with no batonnage for 10 months. Bottled unfined and unfiltered 30ppm total sulfur. Grown and made at the estate vineyard and winery site for Maloof Wines and Fossil & Fawn.
Martha Stoumen Post Flirtation White
Sebastopol, California 33% Colombard, 26% Marsanne, 23% Roussanne, 18% Muscat Blanc Winemaker tasting notes: This mineral driven wine gives off aromas of fresh ocean air, white pepper and kiwi. A beautifully light bodied wine that would complement a variety of foods from Dim Sum to oysters. At only 9.5% alcohol this wine is great from brunch to aperitif to dinner and after. Take me anywhere!
Mother Rock Force Celeste Chenin Blanc
Swartland, South Africa 100% Chenin Blanc Semi-orange with a bit of skin contact. Zesty and fresh nose with aromas of apples, pears and rain soaked stones. The palate is silky, gripping texture (from the skin contact) and quite fresh with an herbal edge and pear notes reemerging. The finish is a dichotomy between a mouthful or rocks and slated fresh herbs, a touch of tannin and mouthwatering acidity.
Nicolas Gonin Altesse IGP Isere Balmes Dauphinoises 2019
Isere, France 100% Altesse Rich and complex, honeyed and nutty, with plenty of apple, pear, and dried papaya. Dry and fresh, a lovely winter white!
Partida Creus VN Vinel Lo Blanco Blend Catalonia
Baix Penedés, Spain Xarel-lo, Vinyater, Moscatel, Garnacha Blanca, Parellada, and Macabeu Dry and dynamic. Bracing acidity, with a truly superb sense of freshness and light. Harvested by hand, destemmed with 1-3 day maceration on skins, spontaneous fermentation in stainless steel with indigenous yeasts. Organic & biodynamic.
Radoar Radoy Kerner
Trentino-Alto Adige 100% Kerner A beautifully balanced white from the North of Italy. Perky tropical fruits meet bright citrus acidity, with a touch of honeysuckle sweetness. Love Riesling? Give Kerner a try!
Sfera Litro Bianco NV
Piedmont, Italy 100% Cortese di Gavi Cheerful and bright, with candied lemon, honeycrisp apple and melon aromas. Dry with a supple, smooth texture. A bit more about this wine: 30 days of fermentation, after the direct press, 1 night on the skins and a natural decantation. The wine stays on its lees for a few months with occasional batonnages.
Vegas Altas Blanco
Extremadura, Spain 100% Eva de los Santos A rare native varietal, super lovely and fresh. Aromas of white flowers, peach, green apple, and pear. Round, and a bit rich, with honeycomb, dried herbs, and crushed stones on the palate.
Rosé Wine
Austin Winery Pink Salt Rosé 12-oz. can
Austin, TX 55% Albarino (skin fermented), 27% Picpoul (barrel fermented), 18% Garnacha (carbonic) A wildly drinkable, super shareable canned natty rosé/skin contact wine! A touch salty, nice n fruity. No added SO2
Domaine des Sablonnettes Ceci N’est Pas Un Rose 2021
Loire, France Cabernet Sauvignon, Chenin Blanc, Grolleau A robust, full-bodied rosé with juicy red fruits and popping' acidity. It's almost like a very light red, with enough weight to hang with all your charcuterie boards.
Famille Guibert Un Litre Rosé
Languedoc-Roussillon, France Carignan, Cinsault, Grenache A big old liter of tasty rosé at a nice price! Red fruits, especially strawberry, on the nose, with liveliness on the palate. Pleasant and well-balanced.
Francois Ducrot Solange Rosé
Languedoc, France 100% Merlot Aromatic with floral, grapefruit and exotic fruits on the nose. Gentle bitterness and mineralitly. Lightly filtered, not fined.
Itxas Harri Roxa Rose Spain 2019
Navarra, Spain (Basque Country) 100% Garnacha This old-vine garnacha rosé made by direct-press is appropriately named Ŕoxa, which is “rosé” in Basque. It is an elegant, refreshing wine that pairs beautifully with the grilled artichokes and vegetables for which Navarra is so famous. On its own, or paired with a Mediterranean meal, Ŕoxa is dry, bright, and charming.
Konpira Maru I Dream the Tangerine Rosé
Queensland, Australia 90% Sangiovese, 10% Verdelho Tasting notes: Quite different to previous releases with a little less watermelon primary fruit and a little more crab-apple subtlety. Very clean and fresh aromatically with alpine herbs and really pure red fruit. The power really comes through on the palate with great fruit concentration, chalky tannin and superb acid providing real depth and drive.
