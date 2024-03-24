Restaurant info

Welcome to Lunar, where authenticity meets the bold flavors of Chongqing Jianghu cuisine. Immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of Chinese Szechuan style food, meticulously prepared from raw market to table every day. We’re proud to introduce our dining traditions to those who are new to Szechuan food, and we love providing a taste of home to those who already know and cherish it. At Lunar, every customer who walks through our doors can experience the genuine Chinese culinary culture.