Lo Brujo Rosado
Aragon Calatayud, Spain 100% Garnacha Fruit from 15-20 year old vineyards, this wine is fruity and fresh, with concentrated strawberry and raspberry flavors making it smooth and well-structured. A highly versatile wine that will pair well with almost any dish.
No Es Pituko Rosé
Central Valley, Chile 100% Pais We truly can't think of a better value natural wine than the No es Pituko wines from Vina Echeverria. This delicious rosé is dry, tart, herbal, and fully of juicy cranberry and raspberry flavors.
Papras Oreads Rosé
Thessalia, Greece 100% Black Muscat of Tyrnavos Cloudy light ruby color, with floral notes of roses mixed with tropical citrus and barley, and a pleasantly aromatic dry palate of blood orange.
San Donatino Lunatico
Tuscany, Italy 100% Sangiovese This is a really lovely wine sure to spark your curiosity. Made from red wine grapes but vinified like a white wine, this pours a subtle copper color and shows aromas of unripe plums and peaches and honeysuckles. On the palate, it's dry and fresh with a stony minerality.
Troupis Thunder Rosé 1L
Peloponnese, Greece 100% Moschofilero A medium-bodied, floral, peachy, fruity rosé that's great for sharing.
Wild Arc Amorici Field Blend Rosato
New York, USA A big ol blend of a dozen red, white, and pink hybrid varieties grown together Making of: The grapes were all harvested together, and the fruit was carbonically macerated for 2 days, then foot-tread and macerated for 2 additional days before being pressed off to stainless tank. Unfined, unfiltered, zero SO2 added. Personality: The foxiness or “grapeyness” of hybrid grapes disappears in this blend into a candied fruit character that puts this wine squarely in the Glou Glou camp, with tart strawberry, cranberry, and cherry all poking through on the nose, and a similar red-fruit salad across the broad but focused palate.
Pét-Nats & Other Sparklers
AT Roca Classic Reserva Cava Penedes
Penedes, Spain 50% Macabeu, 30% Xarel-lo, 20% Parellada. The grapes for this wine are grown on a variety of different soil types in an effort to show an overall snapshot of Penedès terroir. The Macabeu is grown on calcareous, gravel and limestone soils in different plots located in the Massís del Garraf and the foothills of the d’Ordal mountains. The Xarel.lo is grown on clay-calcareous and alluvial soils in the Conca del Riu Anoia. Lastly, the Parellada is grown on sandstone soils in the Serra d’Ancosa at almost 700 meters above sea level. Primary fermentation is in stainless steel using natural yeasts, and then aged sur lie for a minimum of 20 months and bottled with zero dosage. Disgorgement date listed on the back label.
Casa di Malia Organic Prosecco
Veneto, Italy 100% Glera Very crisp and clean, with vibrant citrus & honeycrisp apples aromas and a medium body. Comes in a fun, reusable flip-top bottle!
Col di Luna Flora Prosecco
Veneto, Italy 100% Glera The ideal prosecco for a festive cheers or a sparkling cocktail. Dry, floral, fresh, and friendly!
Corte Pagliare Ven Crud Lambrusco
Lombardy, Italy 100% Lambrusco Sobrara Natty brusco - we cannot get enough. This one is a dark rose (rosato) with a gorgeous strawberry-rhubarb and lemon peel thing going on. The lighter fruit is underpinned with a deeper earthiness. Hand harvested grapes; wine is refermented in the bottle.
Folias de Baco Uivo Branco Pet-Nat
Douro, Portugal Alvarinho, Arinto, Bical, Rabigato A hazy, fresh pet-nat, with aromas of granny smith apple, lemon curd, and a light yeastiness. Super dry and fizzy and nice on the palate.
Gabernik 23 Pikola Hmelj Rosé Piquette
Ritoznoj, Slovenia Zweigelt and Moscato Giallo A piquette that's dry hopped?! Yes please!! Aromas of strawberry candy and a fresh bag of weed. Really balanced and a fun drinking experience for anyone who appreciates offbeat beverages. Just 7% ABV!
H. Blin Champagne Brut Tradition
Champagne, France 80% Pinot Meunier, 20% Chardonnay Golden straw color with fine but persistent bubbles. Lively and expressive on the nose with notes of citrus and buttered bread. Elegant and clean palate with flavors of ripe green apple and brioche.
Il Mostro Ragana Bianco Frizzante
Abruzzo, Italy 85% Pecorino, 15% Chardonnay Lightly cloudy, pale straw yellow in color. Typical, fruity bouquets of lime, lemon, and ripe pear. The palate packs a pleasant punch of fruit, and the finish is full of lift. It brings you back in for another sip. Certified organic.
Maloof L'eau Epicee Sparkling Wine
Oregon, USA 65% Riesling, 20% Gewürztraminer, 15% Skin contact Gewürztraminer The Maloofs say, "Not quite sure what to call this method of achieving bubble. Ancestral? Taking suggestions for portmanteaus of Ancestral + Champenoise + Pet Nat. Maybe, Ancestropetnoise?" What we call it is EXTREMELY fresh and delicious bubbly that takes your mind to a both chill and excited place.
Mongarda Colli Trevigiani Col Fondo
Veneto, Italy 95% Glera, 5% Verdiso/Bianchetta Trevigiana Unfiltered fizz — we just can't get enough! This beauty has aromas of granny smith apples, Alpine herbs, and Meyer lemons. Yeasty and a lil funky. Prosecco with personality.
Mother Rock Force Celeste Pet-Nat Swartland 2021
Swartland, South Africa 100% Pinotage Mother Rock strikes again! When we first tried this pét-nat last year, we fell in love! It's super light and refreshing, with a throughline of raspberry candy. Truly the ideal wine for dancing to party jams.
Mural City Cellars 2021 Pet-Nat Riesling
Philadelphia, PA 100% Riesling from Seneca Lake, NY Directions for Opening: Serve very cold, swirl upside down to incorporate lees, open and pour quickly. Tasting note: Lean minerality with dominant flavors of baked yellow apples and lemon. Dominant bubbles fill the palate. This Pet-Nat is a rustic expression of Finger Lakes sparkling Riesling. Vinification Method: These grapes were picked and crushed/destemmed and immediately pressed. Onced pressed, the wine was slowly fermented for 31 days and bottled slightly before fermentation was complete. Fermentation was finished under crown cap. Unfined and lightly filtered with zero sulfites added. Elevage: 100% Stainless steel
Quarticello Malvasia Frizzante Despina Non Vintage
Emilia-Romagna, Italy 100% Malvasia di Candia A rustic, highly aromatic sparkling wine, with happy peach and white flower aromas and a smooth, slightly savory palate.
Ramona Blood Orange Wine Spritzer 4-Pack Cans
Ramona Grapefruit Wine Spritzer 4-Pack Cans
Ramona Sparkling Rosé 4-Pack Cans
Sons of Wine Orange Pet-Nat
Alsace, France 100% Verdejo A fun one, with some dried apricot and fresh plums on the nose and perky acidity on the palate. The winemaker Farid Yahimi buys the grapes from Microbio, a natural winery in Northern Spain, then trucks the grapes to the winemaking facility of Christian Binner in Alsace. There, they are crushed, briefly macerated on the skins and fermented with wild yeasts. Bottled pet-nat style for yeasty, saison-esque flavors and gentle bubbles.
The Piquette Project Orangette
Piquette
Gabernik 23 Pikola Hmelj Rosé Piquette
Ritoznoj, Slovenia Zweigelt and Moscato Giallo A piquette that's dry hopped?! Yes please!! Aromas of strawberry candy and a fresh bag of weed. Really balanced and a fun drinking experience for anyone who appreciates offbeat beverages. Just 7% ABV!
Gabernik 23 Pikola Piquette Rosé
Štajerska, Slovenia 55% Blaufrankisch, 35% Riesling, 10% Pinot Noir Aromas of pomegranate, apricot jam, rosemary and lavender. The palate continues the floral tone with more red fruits coming to the forefront. There is a pleasant rusticity, with tart acidity and semi-soft tannins.
Vending Machine Wines Paw Paw Piquette
Napa, California Mission Grapes Light, juicy, fresh, modestly funky rose piquette! Just 7.1% ABV WHAAAAA?!?!
The Piquette Project Orangette
Sonoma, California Chardonnay & Vermentino Apricots, sunshine, and a tiny bit of salinity. Low ABV, like 7-8%!!
N/A Drinks
Athletic Brewing N/A Free Wave IPA 6-pk 12-oz cans
An actually good non-alcoholic beer!! Yes, believe the hype. Def a nice treat if/when you're not drinking booze.
Ox Coffee Lunar Blend Whole Beans 10-oz. bag
The rad peeps at Ox Coffee roast this custom blend for us just down the way in North Philly. These beans are **FRESH**!! This is the same coffee we serve at brunch! It's got enough body to stand up to an egg sammie with bacon, but has enough acid and lift to be plenty drinkable on its own. Whole beans only (mug not included).
Leitz Eins Zwei Zero Alcohol-Free Sparkling Riesling 375-ml can
Rheingau, Germany 100% Riesling (de-alcholized) This is one of the most enjoyable n/a wines we've tried! It's refreshing, zippy, and truly tastes like wine. Try a cold can next time you want a drink without drinking -- it would also make an AMAZING low or no-ABV spritz.